Prolonged ‘single and searching’ (2)
Making the right choice of a life partner is the foundation of a successful marital life every adult desires to live. Last week, I listed three major factors that are considered to be responsible for the stagnated relationship status of many mature single women. They are: high-mindedness, desperation for instant marriage proposal, and lack of vision to know their ordained roles as life partners to their would-be husbands. I treated high-mindedness leaving the remaining two for this week.
Glossing over basic relationship issues often lead to confusion and inertia at some crucial moments in one’s life. Therefore, making a good and lasting choice depends largely on the G-factor (God-factor) as no human approach can guarantee absolute success. I always advise that the best time to pray is before searching for partners.
In the scriptures, Abraham’s servant prayed as he set out in search of a life partner for his master’s son, Isaac. His prayer point was that God should lead his way or direct his footsteps to the right woman that would meet his expectations and prescribed qualities. G-factor played out and his prayer was answered in perfect accuracy. Likewise, everyone in need of a life partner should pray ahead for God’s leading. The connection could occur through social meetings, online platforms, matchmaking or personal contact.
Back to the narrative, the craze for instant marriage proposal is a circumstance that several mature single women have created for themselves. Starting a relationship from friendship has become inconsequential to them. They allude to their age as the reason while claiming there’s no time to waste on friendship, whereas their hurried stance is another unsuspecting route to a prolonged single and searching status.
Befriending a man would afford the woman the privilege of knowing him better. Refusal to allow friendship before going into marriage is a catalyst for eventual failure. Men, like some women do, could pretend in order to win over a woman especially those who are desperate for the wedding rings only to dump the women after satisfying their urges. Desperate women do ignore wise counsel to their own hurt. They are blinded to glaring deception and fantasy. They feel ‘wiser’ than everybody else by disregarding opinions that seem not in sync with theirs.
The idea of “marriage or nothing” often prolong their journey to nowhere. It makes them vulnerable to all manner of manipulations from men. Sometimes they throw caution into the winds by becoming cheaply available to undeserving men who pretend to be husbands-in-waiting. They fall in lust with men that simply lash on their desperation through the Greek offer of marriage proposal which is actually a fluke. There’s no better alternative to going through friendship regardless of your age and how you are connected. It is not every short-cut that leads to the right way.
I want to believe that women’s lack of vision to know who they truly are and their ordained roles as life partners to their would-be husbands also account for making the wrong choices. I’m aware of the role and duties God assigned to the man in a marriage. I’m also in the know of what God says concerning the woman as a blessing and helper to her man but putting on the toga of a beggarly or needy helper to her husband has done more discredit to her.
Interestingly, God created some women to rule and dominate. They are leaders, pillars of support to their family members, they feed, provide and care for their people starting from their immediate environment. Such women are often referred to as Proverb 31 kind of women. Such calibre of women are in political, business, social or religious spotlights. They excel greatly as captain of industries, eminent scholars, experts in rare fields and professional consultants to global brands or international organisations.
This class of women earn big. They are accomplished and hugely successful in their careers. In all of this, they are still wifely to the core. They are the pride of their men and families. They exude enviable image of spousal grandeur to the admiration of everyone in the society. Although the man is obliged to provide for the needs of his household being the head of his wife, leader of his home, the defender and protector of everyone under his custody, yet, he needs his wife to ‘help’ him actualise his God-given roles and duties. There’s a huge difference between a woman who is a breadwinner and a woman who is helping or supporting her man when things are rough. They are not the same thing and I think it is the woman in the latter category that are often being misrepresented by some folks.
There are people who had wanted to achieve some goals or some levels of comfort for themselves before they get married but their efforts were not so fruitful; but shortly after they got married, things began to look brighter and easier for them. In a matter of months or a few years, they have surpassed their envisaged projections. That’s part of the double portion blessing attainable in a compatible and settled home.
With the look of things, today’s mature single women don’t seem to be patient enough in their quest for companions or life partners that they will build life together. It is either the man is “already made” to qualify him for a “deal” or “no deal” at all if he’s not there yet. I wish that many of them could face the reality and admit the need for a review of their perception and approach to relationship in their quest for new marital fulfilment. I wish them well.
Re: Prolonged ‘Single and Searching’
Dear West,
Your article: “Prolonged ‘Single and Searching’” is just another masterpiece. This is an eye-opener to them (women) if only they will hear. I pray one day I will have the opportunity to meet with you and narrate in details the ordeals I suffered in the hands of these women. (Na long tory no be matter for phone or message.) More power to your elbow Michael West. Thank you sir and well done. – Charles, Satellite Town, Lagos.
These men, many are uneducated. They never bothered to go to school. Their spoken and written English is beyond apology. How do you want a woman to marry such? You know you have to live with such a fellow and present him as a husband. Another category of men are those who refuse to work. I use the word “refuse” because there’s a job for everyone. Men do menial jobs abroad but feel too big here to do whatever job that would empower him to put food on the table. Many ladies are the breadwinners in the name of answering “Mrs.” – Liz, Lagos.
Cameron, Jonathan and Chibok girls
“The most serious failure of leadership is the failure to foresee” – Robert k. Greenleaf
Charleston Parker, the author of the book, ‘One Soul Many Faces’, admonished us to ‘quit believing in lies and to always search for the truth’. That is exactly what I urge us all to do as we chew what two former leaders, former Prime Minister of Britain David Cameron and former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan are presenting to us as part of their testimonial in leadership.
One interesting thing about leadership is that what you failed to do would continue to hurt you especially if it’s something you had the power and influence to do but didn’t. In Nigeria today all those who directly or indirectly failed to act for the rescue of Chibok girls from their abductors will have their conscience to contend with the rest of their lives.
Since last week two former World leaders have been on each other’s neck for actions they failed woefully to take when they were in power. Cameron and Jonathan have been taking on themselves over their criminal inactions over the rescue of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted from their school by Boko Haram terrorists’ sect in April 2014. As the two former leaders struggle with their ethics over their roles in one of the known global shame and international conspiracy of silence, they have each been stating their case in the public domain seeking to buy sympathy which they really don’t deserve.
Strikingly, the two former leaders have a lot in common. The duo lost power because of their constricted understanding of the politics of their various countries. The pair failed in their governance to take utmost advantage of their incumbency when it mattered most. The British Prime Minister soon after winning election lost his mandate for failing to gauge properly the mood of his country over their interests in the European Union. He could not read the disposition of Britons correctly and took for granted that since they just voted him into office his own interest was going to sway their thinking. It did not happen like that and he lost his position as majority of his nationals voted to exit the European Union against his own interest of staying. The Brexit group worked harder and had their way in the end. The Prime Minister was evidently forlorn as he misread his people and overrated his own influence. His Nigerian counterpart Jonathan even after six years in office as President and having acquired enough experience at the corridor of power, from deputy governor to governor, to Vice President and then President still remained provisional, timid and one who was evidently intimidated enough to lose his mandate cheaply.
As the two leaders state their positions publicly concerning the agonizing Chibok girls’ issue, one thing is clear; they are all thrifty with the truth.
President Jonathan remains liable for his poor, sluggish and regrettable response to the Chibok girl’s issue. This certainly will continue to hurt him the rest of his life. For Cameron he knows that he is not sincere in his book. What he failed or refused to say in the book is that he and his friend President Barrack Obama of the United States were engrossed in their ungodly desire to push gay to the rest of the World and forgot to do Godly things. Many anti-gay crusaders believe providentially that both Hilary Clinton and Cameron lost their ambition because of their inordinate drive on gay.
The former Prime Minister concealed the fact in his book that what was determining how they related with any nation particularly in Africa was on how receptive they were to the gay project. The refusal of President Jonathan to buy into it meant he was not going to enjoy any harmonious relationship with America, United Kingdom and their allies. Everything then was made to frustrate the administration including refusing to sell weapons to fight the insurgence.
If there was no other motive, nearly 300 schoolgirls were abducted by international criminals and United Kingdom looked away because the President of the country did not cooperate. As strategic as United Kingdom is to Nigeria and the Commonwealth nations can the former Prime Minister say that looking away from saving lives was the best option for a leader of his status?
