Power has exposed Buhari’s true colour –Galadima

The celebration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary was an opportunity for prominent citizens to review the political journey of the country. In this interview, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima says President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians. The chat was adapted from his appearance on Nigeria Right Now, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television

Nigeria is celebrating 59 years of nationhood, how has the country fared?

When Nigeria got her independence in 1960, our expectation was that by now, we would have gone very far away from where we are in terms of fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. Unfortunately, after our founding fathers had the vision for the unity, security and progress of these country, subsequent leaders have kept on deviating from the vision to where have found ourselves. Today, no Nigerian is sure that he would sleep with his two eyes closed and wake up safely tomorrow. In fact when you wake up in the morning, you have to touch your head to be sure it is still on your neck before you would say, thank God for his mercies.

In 2015, you worked very hard to bring about a government we all thought was going on turn things around because of its change mantra, but it seems like you’ve fallen apart with your good friend, President Buhari. What happened?

No. No. I didn’t fall apart with the President. What really happened is that he knew why he came to politics and why some of us sacrificed everything to ensure that he becomes President but when he became President, he sort of kicked out all those ideals for which we fought for, for which we had been intimidated and for which he suffered trial for treason.

So it is something that is most unfortunate for a statesman like him, saying something and not living to his words.

Are you saying that you disagreed with him in principle?

Yes. If we had followed our own programme as envisaged in 2002, Nigeria would have been elsewhere now like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and a host of so many other advanced countries of the world.

Don’t you agree with the President’s position that the country had been messed up by previous governments and four year was too short to fix it?

Let’s agree with him on what he has said about the situation he met. Why was he voted for? He was voted for because most Nigerians believed that he would take us out of the woods. So it is no excuse. Whenever anybody in this government blames past governments, I just laugh. Who are those song them in the government that were not part of the PDP, including the President himself.

Was President Buhari part of the PDP I any way?

Well, at least some of his key allies who were once in public service supported the PDP, giving them large sums of money. Even while they were in power and they held their convention in Jos. They couldn’t have done that without his knowledge. So I believe that he was part and parcel of those Generals that brought their Oga, Obasanjo in 1999. So he shouldn’t exempt himself from that situation that brought the PDP to power. So as far as I’m concerned he was voted for because the nation believed that he was the man that will carry out necessary reforms, they believed that he was the person that will unify this country, he is the person that will right all the wrongs, he is the person that will bring security, he is the person that will revive economic activities in the country and we believed that he is the person that will calm down the restiveness of the youths in this country and create employment for them.

In the 2019 Elections you supported Atiku Abubakar of the PDP but you good friend, President Buhari was declared winner and they are now in court. Do you still have hope that the case will favour the opposition party?

Yes and no. Regrettably, the judiciary has failed in all ramifications. Of course, for me who believe in God and for every Nigerian who believes in God, we know that the judiciary or the judges are the representatives of God on earth. Therefore, irrespective of who is involved, they are supposed to uphold the oath of their office and do justice to all manner of people. This is why there is an English adage that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. This suggests that it is always the oppressed and the common man that goes to court. But surprisingly and regrettably, the Nigerian judges have found an easy way out. When there is an issue between the strong and the weak, it is only the weak that approaches them for justice, yet they choose the easiest way of technicalities rather than looking at the facts and truth of the case. Since they lack the courage to do justice to all manner of people, they go for technicalities, thereby supporting the strong against the weak. The potential difference is that when the common man believes that he will get justice, he is disappointed by the judicial system. This is exactly what is happening to us. The judges by their oath of office and their position in all religions must be able to speak and do justice to all manner of people. They will destroy this country when there is no justice, fairness and rule of law. When there is no justice, then there is no hope. Today, none of us can go anywhere – from Lagos to Maiduguri, Calabar to Sokoto, without fear. Nobody can drive safely and comfortably on the roads. So Nigerians should be our own brother’s keepers.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria has assured that the judiciary is independent and not subservient to anybody. Don’t you believe him?

Well, let’s hope he will be able to walk the talk. It’s not rhetorics. It takes men of courage to stand by what they say, so we are watching him and the whole world is watching him. In this case, neither Buhari nor Atiku, neither APC nor PDP is on trial. It is the judiciary that is on trial.

Look at how the unanimous judgment passed by the justices of the Court of Appeal has been objected to by all the parties, both applicants and defenders. In fact as we stand now, the whole judgment has been challenged because the PDP and its candidate have appealed against it at the Supreme Court. So also the APC and other respondents have appealed against it. Therefore as far as we are concerned, everybody has rejected their judgment and that judgment is a nullity. The Supreme

Court is supposed to do a proper evaluation of that judgement in order to do justice to both the weak and the strong, depending on their frame of mind, depending on their fear of God and depending on whether they can resist pressures from any quarters. We are now waiting for them.

What are your thoughts for Nigeria as we celebrate our 59th Independence Anniversary?

What I have observed is that Nigeria has come a long way and made a lot of strides in several sectors, but the results are not good enough. Those with whom we started such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Iran and Brazil, are all ahead of us. In fact we are now millions of miles apart and all that is because they have selfless leaders. They have leaders with foresight; they have leaders with plans as to where they want their country to be. Those leaders recognise the diversity and cosmopolitan nature of their countries and they work for their country rather than working for themselves. They did not work for their community, tribe and religion, but they worked for their country. They ran all inclusive governments so that their people will benefit. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and plural society which needs a selfless leadership that will work for each and every one of us. There should be no iota of suspicion that any leader prefers one group or section to the other. In a plural society, once you do that, the centrifugal forces will be triggered and the country will begin to disintegrate.

