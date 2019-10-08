News
Sanusi, Kukah: Nigeria’s huge population not assets
Nigeria’s huge population is a liability and not assets, Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has said.
He hinged the negative vices ravaging the country on huge, uneducated population.
Speaking as a panel member yesterday at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja which dissected the topic on demography: “Nigeria in 2050: boom or bust”, alongside with Founder of the Kukah Centre, Bishop Mathew Kukah; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and CEO Jumia Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, Emir Sanusi said Nigeria’s huge population is yet to be converted to productive use.
The session focused on how Nigeria’s demographic realities can be transformed into social and business opportunities, and what are its implications on internal migration and threats to sustainable peace and security.
“The huge population is clearly a liability. All the issues you have; Boko Harram, drug addiction, youth unemployment, kidnapping, are all tied to huge population. People talk that our population is an asset, but we are yet to get there. Nigeria’s population is currently a liability because most of the root cause of problems, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, Boko Haram, drug addiction are all tied to the population that we have and the question is, how do you turn that into a productive one?
“This population problem is perhaps the most important developmental challenge we have to face. If we don’t have a demographic transition, we will never have economic transition,” he said.
The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the girl-child education should be given priority, as according to him, “if we don’t give them good, quality education, it will be a huge crisis on us. Some people are deluded with hope. It’s time to move from hope to reality.”
In his contribution, Kukah said that the rate of population growth in other countries provided them with an opportunity to boost economic output; such is not the case in Nigeria.
“Everything that becomes an opportunity in other countries becomes a liability in Nigeria. How is it that a country that is so resource-endowed with all the opportunities that are available to us, things still turn liabilities to us in Nigeria?
“I don’t want to speculate how other nations have turned population around to be positive. It is that there must be something in the Nigerian water that makes it impossible for us to lack the capacity and the sense of understanding of even opportunities”, he said.
He suggested that the government needed to do more to make the country a better place for all.
In her opinion, CEO Jumia Nigeria, Anammah, identified access to quality education as a key to managing huge population for productive economy.
“We need policies that support micro industries. We have millions of people under-employed today. How do we tackle it?” she asked.
Anammah said providing unemployed youths with enabled Internet smart phone is one infrastructure that could take millions out of unemployment.
Also contributing, Governor Fayemi noted that states are not in charge of their education curriculum, a development, he said, makes states handicapped in the area of developing suitable curriculum.
Syria: US threatens Turkey with ‘very significant’ sanctions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that President Donald Trump had authorized U.S. officials to draft “very significant” new sanctions to target Turkey after it launched an offensive in northeast Syria, adding that banks were being notified.
Mnuchin said the United States was not activating the sanctions at this time but would do so if necessary, reports Reuters.
“We are putting financial institutions on notice that they should be careful and that there could be sanctions,” Mnuchin said.
“These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them, but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin said Trump was concerned about Turkey’s potential targeting of civilians and wants to make clear that Turkey cannot “allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape.”
820 buses: You lied, Ambode’s Commissioner tells Lagos Assembly
Muritala Ayinla
The former Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Wale Oluwo on Friday tackled the Lagos State House of Assembly over the threat to issue a warrant of arrest on the former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and four others who served under the ex-governor as commissioners.
Oluwo said he was never invited by the House, contrary to the claim that he shunned invites sent to Ambode and other former commissioners.
The House of Assembly had on Thursday threatened to issue a warrant for arrest on the Ambode, Oluwo and three other commissioners, who served under the ex-governor, saying that its decision followed two preliminary reports presented by two different ad-hoc committees set up by the House to investigate the 820 buses purchased by Ambode and to appraise the 2019 mid-year budget.
The House listed Oluwo and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kazeem Adeniji (SAN), Commissioner for Budget, Olusegun Banjo and Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade, alleging that the former commissioners had questions to answer in the probe of the 820 buses purchased by the former governor.
But reacting to the threat by the House to issue arrest warrants in a letter addressed to the Speaker, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, Oluwo said there was no iota of truth in the claim that he was invited but “wilfully or tacitly avoided appearing before the Committees”.
He said: ” I wish to state categorically that no invitation, oral or written, physical or virtual, was extended to me in person or through a third party, either directly or by substituted means, to any of my official and residential addresses, phone numbers or emails.”
