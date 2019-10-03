S’African police shot our members, IPOB claim

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison for the fatal 2018 killing of an innocent man she shot when she mistakenly entered his apartment believing it was her own.

But in a remarkable act of kindness, the brother of the victim took the witness stand and spoke directly to Guyger, saying, “I love you like anyone else,” and later hugged her in the courtroom before she was led off to prison.

The Dallas County jury reached a unanimous decision on the sentence just before 4 p.m. Central Standard Time, after deliberating for a little over an hour.

Judge Tammy Kemp ordered Guyger and her attorneys to stand as she read the jury’s decision on sentencing.

Guyer was turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to immediately begin her sentence. She could be eligible for parole in five years.

The sentence appeared to initially disappoint the family of the victim, Botham Jean, who had hoped for far harsher punishment for Guyger. Several members of the family broke down in tears, shaking their heads as if in disbelief of the jury’s decision.

But Jean’s 18-year-old brother, Brandt Jean, took the witness stand and spoke to Guyger, saying, “I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you.”

“I love you just like anyone else and I’m not going to hope you rot and die,” Brandt Jean told Guyger. “I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t going to say this in front of my family, I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want for you. Give your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you.”

Brandt Jean then asked Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug, a request the judge granted.

He stepped off the witness stand and met Guyger in front of the judge’s bench and embraced as Guyger broke into tears.

Moments later, Kemp spoke to Guyger privately and also hugged her and appeared to give her words of hope. She also handed her a Bible.

Jean’s mother, Allison, said at a post-sentencing news conference that while the death of her son “changed my life, changed my family’s life,” she will accept the jury’s decision and try to move on.

“That 10 years in prison is for her (Guyger) to reflect and to change her life,” Allison Jean said. “But there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas. The corruption we saw during this trial must stop. The city of Dallas needs to clean up inside. The Dallas Police Department has a lot of laundry to do. The Texas Rangers need to get on board.”

She noted the contamination of the crime scene after her son was killed and said the poor use of the training Guyger received as a police officer “should never happen again.”

“His (Botham’s) privacy was violated. She intruded on him and that was not enough. She killed him,” Allison Jean said. “If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today.”

Many supporters of the Jean family standing outside the courtroom said the sentence was like a “slap in the face” to the family and began chanting, “No justice, no peace!”

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he accepted the sentence of the jury, which was sequestered for the entire trial.

“I expected perhaps longer, but I respect what they did,” Creuzot said outside the courtroom.

Creuzot described the compassion Brandt Jean showed to Guyger as “an amazing act of healing and forgiveness.”

He said that in 37 years of practicing law, “I never saw anything like that.”

Earlier in the day, the jury heard tearful victim impact statements from family members and friends of the victim, Botham Jean, and Guyger’s relatives and former colleagues in the Dallas Police Department.

The sentencing phase came a day after the jury rejected Guyger’s self-defense claims and convicted her of murder in the fatal shooting of Jean, 26, an innocent man eating ice cream in his own home just before he was killed on September 6, 2018.

The 12-member jury reached its unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for less than two days.

Guyger, who was fired from her job as a Dallas police officer in the wake of the shooting, had faced a maximum sentence of five to 99 years in prison.

Before the jury began deciding Guyger’s punishment, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long suggested to the panel that the sentence should not be lower than 28 years, noting that Jean would have turned 28 this past Sunday.

“The only reason we all sit in this courtroom today is because of her actions,” said Long, pointing to Guyger seated at the defense table. “And for her actions, there must be consequences.”

She left the jury with a quote to mull over from the eulogy Botham Jean’s minister gave at his funeral: “To the defendant, he was just a silhouette in a room. To EVERYONE who knew Bo, he was the brightest light in the room.”

Guyger’s defense lawyer Toby Shook asked the jury for mercy, pleading with them not to give Guyger a sentence meant for someone who kills out of “hate, for self-gain, who does so without remorse.”

He said Guyger is incredibly remorseful and that she made a series of “horrible mistakes” that caused her to “pull that trigger in an instant, an instant she’ll have to live with the rest of her life.”

After being found guilty, the 31-year-old Guyger was immediately taken to jail and spent Tuesday night in custody. She was in handcuffs and leg irons when guards escorted her into court on Wednesday morning.

Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp granted a request from Guyger’s defense team that the restraints be removed while Guyger was in court.

Earlier Wednesday, Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, broke down in tears on the witness stand as he spoke of his son. He said how much he missed the conversations on the phone that they shared every Sunday, reports abcnews.

“Sundays are not a good day for me because I’m not hearing his voice,” he said.

