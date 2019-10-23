Sanwo-Olu: Eko o ni baje o!

L

agosians are in a rage and what could be going on right now in the mind of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu? Uneasy, they say, lies the head that wears the crown and the bigger the head, the bigger the headache. It is a dog that has strong backers that kills monkeys. But for Sanwo-Olu, the small rat who killed the big elephant (a sitting Governor Akinwunmi Ambode), the party appears over. You can help someone land a job but cannot perform it for him day-in, day-out. Right now, it would appear Sanwo-Olu is on his own (OYO) as Lagos godfathers reportedly sit on edge right. But I dare to say that it is too early to hang Sanwo-Olu! This was how, about this time four years ago, critics also made for Ambode’s jugular, accusing him of not moving fast enough. I remember weighing in on his side then, insisting, as I do here now for Sanwo-Olu, that it was too early to hang Ambode. The same Ambode went on to perform admirably to the delight of many Lagosians, even though his godfathers later dismissed him as good governor but bad politician. Bad as the situation of Lagos is at the moment, I dare to say – even if this view appears unpopular – that it is too early to give up on Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos is just a part of the whole, even if it mirrors the whole. Lagos is in a mess because the entire country is in a mess. Lagos is in a deeper hole because it is the economic life-wire of the entire country. A worsening economic situation bites harder in a mega city like Lagos than it does in other areas where the cost of living is cheaper and expectations of the better life that sets a city apart are not as pronounced. The rural – urban migration is felt more in Lagos than even in the capital city, Abuja. The myth that jobs are available in Lagos fuels this one-way traffic. Truth, however, is that many of the companies of yore providing the jobs everyone is running after in Lagos have since relocated or closed shop. Many have moved elsewhere where cost of production, especially power supply, is cheaper. Regular power supply and better infrastructure are deciding factors. Many hey-day factories are now worship centres and events centres. The few factories that still operate do so at less than optimal level. Those in employment are losing their job in droves while new jobs are not in the quantum that can cope with the stream of job-seekers. Yet, the deluge of migrants to Lagos continues unabated. And you dare not stop them! Freedom of movement will be waved right in your face! There is no level of infrastructure that can be provided by the meagre resources of Lagos that will be enough for the population surge. Demand has far outstripped supply of just about anything in Lagos – jobs, roads, houses, offices, hospitals, schools, security, power and water supply – just name it!

In the face of this, federal authorities have not helped matters. Muhammadu Buhari, as military dictator decades’ back, for inexplicable reasons cancelled ex-Governor Lateef Jakande’s metroline project, a project that would have helped solve the transportation problems of the city at minimal cost. The cost of doing the same project today is prohibitive. Buhari is yet to explain why he took that hare-brained decision, least of all apologize and atone for his sins. Lagos was also conned when the federal capital moved to Abuja. They promised Lagos would not be left an orphan but would be given special status. They lied! Subsequent governments have not seen the need to give Lagos the pledged special status. Amazing that South-West leaders have also slept on the issue. Lagos deserves a special status like Abuja. Three per cent or more of the federal budget should be allocated to Lagos, just as is done to Abuja. Otherwise, Lagos should be allowed to restrict the movement of every Tom, Dick and Harry into its territory. Lagos is a slum already – every part of it, including the erstwhile highbrow Apapa, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and VGC. They are flocking to Banana Island now but with global warming and the rising level of water worldwide, we shall soon see!

This, however, is not to excuse the fact that Sanwo-Olu must roll up his sleeves. He is said to have declared a state of emergency on the state of Lagos roads and drainages. That is a right step in the right direction but can he bell the cat? It’s like it is up to a decade that Ambode left office! Everything just came crashing down in one fell swoop! All the roads just got bad at one and same time! How come! Adversaries said it is testimony to the kind of “quality” work that Ambode did while in office. Ambode’s contractors did shoddy jobs everywhere, they said. Otherwise, how come he constructed roads yesterday and they all collapsed today, so to say? Ambode will one day have an opportunity to defend his tenure. They say the drains are blocked because the ex-governor paid no attention to them in four years. Will Sanwo-Olu be different? My professional colleagues, Tunji Bello and Joe Igbokwe, are in charge of the Environment and Drainages in the new dispensation. I wish them the very best – but let them please add the concrete lining of the Alapere canal and the pavement of Bakare and Owo-ade streets to the projects I understand the LASG is pencilling down for urgent attention. My brother, Gbenga Omotoso, who is the Honourable Commissioner for Information, told me on Monday that work will start urgently after the rains. When I see the LASG caterpillars and bulldozers at Bakare/Owo-ade and the Alapere canal, I will shout Euruka! But – and this is a very big but – until something is done about empty bottles of soft drinks and table water, as well as the sachets of “pure” water, the problem of blocked drainage will not be solved in Lagos. There is also the menace of the politically-connected who build right on waterways and obstruct canals, especially at Alapere. Who, again, will bells the cat?

Strong-willed leaders are needed to run Lagos. The job to be done is not small. The parlous state of the economy apart, there are other reasons Nigerians are losing their sanity and the rate of suicide is on the rise. At night, you hardly can sleep as a result of blaring loudspeakers of partying people and those on (night) vigil. But what God answers the prayers of those constituting themselves into nuisance unto others? Methinks, there are laws limiting the noise level in Lagos. Can Sanwo-Olu enforce these laws and bring about sanity? Can worship and event centres be forced to adhere to building regulations to help reduce the traffic congestions they cause on our roads? When you are heaving a sigh of relieve that the vigils/partying are ending in the morning and you can now catch some sleep, the blaring of loudspeakers calling so-called faithful to prayers takes over. As government abdicates, everyone is law unto themselves! In those days we used to refer to Ajegunle as the jungle city. Today, Lagos in its entirety is one stretch of unending, undulating jungle. As they say, in Lagos you do not avoid potholes; you select which potholes to sink into!

Before you step out of your home, you need prayers; you need anointing; you need to cover and soak yourself from head to toe in the precious blood of Jesus. Our streets are scary! Jobless youths swarm everywhere. Menacing! Stalking! Searching for “daily bread” – and that could be you if you are not lucky. Rival cult groups whack Lagos mercilessly and ceaselessly! Like Boko Haram in the North-East, some areas of Lagos have become confirmed territories of cult groups. Crime is the most viable business in this country today – after politics. Cultists, ritualists, kidnappers, scammers and bandits are all on the prowl. A new binge is betting. Our youths crowd cafes and betting houses from morning till night. Easy money is the name of the game. No jobs anywhere. Soon, even if jobs become available our youths would no longer be in the mood to work. Get-rich-quick is the name of the new game. Doing nothing; yet, expecting to reap millions and billions. In those days, I played pools while in the secondary school “perming three from five” and “napping sure bankers”. Week-in, week-out I lived the delusion I would “Kill Kora” and make millions. I never did! Willy Ehi Obiyan and Akinlude made money off me with their forecast books; ditto “Face-to-face” with Adebutu Kessington (Baba Ijebu) and his deceased pal, Ayoku. I lost money! I lost time! I wasted four good years of my youth before, eventually, God took control.

Our youths are getting hooked to gambling. They are our future. Ghana is banning betting; shouldn’t we? In your own time, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Eko on ni baje o! As they say, “O baje ti”!

