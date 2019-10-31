News
Saving Amaka from amputation, jaws of death
She may lose her two legs and life if strong medical attention is not given to her. UCHENNA INYA, in Abakaliki, reports on a mysterious ailment ravaging a nursing mother, Amaka Rafiu, which has ‘paralysed’ her and suddenly put her baby off breastfeeding
t all started like small rashes over a year ago on one of her legs and contained small water inside it when she conceived for her second baby. She later opened the ‘small boil’ to enable the water flow out of the leg. The leg became dark causing her panic and she went to see her Doctor to ascertain what happened to her.
A medical examination was conducted on her and she was given a clean bill of health. In fact, her Doctor told her to go home peacefully without panicking, that there was no cause for alarm. The Doctor reportedly assured her that she was okay and her baby in the womb was also okay.
27-year-old Amaka Rafiu, a native of Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but married to a Delta man went about her normal business. The rashes then came out in another form though not too serious and she ignored it apparently because of what her Doctor told her when it started initially.
Amaka, as popularly known by friends and admirers, continued mobilizing support for Governor Dave Umahi’s re-election as Director of Women Mobilization for Army unit of Divine Mandate, a campaign organization of Umahi. She was in charge of mobilizing wives of soldiers and other women at Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki, where she is living with her husband soldier serving in Ebonyi State.
Two months after she gave birth, the ailment came in full force, preventing her from eating, walking, sitting down and doing other live activities. Her new born baby, a girl, was immediately withdrawn from her and has not been with her till today while her family continued to take her to various places/hospitals to see if she can be okay.
But it appears their best is not enough. Her husband, Rafiu Oluyemi, has also tried all he could to ensure that his wife is okay but her health condition keeps worsening. As a matter of fact, the ailment has entered her private part as can be seen in her picture which was taken by our correspondent who visited her in the hospital and interacted with her over the ailment.
Though she has started sitting down apparently because of some treatments she has received in the present hospital she was taken to, her legs are swollen with offensive odour, water and blood gushing out of them.
She is at New Medical Complex of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital 2(AE-FUTHA) popularly known as FETHA 2. Doctors and Nurses have collected samples of her flesh for medical test, which our correspondent gathered will take one month before the result will come out for proper medical treatment. It was gathered that she pays N300 daily in the hospital for dressing of her ‘decaying’ legs over the ailment, pending when result for the medical test will be released.
Amaka, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice said she wished the ailment could go within a twinkle of an eye, lamenting that she is not happy that after given birth to a baby, she couldn’t stay to breastfeed her. She called on Governor Dave Umahi, NGOs and corporate bodies to come to her aid.
She narrated how the ailment started thus: “This ailment started more than a year ago. It started like small rashes. It came out as a small boil in one of my legs with water inside it and I opened the boil.
Before I could notice it, the colour of that my leg became black. By then, I was pregnant and I went for antenatal and showed it to a Doctor. A medical test was conducted on me and the Doctor told me, ‘madam, you don’t have any problem. Go, it is one of the symptoms of pregnancy’ and I said it’s okay and left the hospital.
“But before I could notice it, my two legs became very dark in complexion. After I put to bed, the thing became so big and developed badly like this. I used these my two legs and did campaign for the re-election of Governor Dave Umahi. Despite this ailment, I toured all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State campaigning for the governor’s re-election because in the Army barracks at Military
Cantonment, Abakaliki, where we lived, I was made the Director of Women Mobilization for Army outfit for the governor’s re-election campaign. I carried my pregnancy and this ailment and did campaign for the governor. The present Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, was the one that was leading us during the campaign.
“It was after two weeks I put to bed that this aliment became so serious like this. I put to bed five months ago and I am not breastfeeding the baby. She is not breastfeeding because this my health condition. My mother is at home taking care of her while I am here in the hospital. I am feeling so much pains because as you are seeing me like this, I can’t walk at all. I was walking before even during the campaign I was walking. So, I believe I can walk again if I am given adequate medical treatment. I was very strong during the campaign period despite the ailment; I was doing everything. It was just about two months ago that I stopped walking and I believe that if I am properly treated, I will be okay. I am begging the government, public spirited individuals, corporate bodies to come to my aid. If there is anything the governor can do for me to come out of this terrible situation, I will appreciate it.