The truth remains that if Cameron and Obama had used the same zeal and energy with which they tried to push their gay project to the rest of the World in containing insurgency in Nigeria, even Boko Haram would not have grown wings as they turned out. If really Jonathan wrote Cameron and Obama concerning Boko Haram why didn’t he acknowledge it in his book?
It’s this type of half-truths as contained in the Cameron’s book that led to the vexatious allegation even from some Muslim leaders in Nigeria that President Jonathan engineered the coming of Boko Haram as a strategy to multiply confusion in the polity to enable him remain in office.
When Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry came to Nigeria and embarked on a divisive mission of meeting with governors of only Muslim dominant states in Sokoto and arranged similar meeting few days later in Washington, it was all intended to undermine Jonathan for his obstinate stand on gay matter. Just like Cameron, Obama’s memoir is going to contain a lot of fallacies concerning Africa where his unconscionable gay drive beclouded his vision of the continent notwithstanding that he is of African origin.
There has been too much had I known in this Chibok girls’ issue which began like a hoax in the morning of April 15, 2014. Everybody including security agencies that were trained never to take any issue for granted failed the girls. Their political leaders especially the then Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima also failed the girls disregarding the counsel of the then Minister of State for Education now Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who advisedly directed the relocation of the school as examination centre based on intelligence report.
As the World continued dillydallying five years after, 112 of these girls are still missing and those who should have made the difference by doing what they were supposed to do but failed are busy struggling to extricate themselves of the muddle, this is an unfortunate fallout.
The administration that won election riding on the back of being the one to crush Boko Haram and release the girls has themselves worsened the situation by their insincere approach and apparent incapacity to copy with the matter. The situation of these girls certainly will distress Cameron and Jonathan a lot especially as insurgence under the watch of successive regime has grown from terrorism to hyper kidnapping and banditry.
Killings and bloodletting under President Muhammadu Buhari has become unprecedented only comparable to the 30-month-old civil war in the country from 1967 to 1970.
What international observers desire to see in any memoir of Cameron, Jonathan and Obama concerning Chibok girls is remorse and acceptance of failure in providing the needful leadership at the time. Cameron’s book therefore fell below par in intellectual corridor. No book hoping to enjoy a place among eggheads should be frugal with the facts of the matter under discussion. Cameron would have made more sense if he had recorded the Chibok issue as one of the draw backs of his era instead of looking for escape route in then President Jonathan’s own weakness for which he has been punished politically. In rounding off this discourse therefore I find Bill Gates’ counsel very handy that “it’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”
Abraham, Tomori: Reaping where we did not sow?
A
huge tragedy befell Nigerian soccer lovers last week when Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, two promising Chelsea footballers, pledged their allegiance to England instead of Nigeria. It did not come as a surprise, though, because the youngsters had hesitated to accept offers to play for Nigeria and had patiently waited to see if England would come for them. With their present form for Chelsea, they had been hopeful that would be the case. Now they have been called up to the Three Lions’ senior team, they have happily obliged, ditching the Super Eagles in the process. Our only claim to the boys is that their parent(s) were Nigerians; nothing more! England, on the other hand, has a robust claim, the boys having been born/lived virtually their life abroad as well as having played for England at youth levels. They had also been products of the youth academy of foreign lands, something that is absent here, despite that we have heard of the importance of youth academies to the growth of football worldwide and despite that we, too, have parroted the need to toe a similarly line. As is characteristic of us not only in sports but also in other spheres of life, we seldom walk the talk.
Now we are left to whine and bellyache after suffering a disappointment only the most optimistic had failed to see coming our way. Now we comfort ourselves with such statements as “No one is greater than Nigeria”; “We cannot beg anyone to play for Nigeria”; “Nigeria has better players…” Sentiments! And I laugh! Had the boys pledged their loyalty to Nigeria, we would have been grinning from ear to ear. Had that happened, I would not have been surprised if any of Lai Mohammed, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu had issued a press statement congratulating the boys and soccer-loving Nigerians and claiming it as one of the “achievements” of APC/Buhari! Let’s stop bad-mouthing the boys; instead, we should wish them well in the choice they have made – and learn useful lessons to stem the tide of our sportspeople ditching us for other lands. It has happened again and again.
Remember sprinter Obikwelu? He ditched us for Spain and won an Olympic silver medal competing for his adopted country. The list is endless. Every now and then the media throws up new names of Nigerians switching nationality in sports. Why? Better facilities elsewhere to enhance their development. So, athletes that would have struggled here suddenly take advantage of such world-class facilities to horn their talents and skills and become world beaters. Better incentives from their adopted countries, unlike here where they beg and beg to no avail for peanuts to enhance mediocre preparations for events. Better technical know-how and expertise from coaching staff, which makes a world of difference as technology has taken over from raw talents in today’s world of sports. Better professionalism and commitment to duty by coaching staff, unlike here where everything is always reduced to politics and sentiments. Better commitment to training schedule unlike here where fire-brigade approach is the order of the day.
So, it is not that athletes elsewhere are better than ours but for the advantages stated above, which they enjoy abroad but which their counterparts who pledge their future to Nigeria lack. It is instructive that most of the athletes doing this country proud at the moment are foreign-based, be they footballers or athletes. Gone were the days when we produced world-class home-based sportsmen and women. Now, we struggle over those made ready by foreign systems. We failed to meet even our own expectations at the just-concluded World Athletics meet at Doha for reasons itemised above. Administrative lapses and incompetence; and disunity among the rank-and-file also reared their ugly heads at Doha, reducing the fabled giant of Africa to a minnow while Kenya, as always, made the continent proud, coming second behind almighty USA.
Abraham and Tomori are just two out of millions of young Nigerians who, any day, will choose other countries ahead of Nigeria. Even adults are voting with their feet every day in search of greener pastures! According to latest statistics, three million Nigerians were added to the circle of the desperately poor within the last six months, further cementing our pole position as the poverty capital of the world. So, it is unimaginable to expect that those who stand at an advantage, being citizens of “better” countries, so to say, would choose Nigeria over and above such countries. Let’s work to make our own country a good place and not a shithole, as President Donald Trump has described it. A lot of happenings in the country, especially Executive lawlessness and blood-letting run riot, give us bad image. Our leaders do not inspire confidence. And we often want to reap where we had not sown. Rather than run after ready-made stars, let us take interest in these boys – and girls – while they are still fledgling. Be a part of their success story and not just an opportunist. Rather than cry over spilled milk, there are many more Abraham and Tomori out there waiting for our proactive action.
Apart from the fact that we didn’t sow into the lads, how can we expect them to go against their gaffe, Frank Lampard, who, himself, had been skipper of the English team? Naturally, Lampard would want the lads to play for England and strengthen the team. It also makes his Chelsea management duties easier for him. Many a times, footballers go to represent their country and come back injured and the burden becomes that of their foreign team and its management. Our athletes have complained ad nauseam of being left to the elements when they most expected the country and our sports administrators to rally round them. It would have been suicidal for the boys to go against the “advice” of their gaffe. For one, after God, the coach had been instrumental to their meteoric rise in the pecking order at Chelsea and from what we have seen about players in the big leagues, coaches make or mar. They make or ruin the career of players. Many a good player had gone against the coach’s advice only to find themselves shoved aside – and that had been it!
So, head or tail, it made sense for the lads to listen to their coach. It makes sense for them to pick English over Nigeria. For the sake of their career at club and country level, I dare to say that they have made the right choice – at least, as far as human wisdom can carry us. The other side of the coin, however, is that more often than not, such players usually are not more than fringe players for their adopted countries. Conversely, those who choose their home country may have more playing time, especially in a Nigerian team that relies on big names and foreign talents than a foreign team where racism and knack for form are still potent factors. Mitchel Obi was almost a tourist at the last African Cup of Nations! Even if England drops our lads after just one game, it has effectively denied us their use forever! Weakening a likely opposition is also part of the game!
