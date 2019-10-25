PUMA Engineering W/Chair Tennis:Team Nigeria eyes dominant outing

Nigerian players have declared their intent to dominate the 2nd PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Open Championship billed to serve off October 29 – November 2 at the National Tennis Centre, Abuja.

A number of Nigerian players have been fine-tuning strategies for the tournament at the National Stadium in Lagos and are scheduled to wrap up their last-leg of training this weekend before heading to the venue of the tournament expected to feature players from at least five African countries.

Two-time Paralympian, Wasiu Yusuf, is upbeat of making a more meaningful impact at ITF Futures Series event after reaching the semifinals at the inaugural edition last year.

“The one month training has really put me in shape and I’m looking forward to a better outing this year. Though I look forward to winning the title, if I could reach the final, it would be an improvement for me which I will strive to build upon,” he said, while expressing gratitude to Africa Wheelchair Tennis president, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, the facilitator of the tournament, for his support for the players by paying their registration fees among others.

Defending champion, Alex Adewale, who won the men’s singles by beating top –seed Kenyan Peter Munuve in the final and also paired Yusuf to win the doubles, said he is fired up for a more dominant performance. “I have been training twice daily for five times in a week for the past six weeks and I’m set to go. I believe so much in my ability and I pray to be injury-free.

On his part, Nigeria’s coach Frank Tarmena says his charges are set to roll over all opposition to confirm Nigeria’s status as a leading force in Africa.

Tarmena, an ITF instructor for West and Central Africa, pointed being an ITF point-earning tournament, the PUMA Engineering Tennis Championship has reinvigorated the interest of Nigerian players who he said have the capacity to excel in the game at global level.

Like this: Like Loading...