“I used to cry every night because of my condition because I don’t know that I will put to bed and I will not be able to breastfeed my baby. For many weeks now, I have not set my eyes on my baby and the thing is really disturbing me and I am not happy that I am not with my baby. I wish this ailment should just go out; let me go and meet my children because I am really missing them. I have two children. The first one is six years old while the second one five months old and that is the new born baby”.
The mother of two described her husband as a caring man, saying that he has been so good to her since the ailment started by taking good care of her.
My husband has been trying a lot since I became sick like this. He left his work last week and came to the hospital and stayed with me for one week before he went back. He is a soldier serving in Ebonyi State here but he went for promotion course in Onitsha. He is a very nice man. He loves me to the core. He takes me to the toilet with stretcher if I want to defecate and he usually shed tears saying, “this my lovely wife is now in a wheel chair”. He cried a lot through the one week he was with me in the hospital because of my condition. I was even the one that was consoling him, assuring him that I will be okay”, she said.
Her brother, Okeonwe Sunday Gabriel, said Amaka’s health condition has devastated the family, describing her as a nice woman and a strong pillar of the family.
He called on government and public spirited individuals to come to her aid by supporting the family financially to ensure she is giving proper medical attention for her quick recovery.
Gabriel said: “She is my younger sister. I am very devastated with her health condition. I want government and other people that like good things to come to our aid. This her condition has devastated and disorganized the whole family.
“Initially, when she told us that she is feeling somehow and that was when she was pregnant, we thought that it was one of those things that accompany pregnancy. It was after she put to bed and visited me with her baby that she told me that the way she was feeling as at then that she was not comfortable. I told her let’s wait because it something that can easily go. But as days went by, the thing kept on increasing and that was when we knew that the thing is not as we thought and we started moving her to everywhere that we know we can take her to.”
“To our greatest dismay, the more we sort for medical attention, the more the thing grew like a wildfire, out of control and that is where we are now.”
Pension Scam: Maina loses bid to stop trial
he legal team of former chairman of the Police Pension Task Force, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday failed to stall the commencement of his criminal trial before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
When the matter was called for trial, Chief Joe Gadzama, SAN, announced appearance for the 1st defendant (Maina) while Adeola Adedipe represented Common Input Property and Investment Ltd (2nd defendant).
The prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, had told the court that the matter was for trial and that he was ready to call witnesses.
However, Gadzama informed the court that he was not ready for the trial to commence.
“I am not ready for obvious reason, and it is principally because I was only briefed last night to take over the existing legal team of the 1st defendant from Ahmed Raji, SAN.”
Delivering a bench ruling, Justice Okon Abang overruled the application for adjournment, saying the matter was adjourned for trial.
“My Lord, I have considered the application and response of the prosecution, and hold that the 1st defendant cannot by his conduct seeks to control proceeding in a matter adjourned for trial.
“This court adjourned for the prosecution to call its witness and for Counsel to be briefed by the 1st defendant even the prosecution opposed the application.
“For the defendant not to brief his counsel is the business of the defendant; ample time was giving by the court for the defendant to brief his counsel, and he has himself to blame if he did not.
“The defendant’s counsel on record is Ahmed Raji, SAN, and he has not applied to withdraw from the case. He ought to be in court but no reason was giving for his absence” Justice Abang held.
The court held that Raji was in court in the morning before the matter was stood down and wondered why he left because the matter was not adjourned.
The court held that Raji should not have left without its permission.
“Ahmed Raji should not have left except with permission of the court. Therefore, I hold that learned counsel walked out on court. It is unethical and he left to cause problem for the court today.
“My Lord, the learned counsel, Gadzama is not counsel on record before today.
“The defendant cannot come on a day fixed for trial to ask for an adjournment. Application for adjournment is hereby overruled” Justice Abang held.
