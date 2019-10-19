Recapping how Rita Dominik, MC Oluomo, Toyin Aimakhu, others fought for favourites

In the 99 days of intriguing show, it may interest you to know that, at least 35 Nigerian celebrities indicated and supported their favourite housemates in the recently concluded BBNaija 2019 (Pepper Dem Edition).

For 99 days – 14 weeks – television viewers from Nigeria and several other African countries remained glued to their TV sets to watch the antics, and activities of 26 housemates in the BBNaija 2019 tagged: Pepper Dem.

All the 26 housemates – many were evicted during the reality show – entertained viewers and earned themselves love from viewers that became fans.

From music to movie stars, comedy stars, and fashion designers, Nigerian celebrities took to their social media accounts to support as well as drum support for their favourite housemates throughout the 99 days the reality TV show lasted.

Mercy and Mike were the last two housemates standing on the 99th day of the reality show.

While it took the first few weeks for some of the celebrities to identify with their favourites, other celebrities joined along the show to pick their favourites and drum support for them.

In the long run, Mercy emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019 after spending 99 days in the house.

Rita Dominic: The movie star supported and campaigned for Mercy all through the 99 days and consistently urged her followers on social media and fans to vote for her.

Lola Okoye and her husband, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group, loved the BBNaija reality TV show but supported different housemates. While Lola rooted for Mercy, her husband rooted for another housemate.

Ifu Enada didn’t mince words in her support for Mercy. She posted videos and many more urging fans and followers to vote for the eventual winner.

Dencia was not in Nigeria all throughout the 99 days that BBNaija lasted, but she had Mercy as her favourite and she ensured her fans and followers voted immensely for her.

Ngozi Nwosu, the iconic Nollywood actress, was one of those that campaigned for Mercy all through her stay in the house.

MC Galaxy was one time rumoured to be the man behind Mercy’s social media account and he did a damn good job.

Nina Ivy, the ex-BBNaija housemate, didn’t waste time in picking her favourite housemate from the 26 contestants and she stood by Mercy all through.

Rapper and social activist, Ruggedman, couldn’t help but join in showing support and love to Mercy.

Humble Smith was also one of the supporters of Mercy and he stayed true to his allegiance.

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of star singer, 2Baba, was also one of the biggest campaigners and supporters of Mercy.

Halima Abubakar supported and campaigned for Mercy while she was in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.

Mercy Aigbe, though in a rather inconsistent way campaigned and showed support for Mercy. So, when she was up for eviction, she rallied round her followers and fans to vote for her.

Uche Elendu’s social media page is an evidence of her belief in Mercy and equally her unfailing support for her brand. Elendu supported Mercy till the end and kept campaigning till she was announced the winner.

Susan Peters showed some respect for how Mike has gone about his game. She insisted Mercy was the real deal that deserved to win the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition. Osas Ighodaro supported and campaigned for Mercy during her 99 days in the house.

Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun, was also one of the supporters of Mercy and she followed through until the end.

Lilian Afegbua, ex-housemate of the Big Brother Africa, pitched her tent with Mercy and she supported and campaigned for her till the end.

Sensational actress, Anita Joseph, was also one of the supporters of Mercy and so was Uti Nwachukwu, winner of BBNaija Africa.

Hilarious comedian, Ushebebe’s campaign and support for Mercy was out of the world. All his social media handles were always buzzing with reasons his fans and the general public need to vote for Mercy.

Khloe, an ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2019, didn’t watch long before pitching her tent with Mercy.

Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, couldn’t help but join many of his friends to support Mercy and campaign for her victory.

Fashion expert, Laura Ikeji, is one of the biggest supporters of Mercy. She campaigned using her social media handles and couldn’t hold back her joy when Mercy was announced the winner.

Celebrities who rooted for Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha

Peter Okoye openly supported and campaigned for Tacha despite blows and jabs from several quarters. He was one of the individuals that championed the titan cause till the end.

Rave singer and rapper, Naira Marley, didn’t hide his support for Tacha and even after her disqualification, he stayed true to the Port Harcourt first daughter as she was called.

Matse’s love for Tacha grew after she visited the BBNaija house as one of the judges of the Arla Butter challenge. She didn’t mince word in saying she would support and always love Tacha.

Tee Billz, Tiwa Savage’s ex-manager and ex-husband, was another individual that supported Tacha. His support knew no bound even after Tacha’s disqualification. He had since assumed the role of Tacha’s manager.

Nkechi Blessing, the popular Yoruba actress, was also one of the supporters of Tacha and she followed through until the end.

Angela Okorie is also one of the biggest supporters of the Tacha brand. She showed support and campaigned for her to remain in the house.

Another Nollywood actress that showed massive support and campaign for Tacha is Eve Esin.

Maureen Esisi (Redvigor): Businesswoman and Instagram influencer is also another top notch titan. She supported and campaigned for the Port Harcourt first daughter.

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, also lent his support to Tacha through constant campaign on his social media platforms.

Soulful singer, Simi, showed her support for Mike over other housemates. And this she showed with campaigns to keep him in the house.

Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke, who is widely known as Sikiratu Sindodo, chose Mike over other housemates and she campaigned for him.

Toyin Abraham supported and campaigned for Mike during his stay in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem house.

MC Oluomo is another popular individual that threw his weight behind Mike to win the grand prize of N60 million at TV reality show.

