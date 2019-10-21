Relieving Supreme Court of burden of cases congestion

‘FG’s penchant for disobeying court orders’ll breed anarchy’

The resolve of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, to henceforth ensure strict observance of the rule of law should serve as a wakeup call for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari which has continued with the burden of flagrant disobedience to court orders. AKEEM NAFIU writes

emocracy that is being practiced globally is founded on constitutionalism and the respect for the rule of law. It is therefore imperative that every democratic government should do away with an act that can trample on citizens’ fundamental rights and make nonsense of the rule of law.

It was in this light that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has expressed his resolve not to condone any act of disrespect for the rule of law.

The CJN bared his mind at the special session to mark the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year where 38 distinguished lawyers, who were conferred with the title of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), were sworn in.

He said: “The rule of law must be observed in all our dealings and we must impress it on governments at all levels to actively toe the path.

“The right of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity must be jealously guarded and protected with the legal tools at our disposal. All binding court orders must be obeyed.

“Nobody, irrespective of his or her position, will be allowed to toy with court judgements.

“As we all know, flagrant disobedience of court orders or non-compliance with judicial orders is a direct invitation to anarchy in the society.

“Such acts are completely antithetical to the rule of law in a democratic environment, and will not be tolerated under my watch as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“We must work together to make Nigeria one of the frontline countries that observe the rule of law and rights of the citizens in all ramifications.”

The CJN’s speech is coming amidst concerns over the persistent failure of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to observe the rule of law, particularly as it relates to obeying a series of orders handed down by courts of the land.

President Muhammadu Buhari had given a tacit approval for his government’s penchant for disobeying court orders when he declared that the rule of law must be subjected to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

This, he said while speaking at the 2018 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Abuja.

The president was later echoed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) while appearing before the Senate on 27th July, 2019.

He said Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) made provisions for public interest to take preference to private interest.

According to him, the high-profile individuals that have remained in detention were there in public interest.

“I concede that a Minister of Justice and Attorney-General as stipulated by Sections 36, 37 and 39 of the Constitution, is supposed to protect the rights of any citizen from being violated even by the state, but where such rights conflict with public interest, the latter overrides the former.

“The Office of the AGF has exclusive responsibility to uphold the public interest above personal interest of anybody,” Malami said.

Cases of FG’s flagrant disobedience to court orders

Sowore

The most recent of cases of Federal Government’s disobedience to court orders is the one involving the convener of #RevolutionNow protest and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Prior to his arraignment over an alleged treason and corruption, a court order directing his immediate release was flouted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on 24th September, 2019, granted bail to Sowore, who has been arrested and kept in the custody of the DSS since 3rd August, 2019 on an allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest scheduled for 5th August, 2019.

The judge had dismissed DSS’ objection in granting him bail with the sole condition that he must deposit his passport in the registry of the court. He also ordered that Sowore should be released to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

However, effort by Sowore’s lawyer to get him out of detention were said to have been rebuffed by the DSS.

Consequently, contempt proceedings were commenced against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, for allegedly disobeying the court order.

Amidst all these, Sowore was on 30th September, 2019, arraigned before another judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of treasonable felony, cybercrime offences and money laundering filed by the AGF’s office.

He was arraigned alongside Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).

Following a plea of not guilty denial by the duo, the judge admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum, while his co-defendant was also granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

Aside restraining the defendants from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial, Justice Ojukwu also barred them from travelling out of the country during their trial. The duo had remained in DSS’ custody pending perfection of their bail.

It is left to be seen whether the DSS will abide by the order of court this time around.

Dasuki

Another case on the list of orders of court being disobeyed by the Buhari’s government is the one involving the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

The former NSA was arrested on 29th December, 2015 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) shortly after he was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja on meeting the bail conditions imposed on him by the courts where he has been standing trial on charges of criminal diversion, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

He was granted bail by two Federal High Courts in Abuja as well as the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, but the Federal Government has since refused to comply with the orders which admitted him to bail pending trial.

El-Zakzaky

The Federal Government also disobeyed court orders directing the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zainab.

Prior to alleged murder charge on the duo by the Kaduna State Government in May 2018, the couple were held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 2015 without charge.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja on 2nd December, 2016, delivered a judgement directing the DSS to release the couple.

The order was never obeyed while the couple’s bail application remained pending before the court until they were charged for murder.

Peace Corps

An order made by the Federal High Court in Abuja directing the police to unseal the headquarters of a non-governmental organisation, Peace Corps of Nigeria, was also disobeyed by the government under President Buhari’s watch.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole recently elevated to the Court of Appeal, had in a judgement delivered on 9th November, 2017, awarded N12.5 million in damages in favour of Peace Corps, its National Commandant, Dickson Akor, and 48 other members over an unlawful invasion of their headquarters in Abuja on 28th February, 2017.

Delivering judgement in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 50 persons, the judge ordered the police to immediately unseal Peace Corps’ headquarters at 57, Iya Abubakar Crescent, Off Alex Ekwueme Way, Opposite Jabi Lake, Jabi, Abuja.

Ruling on Consolidated debts

The Federal Government also failed to obey a court judgment directing it to set overall limits for the “amounts of consolidated debts” of the nation’s federal, state and local governments.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on 20th February, 2018 held that it was mandatory for the government to set the debt limits as provided for by Section 42(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

The judge specifically ordered President Buhari, the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to set the debt limits and be approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives within 90 days.

The order was never obeyed within the 90 days window.

Ruling on recovered stolen funds

The Federal Government is also yet to obey a court judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos (now a Justice of the Court of Appeal), ordering it to release details of the receipt and spending of all the recovered stolen funds since the return of democracy in 1999.