Two more points must, however, be made. One: That the boys could make more money playing for England than playing for Nigeria. Who can easily discountenance the primacy of money in human affairs! Two: Team mates sabotaging the best efforts of high-riding colleagues in the Nigerian team had been rife in the past. Hear one of such foreign stars: “It was most unfortunate because I noticed that most of the players, when they asked me to go to the right, I will go there but the ball will go to the left and if they asked me to go to the left, the ball will go to the right.” Which true professional will hear this and still want to play in such a national team? Wasn’t that how Rashidi Yekini was reportedly made a pariah by his team mates after he was said to have “selfishly” celebrated his – and Nigeria’s – first World Cup goal at USA ’94? More professionalism in our sports will encourage more of our foreign talents to vote Nigeria.
RE: Nigeria at 59: I am so sorry!
Good piece! Thank you! – Pastor Victor Okechukwu Esobe.
It is a betrayal of our collective sensibility. Come to think of it, how can we come out of this cul-de-sac? Can this man-child ever walk? Who did this to us – the British! – Uba Igwe, Badagry.
Don’t be sorry! Play your role by promoting and mentoring youths on their political, constitutional and fundamental human rights, as well as campaigning for INEC to conduct local government elections to bring governance closer to the grassroots. Followers also have roles to play. – Feyiseyan Akeeb Kareem; Ogwashi-Ukwu.
Minimum wage, maximum trouble
I woke up yesterday morning to run through the enormous space of the social media to catch a glimpse of what was trending. There were so many issues that caught my attention, but the particular piece written by Kunle Oyatomi from the State of Osun, entitled “Acknowledging what’s good, won’t diminish us” caught my fancy in the most bizarre manner. He had wondered aloud why civil servants in Osun State did not show animated appreciation for the “unexpected” salary that was paid on Friday, the 4th October, 2019 especially as many of them would have to pay school fees for their children.
Lamenting the deafening silence that pervaded the atmospheric polymer of Osun State, without any animated response, Oyatomi had observed that such behaviour was unbefitting of Osun people. I read over and over again to ascertain if indeed this piece of insult emanated from a seasoned journalist of Oyatomi’s configuration, but because I saw the piece in an online platform, I sort of believed it is authentic. I am still at sea in trying to rationalise why Oyatomi would expect workers in Osun State to celebrate and rejoice in ostentatious animation, the payment of their entitlements by way of salaries on the 4th of another month, when in fact it should be paid on the 25th of the due month.
This is the bane of Nigeria’s present predicament. I can understand Oyatomi’s pains when you juxtapose his present position to what obtained during Rauf Aregbesola’s tenure when workers were owed over two years of their salaries and entitlements. Even with bailout, I doubt if the present taciturn government has been able to liquidate the inherited backlog of salary arrears foisted on the state by his predecessor. In a game of collegiate symphony of guilt, complaints are never heard, it is usually a family affair. Oyatomi captured the scenario very eloquently when he said “it was “unexpected” because, payment of salaries has become a sacrilege in Osun State hence he expected the civil servants to celebrate, in animated fashion, to the “uncommon display of magnanimity” by a government that is manacled by delayed allocation, to have paid the workers’ salaries on the 4th October. That was like a ninth day wonder, a comet kind of, an oasis in the famished desert of work but no pay, that Osun State has notoriously become. In the fullness of that era of abandonment of the workers, former Governor Aregbesola still enjoyed helicopter’s ride each time he needed to visit nearby states of Ondo, Edo and Lagos.
Government business did not stop. He was still able to carry out some capital projects even when the workers became permanent debtors by no ordinary design of their own.
With the ugly scenario in some states that have become notorious debtors to their civil servants, one could understand the rigmarole that has attended the promised minimum wage by the Federal Government. Before the 2019 Presidential election, the talk about increasing the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 gained traction, expectedly so for its vote catching theme. Not long, the deals were brokered and sealed. After elections, tongues have started wagging as to the delay in implementation. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are already warming up for another strike. What would be the plight of some states that couldn’t pay N18,000 minimum wage and now being compelled to pay N30,000 new minimum wage? Where will the money come from? If at some point in the history of some states, civil servants were owed 30 months salary arrears under an N18,000 minimum wage regime, what would happen when the new N30,000 applies?
No doubt, we do have problem with salary regime in Nigeria. And our skewed federalism accounts for why so much disconnection exists within the system. Having equal or uniform minimum wage is first and foremost an antithesis to the letters and spirit of federalism. States are not equally yoked, hence states should be able to determine what they are able to pay their workers based on their allocations or resources. This way, it won’t be a huge burden defraying monthly salary payment. They should also be able to decipher the volume of their workforce. How many civil servants do states require to execute their policies and programmes? Often times, the services of consultants are sought after as a stop gap measure to the human capital inefficiency of the average civil servant. Often times, it amounts to waste because the huge expenditure on consultants could be applied judiciously to train and re-train civil servants in specific skills needed to drive governance across the states. Added to this, are the litany of needless commitments that states Chief Executives often undertake. Overheads are sometimes bogus. Security votes are often mind-boggling, yet they are drawn fully, even when they complain of delayed and poor monthly allocation.
Governors can cut down on some of these sub-heads to save money for salary payment and make room for better appreciation of the problems confronting state government and salary matters. The population of civil servants in some states is often too large, thus creating room for redundancy and inertia. When you visit some federal or state ministries, for want of what to do, civil servants engage in petty trading around their offices. In some cases, businesses thrive as though you are within a shopping complex. I am sure the situation in some states will be worse especially in an era when salary has become as scarce as gold or diamond to an average civil servant. States need to look inwards to generate ideas and measures that would increase their internally generated revenue (IGR). By capturing more people into their tax net, the possibility of increasing their IGR will also be high. Rather than wait in a beggarly fashion for the monthly allocation from the Federal Government, states should device ways and means of ensuring a holistic appraisal of opportunities that could up their drive for additional revenue that could cater for specific needs of the state. That way, the insufficient revenue from the monthly allocation will help to augment whatever they receive internally.
It is difficult to actually ascertain what money is adequate and sufficient enough to help drive their developmental initiatives. What should be of primary concern is for states Chief Executives to be prudent in the management and application of scarce resources. Once accountability is not guaranteed in the management of resources, you are likely going to see misplaced priorities. Opportunity cost rather than opportunity lost should be applied to deal with situations where projects are prioritised to bring the best out of every bad situation, to guarantee value for money in government business. “Acknowledging what is good, won’t diminish us” in the words of Kunle Oyatomi, should be to the extent that permanent measures are put in place to sustain a regime of prompt payment of salaries rather than waiting for civil servants to clap for a month’s salary payment when there are legion of arrears yet to be attended to.
Governors must cut down on their overheads and Duty Tour Allowances (DTA). In as much as they expect some level of understanding from the civil servants, they too must be ready to show a high degree of sacrifice by eliminating waste and unnecessary expenses that easily derail budgetary estimates during implementation.
Governors must stop the lamentation by generating ideas and initiatives that could put more money on the table to cater for growing needs of the people. This new minimum wage must commence immediately in the states in such assured manner to guarantee workers solidarity and enhanced welfare. If in an era of hyper-inflationary trend, one expects workers to jubilate and celebrate for paying a month’s salary of the old minimum wage regime, it demands further interrogation why the new standards are not applied across board. It will make more meaning to workers if the governors announce the commencement of the payment of the new salary structure than this present effort of wanting to celebrate old wine in new bottle.
‘The whole is only as great as the sum of its parts’
A
s we celebrate our 59th Independence Anniversary, there is no time more fitting than this to reflect on some of the issues that concern our country the most and especially the topic of this lecture which is, “The Whole Is Only As Great As The Sum Of Its Parts.”
The story of our nation so far from the crisis in the First Republic, the coups, a brutal civil war, through the decades of military rule, and through the democratization of 1999, has at every juncture, tested our resilience as a united nation.
Regardless, we can testify that our economy has grown to become the biggest by GDP on the continent; we have produced world class professionals in medicine, law, the sciences and lately in digital technology.
