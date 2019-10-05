Politics
Sanwo-Olu winning the race –Razak
An elder statesman, Chief Lanre Razak, has taken a critical look at the administration of the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and declared that, “he is set to win the race.” Razak, in a chat with newsmen in his Lagos office observed that, “with steady steps being taken by Sanwo-Olu on critical sectors of the economy, there is the assurance that he will take the state to the next level of development.
The Epe, Lagos State born chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that, his concentration on the job had stood him out as a focussed administrator and dogged achiever, advising however that, nothing should be done from any quarters to distract him. According to him, Sanwo-Olu’s case can be likened to a child that raises his hands for people to carry him up, stressing that, “with the way the governor has started, it is crystal clear that peoples’ support is required to partake in this all inclusive government for the good of all of us.” Speaking on 2023, Razak did not mince words in saying that, “Nigerians do not need to look far to know that the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the man that the presidential cap fit in the next election.” According to him, Tinubu has been tested and found worthy of being entrusted with more services to his fatherland, rereminiscing his role as a Senator, governor of the most populous state in the country as well as his roles in teaming along with other like minds to send the military away and enthrone democracy in Nigeria.
“He is eminently qualified to succeed the incumbent workaholic President, Muhammadu Buhari and build on the foundation the latter is currently building. It is not a gainsaying that Tinubu is an achiever and his democratic credentials, vis a vis his leading role in forming a coalition that shoved aside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) misrule had made crystal clear that, with him in the saddle in 2023, Nigeria would be better for it,” the politician said.
He therefore appealed to the leadership of the APC to maintain the rotational system of the party by allowing the presidency move to the South with a view to have a competent hand like Tinubu to emerge the next President of the country.
On the third term agenda rumour for Buhari, Razak waved the rumour aside with hands and declared that, “President Muhammadu Buhari is too decent and principled to fall for such a booby traps from professional sycophants,” exuding confidence that, “he will vacate the seat in conformity with the constitutional provision.”
Don’t give amnesty to kidnappers; jail, kill them all –Miyetti Allah chieftain
Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed is the Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the controversial N100 billion livestock project, grazing reserves and farmers / herders’ clash, among other issues. Excerpts…
What is the position of Miyetti Allah on the controversial livestock farming project?
Any programme that the government wants to implement, we welcome it, and we will support it. But I have asked; is this going to be a reality? Isn’t it a government programme that ends up on a paper, between the ministers in this cabinet and the persons who call themselves senior cattle-rearers, who own thousands of land but keep their cattle in one place for the farmers? If the Federal Government will involve the real cattle rearers at the grassroots, it will be a very good one, a welcome idea that would solve a lot of problems because government resources are for everybody, we are all entitled to the fair sharing of the resources. To the Fulani herder, it doesn’t matter if the government tarred the road for him, whether it provides electricity or builds hospitals for him, all he want is for you to provide a grazing reserve, provide a facility with water points. Even if you are not going plant grasses, let him have the watering points there, let him have the land, he will be okay. And if the government wants to do it, let it do it holistically with the aim of solving problems. It should take it to the grassroots, not on government’s policies that are always done on papers. So this is our stand about the programme, it is a welcome idea if truly it is going to reflect on the rural herders.
How is the relationship between your organisation and farmers in Bauchi?
With the current situation in the country, don’t expect to see any cordial relationship between herders and farmers in Bauchi especially when the government is not playing its own role as government for all. We expect that the government should be able to do justice to the farmers and the herders considering that the population is growing on a daily basis and the land remain static. The farmers usually cultivate the land, the nomad usually move from one place to another, they have residential areas and a route of movement and where they reside during the dry season. Sometimes, they have to move out to look for greener pastures in other areas, so by the time they left that place to come back, with the shortage in the land, you find out that the farmers would have encroached on the route. The government on its side brings in other programmes that do not take cognisance of who and who are stakeholders or users of this land, it brought up the anchor borrowers’ programme and the rice farm association, it tries to motivate the farmers without taking cognisance that there are cattle farmers. These farmers are also essential to the economy of the country and are also entitled to the public funds and resources. So, when the government brings in these programmes, you will find out that they have allocated all the farmlands and the nomad grazing reserve to farmers.
Are you alleging the government of complicity?
When the herders come back and find out that all the land had been cultivated, what do you expect them to do? Suddenly there will be chaos. The government is also contributing to these problems, so you don’t expect the relationship to be cordial except or until justice is done to all especially the Fulani nomads who people feel that they don’t even own any land whether they stay for over 100 years in a place or not, because they move about with their cattle. Some of the traditional rulers are also contributing to this problem because the feel that they are local traditional rulers, and the land belongs to them, it is their inheritance, they can do and undo with the grazing areas. Most of them had either sold the land with grazing routes or ask that herders should pay for grazing; this has caused a lot of problem between the people and the herders. This is a serious issue that needs to be tackled by the government.
What is your recommendation for peace?
The whole issue is very clear; the whole of Nigeria knows that we have categories of areas that are reserved for cattle rearers. For instance, in Bauchi State, we have the grazing areas that are either Community Grazing reserves or Gazetted Government Grazing Reserves. We also have ungazetted grazing areas that are meant for cattle-rearers but with the growing population, the workers of the veterinary in the Ministry of Agriculture, which is suppose to secure these grazing reserves, failed to do its jobs and allowed the land to be encroached by farmers including the gazzeted ones. If you go to Tafawa Balewa, Itas Gadau, Yautari in Misau, Darazo and some other places, you will see that all these grazing reserve areas had been encroached by farmers and the government has done nothing about it. We have continued to talk here and there making all sorts of arrangement that are not working.
When all these were happening, did you lodge a formal complain?
We have being reporting and raising the alarm, and we are still doing it. So, many things have been done but you know that the government is always talking in the media, setting up committees. This has been a very serious problem, for example, cattle routes have now become a very serious issue. Cattle-rearers cannot take their cows on their head and move around, they have to find a route, and you know that where we used as major cattle routes have now been converted to roads, and there are no alternative routes. In all the roads, there are supposed to be 30-50 metres of demarcation, where there will be no farmland, so that the cattle will use the area to graze, but all of them have been turned to farms. So, cattle-rearers now move on tarred roads, and there are accidents all the time, so, when they eventually go beside the farm, on the government land, the farmers will react and this will eventually become another round of crisis. So, we want justice. Everybody should know their lines of demarcation, where they can move to, where they can go and where they can’t go, this is exactly what is expected to be done.
Where are these cattle routes?
The Fulani man moves from one place to another. These routes are categorised, we have the international cattle routes; one is from Niger Republic that passes through Nigeria and Cameroon. We have another one from Burkina Faso through Nigeria and Chad. We also have national cattle routes that move from one state to the other, and there are local ones that are just within the communities. All these cattle routes are supposed to have been properly demarcated; most of them have been blocked and transferred to major roads. As a result of that, the movement of cattle from one place to another is becoming a serious problem. The Jigawa State Government, during the Sule Lamido regime, demarcated about 50 metres from each side of the road, which brought a lot of peace between the farmers and Fulanis and it enabled the cattle-rearers to have access to water and greener pastures.