The judgment was delivered on March 24, 2016 sequel to a Freedom of Information suit by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Ruling on power contracts

The Federal Government is also yet to comply with a judgement delivered on 29th July, 2019 by Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos, compelling the immediate release of details of payments to all defaulting and allegedly corrupt electricity contractors and companies since 1999.

Delivering judgement in the FOI suit filed by SERAP against the Federal Government and former Minister of Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Justice Obiozor granted the following reliefs:

“A declaration is hereby made that the failure and/or refusal of the respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to provide SERAP with documents and information containing the specific names and details of contractors and companies that have been engaged in the power sector by successive governments since 1999, details, of specific projects and the amounts that have been paid to the contractors and companies, details on the level of implementation of electricity projects and their specific locations across the country, and failure to widely publish it on a dedicated website, any of such information, amounts to a breach of the obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2011

“A declaration is hereby made that the failure and/or refusal of the Respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to provide SERAP with specific documents and information containing the specific names and details of contractors and companies that allegedly collected money for electricity projects from successive governments since 1999 but failed to execute any of such projects, and failure to widely publish it on a dedicated website, any of such information, amounts to a breach of the respondent’s responsibility/obligation under the Freedom of Information Act 2011

“An order of mandamus is made directing and compelling the respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to urgently compile and make available to SERAP, documents and information containing the specific names and details of contactors and companies that have been engaged in the power sector by successive governments since the return of democracy in 1999 to date, details of specific projects and the amounts that have been paid to the contracts and companies, details on the level of implementation of electricity projects and their specific locations across the country and to publish widely including on a dedicated website, any of such information

“An order of mandamus is made directing and compelling the Respondent [Federal Government/Ministry of Power] to urgently compile and make available to SERAP documents and information containing the specific names and details of contactors and companies that allegedly collected money for electricity projects from successive governments since 1999 but failed to execute any projects”.

Lawyers speak

Apparently miffed, some senior lawyers have also been speaking on the need for government to ensure strict observance of the rule of law. The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend also condemned Buhari administration’s penchant for disobeying court orders, describing it as nothing but an invitation to anarchy.

They, however, commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, over his resolve not to condone any violation of the rule of law.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, emphasized the need for government to ensure strict compliance with the rule of law.

He said: “Most of us are really concerned about the level of disobedience to court orders in this country. The fact is that somebody has to stand up against this anomaly.

“It is unfortunate that court orders are being disobeyed and one thing that God has denied those who are disobeying court orders today is that they will not be able to stop a repeat of similar experience against them tomorrow.

“That is why at all times we must always keep to the rule of law. It can apply to anyone at any point in time. You can’t imagine that even the Supreme Court’s pronouncements are being disobeyed in Nigeria. It is really very unfortunate.”

Another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), also expressed his concern about government’s persistent violation of the rule of law.

“When you look at the catalogue of disobedience to court orders that has been a feature of this administration, it is something that worries me. If you have a case against somebody, you took him to court and the person was granted bail, why was the person not freed on bail? Why should the executive sit on appeal over a court decision to grant bail or not to grant bail?” he asked.

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Biodun Layonu asked the CJN to do all within his power to ensure that court orders were henceforth obeyed by government.

He said: “The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has expressed his readiness to ensure that court orders are no longer disobeyed by government.

“It is very realistic and long overdue. No one is above the law including all arms of government and if the judiciary can ensure enforcement of the law against its own members in appropriate circumstances, who then is exempt?”

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, said he was concerned that government’s flagrant disobedience to court orders was becoming legendary and nauseating.

Ubani said: “Post 2nd World War nations take the issue of respect to rule of law and obedience to court orders very seriously. Universal Declaration of Human Rights and African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights are all products of post second war consensus amongst nations.

“Countries are religiously evaluated strictly on observance of these ethics of respect to individual freedoms like that of expression.

“I cannot believe that in this 21st century, a country like Nigeria, will still shamelessly snub court orders and wants to be a member of a civilized world. The flagrant disobedience to court orders is becoming legendary and nauseating. What is more frightening is that an Attorney General of the Federation is justifying this impunity.”

To a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, democracy would not be successfully practiced without respect for the rule of law, particularly obedience to court orders.

He said: “Democracy that is being practiced globally is founded on constitutionalism, respect for the rule of law, respect for due process, respect for fundamental rights, respect for transparency and accountability as well as good governance.

“These are acknowledged parameters worldwide for defining the essence of democracy and so Nigeria cannot be an exception. The point must be taken that there is no way democracy can be successfully practiced in Nigeria without respect for the rule of law and independence of judiciary.

“When we are talking about the independence of the judiciary, it is also dependent on a number of factors. It is also for the judiciary to assert itself. When court orders are made, they must be obeyed and if they are not obeyed, it portends dangerous precedence.

“That’s the way it is. There is nothing to justify lack of obedience to court orders by any government. But, we must also look at it that if a particular order is disobeyed, what are the options available to remedy the situation?

“Of course, an appeal can be lodged; enforcement can also be taken up to the Supreme Court. Lawyers, who are involved in cases, also have a duty to ensure that orders of court remain sacred and they are treated as such.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation who is the Chief Law Officer of the Federation also has a duty to ensure that court orders are obeyed.

“Besides, I will not want us to zero everything to the attitude of this government alone but to the attitude of successive government. It is not only in this government that you found incidents of disobedience to court orders. It has been pervasive and it must stop. The fact that the CJN has come out frontally to decry the situation is sufficient wake up.

“Beyond that, all the stakeholders in the justice delivery system must also ensure that the trend does not continue. The CJN has already read the riot act and made a frontal pronouncement.”