Our young people are making real strides in disrupting industries in new and exciting ways especially with the use of technology. They have literarily stormed the international entertainment and fashion industry, our democracy, one of largest in the world has become more robust and vibrant, we have come a long way.
But something also about our “Nigerianness” is that we have never let our successes and good stories obscure the scale of the work that has to be done, to free the populace from poverty and its manifestations, to create wealth and opportunity for the majority of our citizens and to sustain our democracy and our commitment to democracy and the rule of law. To also emphasize that this country cannot grow if we are not able to deal with corruption.
But perhaps, the greatest struggle in our quest for collective progress is in the realm of hearts and minds of our people. For decades, our capacity to be our best selves, to manifest the most edifying aspects of our national character has been constrained by a perverse pessimism about our future. The chequered nature of our journey since independence has inflicted some loss of confidence in our psyche.
For many of our people, the overriding sentiment concerning Nigeria is one of hopelessness and resignation. I believe that our recovery as a people must begin in the domains of thought and the imagination, in a reappraisal of who we are as Nigerians. We have to confront the physical and psychological forces that foisted a self-limiting and defeatist perception of ourselves and our possibilities.
In order to do so, we must draw inspiration from the deep wells of our history. The founding fathers of our Republic – Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello, these three differed on many things but shared a clear belief in Nigeria’s boundless capacity as a united country. Regardless of their keen rivalry, they agreed on the crucial necessity of Nigeria staying united despite the many centrifugal pressures that buffeted our young nation at the time.
On this matter of unity, their differences were those of degree rather than category. Each of them occupied different niches on the spectrum of national integration, but they all shared the view that the ideal situation was one in which a united and prosperous Nigeria took its rightful place in the world as the most populous black nation on earth and as the foremost black power on earth.
In 1959, while addressing the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) at its 50th anniversary celebration in New York City, Nnamdi Azikiwe made these remarks at a time when our independence as a nation was a year away. Azikiwe said: “It will be, by a very large margin (Nigeria), the biggest state in Africa. It will be no vassal State depending for its existence on the sufferance of other powers. It will formulate its foreign policy and in its national interest, but it will not be neutral on any issue which affects either the destiny of people of African descent anywhere on this planet or the peace of the world. Sustained by its connection with the democratic world, and powerful through the number of its inhabitants and the extent of its resources, Nigeria will be a country of consequence, and I am convinced, a force in world affairs.”
In 1953, Ahmadu Bello had struck similar notes when he declared, “Whatever the Nigerians may say, the British people have done them a great service by bringing all the different communities of Nigeria together.” In early 1960, he also asserted that with independence, Nigeria would rise to become “first among equals in Africa.” Two years before, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had rallied his countrymen and invoked the grand destiny of the new republic when he said, “Let us cross the rubicon into independence and burn the boat. Nigeria is a noble purpose and a venture worth fighting for.”
From the foregoing, it is clear that the founding fathers were of one mind as far as Nigeria’s historic significance and destiny were concerned. They also recognized that her ability to fulfil her destiny was dependent on her continued unity.
I raise this issue to make a key point. Despite the various agitations, opinions and prognostications about Nigeria’s long-term future, I believe that the matter of Nigeria’s unity has been fundamentally settled. I believe that there is a broad consensus dating back to the convergence of the founding fathers that we are better together than apart.
It is my conviction that for the vast majority of our people, Nigeria is a reality that has come to stay and that separatism and disintegration hold no allure for most of us. Fifty years ago, when Nigeria was embroiled in a civil war, many people believed that the end had come for her. Instead, we were able to rebuild after the war and achieve a measure of reconciliation unparalleled in Africa and indeed, in world history. Obviously, we continue to work on promoting peace, tolerance and solidarity between our diverse peoples and this is the point. A nation constantly evolves and is always a work in progress.
While the question of national unity may have been settled, the issue of the living arrangements within this union remain the subject of vigorous disputation. This need not alarm us. Like the Americans, we must always strive towards “a more perfect union.” And part of this process requires us to constantly examine the way we live and subject it to rigorous debate. This is what it means to be a democracy. Indeed, in an ethnically and religiously diverse society such are ours, democracy will permit a plurality of perspectives to exist in creative tension. Our vigorous debates are part of that dynamic.
One way of framing this discourse is that during the first decade of our existence as an independent nation, the questions were around the durability of our unity and territorial integrity. Having answered these questions, the discourse has shifted to the issue of what kind of internal architecture can guarantee our collective progress and prosperity.
The challenges confronting us now are about strengthening internal coherence and cohesion. It is about moving from affirmations of unity to the achievement of synergy in which the sum of our strengths exceeds the totality of our constituent parts.
At this point, it would not be out of place to draw inspiration again from our founding fathers. While the three patriarchs had slightly differing ideas on what shape national unity would take, an unimpeachable point of convergence for them all was their agreement on the necessity of having strong subnational entities, whether as regions or states (as we describe them today), must be strong.
Indeed, it is permissible to say that all of the founding fathers were federalists. Each of them at one time or the other, had presided over regions which were strong subnational units.
Over the last five decades, our quest has been to strike the appropriate balance between a strong national authority and adequate subnational agency. In other words, how do we ensure that the Federal Government in its powers, does not render the states irrelevant? How do the states become so strengthened, autonomous that they are able to complement our development as a nation?
At first, we had three regions, then four. Then four regions were split into 12 states, which became 19 states and then 21 states, then 30 states and then finally 36 states and 774 Local Government Areas. Throughout this process, we have continued to search for the right configuration of jurisdictions in our three-tiered federal model.
The most important function of governments today is the creation of an environment that enables our citizens to realize their aspirations. In practical terms, this means that the most important role of government, asides from security which is fundamental, is creating wealth, jobs and opportunities.
Without a doubt, the most important transformative change we can make in Nigeria today is to lift the majority of our people out of deprivation by speedily creating wealth and opportunity leading to the eradication of poverty.
How? Nigeria is a Federation of 36 sub-national entities and a Federal Capital Territory. The people, the land, the businesses, the schools and healthcare facilities are all in the states. The only territory owned by the Federal Government is Abuja, everything else is in a geographical entity called a State.
The nation cannot be wealthy when its component parts, the states – are poor. The standard of living of the Federation depends on the standard of living of people who live in the states. In other words, the Federation can only be as rich as its richest state and as strong as its strongest state. Our national indices merely aggregate the realities of our weaknesses and strengths as present in all our constituent units. Consequently, we can only build a stronger and more prosperous nation by building stronger and more prosperous states.
Tears, Sorrow, Blood: Lamentation for Nigeria at 59
INTRODUCTION
Tears, Sorrow, Blood, Pains, Pangs, Anger, Hunger, Melancholy, Dejection, Hopelessness, Haplessness, Disillusionment, Poverty, Ignorance, Termites and maggots eat up the national edifice. Chaos and anarchy reign supreme, Impunity triumphs, Irredentism, cronyism, clannishness and nepotism strut around like a proud peacock.
Corruption multiplies geometrically, ravaging the land. Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in West Africa and one of the 148 most corrupt in the world Rule of law is subsumed, human rights crushed Democracy is vanquished. Even basic civil liberties are suppressed and subjugated Judges are brutalised, humiliated and denigrated, for doing their jobs.
The Judiciary is weakened, traumatised, pauperised. The Legislators haemorrage the national purse with fantastic and indefensible out-of-the-world pay packets. The Executive acts imperiously, untrammelled, uncontrolled, like Louis X14 of France. The cabal holds the nation down by the jugular. Less than 20 people dictate the fate of 200 million Nigerians. There are no checks and balances. Absolutism, dictatorship, fascism, brutality, bestride our democratic space like a colossus.
Yet, the people, the Civil Society, remain docile, complicit, frightened and cowed. Mediocrity is enthroned in place of meritocracy. Hypocrisy, lies, revisionism, propaganda are elevated, celebrated and dressed in the false garb of truth and patriotism. Genuine criticism, dissent, opposition, plurality of views, are treated as treason, and at best as treasonable felony. Nigerians now murmur, rather than discuss freely. Soliloquy and monologue take the place of robust dialogue.