Earlier, Gadzama had pressured the court to adjourn the trial for him to be briefed by Maina.
“My Lord could notice in the morning before this matter was stood down that Raji was dictating what I would do and say. All the documents and processes relating to the case are with him.
“For the first time in my life, I set my eyes on the 1st defendant outside the court and I need to discuss with him so as to keep abreast with the fact of the matter and in that circumstances, I apply for an adjournment.
“I am now the lead counsel appearing in court for this matter, and it is good enough reason for this matter to be adjourned because I am appearing for the first time in this matter”.
In addition, Gadzama said the issue for adjournment was not against the court alone but an issue with the former counsel, Ahmed Raji.
“I don’t know why Raji is not back. He promised to come back. I was briefed last last night and I have my letter of instruction.”
In his reaction, Abubakar opposed the application for an adjournment on the grounds that the court had on October 25, ordered that trial would begin on October 30, and that it would not entertain any frivolous application.
Abubakar argued that the Federal High Court Practice Direction provided that an application for an adjournment cannot be made on a date fixed for trial.
He further submitted that the application for adjournment ought to have been made a day earlier and therefore urged the court to refuse it.
Counsel to the 2nd defendant, Adeola Adedipe, was not opposed to the application for adjournment, while making his own application for adjournment.
Meanwhile, the prosecution went ahead to call its witness, Mairo Mohammed, who admitted opening naira and dollar accounts for Maina.
She admitted knowing Maina. “Yes my Lord, his name is Abdulrasheed Maina. We have a bank-customer relationship, and also, he is a junior brother to my late husband.
“He is my brother in-law, and I know the company called Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.
“I approached Maina when he was chairman, Police Pension Task Force and solicited for deposit, and he gave the bank a deposit of N3billion in 2011, ànd the funds were moved to Treasury Single Account with CBN around 2012.
“In a bid to grow my deposit, I also approached Maina for more deposits and I opened about 12 accounts for him and his immediate family” Mohammed told the court.
Saudi promises huge investments in Nigeria’s oil, gas sector
he Saudi Arabian government has promised to invest heavily in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
King Salman stated this in Riyadh, on the sidelines of the second day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday said that the decision was to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between Saudi and Nigeria.
He said: “In this regard, King Salman assured President Buhari of the willingness of Saudi Arabia to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership between the Saudi Energy company, Aramco, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
“Both leaders also discussed the current regional and global security situation, and President Buhari expressed his desire for a quick and peaceful resolution on contentious issues in the region.”
While noting the cordial relations Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the two leaders committed to vigorously enhance and develop relations in several areas – from trade, people-to-people partnership, technology, education and agriculture, for the mutual prosperity of citizens of both countries.
Garba said both leaders committed to deeper partnership for the development of both countries.
President Buhari and the Saudi Monarch reviewed aspects of cooperation between both countries and agreed to advance cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, given the similarities of both countries as big producers of the commodity.
Defamation against Ortom, Mark: Benue PDP threatens legal action against group
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday admonished security operatives in the state to apprehend the President, Middle Belt Vanguard for Democracy and Good Governance, Chief Justus Obekpa, for making remarks it described as ‘defamatory’ against Governor Samuel Ortom, former Senate President, David Mark and the party.
The party was reacting to a statement credited to Obekpa, who alleged that the former Senate President, David Mark and Governor Samuel Ortom were allegedly manipulating the judiciary to deliver judgement in favour of PDP candidates at the various election petitions’ tribunals.
Chairman of PDP in the state, Sir John Ngbede, in a swift reaction, described the allegation as “an attempt to diminish the trust and confidence the public have in the judiciary.”
He said the statement was borne out of malice and was an attempt to create mischief and disaffection targeted towards the PDP family in Benue State.
“Our candidates and the party have defended and are still defending their God-given mandate legally at the appellate court after all the petitions were heard and determined by the respective election petition panels.”
