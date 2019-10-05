Business
SABC to get $211m govt bailout
South Africa’s cash-strapped public broadcaster will get a 3.2 billion rand ($211 million) government bailout, but will need to meet preconditions including identifying assets to sell, the communications ministry said on Friday.
Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would receive 2.1 billion rand on Monday, with the balance transferred once it fully meets three outstanding conditions that were set by the National Treasury.
SABC has already fully met five preconditions, partially met two – including identifying non-core assets for sale – while one has not been met, the ministry said.
“It is noted that the SABC turnaround requires more than the 3.2 billion rand short-term funding,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said, adding the broadcaster had submitted a turnaround plan which government was currently reviewing.
SABC in January scrapped a plan, which was prompted by the government saying it would reduce financial support, to lay off nearly 1,000 staff, adding it would find other ways to save money, reports Reuters.
South Africa’s largest labour union had threatened a nationwide strike over planned large-scale job losses in the public and private sectors.
SABC is among a clutch of heavily indebted state-owned firms that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to wean off state funding and make more transparent and accountable.
ICT / e-World
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
Mark Zuckerberg, the fifth richest person in the world with many billions of dollars to his name, said he “understands” where Bernie Sanders is coming from when the Democratic presidential candidate says billionaires shouldn’t exist.
“I don’t know if I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have, but on some level no one deserves to have that much money,” the Facebook (FB) CEO said during a town hall event at the company’s headquarters on Thursday in response to an employee question about Sanders’ comments.
Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of nearly $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has previously pledged to give away 99% of his Facebook shares.
“I think if you do something that’s good, you get rewarded, but I do think some of the wealth that can be accumulated is unreasonable,” he said at the event.
In an unusual move, Zuckerberg decided to livestream the company event after audio from internal meetings conducted in July was leaked and published earlier this week. (He said Thursday that the company believes an intern shared the audio recording.)
“Our internal Q&As at Facebook are one of my favorite traditions, and after the transcript of one of them was published online earlier this week, I thought it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page on Thursday minutes before a broadcast of the town hall event began.
In the leaked audio, obtained by tech site The Verge, Zuckerberg comments on another presidential candidate — Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and admits to employees that the prospect of her as president could “suck” for Facebook, given her promises to break up tech companies.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg was asked how he could stay impartial on presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren following his past statements about her.
“Let’s try not to antagonize her further,” Zuckerberg said of Warren on Thursday. He added: “I would rather have someone get elected, even if I disagree with them on everything, which I don’t even think is the case here, than not give them the ability to say what they think.”
Warren released an aggressive plan earlier this year to break up tech giants like Facebook, Amazon (AMZN)and Google (GOOG), reports CNN.
“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies,” Zuckerberg said in a meeting with Facebook employees this summer, according to the leaked audio. “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah.”
“But look,” he continued, “at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
ICT / e-World
FBI Director: Facebook could become platform of ‘child pornographers’
FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Friday that Facebook Inc’s proposal to encrypt its popular messaging program would turn the platform into a “dream come true for predators and child pornographers.”
Wray, who was one of several top Justice Department officials on Friday to address a crowd of law enforcement and child protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook’s (FB.O) plan would produce “a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company.”
Facebook intends to add encryption of wide swathes of communications on its platform.
His speech ratchets up the pressure on Facebook as the U.S. and allied governments renew their push to weaken the digital protections around the billions of messages people exchange each day.
Wray steered clear of making any specific proposal, saying that “companies themselves are best placed” to offer a way for law enforcement to get around encryption.
“We’re going to lose the ability to find those kids who need to be rescued,” Wray said. “We’re going to lose the ability to find the bad guys.”
The Justice Department’s No. 2 official, who spoke after Wray, took a swipe at Apple Inc, which already uses end-to-end encryption on its messenger, saying the company reported only 43 tips to law enforcement last year about child exploitation.
Facebook, by contrast, reported globally 16 million child-exploitation tips, a number that he said could drop by as much as 70 percent if Facebook encrypts its messaging program the way Apple has done.
