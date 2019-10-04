Return of high profile kidnappers

All has been calm in Delta State for some time. But in the last few weeks, it’s as if hell has descended on the state with kidnappers targeting some highly placed people. Although mum is the word from the Police in the state, all appears not well as Dominic Adewole, reports from Asaba

Kidnapping has returned to Delta State like a thief in the night.

The perpetrators have taken their toll on high profile victims, including relatives of the Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a top officer of the Nigerian Police in the state and a senior member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

They are smiling home to their banks with millions of naira, being the proceed of the crime, such that within 60 days, N60.5 million was paid by families of kidnapped victims in the state into the coffers of their abductors.

The talk of the town is that ‘if N3 million was paid to secure the release of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) over two months ago, which family will take the risk of leaving their kidnapped relative at the mercy of security agents to regain freedom unhurt?’

For this singular reason, families, relatives and kinsmen of kidnapped victims are rushing to pay huge amount of money to their abductors.

It was like a dream when the news filtered into the streets of Asaba on August 10, that men of the underworld had taken the DPO away in their waiting vehicle.

The DPO, simply identified as Mr Okoro, in charge of Galilee Police Station, Ute-Ogbeje community in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state was allegedly kidnapped around Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku axis of the Benin-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha expressway while on his way to Asaba, the state capital, for an official assignment.

The divisional headquarter was built by Fountain of Joy and Comfort Foundation and donated to the state command. It was commissioned by Okowa in 2017.

Although, his kidnap caused serious ripples among top hierarchy of the police command, CP Adeleke blatantly denied that it was the DPO that was kidnapped by the gunmen on the fateful day but he has since been freed.

About a month after, pandemonium broke out within Asaba metropolis when it was revealed that a younger sister to wife of Governor Okowa, Dame Edith, has been abducted.

The gang allegedly waylaid the victim, Elizabeth, and ambushed her around the popular Temple Clinic junction, along Awai road, a stone’s throw to the Government House in Asaba, the state capital, and whisked her away. What a daylight kidnapping?

The victim did not regain her freedom until about N50 million allegedly exchanged hands after spending two weeks in the kidnappers’ den.

All efforts to get to the root of the matter proofed abortive. No government functionary, police officer or politician wanted to talk about it. A senior appointee under the Governor described the matter as a ‘classified case’, “hence”, he maintained, “I am not aware of it, let alone know about it.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, feigned ignorance over her kidnap and eventual release with N50 million, maintaining that, “I’m just hearing it from you, I don’t have that information that she was abducted, let alone have information that she has been released. Who no hear go, how he go hear come?”

Two weeks after the release of Elizabeth, the gang set confusion within the rank and file of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state.

They went after a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Chike Onyemenam, along Benin-Agbor- Asaba Expressway – the route where the DPO was kidnapped.

The hoodlums allegedly struck at Utulu Junction, near the budding Mega City Housing Estate, at Issele-Azagba.

For the two weeks, the family of the lawyer was in trauma. For fear of the unknown, tension enveloped his association, his well-wishers, fans and clients, as they wondered what could be their mission or trigger their return to the state.

The legal luminary was said to be travelling with a junior lawyer that is serving as his Personal Assistant (PA). The victim had gone to a site where he was managing some properties when the gang pounced on him.

A family source in Asaba said contact was immediately established with their family and N15 million ransom was demanded.

A member of the Asaba chapter of NBA (names withheld) lamented on why lawyers suddenly became kidnappers’ prey.

He said: “Yes, the senior lawyer was kidnapped in a mysterious circumstance. We pray for his unconditional release. The incident has thrown the union into trauma. We are aware they have demanded for N15 million but where do we raise this in this economic quagmire? The should leave members of the bar alone”.

In a similar occurrence, gunmen invaded Uvwiamuge axis of the Ughelli/Agbarho axis of the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped no fewer than four persons.

For over 30 minutes, the hoodlums were said to be brandishing their weapons before security operatives were drafted to the troubled zone. Four victims were said to be abducted thereafter by the hoodlums that took them away through a bush-path.

CP Adeyinka Adeleke, supported by his Public Relations Officer, also claimed ignorance about the lawyer’s abduction but confirmed the kidnapped in Ugheli, maintaining that “only one person was abducted but I’m not aware of the SAN kidnap.”

A member of the Senior Advocate’s family confirmed that N7.5 million was paid to secure his release.

“He was released around Ubulu-Uku axis after several pleas to the gang to spare his life and collect N7.5 million. We thank God they didn’t kill him and bury him in shallow grave”, the source said.

The source said apart from the fact that high rate of unemployment was responsible for the crime of kidnapping, government at the state and Federal levels should fix collapsed portions of roads which are serving as intercepting points for hoodlums to operate.

“Do you hear of parade of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, rapists, ritualists, fraudsters, arsonists or what have you in the state again? Delta State is not completely free of crime as they are making the world to understand. It is not as if hoodlums are not there. Night and day, they terrorize our neighbourhood but no arrest is being made to charge them to court or it is being made but sabotaged”, the source lamented.

South South Focus however gathered that the family of kidnapped DPO Okoro hastily negotiated with his abductors and paid the N3 million ransom after recalling what happened to his colleague – the Divisional Police Officer in charge of ‘C’ Division in Asaba, SP Valentine Mbalu, who was abducted on March 4, 2017 and was reportedly found in a bush in Umunede along the expressway.

The corpse of Mbalu, who had gone to spend the weekend with his family at Agbor town and was returning to his duty post in Asaba was found decomposing in the aforementioned bush of the town.

Although, some members of the kidnapping gang that abducted and killed the officer were thereafter arrested and confessed to the crime, the rest is history till date.

Now that the centre of the security agency cannot hold itself, who will lead unsuspecting victims to conquer the fortresses of kidnappers in the Big Heart state?

