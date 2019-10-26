Sanwo-Olu committed to people’s welfare, says Yoruba group

Comrade Sunny Ofehe was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant during the 2019 election in Delta State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he spoke on the state of the nation and issues affecting the Niger Delta, among others. Excerpts…

You were part of the events marking Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary in The Hague. With recent happenings in the country, do you think it was worth the celebration?

Of course, Nigeria has a lot to celebrate in its 59 years since Independence. First we must celebrate our democracy that has taken over from military dictatorship. We must also not forget our history so soon. Remember that six years after we gained Independence, there were backto- back coups staged by the military. This eventually led to civil war in 1967, which lasted until 1970. This three-year-old war claimed an estimated 3 million people.

The whole of the 70s was dominated by military rule until the country returned to democratic rule in 1979. This democratic transition only lasted four years when the military took over in December 1983. A country with a young history enduring a three-year-old civil war and more than 30 years of military rule still very much united as one nation, should be proud to celebrate at 59. Don’t you see anything wrong with the complaints about poverty in the land?

I very much acknowledge the high level of poverty and insecurity in the country. I believe the current government is taking decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of the people. However, it will take time for the people to start feeling the impact of such economic policies.

The celebration of Independence is not only to enjoy the merriment but also to look back at our journey since Independence and critical call for national unity in dealing with the existing threats and chaos that may destabilise our corporate existence as a people. When you look at the current situation of countries like Sudan, Libya, Iraq and Venezuela, that is facing political and economic crisis resulting from conflicts, you will appreciate the situation of Nigeria today.

As a proponent of a united Nigeria, I see a lot of reasons to celebrate Nigerian 59 Independence Day celebration. During the 2019 elections campaign, you talked about how Europe has evolved from the ashes of the Second World War to become a global economic super power. Why such comparison? I believe so much in Nigeria and its people; that is why in my more than two decades of living in Europe, I have refused to be disconnected from the country.

Today, we talk about emerging economic countries like India, Brazil and even Malaysia. Let us look at China that is now a global economic power rising from the ashes of a closed Communist country to becoming a liberal economic hub with emerging billionaires in the last two decades. What is the secret behind these countries’ success story; their population. Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of almost 200 million people with enormous human capacity.

There is no renowned citadel of learning around the world today that doesn’t have Nigerians as tutors or students exceling at the highest levels. We are blessed with abundant natural and mineral resources; crude oil and natural gas has been the mainstay of our economy, earning us almost 80 per cent of our foreign exchange. We are so blessed with natural resources that we do not even utilize most of them. Look at agriculture; we have a very big expanse of land and flat in most part of the country. The country has enough capacity in agriculture to feed the population and become major exporter of agriculture produce. Today, in The Netherlands we buy beans, palm oil, yam, garri from retail shops. I am always proud when I see processed in Nigeria on their labels.

We can do more if the government can mobilise global support for our farmers and subsidise them like the Dutch are doing today with their farmers. The Dutch farmers get subsidy from the Dutch government and also from the European Union and that is why food has become the cheapest and affordable in the country. They understand the significance of quality and affordable food to human health and existence. Such subsidy will help bring down the cost of prod u c t i o n and eventually reduce the m a r k e t price for consumers. So, Nigeria can indeed become a global powe rh o u s e , a super power. You stepped down for Chief Great Ogboru and he eventually lost the election. Do you regret your action?

I have no regret stepping down for Chief Ogboru. As I have always said, I have so much respect for him and I see true leadership in him. I was even more convinced of his leadership acumen during the campaigns because it afforded me the opportunity to study his true character. You cannot say he lost because there were clear evidence of voting malpractices and rigging from the PDP. I personally monitored a few polling units and I saw what happened.

He contested the election at the election tribunal, though the tribunal ruled in favour of the PDP, he has taken his case to the Court of Appeal where we are all hoping for a positive outcome. Today, we have Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President and Festus Keyamo (SAN) as a minister. How do you think the people of Delta State can benefit from these appointments? We need to look at the character of this two great personalities that you have mentioned; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Festus Keyamo.

They are one of the greatest political exports from Delta State to the country and they have distinguished themselves first as lawyers and now as politicians. I have known Omo- Agege from when he served at various capacity in previous Delta State executive cabinet before he was elected as a Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District. My first encounter with him was at his residence in Asaba during the campaigns and subsequently we met at political rallies, where he clearly stood out as a grassroots politician and one sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of his people. Remember, he became a senator under the Labour Party in a state dominated by PDP and APC.

His meteoric rise to the position of Deputy Senate President (DSP) today is a testament to his political astuteness. I have visited his office twice since he became the DSP and I must say that I am very impressed with the conduct of his staff and how things are managed. How about Keyamo? Keyamo is a SAN, he worked his way to the top solely on his belief in equity and fair play.

He has never hidden his admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari; he was the spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Committee and today he is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. We all saw what he did for the party and the president’s campaign.

Knowing Keyamo from our days of humble beginnings in Ughelli, Delta State, where he was two classes ahead of me, it is no surprise to see him attain such enviable height in both his legal and political career. I have also visited him as a minister with investors from Europe and I can testify that he has a magnanimous policy for the common man. Therefore as a citizen of Delta State, with these two great personalities representing us at the national level, one can only be more proud. This is because they understand the needs of the people they represent, and the willingness to deliver on their promises will always remain paramount.