“Are we to assume that Apple magically ran platforms free of child exploitation?” Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen asked. “Or is it that companies with end-to-end encryption cannot see harmful illicit activity that was occurring on these platforms and they choose to avert their eyes by deploying end-to-end encryption?”
The Justice Department event is part of a renewed push by the American, Australian, and British governments to force tech companies to help them circumvent the encryption that helps keeps digital communications secure.
Debates over encryption have been rumbling for more than 25 years, but officials’ anxiety has increased as major tech companies move toward automatically encrypting the messages on their platforms and the data held on phones, reports Reuters.
In the past, officials have cited the threat of terrorism to buttress their campaigns again encryption. But as Islamic State and other extremist groups fade from the headlines, governments are trying a different tack, invoking the threat of child abuse to argue for “lawful access” to these devices.
Facebook’s privacy-focused move, announced by founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg this year, is causing particular consternation because the platform is the source of millions of tips to authorities about child abuse images every year.
Zuckerberg, speaking on the company’s weekly internal Q&A livestream on Thursday, defended the decision, saying he was “optimistic” Facebook would be able to identify predators even in encrypted systems by using the same tools it uses to fight election interference.
Many people have applauded Facebook’s push for privacy and security. Academics, experts, and privacy groups have long worried that circumventing the protections around private communications would open dangerous vulnerabilities that could make the entire internet less safe, and leave billions of users exposed to abusive surveillance.
Attorney General William Barr, who also spoke at Friday’s event, said the Justice Department “would like to engage with the private sector in exploring solutions,” but he warned that time is running out because the deployment of “warrant-proof encryption has accelerated.”
“The status quo is exceptionally dangerous, unacceptable, and only getting worse,” he said.
Daniel Castro, the Vice President of the Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in an interview ahead of Wray’s speech that government officials were framing the conversation around protecting children because it’s emotionally powerful.
“In the past they’ve really focused on terrorism,” he said. “They’ve really switched angles on that.”
Energy
Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.
Weak U.S. services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s U.S.-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in U.S. shale output and drilling activity could lend some support, reports Reuters.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in U.S. shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
ICT / e-World
Facebook removes multiple accounts from Nigeria, Egypt, two others
Facebook Inc has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior”.
A total of 280 Facebook accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, and 121 Instagram accounts were removed, the social media platform said bit.ly/2LJypCf on Thursday.
Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were engaged in spreading content on topics like UAE’s activity in Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and the criticism of Qatar, Turkey and Iran.
The social media giant has recently been cracking down on such accounts after coming under fire in the last few years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations, reports Reuters.
Earlier this year, it removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.
Facebook is making attempts to prevent online abuses and spread of misinformation, including in political election campaigns.
Business
CBN’s loan policy raises credit lending by N860bn
The new Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has spurred credit lending to the economy to the tune N860 billion in 11 weeks.
This is even as the apex bank gave its nod to banks to insert credit default clause into loan agreement to discourage delinquent defaulters.
Addressing the media in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee meeting yesterday, bank CEOs unanimously endorsed the CBN policy as the way to go, saying that CBN’s action was neither a sanction nor penalty.
Speaking on the topic – Loan to Deposit Ratio Policy of apex bank, Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The Loan to Deposit policy of the central bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system.
“It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congress with CBN in implementing the initiative. Everyone of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December. The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continues economic activities.
“CBN never said there is going to be fine. The circular said at the cut-off point, in the event that you don’t meet the threshold, funds will be debited from you and added to your CRR. What you have there is not a fine, neither is it a levy but a shortfall based on the parameters set by CBN. It is going to be a continued dynamic process.”
Corroborating him, the Managing Director, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd, Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion within 11-week period.
“This was a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to support economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.
On the strategy being adopted to checkmate cases of delinquent loan defaulters, who may want to cash in on CBN’s policy to default, Executive Director (Risk), Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs. Mobola Faloye, said the apex bank had given banks approval to structure clause in loan agreement that will take care of default.
