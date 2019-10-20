Praise Machine set to release next album

…says it‘ll be greater hit than You’re God, you’re not just Bigooo

Popular gospel artiste, Bishop Praise Machine, speaks about his next album slated for release next year, the Nigerian gospel music industry and his career as a gospel singer, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Why do they call you “Dancing Bishop?”

It’s because I love dancing. So, as a Bishop, they describe me as a dancing Bishop.

How did ‘you come by that name’ Praise Machine?

I got it 21 years ago, when I was leading praise session during a wedding ceremony; and people said “this one na machine ooo.” I got home that day and the Holy Spirit impressed on me to adopt the name “Praise Machine.” Since been, I’ve been like a pace-setter. Today, I am 49 years old; next year I’ll be 50. God is faithful even when we are not; God is up to something, when we are down to nothing.

You are on the plump side. How are you able to carry your leage frame on the dance floor?

All goes back to God, some people may not realize it; but for me, it’s been God all the way. When God is on your side, nothing becomes a problem.

How many albums do you have to your credit?

Three, the first one is Baba you do well; Jesus you never fail second; and the third is You are God, you are not just big o, you are not just large o you are a great God’.

When is your next hit to be expected?

Next year; and I am assuring my fans that it’s going to be a bigger hit than ‘You are God, you are not just big…’

What is music to you?

Music as far as I’m concerned, music is my kidney, music is my pipe, and my intestine, so everything about me is God’s music. I’ve heard Pastors say: “If there’s a man to pray there’s a God to answer.” But I add: “If there’s a man to praise God, there’s a God to raise man. We need to come together just to praise God. Anytime you praise Him, He raises you! Praising God is not a probability because His creations and Creator must connect.

How did you come into music ministry?

My dad is a retired captain in the Nigerian Navy, and you know that naval officers love music, so do my dad. My mother was a lecturer in the university and she also does music. In our house, we have almost six pastors and all of them are musicians. Again, when you are preaching you must sing, so singing is in us all.

How would you describe the gospel music industry in Nigeria?

Our gospel music industry is getting better but we are yet to get there. My prayer is that we love one another because, just like the Pastors, we don’t love ourselves. Imams don’t fight themselves but Christians. One will say I’m a Catholic, the others will say I’m a Redeemer, I’m a Prospect, I’m Assemblies of God, I’m Winners and that is the problem. The same thing happens in the gospel music industry in our country.

It’s a problem that we need to break, that’s why they are doing better because there’s a call, and when we come together, there’s power in unity and we can also do better. So my prayer is that Praise Machine will see Sam Okposo as his friend and brother, Sam Okposo will see Sinach as his friend and sister, Sinach will see Buchi as her friend and brother and all others Ada, Mercy Chinwe, Chioma Jesus, Chinyere Ogomma, all of us sees ourselves like one. We’ll do better when there’s no envy and backbiting. It will come to a level where unity will ignite us and take us to another level. That’s my prayer.

Some people believe that a lot of gospel music is not spiritual?

I rather say that the likes of Nathaniel Bassey have broken that jinx. You can‘t tell me Nathaniel Bassey is making noise. He sings and you see manifestion. I tell people, God is everywhere but does not manifest everywhere. He only manifests very well where the atmosphere is conducive for Him to manifest. Somebody like Nathaniel Bassey is a pace-setter who has demonstrated that we can sing, and the presence of God will fill the house. This morning, I was ministering somewhere and somebody fell under the anointing in the congregation.

One was healed of cancer of the breast; other person with dislocation in the leg was healed under the ministration. I was just singing: You are God, you are not just good o… and things were happening. So there’s an atmosphere where God brings down His glory and things happen. I think gospel music is not like all these rubbish they sing. Somebody is singing Owo wa lowo yin, je ka bayin na…all those rubbish! No! Gospel music is lovely music, and the lyrics have changed, and that’s what makes it different.

It feels good. I feel young, in fact, I’m younger. I don’t see it as any different; it’s just like any other day. I praise God.

What is your advice for the youngsters out there?

My advice to them is to keep doing what they know how to do, one day they will just get there.

