Polo club president charges youth on education
T
he President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Leo Edochie, has charged Nigerian youth to take their studies serious as leaders of tomorrow.
Edochie said this while presenting the trophy of the maiden edition of Port Harcourt Polo Club in collaboration with Solotone Ventures LTD Secondary Schools debate at the Port Harcourt Polo Club saddle Lounge.
He said as future leaders their academics should be the number one priority.
The president, who was thrilled by the performance of the students, awarded a University Scholarship to the best student Emmanuel Friday, Student of Community Boys Secondary School Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Edochie also said the Port Harcourt Polo Club /Solotone Ventures LTD Secondary Schools debate will be an annual competition saying that the price money for the next edition will be in Dollars.
He added that the commitment of the club towards her Cooperate social responsibility is top on their nine point agenda as the club intends to organise more programmes through Polo and other areas to give back to the society.
Jesus: I am not leaving Man City
M
anchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has seemingly denied suggestions that he was offered to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.
Bayern were strongly linked with a move for Leroy Sane ahead of the 2019-20 campaign before being forced to abandon their pursuit when the Germany international picked up a serious knee injury.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the Bundesliga champions were offered the opportunity to sign Jesus from the Premier League champions but turned down the deal.
However, the Brazil international quelled the suggestions by writing the word “lie” on his official Instagram account next to a story claiming that Bayern rejected a swoop.
Jesus has scored five times and contributed two assists in 12 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2019-20 campaign.
The 22-year-old, who has either scored or provided an assist in three of City’s last four Premier League matches, has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2023.
AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Rohr recalls Akpeyi, snubs Balogun, Iheanacho
Musa, Omeruo return, Etebo on standby
O
ut-of-favour Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has been handed a recall to the team as Manager Gernot Rohr named 23 players for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho.
Akpeyi, who was Eagles’ first choice goalie at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, was frozen out of the team largely due to unimpressive showing at the tournament but after a blistering run for his South African side Kaiser Chiefs, and injury to Francis Uzoho the former Warri Wolves shot stopper, has now forced his way back to the squad.
Also returning to the side was skipper Ahmed Musa. The Al Nasr of Saudi Arabia forward has also not played for the Eagles since the last AFCON as he missed the team’s friendly matches with Ukraine and Brazil due to injury.
Defender Kenneth Omeruo also returned after an injury layoff, so also midfielder Mikel Agu who did not even make the cut for the last AFCON.
Meanwhile, defender Leon Balogun has seen his chances in the team further reduced after he could only make the standby list just as Rohr has no place for Leicester city striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
Granada star Ramon Azeez retained his seat and the coach confirmed the availability of striker Victor Osimhen who suffered an injury in his club Lille’s match last weekend, with a spot on the list.
France –based utility player Samuel Kalu returns after missing the prestige friendly against Brazil. England –based midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is on standby as a result of his injury and is being monitored.
Nigeria, who won the bronze medals in Egypt, open their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 by welcoming the Squirrels of Benin Republic (who also featured in Egypt) to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday, 13th November, before flying to Maseru to play Lesotho’s Crocodiles on Sunday, 17th November, on Day Two of the qualifying series.
23 EAGLES TO BATTLE BENIN REPUBLIC & LESOTHO
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France);
Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England).
Imama picks 16 foreign pros for U-23 AFCON, drops 8 home-based
N
igeria’s -23 Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has named 16 foreign -ased professionals for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations starting in Egypt on November 8.
In spite the initial fears that their clubs will not release them, our correspondent reliably gathered that as many as 16 of these players will make the final cut to the tournament in Egypt, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Coach Amapakabo will name his final 23-man squad before they depart for Egypt Thursday.
Skipper Okechukwu Azubuike, Taiwo Awoniyi as well as striker Bright Enobakhare, who is on loan at English Championship club Wigan from Wolves, are some of the foreign-based stars expected to join up with the squad.
We learnt that Awoniyi, who is on loan to Bundesliga club Mainz 05 from the English Premier League side Liverpool, will most probably miss the team’s opening game against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9 in Cairo, but will be available for the team’s subsequent group games.
The overseas pros already in camp in Abuja are Valentine Uzornwafor (Spain), Tom Dele-Bashiru (England), Muyiwa Olabiran (Russia), Samuel Atvati (Tunisia), Sincere Seth (Turkey), Kelechi Nwakali (Spain) and Orji Okwonkwo (USA).
Esperance of Tunis right fullback Atvati has already been a big revelation in training camp.
The home-based players set for Egypt include goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, defenders Ebube Duru, Olisa Ndah and Stephen Manyo, midfielder Fatai Gbadamosi as well as striker Sunusi Ibrahim.