She said: “We talked about the fact that within that short space of time we’ve been able to see about N860 billion in assets growing, which is very good. But one of the things we also reiterated is the fact that we are mindful of the fact that there are some vulnerable sectors that we would be lending to and it’s important for us to make sure we are mitigating our risks and have what we call a credit cross to defaulters. It allows us to set up the obligations of defaulting party against any other monies that defaulting party has in the industry and CBN endorsed this.”
In his remarks, Stanbic IBTC CEO, Dr Demola Sogunle, said: “What that means is that banks were able to record aggregate credit by about 5.5 per cent within a three months period. The 65 milestone is good for the economy. And it’s also good for the banking system. We are all geared up to go and deliver between now and end of December to deliver the Loan to Deposit Ratio of 65 per cent.
“Based on the facts and figures available to us, it’s been identified that USSD is a critical element within the context of financial inclusion. This was discussed robustly, and the idea is that the cost for USSD should continue to thread downwards. If that is done, then we will be able to extend financial transactions to the set of people (almost 40 million) or 40 per cent of adult population in Nigeria that are currently financially excluded will be brought into the financial system if the price of USSD continues to drop.”
In his remarks earlier, CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Ahmed Abdullahi, said that the CBN’s loan to deposit ratio was the way to go, a decision he said banks had a key to.
“It was agreed that it cannot be business as usual. We have got to diversify the economy, provide credit to the real sector and ensure sustainable growth and development of the country. Our development has always been driven by oil and gas, which is not sustainable. For some time, we have suffered from stunted growth. But at this realisation that this is the way to go, there has been policy endorsement regarding development of the real sector,” he said.
He said the committee also discussed cashless policy and said all bank CEOs supported it.
Business
Food security still a far cry from reality
Mixed reactions have trailed the blueprint of the country’s agricultural sector development under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. However, as the country marked her 59th years of attaining national independence on Tuesday, looming threat over food availability is setting. Taiwo Hassan reports
As the country celebrates another Independence Day, it gives another opportunity to assess and evaluate the performance of the country’s agricultural sector in the last 59 years.
Particularly, a lot have changed in the country’s agric sector in terms of different agricultural policies from past administrations to make agriculture the mainstay of the nation’s economy.
Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been under the spotlight following government’s renewed support with lots of positives.
However, of late, the achievements in the country’s agricultural sector, based on government’s policies, have not transformed into positive impact on the common man.
Ideally, there are similarities that the current administration is trying to thread the path of the 60s agriculture blueprint when Nigeria got her independence by making agriculture the hub of the country’s economy.
For instance, the policy direction of the present administration is to ensure that Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in agriculture and for the sector to create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.
In reality, these set objectives have not really gone in the right way as planned by this government as tales of lamentations have greeted its agricultural policies with insinuation that they are meant to fulfilled ‘northern agenda’ rather than capturing development of the entire nation.
Based on this, there have been continued farmer herdsmen attacks, ruga settlement scheme controversy, Benin-Seme border closure, coupled with increasing prices of agric produce, especially local rice.
Border closure
Recently, the Federal Government announced the closure of borders around Nigeria-Seme routes for security purposes and to reduce incessant smuggling of rice into the country.
This pronouncement to shutdown the borders has been one of the most defining actions taken by this administration in the last 59 years of the country’s independence.
President Buhari had indicated that the exercise, code-named, ‘Ex-Swift Response,’ which culminated into a partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic, was undertaken to curb massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.
The exercise is being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel, and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.
However, this has not gone down well with members of the private sector as the border closure is not the solution to smuggling of agricultural produce into the country.
The OPS stated that the closure would worsen inflation just as firms exporting local goods to ECOWAS countries have also been deprived opportunities to make profit.
Ruga settlement scheme
One of the most challenging issues threatening the country’s agriculture is that of ruga settlement scheme, which has continued to generate controversy despite its ‘technical’ suspension by government.