What is your take on Fulanis involvement in kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery?
It is a very sad thing. No responsible person will want to hear of any social vices involving his people. But this thing can be controlled if justice is done to everyone. The Fulani man is a pure cattlerearer, who is not educated whether in Islamic or Western education, all he knows are his cows. When cattle rustling started, it did not start with the Fulani people, it started with other tribes rustling the cattle of the Fulanis, but at the end of the day, because the Fulanis have lots of cows, security men would arrest and detain an innocent Fulani man, mix him up in detention with those who are not Fulani men. By nature, the average Fulani is a professional in any field he chooses; whenever you train him he becomes a professional, he learns immediately, so in detention, he mixes with the people who are cattle rustlers not Fulani people, and they involve him in gun snatching and robbery. From there, he learns how to shoot and you know they are professionals in the bush, so from there he learns to handle guns and how to kidnap. They also learn to rustle and they become professionals. It is a very sad occurrence but the government cannot do anything without giving justice to these people. The most surprising thing is that the government is giving amnesty to people that had been arrested for serious crimes; they said they want to reform them. Many states are also negotiating and giving amnesty to bandits. When you arrest and you don’t allow the law to take its full course, other people will learn from it and at the end of the day, the whole society will become corrupt. Kidnapping has become a doubleedged sword; it involves every corner of the society, not only the Fulani populace. The issue of kidnapping for the Fulani people is a very sad one but the government should try and allow the law to take its course, allow the people that are arrested to face the law. If it is clear enough, kill them. If it is to jail, jail them. For those who are innocently arrested, detained and sent to jail, let the Ministry of Justice look all over the country, let the police look everywhere and do justice. Let the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief Justice of the Federation and security agencies do justice, let them stop arresting innocent people and be detaining them.
You recently visited the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi. Why?
I was there; the whole issue discussed was on security. This is not the first time; we have had series of meetings at the same venue. But sometimes, they will start a good project and they will not conclude. I know of a Fulani police community security meeting that started three years back and nothing was done about it. But I have to take this police commissioner in confidence, the way he spoke, I will give him a benefit of the doubt; he has good intentions and we will give him the maximum support and cooperation for him to succeed.
What is your impression of the Bauchi State Government?
It is too early to rate the government but I know the governor as a person, he is hardworking. He has the passion, he listens, and he is a person who tries to take up policies and tries to implement the policies, not by talking in the media. The cattle-rearers in Bauchi contributed a lot in bringing him to power, I am sure we will have time and discuss with him, to tell him some of the problems we have, and I am sure he will deliver, he will do justice.
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of many parts. As a politician, he is popularly called Professor of Grassroot Politics, he is also a ‘Man-of-God’, being the second-in-command at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin-City, Edo State. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 gubernatorial election in Edo State spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on his alleged stolen mandate, his political future and how he became a born-again Christian, among other issues. Excerpts:
What is your political direction for Edo State in 2020?
Are you dumping the PDP for any other party? As for my political direction, I leave it in the hands of God, because I am not in anyway desperate for power. Everything I do, I try to let God direct me. In my political life, I have made it a point of duty to put the people first. Presently I am fully with the PDP; I’m praying and hoping that things will get better. I do not see myself leaving where I am today, the future is very dynamic, and nobody can say for certain how things will go.
It is only a fool that will say until I die, I will never move from this place. Sometimes adversity opens one’s eyes to opportunities and options. We just pray that our politics will develop to the level where we can have political parties built on ideological lines and transparent electoral system. I am in PDP, I remain with the PDP. God will determine my future.
With the way people perceive politics, how are you able to combine politics with religion?
If you are a good Christian and you study your Bible very well, you will see men of God who are politicians. In fact, if you read Proverbs 29: 2, it says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, when the wicked rules, the people groan.” If you translate it, God is telling you that, when my servant is in government, people will rejoice or enjoy total freedom, but when the unbelievers are in government, people will suffer and mourn, simple.
“When the righteous…”, who are the righteous? They are those who work closely with God and obey his commandments. What is authority? It is the government. But because of the way politics is played, we have left it for cultists; these people understands what government is all about, they tend to be stronger when they are in government, and they become untouchable, they are able to get jobs, contracts, they go to court, but because they have people who are members of the same cults, they give them signs and the judge or whoever is presiding over will say oh this is my person. Before you say jack, justice is perverted. So you’ll find out that we don’t actually have a sound judicial system. It will take the special Grace of God for Nigeria to operate a system that will favour the common man.
Are you implying that pastors should join political parties?
If people who know God are actuinvolved in our political system, things will change. I kept telling Christians to get actively involved in politics, and see it as a mission. As a pastor, there is nothing that I have not seen in politics, they have made several attempts on my life, they blackmailed me, threatened me, told all kinds of lies against me, betrayed me, in fact so many bad side of politics. People take an oath just to get power, so a lot of Christians are afraid to go into it because of the dirty nature. But a mission field is a place that is dirty, so we must go in there and sanitise it. In Isaiah 6, Jesus said the government shall be upon his shoulders, so it is our duty to carry government on our shoulders. Too many things have gone wrong in this country. Today we are in a serious mess, you and I know that our electoral system is far from being transparent, anybody who emerges in a system that was not free and fair does not own the people any obligation. In a situation where his coming to power is engineered by INEC and other factors, such a person cannot do anything for his people, he will tell the people to go to hell. Yes politics in Nigeria is very rough, but we cannot leave it in the hands of criminals and people who don’t fear God. Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals and all kinds of human beings. What this means is that they can wake up one morning come to your house, take your wife, kill you, take your properties and nothing happens. If we want good things to happen in this country, we must begin to encourage decent men and women, not only Christians, there are our Muslims brothers that are decent, people who fear God. When the right persons are put in positions, not because his father is a cult member, things will take its normal place. I’m afraid for this country.
How often do you hear from God?
God has spoken to me in quite moments of my life. When I promised God that; “if you save me, I will serve you all days of my life”, I didn’t hear anything from him, I kept on praying, but God answered me by a miracle, and when that miracle happened, I didn’t need to be told that God is the one that did it. Since that time, my relationship with God has deepened. A lot of time, God ministers to me, He drops a word in my spirit, and He has also used me to minister to thousands of people. Serving God has taught me not to be hasty in taking decisions. God is not a talkative to be able to talk to God; you must develop a silent relationship with Him. In everything I do, I wait for God’s direction.
If you were not called by God, where would you have been?