What is wrong with the Igbo man being President of Nigeria?

One thing I would say which some of my Igbo friends might not want to accept is that I can promote, work for, assist and make sure and Igbo man becomes President of Nigeria but I cannot work for an Igbo President. That is the mistake the Igbos make. They say they want Igbo President but they should rather look for an Igbo man to be President of Nigeria. There is nothing wrong if an Igbo man tries to become the President of Nigeria and he opens up his heart to accommodate every Nigerian.

But they have done that in the past. What is the problem?

Yes. It has been tried but it failed because the angle from which the Igbo man looks for the Presidency of Nigeria will not allow him to be the President of Nigeria.

From what angle does the Igbo man look for it?

He looks for an Igbo President but it is not Igbo President. It is an Igbo man becoming the President of Nigeria. Look at it this way, you speak fluent Hausa and when you wear agbada, you can melt into any community in Sokoto. So what I advise my friends is get out of clamouring for Igbo Presidency, clamour and support a good Igbo man with a large heart to be the President of Nigeria.

What is really responsible for the disunity in our country?

We are factionalised into several groups which shouldn’t be the case. We are not building a nation but we are building ethnic nationalities. We should go beyond that. My first wife is from the Eastern Region and we have two kids. How many Igbo people married women from my tribe? Uncountable. That is how this nation should be built. We should be our own brother’s keepers but we are not presently. We’re not. In all honesty, we’re not. There is an issue that has been catapulted to unprecedented heights – the issue of Ruga and the Fulani herdsmen. When you speak of the Fulani herdsmen, you are ethnicising the issue when I know of a fact that there are criminals in my tribe and there are criminals in every tribe and religion. So why should we ethnicise criminality? Can’t you see what is happening in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and parts of Kano? They are all the same people but are they not killing themselves? Are the Boko Haram people from heaven? They are part of us from Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba.

So when will someone like you go all out there to say it loudly that we need someone from the South-East to lead Nigeria?

We shouted for Buhari for many years but that didn’t make him a President until he crossed the borders to meet other people from other parts of the country. He went out to seek the assistance of others and that is what I expect the Igbo man that wants to be President of Nigeria to do. I hope you know the impression of people about Buhari before reached out for the support of other people. Then after he won, he brought out his true colours. Mind you, he didn’t say he was looking for Hausa Presidency or Fulani Presidency. Did he? No. So I advise my Igbo friends, whenever you are looking for the Presidency of Nigeria, you should not talk about tribe because it makes everybody suspicious that when they become President, they will only be President for their kiths and kin only. So that is the secret that I am telling you now. Have you ever heard any Hausa or Fulani man that goes to the rostrum and says I want to be Hausa or Fulani President?

The Hausa and Fulani say it is the turn of the North. What is wrong with Igbo saying it is the turn of the East?

They say it is the turn of the North and when it is the turn of the South, you simply say it is the turn of the South because there are several tribes in the South just as there are several tribes in the North. In the South, there is also the East and West but the Igbo is not even saying it is the time of the East, he is saying it is the turn of the Igbo. I hope you know that you still have other tribes such as the Efik, Ibibio and Ogoja people in the East and they are also entitled to the same rights.

But those are tribes in the South-South region…

Yes. I agree. The mistake is that people bring tribal issues into the leadership of Nigeria. It does not help matters.

What is your view about zoning of leadership?

I don’t believe in zoning. I believe in quality leadership of someone with a large heart. Even if you are my brother, if you don’t have the large heart to accommodate other people, I will politically fight against you. I’m doing that right now.

Are you saying that President Buhari does not have a large heart to accommodate others?

Have you seen that in the composition of his cabinet? Have you seen it in the composition of the Presidency? This why he has tied down himself. He can’t move because he has isolated himself from the people. Thank God that he doesn’t have any destination he plans to take us. We will all remain static.

What is the way forward for Nigeria?

We must discard primordial issues for us to move forward. We must look for people who have the right leadership qualities to move us forward. I am one of the signatories during the formation of the APC, so whoever that is benefiting from this government is benefiting from our own sweat and the structure we put together.

Are you still a member of the APC?

Constitutionally, I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC. Constitutionally, I am a member of the National Caucus of the party. Nobody has sacked me and nobody can sack me from the party.

Do you still attend the meetings of the party?

Whether I attend meeting or not, my membership is guaranteed by the constitution of the party.

Many Nigerians think you are a member of the PDP?

No. I have never told you that I am a member of the PDP because if there is any human being that has criticised the PDP severely, it is me. If you are a student of history, go and check what I did to the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, you will know that he is a democrat to the core because he accepted my criticisms. At that time, I wasn’t appearing on television. I was mostly making my contributions on radio and there is nobody in this part of the country that is not aware of my severe criticisms of the PDP as well as my contributions to political developments in this country.

Does it mean that the APC and PDP are birds of same feathers?

Did they tell you that they are different? Or is it because APC is tells you that the people in PDP are rogues? Where are the PDP-rogues now? They’ve all migrated to APC and I am ashamed. The other day, I saw somebody taking about corruption but one of the spokesmen of the President acquired property worth over N10billion during the last campaigns alone. Some of them were even lawyers to EFCC who took advantage of their position to buy up properties seized from certain people by the EFCC. What do you call that one? Or what do you have to say about members of this government buying those kinds of properties? They say they are fighting corruption but are they really fighting corruption or they are helping themselves? That is why none of them can engage me in a debate and mention the word, corruption.