According to him, “As a party, speaking from an informed position; election petition are sui generis (of a special class). Unlike other normal civil cases; one must plead and prove the allegation of irregularities enumerated in the petition .
and the infractions with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended). The failure to prove same would amount to a dismissal of the petition,” Ngbede said.
Benue killings: ‘We won’t drop case against Miyetti Allah’
he three leading ethnic groups in Benue State yesterday vowed not to withdraw the court case filed against Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore bothering on the killing of innocent people until the Federal Government resettles internally displaced persons (IDPs) of militant herders’ attack.
This was part of the resolve of the supreme council of the ethnic leaders at a news briefing in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, had apologised to Governor Samuel Ortom, over herdsmen attacks and killing of innocent citizens of the state.
Saleh during the reconciliation meeting expressed regret over the Benue killings and pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers, moving forward.
But leaders of the ethnic groups, Chief Edward Ujege, President-General, Mzough-u-Tiv, accompanied by Ochetoha K’Idoma, Amali Amali and that of Omi Ny’ Igede, Benjamin Okpa; said the apology does translate to withdrawal of the court case against the herders’ group.
Ujege reiterated the resolve of the group to continue to press hard on the Federal Government to expedite action on the safe return of IDPs to their homes.
“We appreciate the governor’s meeting with the Secretary-General, Miyetti Allah, because in like manner, South Africa had a truth and reconciliation commission after a horrible apartheid experience.
“We shall, however, continue in our efforts without relenting on resettlement of IDPs, the court cases against the Miyetti Allah and the Federal Government until we get justice.
“The damages visited on our people, who are still languishing in terrible internally displaced camps without schools for their children, means of daily feeding of their families, all go to show the devastating effects the wicked have visited on Benue State.”
Ujege commended Governor Ortom for ensuring the return of peace in the Benue Valley, describing it as wonderful, selfless and a brave job for the people of the state.
“To us who worked with him, we consider him a hero who sacrificed his safety and wellbeing for the service of Benue people when many others were afraid of the Federal Government to speak out and stand firm and for coming about with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law 2017.”
He said the sustained attacks on Benue communities had ruined the economy of the state, but expressed optimism that with God, the people would survive the hardship.
Buhari’s victory, result of hard work – Tinubu
…says Atiku, PDP behaved like good democrats
●Lawan, Malami hail judgement
ational Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party at the Supreme Court as the result of the president’s hard work and the trust Nigerians have in him as a committed leader.
Tinubu congratulated Buhari over the affirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court, saying that by dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the rule of law has conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people.
In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu also commended PDP and Atiku “for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies.”
He said PDP and its former presidential candidate should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC “to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”
The statement entitled: “Presidential Election: Supreme Court Affirms Will of The People” read in part: “On February 23, the people tendered the foremost expression of their sovereign, democratic will by voting for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. Today, the rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by PDP and their presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The sun rose high in the Nigeria sky today to shine its light over the entire land.
“This decision and this day will be recorded as important milestones on Nigeria’s insuperable march toward perfecting democracy and the rule of law across our land. Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the Supreme Court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe. The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favour or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.
“I thus commend the Supreme Court for its expeditious and highly competent treatment of this important matter. In so doing, it undergirded its reputation as the highest court in the law and the ultimate guardian of the rule of law in our nation. By extension, I must recognise the vast majority of the judiciary for the impartial administration of justice in electoral and other matters. Improvements are still needed in some areas, but we have come far and are faced in the right direction.
“With these electoral and legal victories now behind us, APC must give due honour to the faith the people have reposed in us. They expect us to govern in a way that produces the shared prosperity and enlightened future they deserve. We must commit ourselves fully to this profound and august task.
“I must also give due respect to PDP and former VP Atiku for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies. Although they lost at the polls, they did not seek to overturn the system. Instead, they respected the system that had so often decided in their favour in previous elections and judicial proceedings.
“They behaved like good democrats by seeking redress through the courts as is their right. This was the legal and moral thing to do. Although we are political opponents, I must commend them for following the pathways of democracy and peaceful, legal resolution of their grievances. This is as it ought to be. In an election there can only be one winner. By conducting themselves as they have, PDP may not have gained the verdict they wanted in court.