That is a tough one; I suspect I would have been dead by now because I led a very bad and rough life, drinking anyhow. I remember many a time, after drinking to stupor we go into doing so many bad things. I also remembered escaping numerous accidents, but thank God for saving us. I did so many things that I do not want to talk about. But I believed that God rescued me at the right time for His work. The truth is that if I were to die today, I have no regrets, but my children will only say; ‘oh dad went so early’. To tell you how bad we were, we leave drinking spots to church to say Happy New Year, but after that we return again to the same drinking spot because there was no regards for God. But after that I will tell God in the night, please God, do not kill me this night, then in the morning, if I remember, I will say God I thank you that I did not die last night. In all of these, within me I knew I wasn’t happy with the situation. But all glory be to God today that I’m serving Him.
Could you narrate how you got born again?
My real road to Damascus actually started in 1995 because I got married in 1994, and I had my first child in 1995. I was going out with my friend, and as I was about leaving my house in GRA, I had this urge to pray. It wasn’t because I was a serious Christian, I leant very early in life to pray; pray before eating, sleeping and before travelling. I knew that there was a God who protects and that we should pray to Him over certain things. I was not really a church person, and you cannot as at that time address me as a Christian, I was very socially. When I was set for the journey, I asked myself; “why don’t I wait till I get to the toll gate before we pray?” By the time we got to the toll gate at Oluku, I and my friend were so engrossed in a discussion; I just paid the toll fare and forget to pray. We drove off; I think after Ijebu-Ode, on the way to Shagamu, that was where I noticed that the car was no longer obeying my commands. It appeared I had lost control, I was telling my friend to look at the car, it was trying to go to the other side, the steering became something else, and before we jumped over to the other side of the road, I just heard those words;”you did not pray”.
What happened afterwards?
The next thing was total blackout and I woke up later in a very dark room. I only heard people talking but was not seeing them; at that time, I knew there was a serious problem. I started wondering whether I was dead. I constantly heard voices but very low. All of a sudden I remembered those words; ‘you did not pray’. I was really between death and life, but after some time, I regained consciousness and I heard them saying; ‘he will be okay, what a terrible accident’. It was then I realised that I had an accident. I was not seeing them; I started to ask if I am blind. I said: “this accident has made me blind, I tried to talk to them, ‘who are you people’? But they could not say anything to me and gradually I started seeing shapes, the darkness started giving way, all of a sudden I could see dimly, the people also noticed that my eyes were opened and they all started to say ‘ha he is alive’ they started to thank God that I’m alive. But I could not move my body, so from a private hospital, they carried me to Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital in Lagos. I was at Igbobi for six weeks, it was there I realised that I couldn’t walk; everything I did was on the bed, so I became very careful not to eat too much because I didn’t want to go through the humiliation of being hated by those nurses but I went through hell. I asked them what could be done, they said they had to carry out a surgical operation and see if they could bring my hips back to that position but that the chances were 50/50, that I may have to be on a wheelchair. They said the most important thing was that I am alive, that so many people had had accident that made them totally paralysed, and some died in the process. So I began to pray to God and say God I never believed too much in you before, I realised that I ought to have prayed before I travelled, but I didn’t pray, the last word I heard was that ‘you didn’t pray’. I was unconscious for nine hours. It was a period for me to decide either to live or die. I told God if you allow me to live, I will serve and give you all in my life, because if you let me die, I won’t have the opportunity to serve you. I cried to God, I begged and said, ‘God please help me to walk again, I’m promising you that if I can leave this place walking, I will change and serve you all my life. I will no longer pay lips service to you’. Then I took the Holy Bible and began to read it afresh from Genesis to Revelation.
When you were to be operated on, what was on your mind?
On the very day of the surgery, I prayed and said: “God these people have said that the chances was not too bright, I’m trusting you, I’m grateful for my life, but I do not want to be in wheel chair, help me to walk”. Then they lifted me into the theatre, as they were carrying me as they stepped into the theatre, I felt a sharp pain and I shouted. They were saying that they have to be careful, “don’t you know that he is in pains”. So they put me there waiting for the chief consultant who will come and carry out the surgery. So when he came, he asked them to bring the X-ray, they brought it and then he said can’t you see, the hips are separated, they needed to be join to-gether, you are like a house without foundation. There is no connection between your hips and your body so you cannot stand. We have to try and see if we can make them come together again so you can be able to walk, but it is not going to be easy, we have to put you to sleep. So, he asked them if this is the x-ray they took when I was brought to the place, they answered yes, he said he needed to know if the thing had degenerated or not, that they should wheel me back to the x-ray room for another one. They did it and came back he said to them was it his x-ray? They said yes, he said to them again give me his x-ray they said this was it sir, he looked at me and said young man look, your hips are back, God has put your hips back. There is not going to be any operation again, and the nurses shouted and praised God. Then I realised that the time I screamed with sharp pains at the entrance to the theatre, that was when God did his miracle for me. It was the biggest miracle of my life. So, I told God that I will do serve him all days of my life. That is the journey of my life to Damascus. Even when I came back my friends could not believe me, I became very committed to the things of God, I joined the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG). They called for committed people to join workers, I joined, and they called for ushering group I joined. I joined the ministers group, until I rose to the position that I am today. This is how I became a born again Christian.
What happened to your friend that drove in the same car with you?
He survived. In fact if he had not been in the car with me, he would have died by now. During that fatal accident, when people in the neighbourhood discovered that my car was stocked, they went and brought axe to cut off my legs so that they can bring me out of the car. I remember my friend telling them please do not cut off his leg. He begged them not to cut off my legs. So, you can imagine using axe on me, it means I would have bled to death. In the first private hospital they took me to, I remembered him asking; ‘Osagie what is the combination of your briefcase? He asked because he didn’t have money, he knew I had some money inside it. In my unconscious situation, I managed to say something, they tried it, it opened they took money and paid. My friend is still very much alive, he is Osaretin Osunde, he was the Chief of Staff to Governor Lucky Igbinedion, he is in Benin. That was the turning point of my life. And since 1995 till date, I have not looked back on the things of God. So this is my story on how I became born again. I’m more than happy that God saved our lives.
Bayelsa guber: Schemings as PDP battles self, APC, others to keep stronghold
As the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State draws near, OLALEKAN OSIADE looks at the political maneuverings that have characterised the leading political parties in the state; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build up to the polls.
It is no longer a strange occurrence to see political parties adhering to zoning principles ahead of major elections, especially when there are horse-tradings that could enhance the victory of their parties. This is the situation that is currently playing out in the oil-rich Bayelsa State, which has led to a crisis in the state House of Assembly.
Though opinion polls are flying, and in their usual ways, giving victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being the party in power, and owing to the incumbency factor, it is yet to be seen how the party will scale the hurdle of the federal might, as epitomised by the All Progressives Congress (APC). After the emergence of the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Senator Douye Diri, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming election, some people in the state have begun using the primary election as a bait to feather their nests.
This is because many stakeholders in the ruling PDP have argued that, Bayelsa, being a PDP state, it is almost automatic for the party’s candidate to emerge as the successor to Governor Seriake Dickson. As such, they were of the view that, the party’s candidate, Senator Diri, and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Isenah, cannot come from the same zone, as such, the speaker must vacate office.
