Puma Engr. Wchair Tennis: Mixed fortunes for Nigerians

A

lex Adewale of Nigeria began his quest to the defense of his Puma Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Championship with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over Abdurasak Nuhu of Ghana.

The top ranked Nigerian was decisive in his shots hitting series of winners to move closer to the title he won as an underdog to a Kenyan last year.

Adewale, however reckoned that he would have to be at his best form if he is to repeat his spectacular feat of last year which saw him also clinched the doubles title with compatriot Wasiu Yusu, who on his part got the better of compatriot Idowu Ajani also in straight sets.

“I played well but I have to admit that the opposition’s are tougher this term, he said in reference to a couple of Kenyans who were impressive on the first day of action in Abuja.

Former Nigeria number one player Tosin Dawodu had her hope dashed with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 loss to Asiya Sururu in a match that lasted almost three hours.

“It was a very tough match but I must admit she was better as she contested vigorously for the crucial points,” Dawodu said hinging her defeat to inadequate preparation owing to her job.

Dawodu said her focus is now on how she will capture the doubles as she and her partner Chituru Nwazuzu are already in the semifinals.