The former commissioner said he had nothing to hide and was willing to explain his side of the story, should the House extend the invitation to him.
Kwara: EFCC hands over N111.4m recovered loot to AbdulRazak
Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office on Friday presented the sum of N111,428,891 being cash recovered from suspected looters in the state, to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak.
The money, according to the anti-graft agency, was recovered from former political office holders, a traditional ruler and top civil servants in the state.
EFCC Zonal Head in Ilorin, Isyaku Sharu, who handed over the looted cash to Governor AbdulRazaq, said the commission, which began its operation in the state in February this year, had secured 29 convictions and recovered over N500 million in both assets and cash.
He disclosed that the recovery was made from suspected state treasury looters, who allegedly misappropriated landed properties of Harmony Holdings while others diverted funds meant for micro small and medium credit scheme.
Sharu expressed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to support the state government in profiling and keeping track on political office holders and key officers, warning that it would no longer be business as usual.
AbdulRazaq, who lauded the EFCC for the recovery, said the fund would be reinvested in the social investment programme of his administration, a bill of which is before the state House of Assembly.
He pledged that his administration would not use the money to award contracts. Rather, he said that it would be well utilised to lift thousands of people out of poverty, adding that his government was replicating the federal government’s social investment programme in Kwara State in fulfilment of his promise to reduce the menace of poverty in the state.
He urged the people of the state to join hands with the anti-graft agency in the fight against graft and corruption, describing the agency as a partner in progress.
You gave Nigeria a voodoo budget, PDP tells Buhari
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari presented voodoo budget to the National Assembly.
Secondus, who spoke Friday when he inaugurated three committees for the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa state governorship elections, said the budget was presented without estimates.
The bodies are the National Campaign Council for the two states as well as the Reconciliation Committee.
The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki heads the Reconciliation Committee while Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde are chairmen of the Bayelsa and Kogi campaign councils respectively.
Secondus regretted that the National Assembly was already debating the budget without the details.
“Even if you want to support the executive, we should not hurry over night to pass the budget without the estimates. Before we know it we will see that the budget has been passed without estimates,” he said.
He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working for inclusive elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
“We are aware that APC has chosen the option of violence knowing what awaits them at the ballot box. Unfortunately, Nigeria security agencies that are aware of these evil plots of the APC,” Secondus stated.
According to him, the enviable achievements of PDP in Bayelsa State in delivering democracy dividend to the people in the last eight years, while the poor performance of APC government in Kogi State, would be a smooth contest for the PDP.
“Intelligence available to the party shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning charade elections in these states as was witnessed in Ekiti, Osun, Kano and Kaduna states.
“We want to warn INEC that we are aware of their rigging romance with the APC in the November 16 elections in these two states.
“I wish therefore to call on the international community and all lovers of democracy to show more than passing interest in the forthcoming elections in the two states,” he added.
Buhari demands action after ‘sex-for-grades’ film
Four days after a BBC Africa Eye documentary was broadcast revealing cases of sexual harassment at two top West African Universities, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said more needs to be done to prevent abuse in educational institutions.
Although First Lady Aisha Buhari reacted to the BBC’s investigation on Monday, this is the first comment the president has made on the matter.
The film – called Sex for Grades – explored allegations that academics demand sexual favours in exchange for the advancement of a student’s career.
In a statement, Buhari welcomed the recent re-introduction of a sexual harassment bill in the Senate.
He said stricter laws were needed to prevent the abuse of women and girls in education.
There has been widespread public outcry following the broadcast of the documentary that contained hidden-camera footage of lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University Lagos propositioning undercover reporters posing as students at the universities, reports the BBC.
Both institutions have distanced themselves from the claims and suspended the lecturers involved, who denied the allegations.
Psychiatrists call for mental health education to curb suicides
A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Abdur-Rasheed Awesu, has called for mental health education as a tool to curb the rising tides of suicide in Nigeria.
Awesu, who works at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, made the call on Friday in Lagos, while commenting on the commemoration of the 2019 World Mental Health.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel, and act.
It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
According to Awesu, there is need to change the mindset of everyone on how to maintain a good health.
He said that family and neighbours need to be up and doing, and as well be up to the task of curbing the tide.