Ordinarily, this should have been a gentleman agreement being members of the same party, but the reverse was the case on Monday, when the lawmakers resume plenary with the expectation that Isenah would resign from his position and pave the way for a fresh election into the speakership. But as the state legislators arrived the parliament that day to settle for the business of the day, the majority of them were shocked to see the Speaker, rather than stepping down, adjourned proceedings indefinitely.
His actions had infuriated the lawmakers who kicked against his move. The lawmakers later reconvened after a war-like scenario and purportedly elect a new speaker. This action has led to a parliamentary crisis as the state now parades two speakers, with less than two months to a major election in the state. Though the state government has recognised the newly-elected speaker, Monday Obolo, the dust is yet to settle. Obolo, who was the Leader of the House of Assembly, is represents Southern Ijaw Constituency 3, the same constituency with the PDP flag bearer.
PDP’s in-house war
However, those in support of the speaker had argued that he should have been left to remain in office till after the election, as the result of the polls will determine whether Isenah should go or not. One of those that argued in favour of the Speaker is a Lagos-based Bayelsa indigene, Kembri Tom, who also happened to be a member of the PDP. According to him, it is a normal thing to horse-trade, and it is a sce-nario that will continue to play out, as far as democracy and politicking is concerned, but he wondered why the party and the government of Dickson are in a hurry to remove the speaker, even when the elections have not been conducted. “We are not saying that the Speaker should not go, no, far from it, that is not the case.
But what we are saying is that the Speaker should be allowed to enjoy his tenure till after the election, when the new governor will emerge. “It is true that Isenah and Diri are from the same zone, so, Isenah knows that he has to go because we can’t have both the governor and the Speaker from the same constituency, but the timing is wrong.
He just came in as the Speaker in June, just four months ago. The election is still in November and the new governor will be sworn-in in February 2020. So, why the rush? “Why not let him remain in office till February? By then, he would have been eight months on the seat.
He can then vacate the seat for someone else. Asking him to go now has raised bad blood among the Assembly men. Expressing fears that the Assembly tussle may affect the chances of the party, Tom said, though he is unruffled about the rising profile of the APC in the state, he still advised that the PDP should be cautious of fifth columnists within the umbrella party. “With this development, some of his supporters may not work for us. What if we do not win the election? We should stop living in fantasy that we are a PDP state, we should not forget that the APC is still in control of the federal forces and its members are not sleeping”, he lamented. Another party faithful, who shares Tom’s opinion, is a former a local government legislative council in Lagos, Barrister Kayode Adeola,
who recently joined the APC. Adeola was emphatic that the PDP had shot itself in the leg with the crisis, saying that it have unwittingly given power to the APC. “They don’t know what they are doing. They have given their power to the APC. They are not calculative at all, and the APC will take advantage of their stupidity. What they don’t know is that those they are fighting now have nothing to lose.
Those people will easily work with the APC and kick the PDP out of power in that state. But for those who wants the speaker out, the argument remain that Bayelsa is a very stronghold of the PDP and those that matter in the state want the equation to change immediately. One of them is Dr. Leke Dairo, a non-indigene based in Bayelsa. According to Dairo, it will be highly impossible for the APC to hijack power in the state, because the entire nook and cranny of Bayelsa State is filled with PDP supporters.
He further alleged that Isenah knew all along that he would have to vacate the seat, once Diri emerges. “There are no two ways about it; the Speaker knew that he must go. He was told from the beginning that if the primary election goes in favour of Diri, then the equation will change.
So, he cannot deny that fact and he cannot remain in office before the election. When probed further on the need to tarry till after the governorship election, Dairo insisted that the people behind the throne will not give in to any further considerations. “If they don’t push him out now, those supporting the PDP in other constituencies may think that the party is playing games with them, and they can rock the boat. So, it is better to push out the Speaker now, the people of other zones want to see it happen now. That is the only way they will support the party in the coming election”, he said.
APC struggling to keep fate
But as the PDP moves to put its house in order, the APC is also not left out of its share of the political crisis. Since the emergence of David Lyon as the broom-party flag bearer, many of those that contested the primary election with him have raised eyebrows, insisting that the election was skewed in favour Lyon, while accusing a former governor of the state, and now Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva of undermining the process.
Some of the APC faithful in the state have vowed to work against their party, but not necessarily for the PDP, as confirmed by a female member, whose identity is shielded. “We are not going to work for the APC because we don’t want Lyon. He was imposed by Sylva and we will make sure they learn their lessons. We are not saying that we will work for the PDP either, but we won’t allow the APC to win.
“What is the experience of Lyon? He has no knowledge about governance but Sylva wants to be controlling the government from Abuja. That will not happen in this state. There are many parties in the state, it doesn’t matter whether we waste our votes or not, we won’t work for the APC, because that will amount to working for Sylva”, she explained. With just few weeks to the election, and with many pundit and opinion polls giving the victory to the PDP, it is left to see how the result that will be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will confirm or prove bookmakers wrong.
Kogi guber: PDP inaugurates campaign committee
- Adeyemi says PDP does not have a candidate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign committee for the governorship election holding in Kogi State on November 16.
Speaking at the inauguration in Lokoja on Friday, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Uhuotu, tasked the committee to ensure an issue-based campaign.
He also advised the committee against engaging in hate speech and hulling of insults against other candidates.
Uhuotu, insisted that the party’s governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada remains the man to beat in the election, saying that the poor performance of the incumbent had made the election a walk over for the party.
The Director-General of the Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, assured that his committee had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign in all the nook and crannies of the state.
He pledged that the campaigns will be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the Civil Defence Corps to remain neutral.
Yusuf also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for all the parties contesting the guber election.
Meanwhile, the former Senator representing Kogi Western Senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has insisted that the PDP in the state has no candidate for the gubernatorial election.
Senator Adeyemi, who is equally the Director General of Governor Yahaya Bello/Edward Onoja campaign organisation, said the last governorship primary held by the opposition party in the state was rendered inconclusive by sporadic gunshots at the venue.
He said the PDP Primary Committee, led by the governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umar Fintiri, threw legality into the air and went ahead to declare Musa Wada as it candidate at a different venue.
Politics of 2023 at this point’ll distract govt –Sani
Anthony Sani is the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues
What is your take on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary?
Fifty-nine anniversary celebration of our independence is just another celebration of our independence, but there is nothing exotic about the celebration. However, it is good that we celebrate our independence in order to take stock of the progress we have made so far and remind ourselves that we are now responsible for our destiny as an independent nation. We should note our achievements, shortcomings as well as where we have gone wrong in our leadership style and management practices with a view to improving on our performances.
In doing so, we must not look at only the mountains, but also look at the sea. This is because situations and challenges differ from country to country. As a result, approaches for overcoming them must necessarily differ. That is why it is often said that examination papers for different countries are never the same.