How Eaglets can win record sixth title – Bosso
…says MRI test upsets team’s rhythm
Former Golden Eaglets coach Ladan Bosso believes the current squad has the capacity to win the on-going FIFA U-17 World Cup but they must maintain discipline on and off the pitch to achieve the feat.
The Eaglets fought to a 3-2 victory over Ecuador Tuesday night to book a place in the round of 16 of Brazil 2019 and many pundits have tipped them for a great exploit in the tournament.
Bosso said although it was too early to say the team would win the tournament, with careful planning and discipline they could emulate their predecessors won the cadet World Cup.
He said: “It is too early to talk about winning the tournament; the way we are planning, other countries are doing the same. The most important thing is that we must get everything right, it’s not possible to say you’re going to get everything 100% the way you want it but at least a reasonable level, a reasonable percentage, everything you’re doing should be right.
“I am not even talking about what happens on the field of play alone; the organisation in camp, discipline in camp, and the direction we have given the squad including programmes will influence the performance of the players and how far they go in the competition.
Bosso said Nigerians would have seen a better squad if not for the MRI test which affected some key players who were dropped. He said the development affected blending as the coach continually looked for quality players who are within the age range.
However, the former Flying Eagles handler counselled Eaglets coach, Manu Garba, to rest most of his first team players and prosecute their last group game against Australia with those who are yet to taste action having secured qualification to the round of 16.
“I want him to rest players and try others and see if there can be other revelations in the team. The new discoveries can be introduced at the round of 16 and he will have a large pool to pick from.
“Any player that have not played in the first two matches should have a feel in the last group match so that we can have pool of players going into the knock out stage,” he said.
Eaglets can repeat our feat in Brazil –Osimhen
V
ictor Osimhen, who finished as record top scorer as Nigeria won the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup, has backed the Golden Eaglets to repeat the feat in Brazil.
The Eaglets are through to the knockout rounds of the 2019 tournament after they won their second group game against Ecuador in Goiania Tuesday night.
Friday’s final Group B clash against Australia will now only determine how they finish in the standings.
“The boys are really good. I have seen a lot of individual talents, who only have to listen to their coaches and they could then go all the way to regaining the World Cup,” said Osimhen, who is the all-time top scorer in the competition after he scored 10 goals in Chile four years ago.
Osimhen has further dispelled fears he has suffered a major injury by saying he is fit again and will be in action for Lille this weekend.
Lille battle hosts Olympique Marseille Saturday in continuation of Ligue 1 action in France.
“I only felt some discomfort around my groin, but I am fit and will play this weekend,” the Super Eagles striker assured on a radio interview on Wednesday.
Osimhen has scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions in his first season in France.
He maintained that it has all been down to hard work.
“All the hard work is paying off,” he said.
“I will keep working hard and not let the hype (around him) get into my head.”
The striker, who has now been nicknamed ‘The Prince of France’, also said he hopes to win trophies with Lille.
“The team comes first before any personal ambitions,” he insisted.
“My goals are only important if they win games for the team.
“I therefore hope to win trophies with the team even though it won’t be easy as we are up against many top teams.”
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Zenith Bank hails Eaglets’ fighting spirit
Z
enith Bank Plc, partners of the Nigeria Football Federation, has showered praises on the national U-17 team for booking a place in the last 16 stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
In the global age grade competition taking place in Brazil, the Golden Eaglets won their first match 4-2 against Hungary on Saturday and only on Tuesday, the team also defeated Ecuador 3-2 to confirm Nigeria’s place in the second round.
Interestingly, the team came back from 2-1 down to win the two games 4-2 and 3-2 respectively.
The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, on Wednesday commended the players for their fighting spirit.
Onyeagwu said: “It is not easy to achieve victory from a losing position. It shows determination and good fighting spirit.
“We have a good record in this competition and we expect the Eaglets to go far in the tournament.”
The Zenith Bank boss added that his outfit was proud of the impact made by some players in the team who emerged from the Future Eagles project the bank is having with the NFF.
In Brazil, some of the Future project products in the team are Usman IBRAHIM, Samson TIJANI (c), Olakunle Olusegun Akinkunmi Amoo and Divine NWAChukwu.
“We are happy that the partnership is a boost to the country’s football and this is enough to make us do more for football and sports in general,” Onyeagwu added.
Tijani scored two goals while Usman scored one in the 4-2 win Nigeria recorded over Hungary. Amao and Olusegun are yet to hit target but they have been impressive in the two games.
Nigeria’s last group match is against Australia on Friday.
Advocaat takes over from Stam at Feyenoord
7
2-year-old Dick Advocaat has agreed to take over at Feyenoord for the rest of the season after the departure of Jaap Stam, Dutch media said on Wednesday.
It continues the recent trend by the veteran coach for stepping in to help teams in trouble.
