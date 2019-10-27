Prices of some foodstuff increased in August

In order to close the nation’s road infrastructure deficit, some built environment professionals are pulling their weight behind proposal by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, seeking National Assembly’s approval for the launch of N10 trillion infrastructure bond. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

If the National Assembly eventually grants approval for N10 trillion National Infrastructure Bond being proposed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the paucity of funds associated with road infrastructure in Nigeria would reduce drastically.

The minister is at the forefront of getting the legislators’ nod following the humongous infrastructure deficit in the country.

The minister believes that if such an instrument is launched with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment that people could put their money, agencies like the pension fund management would be inspired to invest money in the instrument.

Currently, federal roads in Nigeria cover over 32,000 kilometres (km) out of which less than five per cent are motorable.

Many roads across the federation are in bad shape, riddled with potholes, ditches and sharp bends, which have sent many Nigerians to early graves.

Moving goods with trucks and other vehicles is nearly impossible on these routes as drivers would have to spend days on the highways due to potholes, flooding and traffic backlogs.

In May 2019, the Federal Road Safety Corps said 540 people died and 3,953 were injured in 950 road traffic accidents in January this year.

A survey conducted by NOI Polls on the safety of Nigerian roads in 2013 found that 82 per cent of Nigerians believe that bad roads are the leading cause of road deaths and injuries.

According to the 2013 National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan Report, around 68.3 per cent of Nigeria’s 194,200km network of roads are unreliable and in poor condition.

The report found that only about 65,000km of the total national road network is paved with bitumen, even though 95 per cent of passengers and freight traffic travel by road.

Some of the factors responsible for this include an explosion in the number of vehicles (from only 150,000 vehicles in 1983 to around 11.5million now), poor road maintenance, inadequate investment and neglect.

Some highways on the brink of collapse.

Although the Federal Government has continuously in the last four years been awarding contracts for the rehabilitation of some of the federal highways, the situation has persisted as pace of work remain slow due to paucity of funds.

Budgetary allocation for road projects has also repeatedly proven to be insufficient to meet road infrastructure demands.

It is as a result of this that Fashola appealed to the National Assembly to facilitate the approval of a N10 trillion National Infrastructure Bond to attend to road infrastructure need.

Rallying the support of the legislators, the minister said it was obvious that the annual appropriation would be grossly inadequate to fix the decay in Nigerian roads and other facilities.

While defending the ministry’s 2020 appropriation before the joint session of Senate and House of Representatives committees on works, the minister said it had become expedient that the ministry and the Debt Management Office work out details of a N10 trillion infrastructure bond to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

Assuring the lawmakers of a well thought out plan, the minister said: “I have done an envelope size of say N10 trillion; that does not mean we want to raise N10 trillion this year but if we launch such an instrument with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment, people can put their money.

“I think that is one way to entice and inspire agencies like the pension fund managers to invest money in a secured government -backed instrument.”

He pointed out that pension funds were being invested in Treasury bills because it was government instrument, which is secured.

“The issue is the money of workers in that bond must never be lost. That is the whole idea,” he said.

The minister said: “If government backs it any time we need to raise money like N10 trillion over four or five years, any period we need to fund project, we issue a demand for subscription and raise N2trillion.”

Experts’ views

Lending his voice in an interview with New Telegraph, some of the built environment experts said that infrastructure bond was the way out for low budgetary allocation for road repairs nationwide.

A former Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), John-Bede Anthonio, said it was a good idea to go for infrastructure bonds to be traded on the stock exchange.

Infrastructure bonds, he added, could easily double the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to trillion dollars if they are bold.

Anthonio said he had been advocating for infrastructure bond since 2005.

He, however, suggested that the Federal Government would need to review its 32, 000km of road down to 20,000km.

Advising government, the former LSDPC boss said: “Pick all the strategic roads, revamp them all over and take large bond to cover their repairs and maintenance.

According to him, the bond should be of 20 to 30-year tenor.

He explained that infrastructure bonds were not new in Nigeria, saying they were already in operation, citing Lagos state and others that had done it.

“Lekki Concession was done with bond with international and local investors,” Anthonio said

He enjoined people, companies, agencies, local and international investors to take advantage of the infrastructure bond and invest when launched.

Anthonio cited the United States, Britain, Germany and many others as countries that have used infrastructure bond to finance road and other infrastructures such as airports, power, schools and sea ports.

If well structured, he said it was the only way to fund infrastructure in Nigeria and not the way “we have been doing it for the past 59 years.

“We thought oil can do it but we have seen that oil is a curse. It has made us lazy and not able to think. We have been living in fairyland. Even Saudi has seen the light and throwing away some of its religious rules when oil cannot meet its budget.”

Anthonio advised that ministries, departments and agencies must be restructured to look beyond the budget to get critical projects like Niger Delta coastal rebirth project up and running.

He said: “Through a PPP approach, the private sector can invest in these types of projects for the betterment of Nigerians. For instance the proposed 2020 budget expenditure of N10.33 trillion is just eight per cent of the 2018 GDP estimated at N129.3 trillion.

“So we are constraining ourselves just depending on the budget to grow the economy. We need to look beyond the government to move forward.”

He is of the opinion that government’s role should be that of enabling environment, facilitating and investing in critical infrastructure to support the private sector where the bulk of the action needed to take place.

Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyor and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos branch, Dotun Bamgbola, corroborated, saying that infrastructure bond was a good option to fast-track Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

Bamigbola said that countries like India and a number of states in the U.S such as Florida and Illinois had deployed funds from such bonds to revamp or modernise their infrastructure over time.

He pointed out that infrastructure bond, depending on their tenor, had long maturity of 10 or 15 years, adding that it could be much longer where it was so planned.

Reeling out the benefits, the Lagos NIESV boss said they included low risk and comfortably decent interest rates as well as tax benefits for investors.

He explained that payment for the bond by government might come through neighbourhood taxes on properties benefiting from the infrastructure development over a certain period or toll like the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“Of course, the interest is not receivable immediately. Usually, a kind of moratorium is allowed before investors can earn interest and there should be a board to manage it,” he said.

Bamigbola was optimistic about the infrastructure bond, saying that “if it is working in India, USA, Brazil and the likes, it can work in Nigeria.”

He called for the sincerity of the handlers, saying the people and the system have to ensure the success of such a process.

According to him, in order to make success of the bond, there is need for proper citizen’ engagement in the process, particularly on how to recoup and repay the bond.

He added that public engagement should come even before the commencement of the project.

Last line

According to Fashola, the total amount outstanding for payment to contractors for duly certified and approved works as at October 15, 2019 stood at N321.13billion in 2018 and N5331 billion in 2019 respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...