Also, Dr Veronic Nyamali, a psychiatrist, said that life should be seen from a mixed angles of good, sweet and bad.
Nyamali said that suicide should not be an option to end one’s life, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s statistics show that one million people died of suicide.
She also said that every 40 seconds, someone died and at every two seconds, someone is somewhere attempting to commit suicide.
Nyamali said that factors associated with suicide include: biological, medical, social, genetic and psychological.
She said that when these factors occurred, attention should be given to the families of the bereaved, not to be hammering on what the victim used in taken his or her life, such that we all know Sniper now.
The psychiatrist enjoined the governments to put up a unit in the hospital environment to be dealing with cases of suicide as it was being done in accident emergency in normal hospitals.
Nyamali said that the media also have great role to play in the surge and should always help in the areas of information and keeping hope alive for whoever was passing through one challenge or the other.
Casualties mount as Turkey presses Syria offensive
Casualties are increasing as Turkey presses on with its cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria.
At least 11 civilians have died and dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led SDF and pro-Turkish factions have been killed, reports say.
The first death of a Turkish soldier was confirmed by Turkey’s military, reports the BBC.
Tens of thousands of people have fled homes in the area, as international calls to halt the attack increase.
Republicans in the US House of Representatives have announced plans to introduce a sanctions bill against Turkey, and President Donald Trump has offered to mediate.
Turkey moved into northern Syria on Wednesday after the president pulled US troops out of the area.
Critics say the US withdrawal effectively gave Turkey the green light to begin its cross-border assault.
Turkey has defended the offensive as a bid to create a “safe zone” free of Kurdish militias which could also house Syrian refugees.
Turkey regards the Kurdish militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – which have controlled the cross-border areas – as “terrorists” who support an anti-Turkish insurgency.
The SDF have been key allies of the United States in the battle against the Islamic State (IS) group.
One major concern for the international community is the fate of thousands of suspected IS prisoners, including many foreign nationals, being guarded by Kurdish-led forces in the region.
On Thursday, Turkish troops encircled the border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.
The Kurdish Red Crescent said there had been 11 confirmed civilian deaths so far and 28 serious injuries, mostly in Ras al-Ain and another border town, Qamishli. Some are children.
N1trn recovered from corrupt Nigerians –FG
…as Buhari orders sale of forfeited assets
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) yesterday declared that it has generated a total of N1 trillion in cash, as part of looted assets recovered locally from high profile Nigerians.
This is as President Muhammadu Buhari directed that all forfeited assets be sold and the money put in the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
The President also declared that he would beam a searchlight on cost of governance and weed out possible corruption that exists anywhere.
Chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, who spoke while briefing State House Correspondents after he led members of his committee for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said the amount has since been injected into the national budget.
Sagay explained that of the recovered amount, N500 billion was utilized for the financing of the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in 2017 and another N500 billion in 2018 respectively.
He said: “I think the Minister of Information is best placed to say how much, but I can say roughly internally is almost about N1 trillion because you see that in 2017, N500 billion was spent on this Social Investment Programmes and in 2018 the same amount for the programme.
“So it must be roughly about N1 trillion, although we also have monies that were recovered from abroad being ploughed back into the same system.”
The PACAC chairman, who described the work of his committee as “unprecedented” strides, said: “I don’t need to tell anybody, it is unprecedented in the anal of this country that we could be recovering so much assets illegally acquired mainly by public servants but not only by public servants.
“And the more remarkable aspect of it is that this recovered loot is being ploughed into the national budget every year. It is ploughed back into the national budget and used for the Social Investment Programmes.
“So when you hear about feeding of over 12 million school children, as when I checked last, having nutritious meal every day; you hear of poor families being supported to survive and stand on their feet or over 500,000 young people who are being trained in all sorts of skills and paid N30,000 a month by the government and the interest-free loans given to small scale businesses all over the country.
“It is all part of this money, not a kobo of it is left; everything is ploughed back and I think the country should know that, it’s very unprecedented, this never happened before in the history of this country, everything is ploughed back.”
Sagay explained that the committee has, as part of its assignment, enabled relevant anti-corruption agencies with the required capacity to carry out their tasks.