Nigerians now live like walking corpses, like the living dead. The common man and woman languish in abject penury. The middle class diminishes. Industries relocate to neighbouring countries .Massive disinvestment becomes the order of the day. Nigeria, once upon a time the biggest economy in Africa and the 3rd fastest growing in the world, is today the poverty capital of the world. Parents now sell their children to survive and the children do likewise. Husbands kidnap wives and wives husbands, for cheap ransom.
Insecurity becomes the order of the day. Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnappers, armed robbers, hired assassins, control our highways, pathways and forest routes. Nigeria has been turned into a gruesome crimson field of bloodbath. There is mass suicide and homicide. Mass unemployment is the order of the day. Retrenchment becomes a norm. Education and certificates are racketeered. Children learn under uncovered roofs in rain, storm and sun, sitting on bare floor. Graduates roam the streets without jobs. Our beautiful daughters and sisters are sold into second slavery as sex objects.
Young able-bodied men take to kidnapping, armed robbery, internet scams and otokoto rituals. Money bags are celebrated, no matter the illicit sources of their wealth. The church and the mosque are complicit in this societal degeneration. Morals, ethics, values, recede into the abyss of historical oblivion. Prices of food have gone out of the roofs, leaving the poor prostrate and defeated. The tail now wags the dog, the leaders molest the people whose mandate they utilise. They laugh the people to scorn, exploit them, beat them, scourge them, impoverish them and misuse them. God, where, when, how and why did we find ourselves in this scandalous state of nadir, doldrums and national calamity?
Nigeria at 59!!! A woman still crawling, flat- breasted, misused, dehumanised and degraded. There will still be sunshine at the end of the storm. Yes, a silver lining on a dark cloudy sky. God help us.
THE $9 BILLION JUDGMENT DEBT THUNDER: IS NIGERIA IN A CUL-DE-SAC? (2)
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we delved into this recent thought provoking issue, wherein, we dealt extensively on the facts of the case and the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Michael Aondoakaa, SAN’s reaction to the issue. Today, we shall continue with our discourse, starting with Malami’s response to Aondoakaa’s statement.
MALAMI, SAN’S RESPONSE
Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Attorney General of Nigeria agrees in his reaction that: “The Arbitral Tribunal on 31st January 2017 rendered its Final Award against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in the sum of US$6.597 Billion together with pre-award interest at the rate of 7% per annum effective from 20th March 2013 and post award interest at the same rate till date of payment.” He further agrees that:
“Upon the Award, P&ID commenced recognition and enforcement proceedings of the arbitration award against FGN in March 2018 in both the United Kingdom (“UK”) and the United States of America (the “United States”). In view of the huge arbitration award, the current administration took positive steps in challenging the award, thus, the FGN is duly represented in the proceedings in the United States and the UK by the foreign Law Firm of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.”
CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA (CBN)’S RESPONSE
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, described the contract leading to the judgment as a “fraudulent contract” between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID.
Emefiele noted that, contrary to its claims in the media, the foreign firm did not invest any money on the contract in Nigeria.
“As a foreign company, if you are investing either in a contract or a project in Nigeria, there are various options you will adopt in bringing in your investment.
“If you are bringing in capital, in which case you are bringing in the money, you will fill Form A and you will also collect a certificate of capital importation.
“If you are bringing in machine or assets to execute your contract, then in this case you will fill Form M and also collect a certificate of capital importation to prove that you actually brought in money.
“We have gone through our records, we do not have any information in our records to show that this company brought in one cent into this country and we have accordingly written to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and the Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police that are currently investigating this matter.”
Okay, we have heard the Nigerian government’s side of the story. But, is that what the law says?
NOW THIS
LEGAL ISSUES ARISING DISCOVERY OF “SILVER BULLET” TO SHOOT DOWN $9.6BN P&ID CLAIM AND PRIVATE INTERNATIONAL LAW
Suddenly, some Nigerians, especially of this government, laden with sentiments, have now said they have found a “silver bullet” to shoot down the $9.6billion world record claim against Nigeria’s assets by Irish company Process and Industrial Development (P&ID). The rock-solid defence, they claim, is contained in a UK law that gives immunity to Sovereign states.
UK’s State Immunity Act 1978 (the Act) bars UK courts from confiscating assets of a foreign state without the consent of that state, gives it a leeway in the matter.
The Act allows a written consent of a foreign state before the enforcement of a judgment which could lead to seizure of assets or freezing of accounts.
AND THIS
Proponents and supporters of this government claimed to have discovered a “silver bullet” to shut down the $9 billion debt. They rely on “Section 13(2) of the Act which provides that:(a) relief shall not be given against a State by way of injunction or order for specific performance or for the recovery of land or other property; and (b) the property of a State shall not be subject to any process for the enforcement of a judgment or arbitration award or, in an action in rem, for its arrest, detention or sale”.
They argue: “Pursuant to section 13 of the Act, state assets ‘shall not be subject to any process for the enforcement of a judgment or arbitration award or, in an action in rem, for [their] arrest, detention or sale’ unless the state has provided its written consent. For example, Gold Reserve Inc v. Venezuela [2016] EWHC 153 (Comm), finding that Venezuela had submitted to arbitration in writing by entering into a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) with Canada) or the assets in question are ‘in use or intended for use for commercial purposes’ (section 13(2)-(4)). These provisions apply in respect to states alone as defined in section 14 of the Act, and do not therefore extend to separate entities (see question 8).
“This provision is subject to sections 13(3) and 13(4) of the Act. Pursuant to section 13(3), a state may provide written consent to the grant of any relief against it. It follows that a state may consent to the grant of interim or injunctive relief against it; however, the mere submission to the jurisdiction of the UK courts does not constitute such consent.” (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I think whether you’re having setbacks or not, the role of a leader is to always display a winning attitude.” (Colin Powell).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Red-hot Osimhen on the march…
•Eagles star ready to devour Amiens
Victor Osimhen rose above all heads to nod in Lille’s equaliser in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday, and the youngster is expected to be in his devastating element when his side host Nimes in a Ligue 1 tie on Sunday.
The former golden Eaglets star has taken the French Championat by the storm since he arrived at the Metropolle last summer and now he has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe with his sublime showing against Chelsea on Wednesday night.
Lille sold the two players who masterminded the side’s strong finish last term; Nicolas Pepe headed to Arsenal while Rafael Leao joined AC Milan and many fans of the modest club feared the management might have committed a blunder by going for a less-fancied Nigerian as a replacement for the two stars in a season they would campaign in the Champions League.
However, Osimhen has now established himself as one of the finest youngsters around after netting six league goals in just seven matches and netted his first ever Champions League strike. Osimhen seems to have shrugged off poor start to life in Europe after failing to make the grade at the Budesliga side Wolfsburg who signed him following his incredible run in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates which the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria won. A loan move to Belgian club Charleroi provided a platform for resurgence of his career after he netted 12 times in 25 appearances to become one of the most-sought after young players in Europe.
AC Milan, Everton and Lille were alerted to his talent and he eventually chose to join the French side after he was assured of a regular playing time. He hit the ground running as he announced his arrival with a stunning brace in their 2-1 win over Nantes in his first ever appearance for the club.
He has had a wonderful 100 percent home record; he has scored in all the matches he featured in front of their fans at the Metropolle and it remains to be seen if Nimes will stop the stunning run on Sunday. Although Lille lost to Chelsea, his overall contribution got everyone talking including the Blues’ legend and coach Frank Lampard who has predicted a bright future for the Nigerian. “In the preparation for this game, I have been watching his (Osimhen) performances for the season and now I know his story as well,” Lampard said after the game.
“He is fast; he has everything and I think it was tough for us to play against him so I wish him well. His story is great where he has come from, where he is now and it looks like a fantastic career ahead of him.” Just like Lampard, Nimes coach will have a sleepless night trying to figure out how to stop this menancingly devastating Nigerian.
