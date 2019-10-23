Reps: Backlog of cases worries lawmakers

Philip Nyam reports on the recent lamentation by the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary over the high number of pending cases in Nigerian courts

A

week ago, the House of Representatives said the Nigerian judiciary must be reformed to address the slow pace of justice delivery and clear backlog of pending cases.

Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Offiong Akpan Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom), who disclosed this at the opening of the inaugural meeting of the committee noted that “there are a lot of reforms to be carried in the judiciary.”

He lamented that the “slow pace of justice delivery and the backlog of matters is a cause for concern. Some matters spend a minimum lifespan of 10 years before their final adjudication at the apex court- Supreme Court.

“Part of this problem is that our legal system allows all matters to travel to the Supreme Court without limit. Not all matters should merit the attention of the apex court.”

According to Luke, in developed democracies like the United States “only constitutional and important matters reach the Supreme Court. General matters are handled by trial and appellate courts based on the precedents set by the Supreme Court. We will have to reconsider our laws to ensure that we do not overburden the Supreme Court, hence slowing down the pace of justice.”

He further noted: “We need to continually advocate and protect the independence of our judiciary so that our judges will be bold and firm to dispense justice without fear and favour. By our laws, our judges are not allowed to speak freely. We hold our judiciary, and by extension, the people, a duty to speak up for the welfare of the judiciary.

“There are lots of reforms to be carried in the judiciary. The committee, in synergy with relevant bodies and stakeholders like the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, the judiciary itself, civil society organisations, proposes to invigorate the judiciary for effective performance and quick, efficient justice delivery to the common man. It is my desire to work with every member of the committee in repositioning the judiciary and addressing the challenges confronting it.

“In the coming days, the committee will develop a work plan that aligns with the House Legislative Agenda recently unveiled by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, which will operate as a guide for the Committee.

“Cognizant of the all-important role of the judiciary, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 in section 6, established the judiciary, made it independent and conferred the courts with judicial powers.

“The power so conferred extends, inter alia, to all matters between persons and government, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the civil rights and obligations of that person.”

State of federal courts

The concern expressed by the House of Representatives had earlier been raised by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu-Kafarati, who while delivering his speech at the special court session to mark the commencement of the Federal High Court’s 2018/2019 legal year a few months ago, said there were 191,766 cases pending before the court across all its divisions.

It is a known fact that the volume of cases filed before the court in an election year like 2019 and the preceding year usually rise astronomically given the inter-party electoral disputes. Facts have shown that that the number of cases filed within the legal year, which started in September 2018, would be collated at the end of the legal year, which is July.

But it is clear that the number of cases filed in the court in the current legal year (the 2018/2019), which is an election year is double of what was obtained in the previous year. According to reports, the number of cases pending before the courts is over 200,000.

In the 2017/2018 legal year, 17,076 new cases were filed before the Federal High Court across its various divisions in the country. The then Chief Judge, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, had disclosed then that although 15,076 cases were disposed of during the previous year, at the beginning of the new 2018/2019 legal year, 191,766 cases were still pending in the court.

Also speaking during the special court session to mark the commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2018/2019 new legal year and the swearing-in of the 30 newly-appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Abuja on September 24, 2018, the CJN, acknowledged that there was an “increasing volume of cases” being filed before the court. Acknowledging the huge volume of cases judges were consistently inundated with, both the CJN and Justice Abdu-Kafarati lauded their colleagues for a job well done in the last legal year.

The CJN said the Supreme Court, during the 2017/2018 legal year, “considered” a total of 1,097 criminal and civil motions as well as 438 criminal and civil appeals. According to him, a total 297 judgments were delivered by the apex court during the period.

Unfortunately, in spite of high number of cases pending before the courts, the number of judges is set to drop to 79, given that at least three of them will retire before the end of the year in accordance with the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Federal High Court judges.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court Act stipulates that there shall be a maximum of 100 judges at a time, which implies that there is a deficit of 18 judges as there are 82 judges on the court’s bench currently.

For example, reports indicate that in November 2015, 30 judges were appointed to the court’s bench, which increased the number of judges from 55 to 85. The second round of appointments saw additional nine judges joining the bench in June 2018 to replace a number of judges that left the bench between 2015 and 2018.

Therefore, considering the unpleasant consequences of the backlog of cases and shortage of judges as compared to the rising cases pending before the court, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), called for an audit to understand the remote causes of the backlog in order to determine, among others, if more judges or reshuffling of judges would be required.

Usoro advocated the use of technology for case management and efficient administration of justice.

He said: “First, deploy pervasive technology for case management and efficient administration of justice. Technology includes, but is not limited to recording systems for taking evidence. Cases would be handled and disposed of faster and efficiently with technology deployment.”

Similarly, other senior lawyers had at different times made case for the appointment of more judges so as to reduce the backlog of these cases.

Mr. Sebastine Hon (SAN), advocated for the appointment of more judges and building of more structures, but added that fundamentally the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court needed to be pruned.

He said: “Fundamentally, the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court was expanded in 1991 and 1993 specifically by Decree 107 of 1993 leading to the overbearing jurisdiction of the court.

“In addition, the Electoral Act has also imbued the Federal High Court with jurisdiction over pre-election matters. So you can see that there are many matters the Federal High Court is dealing with.

“I am being honest and realistic; it is difficult for the judges to cope with matters that have to do with exclusive jurisdiction over matters that have to do with the Federal Government and its agencies as well as with maritime matters, insurance matters and others. So, they should either prune the jurisdiction of the court or go back to the pre-1993 era.

“I suggest that they should appoint more judges and more judicial divisions should be created. Even if they are going to locate the divisions in the state capitals, as it is always the practice, they should construct more structures to accommodate the new judges.”

In the same vein, a former President of the NBA, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and a human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), have respectively lamented that the delay in justice delivery occasioned by the congestion of cases in courts could make Nigerians and litigants lose hope in the judiciary.

Agbakoba said beyond appointing more judges, there was a need for a radical review of the way the courts work, which he said is “manual and completely outdated.”

He added: “I’m not sure that appointing 80 more judges would begin to resolve the problems. The first point of call is to ask what kind of operating model is the court using.

“If a judge is handling 60 cases a year because he’s writing manually; he’s in a court that has no power supply most of the time and he has no staff except one inefficient registrar. If you now give him a properly trained registrar, if you increase his pay and make new rules that would make him do his work better, you find that as you empower him, he can do twice of what he’s doing now.

“The other thing is bringing in more judges and they have to be the best. When judges are appointed without being the best from the bar, it is also part of the delay because they won’t know what to do. So, appointing more judges is not the only solution.”

According to Agbakoba, the court process should be optimised to work every hour, including the financial system of the courts, which he said causes about 20 per cent of the delay.

On the way out, he said the judiciary could on its own initiate the needed change as they had been empowered to make rules for how courts would operate.

“The judiciary doesn’t need the executive to fulfill a comprehensive reform agenda because the heads of courts have power to make rules for the expeditious working of the courts. So, a CJN can turn things around,” he said.

With this situation, there is no doubt that the House of Representatives will have to work extra hard to bring the required reforms to the nation’s judiciary.

Like this: Like Loading...