How do you see the choice of Chief Bernard Okumagba as the MD of NNDC?

Firstly, I am very thrilled that Delta State is getting the chance to produce the MD but most importantly I applaud the choice of Chief Okumagba as the nominated person. He is a man of exemplary qualities who has attained a great height as a financial mogul and a successful businessman yet unassuming and God fearing. I recently met him and had the chance to discuss several issues including the perennial challenges of under-development in the Niger Delta region.

I can categorically state that he is the superlative choice for the position and NDDC as it is now needs an experienced manager that embodies quality and accountability to run the day-to-day affairs of the commission that has been ridden with massive corruption and mismanagement.

He will definitely restore the lost confidence in the board of NDDC. President Buhari has just ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC; do you see this as a step against your kinsman? I have always advocated for the holistic review and audit of NDDC since inception (2001). Therefore, I fully support the bold action taken by the President to carry out a forensic audit of the NDDC since 2001. According to reports, the NDDC has received trillions of naira from the federation account since 2001 with no meaningful projects within the Niger Delta region to justify such revenue.

It has also been reported that not less than 5,000 NDDC projects costing the commission billions of naira had been abandoned within the region and contractors still being owed in billions. It is estimated that NDDC’s total debts to bogus contractors is more than one trillion naira.

The commission’s poor performance can be blamed on lack of proper monitory mechanism, over inflation and non-execution of contracts. The NDDC was setup to improve the lives and environment of the ordinary citizens of the Niger Delta region but what we see today is poverty, degraded environment and non-existing infrastructure. No responsible government will continue to watch a commission such as NDDC remain a conduit pipe for corrupt government officials and politicians to syphon money meant for developmental projects.

Therefore, I personally believe that the President has acted in good faith and in the interest of the good people of the Niger Delta region and that is why his action has received massive support from everyone including the opposition PDP. How do you think the government can deal with the issue of poverty, lack of basic necessities and health challenges? You have just mentioned two vital issues that are pivotal to the growth and development of any country: poverty and healthcare. Poverty can simply be defined as the lack of basic life necessities such as food and access to medicare.

Do you know that major Western European countries faced hunger and health challenges after the Second World War?

They were able to conquer these challenges with massive investment in agriculture and giving the people access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

A recent report by a very good friend of mine and a renowned European doctor of psychiatric and mental health Prof. (Dr.) Ernst Franzek titled; “Prenatal Malnutrition and Its Devastating Consequences on Mental Health Later in Life,” which was published in the Open Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences, states that wars, armed conflicts, incompetent and corrupt governments, lack of infrastructure for agriculture, lack of economic development and lack of adequate healthcare and education are besides natural disasters like severe droughts, flooding and earthquakes the main consequences for hunger, malnutrition and starvation of millions of people around the globe, hunger, malnutrition and starvation do not only have terrible immediate consequences, but also have devastating long-term consequences on affected people’s health including mental health during their whole life. This article is a must read for any policy maker in Nigeria.

If you look at Nigeria today, there is so much addiction and antisocial personality disorders, which can be interpreted as “functional anti-social personality traits” of environmental adaptation.

Therefore, the solution necessary to stay alive is by acquiring and maintaining food and safety for our population group that are exhibiting high levels of impulsivity, lack of remorse for opponents when fighting against other population groups, disregarded for their own safety. The government must invest massively in our agriculture sector to ensure that we produce what we eat affordably. Also, the government must improve policies that will ensure that citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

You came with some Dutch investors to Delta State.

What are their roles and your interest?

It will shock you that before I entered politics to contest as Governor of Delta State, I critically studied the state to understand why we are blessed with so much resources and earning so much in federal and internally generated revenue but yet the people are living in abject poverty. During the cause of moving around communities and engaging the people, I saw and spoke to people living in hopelessness.

The healthcare and education system were dead. There were almost no existence of factories and industries. Delta State has the highest number of tertiary institutions in Nigeria with most youths roaming the streets jobless. Nearly all the youths have become politics boys since they cannot find jobs, therefore relying on politicians for crumbs to meet certain basic life needs.

What is this ‘FixDelta’ mantra that you keep promoting? I compared Delta State to Rotterdam in The Netherlands, which is the city that I live and found so many similarities. I saw a developed Rotterdam and an under-developed Delta State with difference only in patriotism and good management of resources. It then dawned on me that with good leadership, Delta State can be fixed. That was how I made ‘FixDelta’ my campaign mantra. I believe that, if we must create jobs for our youths, we must attract foreign investments and make it attractive to visitors.

Even though I stepped down from the governorship race, I still kept the mantra and have tried to use my connections in Europe to woo investors to the state. How can Prof. Franzek and your other friends be of help? Prof. Franzek has a strong passion for Africa and when we met he found so much interest in Nigeria and since then we have visited Nigeria twice together. We organised a public lecture at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City where he gave lecture on this report. This year we decided to form an organisation called “Legionnaires for Mankind’s Health” along with Prof. Kingsley Akhigbe of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City. This organisation will among things look at the basic human rights for everyone including enough and healthy food, clean water supply, adequate sanitation for every household and in public places, midwifery and adequate baby care.

We intend to launch the organisation in May 2020 during a visit to rural communities in Delta State.

