Rivers Hoopers demolish Benue Braves in President Cup

ivers Hoopers demolished Benue Braves 77-30 points in the NBBF President Cup at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin on Tuesday.

Victor Anthony had a game high 20 points, eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks to go with it while Ameh Owoicho added 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal which included one 3-pointer in the game. Ikechukwu Benjamin added 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. He also hit 2/3 from behind the arc and 2/2 from the free throw line.

Rivers Hoopers outscored Braves in all quarters (16-11, 18-7, 21-7, 22-5) and gave them no chance at all in the paint. Braves were forced to commit 25 turnovers against 10 made by Hoopers in the game.

The KingsMen as they are fondly called had more points from the bench 53-9 for the second game in a role and 25 points scored from turnovers.

Top performer for Hoopers, Victor Anthony was shocked he finished with a game high against Benue Braves.

“I want to thank my teammates because it was team work that gave us the result. To be frank, I am surprised I scored a game high I don’t know what to say but once again I thank my teammates for helping me to be top scorer today,” said Anthony.

“I am seeing Hoopers as one of the teams that can pick the continental slot. Some teams and players are complaining that we are already a national team and we shouldn’t be in the competition with them so we should just be allowed to go and represent the country.”

Rivers Hoopers will next play Police Baton on Wednesday at 4pm.