Prolonged ‘single and searching’
A problem noticeable with many single women is high-mindedness. This they do in the name of being selective in the choice of life partners. Though I believe in being selective or choosy, becoming excessively selective on the pretext of searching for “good, caring and comfortable men” often lead to prolonged single and searching condition. The sense of getting it right is said to be the reason for delayed consent by some women and which accounts for not looking in the direction of nearby admirers.
At a seminar where I featured as guest speaker, most of the questions mature single women asked was that “responsible men are very scarce.” They said the few available men can’t shoulder their responsibilities. When I probed their reasoning, I discovered that setting their mind on some class of men largely account for their situation. In fact, I have to counsel some of them on the need to agree to extend their class of match.
There are three factors that are responsible for the stagnated relationship status, and they are: high-mindedness, desperation for instant marriage proposal, and lack of vision to know their ordained roles as life partners to their would-be husbands. Many of them need to face the reality and admit the need for a review of their perception and approach to relationship in their quest for new marital fulfilment.
At the seminar, I attended to a woman who was in low spirit throughout the event. I discovered, during our conversation, that she’s equally being plagued by the silent but potent issue of high-mindedness. She had been experiencing disappointments and failed attempts at getting married for almost 10 years. Her expectations were wrongly placed.
According to her, she had been waiting and travailing in prayers for years for a man that would meet her lofty specifications and standards without recourse to her own limitations and standards. She had never given a thought or attention to admirers within her environment or nearby. “I seriously longed for a man in the diaspora. In the alternative, at least, a well-placed man or an established businessman that has all it takes for me to be his wife,” she said, adding that “I have suffered and waited for too long to marry an average man.”
For this reason, she ignored men within her environment like her place of work, neighbourhood, worship centre and social circle. She is just a typical woman with this issue. I encounter many of them daily who call for counselling. I believe they remain enslave to this notion in their penchant for securing comfort zones for themselves not minding what they are bringing to the table in the intending union.
What is lost on the consciousness of such women is that no condition is permanent. Judging a man with his present condition is one of the most erroneous calculations and wrong projection of his future. The truth is that marital fulfilment through peaceful and stable homes are fertile grounds for enduring wealth, good health and manifold success in life. Many lives are stagnated because they are either wrongly paired in marriage or are still single in need of partners or spouses that would complement them for quick lifting and blossoming! No wonder the Word says “Two are better than one” and “One shall put to flight a thousand while two shall put to flight ten thousand.” That’s the power of unity and compatibility in marriage.
Single women including widows should accept men that have potentials, focus and desire to excel in life through legitimate means. Many of today’s big men were spectators of great men of yesterday. Some of the successful men today had worked as house helps, drivers, cart pushers, construction site workers etc. Also, there are those who had squatted with neighbours, friends or were homeless perhaps because they are orphans or raised by indigent parents. Their determination to succeed earned them the enviable status that women now desire for themselves as husbands. Therefore, it is advisable to look inward, consider the admirers nearby and be led by drive for greatness earned by the men’s potentials more than monetary and material possession that are ephemeral.
The Maker knows that you deserve to be married and be fulfilled. He must have considered your environment where you’re based and therefore made provision for all your needs around or not too far distance from you. This is not so say one’s compatible partner can’t be found or connected beyond the environment, elsewhere or even overseas.
We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that many successful men are married and their wives are less visible to the public. Likewise, most women in top government or corporate world are married. Similarly, their spouses are barely known. Expectedly, there may be challenges in their marriages, that’s no problem but the point here is that their spouses are less famous or visible. This rather signify stability in the home than showmanship or ostentation of opulent lifestyle which is the ambition of many single women today.
A glaring lesson here is that satisfaction and marital stability where potentials are groomed and freely unleashed to its maximum output is a priority. Preferring “already made” men is not a bad idea, in fact, comfortable life in marriage strengthens the union, but where the deciding factor is solely monetary is preposterous.
Some of the women often claim that they don’t have the luxury of time to start “building from the scratch” with any man for two reasons: their age and lack of trust in men. Age factor because many are in their late 30s and 40s or more while the issue of trust bothers on their fears that men could later misbehave or mismanage the resources or spend it on other women.
Like Haggai in the Holy Bible who was weeping in search of water to give her crying and thirsty child whereas the well was right within her space, likewise, the prospective partners of some waiting women are just nearby but their lofty expectations have blinded their eyes from looking in the right direction.
Fiddling with 2023 amid groaning
“Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another” – John Maxwell
It’s extremely difficult not to be angry about this country especially when you continue to witness the inane insensitivity of our leaders to the plight of the people they are leading.
That the youth of this country appear angry and are indulging in all kinds of crimes against their fellow citizens is not without a cause. Common knowledge teaches us that when you ignore social problems in your environment, you are extending invitation to social vices to come and reside. The social deafness of our leaders is worrisome and has forced empathy to take flight. By refusing to tackle the myriads of social challenges particularly youth unemployment, the administration of Muhammadu Buhari inadvertently has chosen to open the door to youth restiveness of all forms not limited to terrorism, kidnapping and banditry. With millions of youths roaming the streets almost hopeless and directionless, this government is seen extending the tenure of those who are due for retirement and signing contracts with others in federal agencies blocking the way for young graduates to get the desired opening for their employment.
A country that is at the verge of explosion due to the apparent inability of the government to address critical issues that are obviously nodding for attention is seen channelling all its energy into 2023 Presidency barely 150 days into their 1,460 days tenure.
It’s flirty and sordid that a ruling party whose gawky reign since 2015 has literarily grounded the country is body and soul absorbed in who becomes what in four years’ time. A political party whose mandate renewal is still placed on judicial table for thorough scrutiny is being torn apart by 2023 Presidency what insensitivity.
With all the feelers around and about the ruling party and the government, nobody of sound mind took the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government serious when they reacted to the news about some endorsements for 2023. Why should they be taken serious when by their own body language they attracted the behaviour that induced the denial?
As we speak today the citizens are not unaware of the rumblings in the seat of power where Presidency is glaringly torn apart already over 2023. Media space is saturated with the news of a vertically divided Presidency due to matters not unconnected with 2023. Yet this is a regime that has not recorded any appreciable impact in various segments of governance. Even the area of corruption where they have continued to beat their chest for success, they have harboured in their rooms as many thieves as they claim to have caught exposing their double standards in the fight. Many years after the administration declared that Boko Haram, the terrorist sect that has engaged this country in a savagely violent war has been defeated as part of the propaganda hatched ostensibly to sway voters ahead of last February’s Presidential election, the army chief himself is now saying that a spiritual dimension is needed to defeat it. Is this not a shame and immensely unfortunate such a defeatist outburst coming from the same army who had boasted severally that the sect has been crushed.
But we are however consoled that even as leaders play god and fiddle with power amidst groaning from the populace, providence has shown severally that power rests on whoever God chooses and for a purpose. Those who use inordinate means to usurp power and claim that it has been given to them by God end up with disastrous consequences, some even after they had finished their usurpation and are gone.
Nigeria has become a gamble politically speaking. It gets going not really by any design but mostly by happenstance. Even though some persons always stand to claim credit for every action, but truth still remains that divine design more than any variable control and determine how we are headed politically at any given time. History is a witness to this reality.
Just shortly after independence in the 60s everything was intended for Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe to lead the government given his yeoman role in securing independence from the British. But what did we get; Abubakar Tafawa Belewa who was not even at the forefront in his party was the choice because the natural choice and astute leader from his party, Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduna of Sokoto was not interested in serving the people from the centre. He preferred to instead remain in the North and ensure closer service delivery to his people. Ironically his political descendants from the same North today are holding on to the centre and refusing to let it go by their stiff opposition to the political restructuring being muted by the other cohabiting regions of the country.
But as it turned out, that government had hardly taken off when it was disrupted by the military juntas opening the way for series of coups and counter coups that dominated the polity for over 30 years. Even Major General Aguiyi Ironsi who quelled the coup of 1966 could not live to lead as he became a victim of the poor execution of the coup around the country. Youthful and promising officer Col. Yakubu Gowon became the beneficiary.
