Road safety: Play more active roles, Kwara charges VIOs

No security agency in the country can succeed in its operations without the support and trust of citizens.

The Assistant-Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr. Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, in charge of Zone 11, Osun and Oyo states, disclosed this during the inauguration of the upgraded Awe Divisional Headquarters.

He said: “No police agency can succeed in its mandate without the consent, support and trust of the citizens they are engaged to serve and protect regardless of how well equipped, trained or motivated they may be.”

Oyebade explained that the upgrading of the police station became imperative in order to meet security needs of the fast expanding community.

He added: “The justifiable crave for safety in the face of daunting security challenges underscores the need to redefine our security architecture to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for effective, efficient, intelligence-driven and service-oriented police force capable of providing safe and secure environment where peace and tranquillity strives.”

Oyebade added that the provision of robust security network for protecting all Nigerians including other nationals domicile in Nigeria was the primary concern of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “This objective is premised upon the vision and mission of the Force within which community policing is situated. Community policing, as a policing philosophy and pragmatic policing strategy as practised in more developed democracies, and as being canvassed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, emphasises public partnership that could engender quality service delivery.

“The mutual partnership between the police and the policed has always formed the cardinal policy thrust of the administration of the IG and has formed the bedrock of his policing philosophy that must and should be embraced by peace-loving individuals, groups and communities.”

The AIG maintained that realising the importance of such conscious and voluntary collaboration, made the IG, in a keynote address delivered at the South-West Geo-political Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan on September 2, 2019, to advise that, “we must, as a strategy, strengthen partnership among ourselves as a community on the one hand, and between the community and the police on the other hand.”

This was because, according to him, “the strength of this partnership and the commitment of all actors within the process will undoubtedly, influence the extent of success we can record against criminals”.

Oyebade assured the people of Awe that the Oyo State Police Command and indeed the entire Zonal Command would not falter in their concerted efforts to provide adequate security, not only for Awe community but as well as every part of the state.

He said: “We have demonstrated this over time through several arrests of notorious, dare-devil armed robbery, kidnap suspects and other criminal elements who had hitherto served as a cog in the progressive wheel of the community and pains in the neck of innocent citizens.

“The Oyo State Police Command has demonstrated its commitment to security through recovery of cache of arms and ammunition from bandits, recovery of plethora of vehicles, motorcycles, household utensils and other valuable property stolen by criminal elements who until now festered in some parts of the state.

“We have demonstrated this through proactive and visibility policing in form of constant aggressive vehicle patrol, stop-and-search, intelligence-led raids thereby dissipating criminals and their hideouts. By so doing, we have further demonstrated our commitment to fighting heinous crimes, building people’s confidence and bringing succour to all.

“We will continue to do more while relying on the continued support of the good people of the state. As this police division is being commissioned today, I assure you that we will put the upgraded facility to good use. The effort of the community has further challenged us to redouble our efforts towards making the community safer.

“I assure the people that the policemen serving here and additional personnel that will be deployed later to boost the manpower capacity of the new division will be diligent and highly professional in their duty and relationship with members of the Awe community and its environs.”