As someone who witnessed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, are you satisfied with the present state of Nigeria?
In as much as our socio-economic development status is behind those of our peers, we cannot be satisfied with our pace of performances and efforts. But if we compare our socio-economic status at independence like universities, schools, health institutions, level of energy and power, among others as well as number of states that includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with what is obtainable at our 59th anniversary, we can hardly avoid the conclusion that the nation has moved, however slow the pace is.
Such observations should suggest we count our blessings one-by-one and resolve to do more, now that multi-party democracy with its freedom is taking root and freeing individual capacities for performance. That should spur us to gird our loin and increase the quality of our vision and the efforts to attain them. And in doing so, we must be realistic about available resources to the nation and their limiting factors.
Do you think the 59th Independence anniversary is worth celebrating considering the present state of the nation?
Our independence is worth celebrating because freedom alone is a value that is worthy of a celebration. We must not forget the truism that all the good things of life like order, justice, liberty, common decency and prosperity for all are never natural order of things, but attained through ceaseless hard work by not only leaders, but by the led as well.
As the challenges arise, leaders are expected to bring the people together to unleash their synergy against such collective challenges for common good. That is what is involved in mechanism of community living; to work hard and overcome challenges as they arise.
Where did Nigeria get it wrong as a nation?
While I agree that our expectations from the independence have not been met due to failure of leadership and collapse of our national ideals and moral values, we cannot conclude that the independence is not worth celebrating. Even freedom that comes with multi-party democracy alone is worth celebrating. We have made efforts at improving socio-economic development through several restructuring of the country by geography, through politics, economics and even forms of governments. That these efforts have not met our expectations at the desired pace cannot suggest no efforts have been made or that no achievements have been recorded.
So, the 59th independence anniversary celebration should make us know that when the growth in population exceeds that of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the economy cannot sustain it. That is where we are today. For example, our population and that of Britain were at par at independence, but today, that of Britain is not more than 65 million, while Nigeria bandies a figure of 180 million.
To this end, the celebration should remind Nigerians of the damage done by corruption to the country and make Nigerians assess progress against plans in the war against corruption, assess the fight against insecurity and the effort in diversification of the economy away from over dependence on oil and resolve to do more.
What is your message to Nigerians and government on this occasion of the 59th independence anniversary?
My message to Nigerians is that the 59th independence anniversary is worth celebrating and that Nigerians must not only look at the mountain, but also look at the sea and count their blessings one-by-one with a resolve to come together and unleash their synergy against challenges as they arise. Since the challenges have largely been inherited by the government, which has promised to remove or reduce the sand bags on the path of socio-economic development, and which mandate has just been renewed as signs of confidence on the government, the people are expected to come together and support the regime to deliver on the promise of its mandate until the next round of elections, when politicians will go back to the trenches in line with practice of multi-party democracy.
One way of giving the government the desired support is to avoid giving ethnic and religious coloration to purely criminal acts lest we provide criminals with platforms to hide and perpetrate crimes in their belief that ethnicity and religion cannot be prosecuted. Another area is for Nigerians to note that diversification of the economy is never a day’s job. So, they should exercise more patience with the government’s efforts, while the opposition should provide viable alternative platforms and not seek to promote cleavages of the nation along ethnic, religious and regional lines.
What is your take on the early race for the 2023 presidency?
It is too early for politics of 2023.This is because playing such politics of 2023 at this point is capable of distracting attention of government from purposeful leadership. Leaders at all levels should note that because resources are always in short supply, governance is not more than an art of balancing competing demands among not only constituent parts, but also among socio-economic sectors, which is the only way to command loyalty in favour of national solidarity.
And in doing so, the presidency cannot afford the avoidable impression of a divided presidency let alone of presiding over a divided nation. Any signs of crimp in the government and the ruling party must be avoided in favour of promotion of national solidarity needed for making the most of our God-given diversity.
Nigeria is passing difficult times, but hard time should not make us redefine our common destiny and set our national agenda. This is because to do so is to be defeatist, whereas great minds are defined by great challenges. Such minds pursue causes higher than themselves as worthy impulse. I am pretty sure that with consciously directed efforts by the government and supported by the citizens, we shall overcome and make Nigeria great again.
Nigeria @ 59: Need to address risks to democracy
To birth good governance and entrench democracy in Nigeria, there is the need to address the tripartite issues of insurgency, corruption and electoral violence, WALE ELEGBEDE writes
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the concepts of good governance and democracy have been a daily talking point among Nigerians and the reason for these are palpable.
For some Nigerians, the return to a democratic dispensation after 15 years of unbroken military rule was all that is needed to redefine the narrative of weak and non-existing public governance and accountability bequeathed by the military.
But for others, the embrace of democracy has not only underdeveloped Africa’s most populous country; it has also widened the inequality gap. Those who belong to this school of reasoning averred that successive leaders since 1999, have only used positions to help themselves, with the public till as opposed to service to the helpless populace.
Beyond the stance of the two divides, Nigeria’s democratic practice which is expected to breed good governance has not been smooth sailing, hence, the daily expression of misery by the citizens that the basics expected from civil rule are not available for the majority. Clearly, the people expect more, but they are getting little or nothing.
For example, despite being the world’s sixth-largest oil producing nation, a report by the World Poverty Clock shows Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world. Interestingly, India has a population seven times larger than Nigeria’s. Based on the report, the 86.9 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty represents nearly 50 per cent of the country’s estimated 180 million population.
Also, another albatross on the path of attainment of good governance in the country is the widespread corruption bedeviling Nigeria like a plague. From politicians, civil service and to the private sector, the wave of graft is thick across the board and thereby stunting growth and development in the country.
In the same vein, the recurring security challenge, which manifested more in a bloody insurgency in the northeastern part of the country in 2009, has also cast a shadow on the country’s drive to develop especially in the affected areas.
Although Nigeria’s insurgency is part of a new global trend, it is essentially a local phenomenon, which can be located within the trajectory of Nigerian history. However, what is new about the insurgency is its relative sophistication, complexity, and ramifications.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, escalated dramatically in 2014 and in the ensuing killing spree, nearly 30,000 people were killed and more than two million displaced, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Nigeria Security Tracker.
Interestingly, at the beginning of any election cycle, the people are usually hopeful of a change in approach that will elevate their condition of living, but they are left disillusioned as the story is usually the same before, during and after elections, thereby raising questions about the country’s electoral processes and its ability to produce credible, free and fair elections.
Tracking these issues that are hampering good governance recently, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said these challenges have grave consequences on the people and the democratic system.
Speaking in Abuja at a two-day summit on Terrorism, Insurgency and Incidence of Electoral Violence in Nigeria, the SGF, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the SGF, Dr. Amina Shamaki, explained that vices like terrorism, insurgencies and electoral violence have grave consequences on good governance and economic development not only in Nigeria, but across the African continent.