“However, the verdict of history will be that their comportment thus far has helped strengthen our political democracy and its legal safeguards. I pray that they recognise the importance of this and that this service to the nation provides them a degree of solace going forward. I ask them to now channel the formidable energy and intellect they deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining with us, to the extent possible, to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward. As I stated before, I know the magnanimity of President Buhari. His hand is extended to them in friendship and cooperation. For the good of the nation, I urge them to take it.
“Most importantly, it is fitting to commend the people of Nigeria. You are a law-abiding and good people. You voted in peace and good faith and you awaited the judicial process in like manner. You expect nothing from government, but what it ought to do for you. You are the backbone and best hope of our land,” he said.
Tinubu also assured Nigerians that this victory would further spur President Buhari and APC to work for the benefit of all citizens towards the realisation of the common dream of a better nation.
Meanwhile, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has described the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming the victory of President Buhari over Atiku, as affirmation of the supremacy of the people.
Malami told State House Correspondents that the judgement was also a testimony to the supremacy of democracy.
He said: “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.
“It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that majority of Nigerians gave this government. The Court of Appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Buhari, by the general consensus of the people.”
Also the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Buhari and the APC on the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed their victory in the February 23 Presidential election.
Lawan expressed his joy with President Buhari and the ruling APC for the affirmation of the mandate the Nigerian people gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally by the Supreme Court.
Lawan said that the verdict of the apex court had removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.
“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.
“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.
The President of the Senate urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.
Lawan said that the Ninth National Assembly would continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.
Flooding: Ortom urges FG to dredge River Benue
enue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday restated his call on the Federal Government to dredge River Benue to put a permanent end to perennial flooding in the state.
The governor disclosed this to newsmen after he led other top government functionaries to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of flooded areas within Makurdi metropolis.
Ortom, who lamented the magnitude of destruction the disaster caused the victims, regretted that past administrations in the country had awarded contracts for the dredging of the River, yet nothing was done to it.
“It is unfortunate that Nigeria is passing through very difficult economic progress, and I want to believe that if the Federal Government fulfils its promise by ensuring that the River Benue is dredged, the issue of flooding will become a thing of the past.
“This is a programme that previous governments had awarded contracts and it is unfortunate that I cannot explain why up till now River Benue has not been dredged.
“Now it is a shallow river and once there is excess rainfall or release of water from Lagdo Dam from Cameroon, you will see it overflowing its banks.”
Governor Ortom confirmed the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and prayed that the water subsides to enable the displaced persons return to their various homes.
Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said more than seven local government areas had so far been affected.
Shior said property worth billions of naira had also been destroyed by the flood.
He added that as an interim measure, the state government had directed all affected persons to relocate to Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market, a place designated for the victims.
The SEMA boss said the state government was currently talking with NEMA, National High Commission for Refugees Migrants and IDPs as well as Christian Aid International and other partners to alleviate the plight of the people.
Oshiomhole: I won’t reply Sagay openly
he National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said that he won’t reply the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN in the media over series of allegations made by the latter on the crisis in the party and Edo State.
Oshiomhole, who stated this in Abuja, stressed that he would rather call him on the telephone or schedule a meeting with him and hear issues he claimed he had with him, saying that he has a high respect for Sagay
Sagay had during the week accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, adding that he would personally demand his removal as Party Chairman if Edo State, the only state controlled by the APC in the South-South, was lost to the opposition.
Sagay was quoted in an interview as saying: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behavior in a leadership position. You need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.
“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method. I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”
When asked to react to Sagay’s allegations, Oshiomhole said, though he had not read what the PACAC chairman said but that even if he had read it, he won’t reply through newspapers.
“All I can tell you is that, I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President. I respect him. He’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believed in and he pays the price for it.
“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said and I will find time and call him and know what the issues are, that he is not comfortable with. He is my brother and my elder statesman,” Oshiomhole said.
The APC National Chairman, who also reacted to the alleged frequent overseas trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintained that the President was yet to match former President Olusegun Obasanjo on overseas trips.