When the military got thoroughly weighed down by the turbulent political situation under their era and had little or no choice but to return power to the civilians and march back to the barracks, it was yet another providence. Then General Olusegun Obasanjo was released from prison where he was kept by the same military for standing up to the draconic leader of the time General Sani Abacha. When Obasanjo was thrown into prison his traducers thought they were having their way, but looking back providentially, where is Obasanjo and Abacha in the history book of this country today?
When the amiable military leader General Ibrahim Babangida ‘Maradonaed’ himself into believing that he would hand over to himself as civilian President, did he get it? Even when Abacha made all the five political parties to endorse him as the only candidate to transform from khaki to Agbada did he get it?
All the characters, sitting in Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja playing god with the privileges extended to them by their creator need to be warned that this land belongs to all. If they have no knowledge of history they should try to get it into their heads very clearly that no single ethnic or religious group can get away riding on the others.
If we continue to think that the citizens would be taken for a ride without any consequences for those doing the riding, we might be deceiving ourselves. When the ineffectual Nero fiddled as Rome was on fire it was not without repercussions. When Abacha was crushing every challenger, he did not know that one of the apples could be his end.
For those who may want to pretend that they don’t know that the citizens of this country are going through their worst nightmare in history and go about eulogizing leaders who have failed to do the needful they should know that every wrong step has forfeits.
How do we explain it that somebody converts money meant to pay salaries of workers to buy guns to attack citizens at election just to retain power at all cost and such a person hopes to be blessed after grabbing such power. The owner of the blessing is a just God who looks at issues dispassionately with justice and fairness as his guiding principles. Although his speed for action may not be to our desires and for a purpose but he sure ensures that the slow grinding justice arrives its destination.
What I’m saying therefore is for President Buhari and his ruling APC, to give heed to the whimpering of our citizens and attend to it urgently and stop their provocative politicking about 2023. A word is sufficient for a good decipher.
Nigeria at 59: I am so sorry!
“I
am sorry” can be an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and an apology; it can, however, mean exasperation, surrender, and throwing in of the towel. Like that boxer who refused to come out of his corner for the next round of boxing, shouting “no mas, no mas”; which means “no more, no more”. He has taken enough punishment and was not willing to continue. He has had enough! His handlers appeared to think he could continue; at least he could hang in there and complete the remaining few rounds, so he would not be seen as having gone down on technical knockout. Some even thought he was running head-to-head or even ahead on the scorecards of the judges – but the boxer insisted “no more”. Frustration? Who feels it knows it, says Rita, wife of Bob Marley. Who wears the shoes knows where, and how, it pinches. Take a census and you might be surprised that at 59, many Nigerians have given up on their country. Will this man-child ever walk, to quote Ghanaian novelist, Ayi Kwei Armah? Was this why Chinua Achebe spoke of Nigeria in the past tense: “There was once a country”?
We had hopes when the journey began. The early leaders, warts and all, stood head and shoulders above their successors. Nigeria started out on the road of nationhood the betters of many European, Asian, and American countries. We had the first television in Africa, when some countries in Europe were yet to achieve the feat. We were at par with, if not ahead, of Brazil. We were far superior to today’s “Asian Tigers” Malaysia came here to take its palm kernel seedlings. Today we import palm oil from the same country. We held a lot of promise. We had potentials. We still have potentials but while others with lesser potentials have transformed theirs into real possibilities and power, we wasted and continue to fritter ours. Our problem has been nothing else but leadership – deficient in leadership but sumptuous in natural resources. We failed, and continue to fail, in elementary Economics. Factors of production make a right mix between human and material resources sine qua non for development.
The rains started beating Nigeria since 1966. The coming of Samuel P. Huntington’s “Men on Horseback”, rather than bring the touted “modernisation”, set the nation back many decades. The military proved not the envisaged and advertised modernisers but wanton troopers, to quote Mokwugo Okoye, who killed our fawns. They killed federalism and instituted unitarism; they brought civil war and accentuated the animosity between tribes; they wasted our resources and arrested development on all fronts and on a massive scale. One dictator after another practised with Nigeria, with each group leaving the country worse than they had met it. Each experiment led to the Nigerian people themselves withdrawing into their shells and moving farther away from the Nigeria project; until we arrived at the no-man’s land that Nigeria is today. It must be a no-man’s land for Fulani herdsmen to come from all over the place to possess it without let or hindrance. Sunny Okosuns, author of “Who owns Papa’s land?” would turn in his grave.
As usual, all manner of pretenders to leadership – political, religious, traditional, name it – made speeches yesterday preaching unity that does not exist; giving hope that long vanished from under these skies; and giving promises that the people knew too well not to think about for a fleeting moment. False promises! Fainted hopes! Illusory unity! Year-in, year-out, past speeches are dusted up, the names, venues of events and dates are updated but the substance remains the same. This is one clear instance when the deceiver and the deceived are on the same page! If the Lord tarries, the same rituals will be performed next year ad infinitum! Some of the dramatis personae may change but the drum beats will most likely remain the same – unless the unlikely happens. Only if the revolution preached by Omoyele Sowore happens before 1st October, 2020 can we have anything different from the motion without movement; and sounds and fury signifying nothing of the past decades.
Every year since 1966, the cries of Kaduna Nzeogwu et al of a corrupt and big-for-nothing country silencing its best and putting forward its dregs have waltzed their way from the graveyard with deafening clarity and automatic alacrity!
Unfortunately – very unfortunately – it does not just rain for Nigeria; it pours! Such that, today, paranoia, to quote Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, defines the leadership. To make matters worse was Buhari’s Independence Day speech or, better still, threats, to further clamp down on free speech and fundamental human rights under the guise of defence of national security. If not warped reasoning, a nation is basically its people and the security of a nation, thus, is the security of its people. A nation cannot be divorced from its people and national security speaks first and foremost to the well-being of the people themselves. In 1984, General Buhari as head of a military dictatorship promulgated Decree 2 of 1984 which criminalised any publication which “embarrasses” a public officer. The real intent of that decree and its authors was to scare away commentaries and publications focussing the dictatorship itself; the inclusion of “public officers” was just a ruse. It did not matter whether the publication was factual, correct and incontrovertible. Two “The Guardian” newspaper journalists, Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor, went to jail on account of that obnoxious decree. Sad, today, that one of them makes excuses for Buhari while the other signed the press statement that annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election won free, fair and square by the late MKO Abiola! But I digress!
The leopard cannot change its skin, says APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Buhari is the leopard who has found it difficult to change its skin, despite his protestation in 2015 that he had become a converted democrat. Not deceived, I had warned that we note the stark difference between a converted democrat and a convoluted democrat. Without mincing words, if the term “democrat” can at all be ascribed to Buhari, he is certainly more of the latter than the former! The charge his government presses against Omoyele Sowore, convener of the “Revolution Now” movement, proves this beyond all reasonable doubt. Suddenly, Nigeria has been reduced to a Banana Republic of same rank as that of Jean Bedel Bokassa, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu Sese Seko and such other fawning characters where “insults” to the president was treasonable felony. Idi Amin reportedly fed those who insulted him or his concubines to crocodiles. Is that where we are headed in Nigeria? We used to think – and say – that such tomfoolery belonged elsewhere. Unfortunately, the same chickens have now come home to roost right under our very nose! One of the hallmarks of the free world and of free people everywhere is the right to ventilate grievances as well as vent one’s spleen upon errant leaders. Just recently, we saw angry Europeans heckle and pelt Boris Johnson while the British PM simply dodged under umbrellas and went his way. No one was arrested, least of all getting charged with treasonable felony.