According to the Federal Government, the Ruga settlement pilot scheme was designed for 12 states with the aim of addressing incessant clashes between Fulani cattle herdsmen and farmers.
But the plan was meant with huge criticism nationwide.
Agric stakeholders cautioned the Federal Government on its planned Ruga scheme, saying that it will bring set back to the little achievements recorded in the country’s agric sector.
In addition, they noted that extending the scheme nationwide won’t address government’s objective but would rather further the acrimony being anticipated.
Increase in price of local rice
Another fallout is the multiplier effects of Seme border closure on prices of food items in the country, especially local rice.
Indeed, Nigerians are already feeling the negative impact as prices of some food items have skyrocketed, even while local rice production has experience a boom.
For instance, a bag of 50 kg foreign rice, which sold for between N13,000 and N15,000 before the closure now goes for N16,000, N18,000 and N20, 000, depending on the brand.
Already, rice processors, under the aegis of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), have put their weight behind the border closure.
The association said the closure of Seme, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, would save the Federal Government about $400 million, which would have been lost to rice smuggling into the country.
They also insisted that they have pegged the price of rice at N15,000 per bag of 50kilogrammes (Kg).
Global cashew glut
Another important challenge facing the country’s agriculture in recent time is that of increasing glut in cashew export.
It was reported that Nigeria’s quest to realise about $1.7 billion from cashew nut export this year alone have been ticked following sudden glut in the commodity at the global market as price volatility, bad conditions of Apapa roads and rejections marred government’s revenue target for 2019.
Unfortunately, cashew nut farmers operating in the country’s agricultural space are not finding it easy this year.
However, to make matters worse, investigations by this newspaper showed that Nigeria’s major markets, Vietnam and India, have refused to take delivery of Nigeria’s cashew nuts because of their government refusal to give out loans to processors this year.
Flooding havoc
Another major problem is perennial rainfall resulting to flooding across the country.
Consequently, agric stakeholders have warned that the country’s agricultural output volume is set to be reduced significantly with their investments at risk, unless the federal and state government intervene.
Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Otunba Femi Oke, told New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, that this year’s flood is set to bring poor harvests due to droughts, which delayed planting at the start of the 2019 season.
He noted that when it finally rained, it became rather excessive, as was witnessed in some parts of the country in recent times.
Oke explained that this year’s flood could halved the country’s 25 million tonnes maize production, while other crops too are expected to suffer same fate, with local farmers set to go bankrupt amid disruption of their farmlands.
Last line
There is no doubt that the past 59 years of independence have been challenging in all fronts in the country’s agric sector despite claim of government support as food shortage, high cost of foodstuff, poverty and flooding among others are becoming the order of the day.
Business
Report: Trade war, price slump threaten Nigeria, others
As the trade rage between the United States and China heightens, Nigeria and some major African economies may soon be caught up in the web.
The development is also being fuelled by a slump in commodity prices, which is greatly affecting exporters.
The revelation came from the latest report from ICAEW – the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales – Economic Update: Africa Q3 2019.
The report provides GDP growth forecasts for various regions including East Africa which is set to grow by 6.3 per cent, West and Central Africa at 3.4 per cent, Franc Zone at 4.7 per cent, and Southern Africa at 1.3 per cent.
The report, according to Africa Business Community, was commissioned by ICAEW and produced by partner and forecaster Oxford Economics, predicts that Africa’s growth rate is set for a sluggish pace after a disruption in oil production in North Africa and with low international oil prices in Francophone Africa.
It noted that regional GDP growth for Central and West Africa was forecast at 3.4 per cent in 2019.
“This incorporates the impact of the Nigerian economy’s slow start to the year, as pipeline damage curtailed its oil production,” the report noted.
The situation will be further fuelled by policy uncertainty, concerns over debt-landed parastatals and high unemployment in South Africa.
Speaking during the launch of the latest report, Michael Armstrong, ICAEW’s Regional Director for Middle East, Asia and Africa, said that the growth of some regions in Africa is being held back by the fluctuating price of oil.