“We have succeeded in improving the quality of prosecution by giving the agencies a lot of capacity building, train them in the manner cases should be prosecuted and how charges should be drawn. Judges up to the Supreme Court have also benefitted from this programme.”
Sagay, who boasted of his committee’s strides in the anti-corruption crusade in other sub-sectors, said “nobody talks about fuel subsidy corruption anymore.”
The PACAC chairman added that: “Previously, we were losing almost N400 billion every year on fake fuel subsidy payments, but now it is zero. So, generally, the tone of the country has improved. The country has gained tremendously; corruption has gone down, especially with the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN).
“Now you cannot hide money in the banks anymore and agencies cannot hide money in various bank accounts which they spend without the knowledge of the government. Everything is in one place, everything is transparent, thanks to this government.”
Speaking on the debt owed the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, (AMCOM) by high profile corrupt Nigerians, Sagay said the officials were working towards recovering the monies estimated at N5 trillion.
“AMCOM itself has taken up the challenge, they have assessed the amount of debt being owed; some as a result of corruption, others as a result of purely business failures and they are very determined now to recover these debts. I am aware there is a lot of vigour in an attempt to recover the debts right now,” he said.
Answering a question on the issue of corruption fighting back, Sagay explained that the government was excited with the exit of the 8th session of the National Assembly which, he said, worked with the tacit support of its leadership to frustrate the administration’s fight against graft in the country.
“That is to be expected, but I am happy to say that the capacity of corruption to fight back has been reduced with the expiration of the life of 8th Assembly because that is where the main opposition to this government was constituted, main opposition to the fight against corruption, that was the centre.
“And at that time, it did not depend on which party they belonged to, they all ganged up together against the fight against corruption and did everything they could to frustrate the government in the this fight,” Sagay noted.
He expressed confidence that the 9th National Assembly will partner with the relevant government agencies with a view to combating the menace in virtually all the sectors of the country to a standstill.
Sagay said: “Luckily, the 9th Assembly is totally different Assembly; it is an assembly that is determined to work hand in hand with the government and, therefore, with us in achieving the highest level of non-corruption in society.
“When you have a disease that has been alive maybe, 50 years, you cannot get rid of it overnight. My own personal experience about corruption, it exists at every level, that is the frightening aspect through all sectors of society.
“As a lawyer going to court to file a paper, every official of the court imposes a personal tax which has nothing to do with the official filing fees to do his job. These are clerical officers and much lower people and this pervades all aspects of Nigerian society.
“So, corruption has become a culture. Some people are corrupt without even thinking that they are corrupt, it is part of them. They think it is an entitlement. So, it is going to take a long time to get rid of it.”
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, after the meeting with PACAC members, President Buhari declared that his administration was committed to beam the searchlight on cost of governance with a view to weed out all traces of corruption anywhere in the country.
The President appreciated members of the committee for the “major sacrifice “they’ve made in accepting the assignment to serve the country,” noting that, “Some of the elite won’t trust you, and you will be alienated, no matter how close you are to them.”
Buhari, who frowned at developments in the past, where, he said, assets were seized from officials who could not explain how they got them, “only for those assets to be returned to them when government was changed,” said instructions had already been given that all forfeited assets be sold, “and the money put in the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” to forestall reoccurrence.
“Let’s see who will now take back the money from the treasury, and give back to those people, as was done in the past,” he stressed.
The President’s spokesman said PACAC made some recommendations to the President, in order to move the anti-corruption war many steps forward.
The recommendations include reestablishment of the jury system for criminal cases in the country and setting up of a judicial commission on corruption in the judiciary, to be headed by retired judges under the auspices of National Judicial Council (NJC).
Others are: passage of Proceeds of Crime Act by the National Assembly; the setting up of a Presidential Truth and Restitution Task Force; and a closer look at the cost of governance to weed out all vestiges of corruption.
The President pledged that government would take a dispassionate look into all the requests.
Sagay, who led the delegation, had earlier said Nigeria was lucky more than ever to have a person of President Buhari’s credentials as leader of government.
“We congratulate you for being a star of the anti-corruption struggle in Africa.
“You attach a lot of importance to the fight against corruption, and we have tried to achieve the aims you had in mind when you established PACAC,” Sagay added.
According to him, the committee trains, builds capacity of anti-corruption agencies, and has helped to develop a programme of non-conviction assets recovery, which is recording great successes.
