Regulation of social media not necessary –Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday declared that the regulation of the social media in Nigeria was not necessary.

The Vice President, who urged religious and political leaders in the country to be careful with the use of social media, said that was the only way to avoid promoting conflicts that could go out of hand.

Osinbajo stated this in his remarks at the interfaith religious dialogue on promoting religious tolerance and acceptance organized by the United Arab Emirate Embassy in Abuja.

He said as persons of faith and leaders that use social media actively, they owed a responsibility to the society and to everyone else to ensure that it is not allowed to become an instrument of conflict and war.

According to him: “I want to say in particular about social media that we absolutely need to be careful with our use of social media. If we do not want to promote the kind of conflict that can completely go out of hand, we must be sure that we are policing ourselves and regulating ourselves on social media.

“I don’t think that government regulation is necessarily the way to go but I believe that we as persons of faith, as leaders and those of us who use social media actively, owe a responsibility to our society and to everyone else to ensure that we don’t allow it to become an instrument of conflict and war.

“Recently, I was sharing at a gathering about my aunty, an 81-year-old lady, who thought I had resigned. Sometime before the elections, news went round that I had resigned my appointment as Vice President. The news went round on social media and WhatsApp.

“My aunt insisted that I had resigned because the news was on WhatsApp. I had to explain to her that I didn’t resign even if the news was on WhatsApp.

“It was Rev. Sister Agatha who mentioned (in one of the panel discussions today) that if we are not careful, most people are not discerning enough to tell fact from fiction. Depending on what it is that you are spreading, if you choose to spread the sort of news that can create real conflict and religious misinformation which is the worst sort, it can create the kind of conflict that can completely get out of hand and jeopardize all of our lives, livelihood and property.

“It is important that we keep self-regulating and ensuring that we don’t lend our platforms to those who would promote conflict.”

He commended Ambassador Fahad Obaid Mohammed Altaffag, describing him as a true believer in peace and tolerance, for hosting the dialogue.

