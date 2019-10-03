Red meat not so dangerous to health – Study

Scientists in the United States (US) and Europe and Canada said reducing the consumption of red and processed meat was associated with few if any health benefits.

These are the findings of a review of studies published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine journal’.

Based on the review, the researchers have recommended that most people could continue to eat red and processed meat at current average intake, typically three or four times a week for adults in North America and Europe.

However, Bradley Johnson who co-led the review said, “Based on the research, we cannot say with any certainty that eating red or processed meat causes cancer, diabetes or heart disease.” Johnson is an associate professor at Dalhousie University in Canada.

The study finding contradicts dietary advice from some leading international agencies. In line with previous findings, a recently published paper in the journal ‘Nutrients,’showed that the highest intakes of red and processed meat were associated with an 18 to 51 per cent higher risk of all-cause of mortality compared to zero-intake.

The World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) both said red and processed meat might or could cause cancer.

The WCRF advises eating only “moderate amounts” of red meat, such as beef, pork and lamb – with an upper limit of 500 grams (17.6 ounces) cooked weight per week – and “little, if any” processed meat.

Among the current randomised trials the research team selected for analysis, which included around 54,000 people, they found no statistically significant link between eating meat and the risk of heart disease, diabetes, or cancer.

Among the observational studies, which covered millions of people, they did find “a very small reduction in risk” in those who ate three fewer servings of red or processed meat a week, but said that this association “was very uncertain.”

“Our bottom line recommendation … is that for the majority of people, but not everyone, continuing their red and processed meat consumption is the best approach,” Johnson said.

More research is however needed to clear the controversy that this new findings could generate.