Mustapha added that the challenges have not only increased the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country and Africa, but has also led to unquantified destruction of infrastructure in the North-East.
His words: “In line with the vision, the African Union (AU) also expects that by 2020, all guns would have been silenced during elections, when development and progress will thrive in the continent, unfortunately, we have continued to witness various forms of electoral malpractices and violence before, during and elections leading to loss of lives, properties, and displacement of persons.”
While the SGF was able to dissect the issues appropriately, Nigerians are largely concerned about how to tackle the various malaises that have been recurring on a constant basis and provide them with dividends of democracy.
The tragedy of development and the challenges of democracy in Nigeria can best be identified along with the clutch of problem of corruption and stupendous wastage of scarce resources. Granted that graft is not exclusive to Nigeria and developing countries as it neither system bound nor culture specific. It is noteworthy that the impact on the various systems varies.
For a developing country like Nigeria that has weak economic base, loose accountability process, fragile political institutions and inadequate control mechanisms, the impact is undoubtedly severe and devastating.
Since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule, corruption has been the bane of democratic stability and survival, and shockingly, news about corruption is no longer stunning to Nigerians.
With fewer remedies to the problem of pandemic corruption, the manifestations of graft in the system are clear and portentous. Some of the expressions included democratic instability, electoral crisis, infrastructural decay, voracious poverty, lack of growth and development, among others.
Speaking recently, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed that at least N1.3 trillion was stolen between 2011 and 2015.
Magu, who is the head of the nation’s anti-graft commission, said the alleged money stolen during the administration of the immediate past president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was by 32 entities, including private individuals and organisations.
He further lamented what the stolen funds could have been used to achieve in Nigeria, stating: “One-third of this money, using world bank rates and cost, could have comfortably been used to construct well over 500km of roads; build close to 200 schools; educate about 4000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N25million per child; build 20,000 units of two-bedroom houses across the country and do even more.”
President Muhammadu Buhari, on coming to power in 2015, promised to fight corruption and restore public service integrity. While some praised him to have made significant progress in the graft war, his critics, however, say his fight against corruption is selective as he allegedly spared his allies and supporters accused of corruption.
As it is, there is a need for the country to be decisive in the fight against corruption. There should be a deliberate effort at significantly improve openness and transparency both within and outside government. A precise structural shift that will tighten the noose in government procurement programs should also be introduced at all levels of administration.
Speaking on the pitfalls against democracy and good governance, the Executive Director of the Centre for Convention On Democratic Integrity, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said the nexus between rule of law and democracy cannot be removed for good governance to be experienced in any nation.
According to him, there is no country on the face of the earth whose citizens do not desire a government that respects the basic principles of democracy and rule of law, which according to him is the life blood democracy.
He said: “Without the active participation of citizens, democracy is dead. The participation is beyond the every four year ritual voting. When people are ignorant; either uneducated or educated illiterate, they may not be aware of their environment and situation. Therefore, attitude matters on how we want our democracy entrenched.
“l strongly believe that democratisation process in Nigeria goes beyond setting up of democratic structures. Good government, not just liberal government must be insisted upon. Good governance must entail responsiveness, humaneness, fundamental human rights, pursuit of policies that address the concern and the interest of the majority without trampling on the minority. True democracy can’t exist in the midst of poverty and that is responsible for the failure of rule of law, which is the life blood of democracy in Nigeria.”
Reps: Revelations as lawmakers probe NDDC projects
For over two weeks, an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has been investigating abandoned contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). PHILIP NYAM examines the position of the agency
Since the Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led ad hoc committee investigating abandoned projects due from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), began public hearing, the revelations have been chilling and disturbing.
Different stakeholders have testified before the panel including contractors, representatives of MDAs, traditional and community leaders and other interest groups.
So far, the committee has been able to establish that many contractors collected huge sums of money without executing contracts; some without even mobilising to site and there are others who have completed their jobs, but have not been paid.
There are also contracts, which were awarded without adhering to due process and they cut across the different boards and managements that have held forth since the coming into existence of the commission.
NDDC’s dilemma
One of the biggest revelations at the ongoing investigation was made by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. (Mrs.) Enyia Akwagaga, who attributed part of the problem of many uncompleted projects by the commission to threats from erring contractors. Testifying before the House ad hoc committee on abandoned projects, the NDDC boss disclosed that there is always “subtle and open threats to NDDC top officials in recent past, whenever intention to terminate non-performing contractors’ jobs was declared.
According to the NDDC boss, a total of 9,820 contracts have been awarded from inception to date; out of which 4,288 were completed, 1,796 not yet started, while 2, 645 were ongoing.
She added that 342 projects have been stalled, 30 taken over, 449 cancelled and terminated even as 660 were newly awarded.
On the funding profile, she said N2.832 trillion was budgeted from 2008 and 2018, N1.848 trillion, is actual receipts, N983 billion outstanding funding variance, N1,374 trillion outstanding gap based on amounts payable according to NDDC Act, while N60.213 billion is the unremitted funds due to NDDC through the Ecological Fund.
She lamented the underfunding of NDDC over the years and pleaded with the House to help the commission in the recovery of all payments due from the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta in accordance with the NDDC Act.
“I would like to emphasise that mobilisation payments to contractors are made on the basis of Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) provided by banks. The funds paid to mobilise contractors are amortised throughout the duration of the project and, therefore, recoverable. In fact, the NDDC directorate of legal services has, in the past, initiated processes that led to the recovery of some of such funds paid as mobilisation to contractors,” she said.
The NDDC Acting Managing Director further noted: “I would like to state that the NDDC is determined to tackle this huge challenge of extremely low and slow rate of project completion. But to do this, we very humbly request for the backing of this honourable committee, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, at large.
“In particular, we ask for your help in the recovery of all payments due from the federal government, as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, in accordance with the NDDC Act. We also appeal that you support us to ensure a drastic reduction in the introduction of new projects to the NDDC budget.”
Committee’s concern
But the investigative committee picked holes in the presentation of the NDDC boss. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai, queried her and other officials of the agency for their alleged involvement in a N61.4 billion contract awarded by the commission without completion.
The lawmaker said a report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation to the committee revealed that N70.4 billion was paid to 1,723 contractors by the NDDC, who still they abandoned contracts awarded to them.
He disclosed that the committee had petitions suggesting that the commission collects a certain percentage of contract sums from contractors even before they mobilise to sites. He added that available documents submitted to the committee had shown that some people still sign contracts after leaving office.
Ossai consequently summoned all the commission’s past managing directors and former executive directors of finance, warning that failure to honour the invitation; he will sub poena the managing director in line with the provisions of the committee.
He said of the directive: “What we did is to protect the interest of Niger Delta people, whose money has been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.
“The investigation we are doing will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to sites to execute the jobs abandoned over the years,”
Ossai also disclosed that documents before the committee show that a total of 1,723 contractors had collected a total of N70.495 billion without mobilizing to sites.
