Porbeni to Minister: AFN stinks, overhaul it

A former international, Seigha Porbeni, has charged the Minister of Youths and sports, Sunday Dare, to revamp the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

Speaking with our correspondent during the week, the athlete turned coach said there we re so many things wrong with the federation and a total restructuring would afford the country to reposition track and field events in Nigeria.

Speaking on the aftermath of the embarrassment that happened to the country in Doha, Qatar, the venue of the ongoing IAAF World Athletics Championships, leading to the recall of the Technical Director of the AFN, Sunday Adeleye, Porbeni said more people should go including some coaches.

“The way forward is simple, we must start using those who know the business to do the job,” he said.

“Let us forget emotion and stop putting opportunists in positions. There are so many people more knowledgeable than those there at the moment who can give us better results.

“Imagine someone who took part in seven events, was used in the 4x400m final at the African Games when there were other athletes who are natural 400m runners with better time all because the athlete belongs to a certain coach who wanted her to be part of the relay because of money.

“That’s putting personal interest ahead of the country. Similar thing happened during the last Commonwealth Games when those who qualified the team for the final in the 4x400m were dropped for an athlete who arrived 24 hours to the race, not minding her state of mind.

“That coach is still in the team despite the negativity around him. Same thing happened at the World Relay.

“How could a country with a 9.86, 9.98, 10.02secs runners failed to beat Ghana in the 4x100m, just because there was not a good coach to tinker them.

“Nigeria have never lost to Ghana since 1984, we beat them at their home ground, in Nigeria and also neutral venue, but we allowed Ghana to beat us when we possessed some of the fastest legs in the world.”

He however called on all the athletes, especially Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru to turn all the negativities to positives by leading the country to a better finish in the relay.

Like this: Like Loading...