According to him: “Saying the President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.
“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi (of the blessed memory) took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.
“He even tried to calculate the number of hours he was spending on air comparing to the number of hours he was spending on Nigeria’s soil. So, how can you, that was already an adult when Obasanjo was President suggest that Buhari travels more often than other persons. That is not correct.”
Mobolaji Johnson, former Lagos military gov dies at 83
eath yesterday took the first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson. He was 83.
Although details of his death were still sketchy as at press time, sources close to his family confirmed that the retired soldier about 4p.m. yesterday.
Johnson was first appointed as the military Administrator by the late Major Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, and later as governor of Lagos State by his successor, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.
He served between 1966 and 1975 and was retired by former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed.
He however went into business after, becoming a director of Julius Berger, the giant construction.
Born on February 9, 1936, his tenure saw the building of major infrastructure in Lagos State.
He was first appointed by Aguiyi-Ironsi as the administrator of the Federal Capital Territory of Lagos in 1966. He was involved in developing the civil service.
Gbajabiamila: Buhari’s victory is for democracy
peaker of the House of the Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court as a victory for democracy.
Gbajabiamila, who said though the victory of the president at the February presidential poll was never in doubt, however, expressed his appreciation of the final victory, whereby Nigerian democracy was tested by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on his final electoral victory that was challenged by PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“It is my conviction that this final victory, which has never been in doubt since the conclusion of the election would allow the president to concentrate on his determination to champion good governance for the generality of Nigerians, the reason why he was voted in the first place.
“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the victory. This goes to show that the party has come of age in party politics and in putting forward the best hands that can and will take Nigeria to greater heights through the fulfilment of our manifestos and support for government policies.
“I want to urge Mr. Atiku Abubakar, who has put to test our justice delivery system by contesting the election result from the lowest to the highest court and PDP to accept the judgement in good faith and in the spirit of sportsmanship and help government in building a strong, prosperous and united Nigeria.
“I rejoice with President Buhari and our party, APC over this victory.”
Final judgement comes from God – Secondus
ational Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said though the Supreme Court has dismissed the petition of the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the final judgement comes from God.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) also said the apex court has betrayed the nation “with the hurried affirmation of Buhari’s election.”
Secondus, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, however commended Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy.
He said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets, despite inhibiting factors, is worthy of emulation and highly commendable.
“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.
“Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019, international community knows you voted for PDP.
“If Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God, the ultimate judge,” Secondus stated.
He also commended the media for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria and urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.
Secondus, however, charged Nigerians to remain resolute in their prayers to God, lamenting that “the country is in such an untidy state that only God can bail her out.”
On its part, PDP expressed shock at the judgement of the Supreme.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that it presented a solid case, with indisputable evidence, showing that Atiku won the presidential election and expressed surprise that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise.
“However, that is the highest court of the land.
“Notwithstanding, the distinction of our case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate,” PDP noted.
The party added that the judgement was not what majority of Nigerians who participated and observed the presidential election expected, including even members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It expressed gratitude to millions of Nigerians across board for voting Atiku in the election as well as for their unflinching support for PDP during the election and throughout the duration of court proceedings.
“Nevertheless, our party, indeed the nation, awaits the justices of the Supreme Court to release the reasons behind their verdict,” the statement added.
On his part, the vice presidential candidate of PDP in the February 23 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the effect of the Supreme Court judgement on the Nigerian society.
Obi said that the issue really was not about the parties or the candidates but about the society “and what we are bequeathing to our children.”
He said that PDP and Atiku approached the court after the election because they were sufficiently convinced that the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the vote cast by majority of Nigerians.
“The issue here is not about the candidates or the party, it is about democracy and our society,” he said.
Obi commended Nigerians for their commitment to PDP and democracy and urged them not to relent.
He also commended the legal team for their efforts that would “undoubtedly enrich the nation’s jurisprudence.”
CUPP, in a statement by the spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said “the Supreme Court have murdered the hope of Nigerians for a better life.”