He said the Auditor General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report submitted to the ad hoc committee shows that 1,723 contractors never went to sites after collecting N70.4 billion.
The report, he said, indicates that “90 per cent of these contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2012. It need be strengthened that some of these contractors have three to four jobs with their mobilization payments without reporting to sites.”
According to him, “one can therefore imagine why the region is not developed, when a developmental programme is being awarded as contract to be completed within six months and the contractor would collect mobilization without reporting to site.
“The report above excluded those contractors that collected mobilization and reported to site but with insignificant achievement before abandoning the projects. This equally excluded those in which the commission has declared their projects as stalled.”
The contractors
Testifying at the investigation, chairman of the Niger Delta Construction Consortium, Chief Jasper Jumbo, threatened that he will burn down every single facility installed by the NDDC until a debt of N2.6 million owed him is paid.
The septuagenarian, a contractor and stakeholder, expressed disappointment at the injustices and mismanagement of resources on the part of NDDC management, saying that they have been unfair to the region in terms of infrastructure.
He told the committee that he has been a contractor of NDDC right from the days of Oil Mineral Producing Areas development Commission (OMPADEC) and added that the agency has owed him N2. 6 million contract debt on a job that it had issued him a certificate of completion for over six years.
He also said that he has evidence to nail a former Executive Director of Finance of the commission, who demands 10 per cent of any contract sum from any contractor that bided for a job in the commission.
As the ad hoc committee rounds off its assignment in a week’s time, many expect that it will make recommendations that can make the commission live up to its statutory responsibilities and that contractors who have completed their jobs get compensated, while erring contractors are made to pay for their failings.
Ogun Assembly reinstates 57 suspended LG chairmen
Barely one week to the end of their tenure, suspended local government chairmen in Ogun State were, on Thursday, reinstated by the state House of Assembly.
The chairmen, who were in charge of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, were suspended on May 31 following allegations of financial misappropriation upon the emergence of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.
The council helmsmen were elected in October, 2016 under the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
At its plenary held in Abeokuta on Thursday, the state legislature passed a resolution, directing the reinstatement of the local government chairmen.
The passage of the resolution came shortly after Hon. Akeem Balogun presented his committee’s report and moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Hon. Bolanle Ajayi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.
New Telegraph learnt that after the Assembly’s various investigations, the House noted in its report that all the local governments were short-changed in allocation from the Federation Account under the Amosun regime.
Bashorun: It’s too early to start campaign for 2023
Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, a former Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG) is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he speaks on recent political developments in the country
As a lawyer and politician, what is your take on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election, especially the position of the judges that Buhari is qualified to contest?
I do not see anything wrong with the ruling of the judges. They have said the obvious, because even in the constitution that made provisions for qualification; it states that anybody who has obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked in government for 10 years is qualified. So, why do anybody had to get up and go to the tribunal to challenge the qualification of Buhari who rose from the ranks to become Major-General in the Nigeria Army; someone who became Federal Minister of Petroleum and became Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund. What qualification do we need if it is there in the constitution that anybody that has Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked for 10 years is qualified?
Fortunately he attended secondary school, they did not say secondary school certificate, anybody who attended secondary school up to finishing level; so the ruling given was in order. Atiku Abubakar only went to the tribunal to divert attention of Nigerians from the obvious. There was no ground to start saying he should present certificate; which certificate? Even if he has school certificate, he does not need to present it again, because by other provisions of the constitution, he is eminently qualified.
President Buhari has spent more than 100 days in office and with the steps he has taken so far, do you think he is really taking Nigerians to the ‘Next Level’ as he promised during the campaigns?
For me, 100 days is a short time, but his case is different. He has been there before, what he is doing is a continuous effort and I believe he will build on whatever he has done before. He is trying to build roads across the federation, he has improved the performance of power generation, within the short time he has spent in the second term and he has also listed out his performance himself.
The next level is higher level, better level; though, the economy has not been fixed and I think it is global, he is doing his best to solve the economy problem, like he has set up an economic team. But I believe he shouldn’t have included Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in that team; someone who was denied second term as governor of the Central Bank. Moreso, he belongs to the opposition party and if the economy is not fixed, the opposition party will be crying that the ruling party could not fix the economy.
But let’s wait and see what they would do that is part of the Next Level he promised Nigerians. This time around, he is struggling to ensure that the budget is ready on time and members of the National Assembly have promised that if they receive it on time, they will approve it within a short time.
There are speculations that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency. As someone who is close to him, what are his chances?
I am not aware that Tinubu is interested in 2023 presidential race. If I am aware I will tell you. He has not told me. So, to the best of my knowledge, it is not an issue I will like to discuss with anybody. I don’t have the details; I don’t know the correct position. The only one I know is the denial; he has not mentioned it in any of our meetings. If he is interested, he will say it and I trust him. This is not the time to say that someone is interested in 2023 because we are still trying to put together the new government formed by our party.
Will it be right to say some people just want to fly the kite or he is delaying his plan to run because 2023 is still three years away?
I won’t doubt it because this is a country, where people do many things in order to get attention. The information about Tinubu running in 2023 is very scanty; the little I know is the denial by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, which he has done twice. He said Tinubu has not authorised anybody to do anything on that basis for him. It is possible he is interested. When he wanted Akinwunmi Ambode to be governor he told me, I didn’t question it. I was satisfied. When Babajide Sanwo-Olu case came, which was a bit controversial, we got ourselves persuaded that the change was necessary and we made it. So, this same issue depends on when I hear it.
The Ambode issue reminds one of the raid on his houses in Epe and Victoria Island in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and there is the believe that the information that led to the raid must have been supplied by leaders of the APC, who wanted to deal with him for challenging the authority of the party when he was told not to run. What is your take on that?
I wouldn’t know. I have not participated in any meeting where they said we should go and deal with him or we should send EFCC to his house. Some people might have done so, but I am not aware and I am not part of it.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has cautioned journalists to be mindful of how they report activities of the insurgents, Boko Haram, claiming that the press gives much attention to their activities and that such action is unpatriotic. What are your thoughts on that?
It all depends on how their activities are reported. Basically each newspaper has its own style, but some of our media houses report things just to raise unnecessary alarm. If that is what he is saying that they should not raise unnecessary alarm, I agree with him, but if the press comes across any information that needed to be published, they should feel free to publish. The situation of Boko Haram now should be likened to what happened when Saddam Hussein was overthrown. You know for years there was continuous sniper action. What they are doing is sniper action and the press should join the army in dealing with these things because some of the reports have been proven to be false.
The press should avoid sensational report. They should try as much as possible to report what will not make situation of things get worse at the war front, particularly they should try and report what the public relations unit of the army gives out. If they have different information, there are ways of factorising it, not to raise alarm. They should not raise alarm in a way the insurgents would be encouraged. Their activities have been limited to Borno and the state is a big one with several villages. That is the advantage the insurgents are taking.
