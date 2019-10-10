Presidential appeal petition: APC pressuring CJN to accept handpicked panel – CUPP

The Nigeria Police Force has filed money laundering charges against the wife of alleged kidnapper, late Collins Ezenwa, aka E-money. Also included in the charge are EMoney’s four brothers.

The four men and their sister-in-law, Gift Ezenwa, are expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State. An 11-count charge was brought before the court by the Inspector General of Police in charge number FHC/OW/05C/2019, against Gift, wife of E-Money, and his four brothers, Emmanuel Okoronkwo, Uche Okoronkwo, Ikechukwu Onyekere and Franklin Anugba. The defendants have been accused of conspiring among themselves to commit money laundering and unlawfully acquired property worth N798.6million, which was alleged to be proceeds of E-Money’s escapades, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.

One of the charges reads in part: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal part of the proceeds of crime and use same to acquire the following property: De Inglish Hotel, located at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N220 million, a five bedroom duplex also at Independent Layout Enugu, valued at N65million, eight blocks of flat located at Ogui Road in Enugu State, valued at N50 million, six bungalows located at Amakohe Owerri, Imo State valued at N40million. A twin two storey building located at Uratah, Orji, Imo State, valued at N100million and several others, including cars totaling the sum of N798.6million.”

Another charge reads: “That you Gift Onyinyechi Ezenwa, trading under the name of Wzim Lodge Bureau De Change and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sum of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive, conceal and retain the sum of N100million via your FCMB Account Number 4598447013,being proceed of crime to yourself and as well on his behalf, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2012.”

While count four of the charge read; “That you Emmanuel Okoronkwo and others at large between 2013 and 2017, in Enugu and Imo states, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that Collins Okoronkwo Ezenwa, now deceased, acquired several sums of money both in Naira and Dollars through illegal activities to wit: Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, did knowingly receive and conceal money amounting to the sum of 200,000US Dollars and used same to illegally acquire a house at No. N0 23, Hein Crescent Speedbat, Amakohe, Owerri, Imo State.”

E-money, a dismissed police corporal turned kidnapper, was killed in January 2018 during an exchange of gunfire with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), attached to the Imo State Police Command, when he allegedly attempted to kidnap a Nigeria businessman based in South Africa, in Owerri, Imo State. E-Money, who police alleged terrorised residents of Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states for long as a kidnapper, allegedly received hundreds of millions as ransom.

He was also said to have acquired several property, including buildings, exotic cars, trucks and tippers from proceeds of crime. More than 13 buildings, including a hotel, alleged to belong to the late corporal were traced by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), to Abia, Imo and Enugu states. Seven cars, two SUVs, one Hilux truck, a commercial bus, two tippers and trailer were also traced and recovered from several locations within the South-East by the operatives. Justice T.G Ringim at the Federal High Court Owerri, Imo State penultimate Friday, granted an interim forfeiture order to Nigeria Police Force.

The Judge also asked the Police to take full management of all properties confiscated from the late kidnapper on behalf of the Federal Government until the end of investigation or prosecution of the matter. Justice Ringim also ordered anyone who has interest in any of the property to appear and show reason why the property should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government.