“The growth forecast for the Franc Zone this year is 4.7 per cent, due to a structurally low international oil price environment, which continues to weigh on growth in the region’s oil exporters,” said Mr. Armstrong.
“While still expected to remain the strongest growing region on the continent, East Africa is projected to record a slightly lower real GDP growth rate of 6.3 per cent this year compared to 2018.The fact that the countries in the region are not as reliant on commodities as sources of income shields them from global shocks,” he added.
Delving deeper into the East African outlook, Uganda has a favourable economic outlook on the development of its hydrocarbons sector and GDP growth is forecast above six per cent p.a. over the medium term.
However, extended delays in oil exploration and the widening twin deficits (due to an increase in public debt and increasing capital goods imports to support the nascent hydrocarbons sector) pose significant downside risks. Uganda, in partnership with Tanzania, plans to build the East African Crude Oil Pipeline which is worth $3.5 billion.
In North Africa, the GDP growth rate is forecast to slow to 2.8 per cent due to fluctuations in oil production in Libya which compounded the effect of weak Eurozone demand on the region’s other economies.
Southern Africa is forecast to keep struggling, with a growth rate of 1.3 per cent in 2019. The region’s economic anchor, South Africa, is expected to show nearly-flat growth because of policy uncertainty, concerns over debt-laden parastatals and high unemployment. In the region’s other countries growth has been slowed by supply-side challenges, notably adverse weather conditions in the wake of two cyclones, a regional rainfall deficit and power rationing.
Business
Stakeholders decry $493m untapped cocoa potential
Agric stakeholders have decried the current failure of the country to exploit the untapped $493 million potential in cocoa industry.
The National Coordinator, LUGAVO and Women Leader, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Halima Njobdi, in a chat with this newspaper, explained that Nigeria was not doing enough to shore up its cocoa production as well as boost its global cocoa presence.
Njobdi blamed the Federal Government and other agric agencies for the $493 million deficit in the industry.
According to her, Nigeria is blessed with huge deposit of cocoa, which could catapult the country’s non-oil sector.
The AFAN chairperson noted that government policies in the agric sector were part of the reasons responsible for the failure in the sector.
She explained that with the amount of cocoa deposit running into billions of naira, there is need for the Federal Government to unveil friendly policies to check the lapses.
She said aggressive production of cocoa would enable Nigeria leapfrog from its current position on the global stage.
The LUGAVO founder rued the country’s relegation to the seventh position among cocoa producers in the world, noting that inability of the country to meet her cocoa export target was costing the economy $1 billion yearly in revenue loss.
She noted that of late, Nigeria had been struggling to meet her 500,000 metric tons (mt) of processed cocoa production target for export.
To her, cocoa producers are facing turbulent challenges in the sector, adding that this is the reason the country is unable to meet its production target set by the International Cocoa Organisation.
Also confirming the country’s $493 million untapped cocoa potential, the General Manager, British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, Ololade Johnson-Agiri, said it was worrisome to see that the country had abundant cocoa crops, while processing it for export has been a problem.
She noted that the foundation was working with the Bank of Agriculture to ensure that Nigerian farmers aggressively develop the country’s cocoa production.
It will be recalled that recently President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated that the signed instrument was as a sequel to approval by the Federal Executive Council for Nigeria to accede to the agreement.
“Following the execution of the instrument of accession, Nigeria undertakes ‘faithfully to abide by all the stipulations contained’ in the agreement.
“Among other benefits, the agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between exporting and importing member countries; improve their cocoa economies through active and better focused project development and strategies for capacity-building.
“The 2010 agreement is also expected to build on the successes of the 2001 agreement by ‘implementing measures leading to an increase in the income of cocoa farmers and by supporting cocoa producers in improving the functioning of their cocoa economies.
“It will also ‘deliver cocoa of better quality, take effective account of food-safety issues and help establish social, economic and environmental sustainability, so that farmers are rewarded for producing cocoa that meets ethical and environmental considerations,” Shehu stated.
