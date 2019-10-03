S’Africa, Nigeria mend relations, agree trade deals

Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly dropped a hint that it would soon consider pruning the number of Federal Government agencies, councils and commissions.

The Senate disclosed that the proposal was meant to cut down on the number of parastatals drawing funds from the Federation Account through the annual budget.

Under the plan, the operations of parastatals numbering over 500 are to be reviewed to determine the relevance of each institution to governance and the economy. At the end of the assessment, it is expected that some might be merged where they perform overlapping functions or scrapped where they are no longer relevant to the governance system and have become drain pipes on the public treasury. These lofty intentions were espoused as the legislators considered a report on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.

As they rightly observed many government-owned parastatals established over the last five decades have become mere shadows of themselves having lost relevance and sense of direction. However, year in, year out, they have retained their bureaucratic structures with the Directors- General and all other personnel drawing salaries and allowances for doing virtually nothing and adding no value to the national economy.

We must point out that this proposal flowing from the Red Chamber is not entirely a new idea but one that had been mooted by previous administrations which were desirous of cutting down the cost of governance and rechanneling scarce resource to the real and critical sectors of the economy.

It is this overbloated bureaucracy that has forced the Federal Government not just into deficit budgeting, but maintaining a prodigal balance sheet. For many decades, the Federal Government has continued to allocate 70% of its budget to recurrent expenditure and 30% to capital projects and infrastructure development.

It was this situation that compelled the Federal Government to set up special panels on the issue at different times. The Allison Ayida Committee Report (1995) and the Ahmed Joda Committee Report (1999) were some of the attempts at reviewing the structure and content of the public service in Nigeria.

They made far-reaching recommendations on how to prune down the bureaucracy but the situation remained the same due to the hiccups in the implementation of the recommendations of those reports.

President Goodluck Jonathan had to set up a Presidential Committee on Reform of Government Agencies, headed by a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Steve Oronsaye, to tackle the same challenge.

In an 800-page report submitted by the Oronsaye Panel, it was observed that there were 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in Nigeria and the average cost of governance in the country is believed to rank among the highest in the world.

It, therefore, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161. As a corollary, the committee proposed the removal of all professional bodies and councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance. It also recommended that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.

Unfortunately, some previous attempts to restructure the public service and cut cost of governance were frustrated by government officials including members of the National Assembly.

The heads of these agencies know too well that these institutions were established by laws and cannot be pulled down by fiat. It will take another law passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President for these changes to occur.

Therefore, as soon as they get wind of the move to merge or scrap their agencies, they quickly run to their representatives in the parliament to seek protection. They practically lobby the lawmakers to frustrate the proposed changes on the excuse that thousands of people will be thrown into the already saturated labour market if the reforms were carried out.

It is ironical that often times when the executive arm of the government made plans to reduce the cost of governance, the National Assembly continued to enact laws creating new agencies.

We urge the 9th Senate to come clean this time and avoid a situation where they hunt with the hounds and run with the hares.

It is noteworthy that this parliament has consistently declared its readiness to work with the executive arm of the government and this is a perfect time for that synergy. Above all, the lawmakers must be prepared to make sacrifices by subduing all primordial sentiments, ethno-religious, regional and political interests on this issue. Organised labour which often joins the fray supposedly to protect jobs must know that bureaucracies that add no value to the economy are like stagnant waters that can only breed mosquitoes. The economic boom which organised labour dreams of would only be realised when scarce resources are invested in productive sectors that could re-ignite industrialisation in Nigeria.

We might not even need to waste time on conducting another long assessment of these agencies because much of this had been done by the panels set up by previous administrations. Let the Senate assemble these vital documents and assign the job of synthesizing them to a special ad hoc committee to come up with actionable plans backed by relevant bills for the mergers and winding down of these parastatals of questionable status and relevance. The time for action starts now.