Insecurity in the country seems to be unabated and efforts by government are yet to match the challenges…
We are all worried about insecurity and I believe government is trying, but its effort is not well appreciated because security issues are not matters for public consumption. Government has a way of dealing with it; in some areas kidnapping has reduced. In some cases, some people lie over issues of kidnapping just to make money; they make a mess of the whole thing.
We should ask for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. There are a lot of things that were not happening in the past, which are happening in Nigeria now; a situation whereby somebody will allege he has been kidnapped in other to make money. Somebody’s housemaid is being sold in other to make money, so many things are happening, we should ask God to intervene. Those in authority should address the matter properly; we don’t have information of the extent they have gone. We are only appealing everyday, hoping that the insecurity will go down. Hopefully, it will go down because it is not in the interest of anybody.
President Buhari recently directed that local governments’ allocation should be given to them directly, but up till now, it not certain if they get the allocation directly from the Federal Government. How come local government administration is being frustrated in Nigeria?
Nobody is frustrating local government administration, but the President should know that the order he gave is an executive order. It is unconstitutional; he shouldn’t have given the order; he knows the correct thing to do. He knows that Section 7(1) of the constitution puts local government under the state. It states that the government of every state ensures the existence of local government under the law, which provides for its establishment for structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.
When it comes to giving money to the councils, Section 162(6) of the constitution is the guide. It is very clear that the Federal Government cannot just ignore that section and go ahead to give executive order. I am sorry for criticizing the President, but on this matter, he has to look at it again, if there is need to alter the constitution, we should do so. That section makes provision for the state to set up State/Local Government Joint Account, which they said that they have scrapped. Have they scrapped that section of the constitution that provided for an account into which all allocations to the local government councils from the federation account should be paid into?
S’East not ready for 2023 presidency –Etta
Ntufam Hilliard Etta is the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s zoning arrangement and the race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues. Clement James reports
President Muhammadu Buhari recently inaugurated the federal cabinet, what do you expect from the ministers this time?
I expect that they will discharge the mandate for which they have been appointed. With the victory at the polls, Nigerians have given us the mandate to deal with three major issues that were the basis for our campaigns, and which is to renew our vigor in dealing with insecurity, renew our anti-corruption drive, and deal with the issue of the economy. So, the ministers have a responsibility to help Mr. President discharge that mandate.
There have been issues about Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo being maligned. What could have gone wrong?
I know that the Vice-President has some constitutional responsibilities like chairing the National Boundary Commission, National Economic Council and some other areas of responsibilities as clearly stated in the constitution and I have not seen the President take those responsibilities from the Vice President. But if the President is rejigging his administration, I will not want to see it as a discord between the president and his vice. They are Nigerians who are known to speak their minds and also not known to indulge in double-speak. I believe that if Mr. President has differences in his opinion against that of his vice, he is candid enough to let Nigerians know.
But as an insider in this government, I am aware that he has given his ministers directive to report progress in their ministries on a weekly basis. This was not done in the past. I believe that being his last tenure, Mr. President is determined to deliver to the people on time and if he sees that there are issues that will clog the wheel of progress or constitute some slow-down in the delivery of the dividends of the mandate that was given to him by the good people of this country, he has the right to rejig his administration in such a way that it will be responsive to the mandate that was given to him.
Issues have been raised as to why the President had to inaugurate an Economic Advisory Council when the Vice-President was heading the National Economic Council.
What you should know is that there is economic interaction between the federal and the state governments. That is why you have the state governors and other very privileged members of the administration being members of the economic council and that is different from an advisory body. The number one economic manager of the country is Mr. President and the economic advisory council is just to advise him on ways and manner of managing the economy.
It is in advancing the economic development of the country that he needs people who are outside government to come with their expertise and advise him appropriately. So, there is no friction between what is in the constitution and what the President has done.
Is it true that some of the Vice President’s aides have been asked to work outside the Villa?
That is not true. You must know how the presidency works. All appointments are done by Mr. President. Those appointees are then assigned to the office of the Vice President. So, technically, all of them work for Mr. President and nothing has changed so far.
Will APC retain the zoning formula in 2023?
First and foremost, I want to speak for myself and not as the head of the party in the South-South. I will speak for myself on this matter. I believe that for us to deal with our fault lines in Nigeria, that there is still the need to zone offices; just for the simple reason that we need to deal with our fault lines. Possibly in the nearest future, a time will come when Nigerians will not bother about where anybody comes from.
So on the basis of that, I will say that the North will have no business presenting any candidate for the presidency in 2023. Having said so, I look at the South-East, South-South and South-West. The South-South had a president between 2011 and 2015 and something comes to my mind. For me, I believe that the South-East is not prepared and I say this with all sense of responsibility.
The South-East has refused to build bridges and to extend their hands of fellowship across the various divides of Nigeria, and there is more than one divide of Nigeria. The level of hate towards other component of Nigeria is such that one goes away with an impression immediately that they are not prepared for the Nigerian presidency. You see, you don’t get the presidency in an atmosphere of acrimony and hate. You get it in an atmosphere of bridge building, networking and tolerance. And I don’t see that in the South East.
And again, I must also speak as a member of my party and I am just wondering if we give the ticket of our party to a Nigerian of South-East extraction, the people of the zone will still vote for the party. So, these are very weighty issues. I now look at the South-West, the zone seems to be the more prepared of the two zones and I will not be surprised if members of our party turn to the South-West favourably.
The South-West has shown commitment to our party; they have sacrificed for our party and you know in politics, nothing is given on a platter. Maybe things will change because a day in politics is very long. But as it stands now, the South-West is more prepared of the two zones.
Recently, John Ochala was made the substantive chairman of the APC in Cross River State. What does this mean for the progress of the party in the state?
First of all, as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, I will not want to comment on that matter. But, I will tell you that this is a matter that is attracting attention by members of the party and that in due time, the party will make its position known. Having said that; let me quickly add that the matter of who becomes the substantive state chairman is in court, so whatever I say will be subjudice. I don’t want to be dragged to any court for contempt, so I won’t comment on that.
Many people were disappointed the way members of your party in the state bickered before the 2019 election. Do you see APC coming up strong in the next election?
First of all I, must apologize to the people of the state for presenting to them a fragmented platform. Much as some of us tried, it became almost impossible for us to present a united, strong and virile alternative to the PDP and we know that the PDP was very actively involved in the fragmentation of the APC in Cross River State. However, I want to assure you that even as we speak, we are in the process of reconciliation. We want to bring all our brothers who are interested in reconciling themselves to the party on board, so that we have one party and we are also forewarned that the PDP will not rest.
What they did to us in 2019 will likely be repeated in 2023. So, having been forewarned, we will be forearmed. And we want to assure the people of Cross River State that we will never allow what happened to us in 2019 to happen to us again in 2023. We are doing everything to create cohesion, create a virile and strong APC as an alternative to the decadent PDP.
