Prolonged ‘single and searching’

“It is important to send a message that no public officer can steal the resources of this country and expect to escape” – Yemi Osinbajo on Corruption.

If the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo gets consumed in his present travails the real reason is not going to be because of corruption as his traducers would want to make the public believe. The political family where he belongs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not averse to corrupt persons after all they have many in their fold and have even become a haven for them apparently in line with the assertion of their National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that dirty ones coming into APC would be made clean automatically on entry.

Rather the erudite Professor of Law and Pastor of a church would be going down for his poor reading of political scheming in the land. He may be an orator, a tall scholar in the area of Law and Scripture but what is emerging is portraying him as a dwarf in the political intrigue.

To survive in a political power corridor in Nigeria, you must be a cat with nine lives; you must be as sly and cunning as a fox and as crafty as a tortoise to be able to navigate the turbulence of the terrain. If you don’t have this trenchancy, the native intelligence required to survive the murky waters of Nigeria politics you will find yourself loudly screaming ‘had I known’ which is always late in coming.

Prof. Osinbajo certainly took a lot for granted and failed to do the needful, diligent study of his principal and his henchmen to know how to relate with them. A good study would have shown him the mastery of a Fulani man in power game. The Fulani may not have the mastery of economics or social engineering but in politics they are ahead of all the other ethnic groups in the country, whether in military or democratic government they have good understanding of the schemes involved.

Often the Yoruba tend to confuse their control of media space and manipulation of public perception with political influence, the two are different. Just like the Igbo who continue to deceive themselves as having superior intelligent quotient and thought that it could take them far in all spheres but just like the Yoruba they have remained inferior to the Fulani in the political manoeuvrings. The Fulani have shown the other ethnic groups in this country since independence that the greatest power is not money or media power, but political power.

If the Vice President had even followed the most recent event, he would have cautioned himself better when his boss was sick and away to the United Kingdom for yet to be disclosed ailment.

A Fulani born President of this country Umaru Yar’Adua was sick the whole of 2009 and died in May 2010. While he was going from one hospital to the other for medication, there were a lot of uncertainties around his Presidency. There was secrecy by the cabals of the time who ran the government by proxy when the President was incapacitated. A non-Fulani top gun of his administration who was heading the kitchen cabinet composed mostly of Fulani then ostensibly from his vantage position knew that Yar’Adua was not going to survive the illness and he began scheming for an advantage should that happen. The other Fulani in the inner room who were privy to the same information just watched him bun his fingers.

By the time Yar’Adua returned almost half dead, he had to carry out one assignment before dying, relieve the ambitious man of his duties before dying and did not leave the public without the knowledge that the man was a betrayer.

Prof. Osinbajo should have drawn from this to have been more circumspect in his actions when President Muhammadu Buhari was sick and he was handed down the Presidency momentarily.

The real sin that probably fixed the Vice President in his current mess is not unconnected with the way and manner he carried on when Presidential power was handed down to him.

He was guileless not to know that all that glitters is no gold that media hype to some of his actions was not in any way helping him as it was provocative to the people who gave him the job. We all saw how populist he was the short time he held sway making nonsense of his principal’s tenure.

The two top most actions of the Vice President that almost certainly brought him to where he is now must have been his sack of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawan Daura. Truly, haughty Daura may have allowed his deep relationship with the President his kinsmen to becloud his own behaviour and deserved punishment but by who? Osinbajo acting as President should have known that sacking somebody occupying such sensitive position could be given wide interpretations. In addition, the VP may have over-reached his borrowed tenure to think that he will get the same hundred per cent loyalties just because he was acting. Administratively and on the surface of it Osinbajo acted well for a government in dire need of discipline and sense of direction but he forgot to note that when politics arrives the scene wearing the toga of religion and tribe, rationality goes into hiding and that was exactly what happened. Perhaps added to this was Osinbajo’s knowingly or unknowingly truncating an already cooked agenda of ensuring that Justice Walter Onnoghen never occupied the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria? The President’s absence to London on health grounds would have helped smoothen the agenda, a lawyer, a Christian and a Southerner in charge to be the one to deliver it. Either Osinbajo did not understand the game or not been properly carried along or he refused to buy into it and followed his conscience. He submitted Onnoghen’s name and the media did not fail to underscore the fact that it was done by Osinbajo.

Expectedly, the positive media bliss enjoyed by the VP on this as the man who did the right thing may have added positively to his profiles but unknown to him it upset the people that really own the job. What eventually happened to Justice Onnoghen is already history and the fear is thick that same might happen to his nominee the Vice President.

Undoubtedly, Prof. Osinbajo may not be too free from the black robe being put on him now but who is in this system? If he is accused of flooding all agencies under him with his ethnic people is he not following his principal’s footsteps? If he has used his friends to help himself is it not what is happening everywhere in this government? Is it not this system that facilitated the entry into the country of the most wanted corrupt figure in the land called Abdulrasheed Maina gave him office, promoted and was preparing him to be the next governor of Borno state? And when the bubble burst and the media screamed blue murder was he not smuggled outside by the same people that brought him into the country?

Where is the woman Head of Service Winfred Oyo-Ita who refused to play the role assigned to her in the melodrama, ‘African magic’ called ‘the return and the disappearance of fugitive Maina’. Has she not gotten the same treatment as Onnoghen? When she won the public votes for standing up to the indestructible Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, shouldn’t she have known that her days were numbered?

Osinbajo’s other display of nativity was his showing signs of being ambitious without first looking at the pendulum to know where it swings. Aside from provoking his boss with the too early show of ambition, he drew blood with his never say die godfather who all along has been seeing Osinbajo’s number two position as really his just because he is not a Christian. With Osinbajo’s unwise show of ambition, when the marksmen came for him there was nobody to protect him as it became to the godfather more like good riddance to an evolving rubbish.

Even Osinbajo’s vocal ethnic Afenifere group who could have been by his side was already distraught with him over his stance on the restructuring of the country. Watchers therefore liken Osinbajo’s travails to the tiger rider who celebrated and hailed the tiger as it descended on its prey until it had no other and turned its fang on him. Osinbajo has been the most combative voice against restructuring and in telling the World how corrupt PDP was all obviously to impress his principal, but here he is on the radar. By now Osinbajo will understand it when great minds say that the more we are thrown into conflict with each other through engineered distrust, the less able we are to unite against those responsible.