Jonathan, Buhari meet in Aso Rock, keep mum
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Jonathan, who arrived at the forecourt of the Villa at 2:58p.m., headed straight into the President’s office for the meeting, which agenda was not officially disclosed. He left at about 3p.m.
The former President himself did not speak with newsmen who were on hand for a chat.
Jonathan, who was escorted to his car by the State House Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, only answered greetings from State House correspondents and other staff.
Jonathan’s visit to the Villa was the first yesterday under President Buhari’s second term in office.
In Buhari’s first term, Jonathan had visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, about thrice privately on a courtesy arrangement.
The former president, who is visiting the Presidential Villa for the fifth time, was last seen in the State House in 2016.
NECA to FG, Labour: Approach industrial court over new wage
- Increase in govt’s personnel cost worrisome – Ngige
Following failure of the Federal Government and organised labour to reach an agreement on the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has advised both parties to approach the National Industrial Court (NIC) to resolve all lingering issues. Both government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) have engaged in consistent disagreements and breakdown in negotiations. While labour has threatened to embark on strike should government fail to meet its demands before October 16, Federal Government has raised concerns over the sustainability of the proposed demands by the unions.
Director General, NECA, Timothy Olawale, who gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, during a courtesy call over the reappointment of Senator Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour and Employment, said rather than allow workers embark on strike if dialogue or negotiation fails, both parties should embrace legal process to find a common ground.
According to him, all mechanisms of settling a dispute must be explored before embarking on an industrial action, which must always remain the last resort.
He added that although it was unlikely labour would not down tools as both parties were shifting grounds, he called for the matter to be resolved.
His words: “We have a very robust dispute resolution mechanism; that is why I keep telling our colleagues at the other side the very last action to take is strike when every other thing else has failed.
“Even though you have issues with government, you cannot separate government from the economy and say you are going to strike and deal with government, then private sector and the larger masses will be at the receiving end. It’s not possible. If NUPENG and tanker drivers go on strike now, everybody be affected, even the Nigerian workers we are fighting for will be affected.
“Let us follow due process if dialogue or negotiations fail irretrievably. Either of the party or both parties can approach NIC to adjudicate on this matter. It is a veritable way rather than for us to embrace industrial action and I have been shouting this repeatedly we have to get to a stage where we test our process, we have to get to a stage in our development where we do not have laws just on the pages of papers or rather we allow it to be a process that guides the way we do things.”
Olawale, who noted that government should begin implementation of the new wage for junior workers within the threshold of N30,000 while negotiations for senior workers continue, urged the Federal Government, labour unions, workers and the private sector to unanimously work on the details of aligning compensation with productivity.
On his part, Ngige noted that organised labour had mistakenly joined the issue of consequential movement upstairs and the issue of a total wage review together.
Ngige, who raised concerns over the increase in personnel budget from N1.888 trillion to N3.08 trillion, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had foreseen the issues trailing the new national minimum wage, and had set up a presidential committee on salaries and wages with a mandate to submit its findings on December 9.
According to him, findings arising from the presidential committee would assist in guiding the Federal Government in the overall structural wage review expected to come into place by 2020.
Ngige said: “The main issue is the consequential adjustment and I have talked to the other leg of tripartism that the consequential adjustment is not synonymous with the total wage review; it is an adjustment that you do consequential removing the last man at the last room of the ladder to N30,000 and by so doing, you have impeded on other salary grade levels and, therefore, you must consequentially move up.
“Consequential movement up doesn’t mean that you do a percentage of the former minimum wage to the present minimum wage. So we have agreed on that, but the issue is that they have mistakenly bonded the two things together: the issue of consequential movement upstairs and the issue of a total wage review.
“The Federal Government as a way of anticipating this kind of situation arising put in place last month a presidential committee on salaries and wages. We are working on that area. That area is important because the federal budget of personnel cost has risen very astronomically from N1.888 trillion to N3.08 trillion between 2016 and 2020.
“A very major rise that is more than 100 per cent and it’s worrisome. Therefore, government has put up this committee to find all the earnings in the public service of the federation in view to making sure that quantum of work viz-a-viz quantum of money gotten are synchronised in such a way that productivity will come into play.”