Feyenoord had yet to officially announce the appointment on Wednesday. However, Advocaat himself confirmed his interest in a radio interview and Dutch television channel Veronica said he was leaving his role as a Champions League analyst because he was talking over at the Rotterdam club.
Advocaat has had three stints as Dutch national team coach, the last one for six months in 2017 before Ronald Koeman took over.
He failed to save Sparta Rotterdam from relegation from the Eredivisie in the 2017-18 season but came in to help Utrecht last season and led them to a place in the Europa League.
He saved Sunderland from Premier League relegation in 2015.
Advocaat has also worked at Glasgow Rangers, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce.
He has also coached the national teams of Belgium, Russia, Serbia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
Advocaat also worked at Feyenoord in 2016 as an advisor to then coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst but is expected to be in charge for the first time on Sunday at VVV Venlo.
Feyenoord have made a poor start to the season under Stam, winning three of 11 games and sitting 12th in the Dutch league standings. They are also bottom of their Europa League group after losses to Rangers and Young Boys.
Former Manchester United defender Stam lasted just 120 days in the job, resigning on Monday.
EKO Basketball League dunks off Nov 3
T
he inaugural Eko Basketball League season closes with a battle of perennial foes First Bank and Dolphins in the women’s final, Hoops & Read against Raptors basketball club in the men’s final at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday November 3.
On their way to the final, Hoops and Read beat Custom in the best of two semifinal series 91-73, 77-47 to book a showdown date against Raptors who narrowly pipped Dodan Warriors 75-63 in game one and 75-71 in game two to set up an intense battle for the King of Eko Basketball.
The six-month Eko Basketball League organised by the Lagos State Basketball Association led by Chairman Ms. Barbara Harper had five of the six elite women’s clubs in the country resident in Lagos including reigning runners up of the 2019 national women’s league Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Basketball club, First Bank, Dolphins, First Deepwater, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Queens and Raptors Angels, the only club not in the Zenith Women Basketball League battle for the best team this season.
On the Men’s side Hoops and Read, Customs, Police Baton, Flames , Victoria Garden City Pitbulls, NAF Rockets, Raptors and Dodan Warriors all josted for the throne of the Kings of Lagos basketball.
According to the Technical Coordinator of the Eko Basketball League and Vice Chairman of LSSBA, Olumide Oyedeji, the association will be putting up a grand event to entice the fans and lovers of basketball and players in Lagos.
“Its been a long season with lots of challenges. We had to be proactive as an association to start the Eko Basketball league when the national league was yet to start. Our focus is developing grassroot participation in Basketball in the state and we are glad despite all the breaks and intermissions due to the Zenith League, we are concluding the league this Sunday.”
AIICO Tennis enters final stages at Ikoyi Club
P
articipants are fast making progress at the ongoing AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoyi Club 1938 as Group B matches entered fiåççIn a rather explosive encounter, Emeka Azinge defeated Segun Abijo 7/5, 2/6, 10/5 to enter the semifinal stage in the group while Dele Oshiga whipped Charles Mozie to achieve similar feat. Azinge and Oshiga were billed to meet last night in an encounter that promises to be interesting.
On the other hand, it was an easy ride for Bola Ayorinde who walloped Idris Bello-Osagie in a one sided match that ended 6/0, 6/0 just as Sesan Dada defeated Hilary Eledu 6/3, 6/2. Ayorinde and Dada were due to clash last night to determine leadership in the group.
In the ongoing AIICO event, the male tennis players are competing in groups A and B while the women are slugging it out in the Ladies Singles cadre.
The oldies are also vying for honours in veteran singles for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans, meant for 70 years and above.
The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, on Tuesday said he was impressed with the standard of the tournament so far.
“We have witnessed great matches even before the final and everybody is happy. We expect better contest as we move into final,” Okubena said.
The final of the competition is billed for Friday at the Tennis section of the Ikoyi Club 1938.
Hat-trick hero Said insists Eaglets’ll win title
I
brahim Sa’id has promised the Golden Eaglets will land their record-extending sixth FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil after he smashed a sensational hat-trick against Ecuador Tuesday night.
Like it was against Hunagry on Sunday, the Eaglets again left it late before they fought from behind to beat Ecuador 3-2 in their second Group B match Tuesday night in Goiania.
The lad wearing jersey No 20 was on target in the fifth, 85th and 89th minutes to steal the limelight and catapault Nigeria to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.
“We will go all the way and win the World Cup,” the 16-year-old star vowed.
“We will win our next game against Australia (on Sunday) and with the support and prayers of Nigerians we will eventually be champions again.
“We fought hard to win again because we did not wish to crash out and return to Nigeria.”
He said he was excited to grab their first hat-trick at this World Cup.
“I am very happy to get three goals in a game. This was with the help of my other teammates,” he said