It is clear that the Nigerian goons behind efforts to muffle freedom of speech and muzzle us as a people want to drive us from the public space. They should note that while they may succeed with some, they will fail with others. Many of the people so driven away will also not just go away quietly but will rather march into the cellar where real revolution, not the joke that Sowore was parroting, is made. To be sure, some will go the Afghanistan, as it were. In fact, many are comfortably perched there already. Whereas Afghanistan is a trouble-will-never-end Asian country where the Islamist Taliban oscillates between rebels-government-rebels, “going to Afghanistan” as a term means playing the ostrich or playing safe with dictatorship. The ostrich buries its head in the sand to become oblivious to unsavoury happenings around. Rather than comment on topical (political, economic, religious and social) issues of the day, a writer or leader chooses some other innocuous issues to comment upon. Avoiding trouble is the name of the game. Many writers and leaders are doing that already. Those not willing to go to Afghanistan and who have continued to stick out their neck stand the risk of ending up in Siberia. Siberia is one of the coldest and most inhospitable regions of Russia. In the days of dictatorship, that was where dissenters and political opponents cooled their heels. Many never returned! The beauty of it, however, is that the voice of freedom everywhere outlasted the jackboots of vile dictators. Nigeria will not be an exception!
FEEDBACK
Sir, your “Vee-Pees: Vice or virtue?” was truly a good piece as well as good advice for the leaders. Keep it up until they listen to you. – Ezra.
Treasonable “Insult”, hmmm!
The All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government will not stop amusing us each day with ridiculous and often times, almost incomprehensible situation report in its attempt to implant itself in the consciousness of Nigerians.
Last week, the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bail to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, after he was told to submit his international passport to the court. Barely 24 hours of meeting the bail conditions, his counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) told the whole world that the Department of State Services (DSS) has refused to release his client on bail.
Before now, Sowore was arrested in August over the threat of REVOLUTIONNOW which attempted to prevail on Nigerians to reject the APC-led Federal Government and also draw attention to the parlous state of affairs across the country.
The group had catalogued all the indices of under-development that have characterised the Buhari presidency in the last five years while calling for a change of attitude towards addressing these abnormalities.
One of the charges against Mr. Sowore has to do with his appearance on Arise Television interview programme where he was accused of making statement that was capable of inciting the public against this non-performing government. He was also accused of insulting Mr. President, a thing which the DSS considered as treasonable.
God damn it! When has “insult” become treasonable? What constitutes an insult in the eyes of the DSS? Why should insult carry such heavy weight as treason especially in a country where government has failed woefully to protect and secure lives and properties of the citizens? Why should an insult become an article of treason in such whimsical manner? Is it an attempt to gag free speech? Is it an attempt to intimidate members of the public to be wary of what they say about their president or this is just another attempt to harass opposition voices to look the other way when their country is being pillaged with reckless abandon? What is the weight of an insult? How does an insult become treasonable? Our security agencies often times become so uncreative that one begins to question their competence in contending with everyday security issues across the country.
Reading the charges against Mr. Sowore reminded me of the nebulous charges put forward by the Nigeria Police on February 5th, 2018 against my humble self over a statement I issued on behalf of my boss, former President Ibrahim Babangida.
Declaring me a wanted man on national television on that fateful day was the most unconcionable piece of idiocy a security outfit could unleash on a hapless citizen. First, I was never contacted in any form or by any means.
I did not turn down any invitation, be it verbal or written to warrant such declaration as a wanted man. The then Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, was just paranoid about any criticism against government and its uninspiring agents.
He felt the only way to reassure his boss, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was to show public disavowal to the contents of my statement. That, to him, will earn him additional marks to score his overall performance and perhaps grant him another opportunity to be retained against the normative term of office.
The era of IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris was another sore thumb in the annals of policing the country and building a positive image for a force that suffers huge perception crisis. It was the era of “transmission commission”, or commission transmission, whatever that is, as the IGP suffered impaired delivery of a speech in Kano. Because of his engagement, the name Ibrahim Idris is lost in the crowd. Since his unceremonious retirement, nothing has been heard about him in public again. But the interesting thing about that era was the then Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood.
He had appeared on Channels Television on the popular morning show, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 where he said that my statement was tantamount to inciting the public against the government.
Nothing could be most nebulous. By the time I appeared the following day, Wednesday 7th February, 2018, Mr. Moshood was pacing up and down trying to find explanation to justify the self-inflicted public embarrassment. After a 10-minute chat with the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department, you could see the duplicity of a system that was at nerves-breaking point. Rather than confront me with the charges, they held a copy of Thisday Newspaper, of Monday, 5th February, 2018 where former President Babangida had endorsed my statement as coming from him.
Seeing their folly, they profusely apologised to me and declared in no mistaken terms that I was never under arrest nor declared wanted, that what I saw was a mix-up kind of, in the communication department.
The PR unit must always be the fall guy. Not done, I got another invitation from the DSS who behaved as though we were in an era of the jackboot. Having initially wasted seven hours of my precious time on Thursday, 8th February, I was made to report back on Friday, 9th February. This time, operatives of the DSS assumed the role of a complainant without extracting any brief from my boss.
They tried to justify why they reserve the right to invite me for questioning when I asked who the complainant was. Rather than spend precious time asking frivolous questions and carrying out unnecessary investigation, I had told them that getting serious with Boko Haram combat would do them more good that this citizen intimidation.
I left the premises after I was made to ascertain the authenticity of the statement even though they too held a copy of the Thisday Monday, 5th February edition. When security agencies are far-flonged from the citizens for whom they are meant, you are bound to see all manner of claims and counterclaims to rationalise their dithering pursuit. It is on this score that I see the allegation of insulting the president by Sowore Omoyele as laughable and utterly nauseating. It is uncivilised, barbaric and primitive.
First and foremost, any President that abhors insults, if any at all, is not deserving to be president of Nigeria. Only a mango tree with eye catching fruits will attract pebbles and stones. The moment any leader submits to the vagaries of political contestation, he should keep his respect at home.
It becomes worse when such a leader is unable to deliver on his campaign promises. In fact, one of the most “treasonable” offences any one could contemplate is having a president that fails to fulfill campaign or electoral promises. It is tantamount to breach of trust and convenant. It is synonymous to deceit.
The manifesto of any political party becomes its article of faith and the irrevocable convenant upon which the mandate was sought ab initio. Failure to implement the numbers of such convenant is tantamount to deceit, fraud and falsehood. Under such situation, whatever insult that is hurled at such a leader would be a sore reminder for failed and unkept promises. What the RevolutionNow group spoke about was part of the failed promises of the Buhari presidency.
The country is troubled by so many challenges and government’s response is like a drop in the ocean, amid a plethora of huge deficits on the political and economic sector. The moment the DSS is forum shopping for excuses to detain anyone or refuses to obey court order, be rest assured they are making efforts to cover up their inadequacies. In any lawful society, no interest should be greater than that of public interest which court verdict represents.
The court is the ONLY body that has the constitutional powers to grant bail to any one who is accused of flouting the laws of the land. This government has become notorious for refusing to obey court verdict. Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, was denied bail several times even when the courts granted him same.
A “lawless” government that refuses to obey court verdict, cannot by any stretch of imagination, expect lawfulness from the citizens. When a government hurts the soul of the law, it hurts humanity and respect for rule of law. You cannot accuse an individual of treason on the one hand, and disobey court verdict on the other hand. There is no substitute for a lawful society.
The law is a leveler for all irrespective of status and socioeconomic standing in the society. Please convey to the president that any leader that does not want the infection of insults should sit back at home rather than come out to run for election. Nobody forced President Buhari to seek public office.
It was on his own desire and volition that he took the decision to seek for election to preside over the country. Whatever that motivated him to seek public office remains his personal secret. He has a choice to remain in Daura, respectfully in his home without incurring anyone’s insults. In the comfort of his home, he is the Lord, but in the inner confines of Aso Rock, which is our collective sovereignty, he remains our employee for the term of office so legally permitted. All this facial make-up to make the president looks like one leader that cannot be insulted or abused runs foul of democratic principles which guarantee freedom of speech. It is worse for a president that has failed woefully to deliver on the promises encapsulated in his party manifesto.
In an era of heightened socio-economic disconnections, insults are the spontaneous reactions to failed promises, poverty, hunger, deprivations and displacement. To see that as treasonable is to become the butt of jokes in the global arena.
