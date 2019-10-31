Saving Amaka from amputation, jaws of death

She may lose her two legs and life if strong medical attention is not given to her. UCHENNA INYA, in Abakaliki, reports on a mysterious ailment ravaging a nursing mother, Amaka Rafiu, which has ‘paralysed’ her and suddenly put her baby off breastfeeding

I

t all started like small rashes over a year ago on one of her legs and contained small water inside it when she conceived for her second baby. She later opened the ‘small boil’ to enable the water flow out of the leg. The leg became dark causing her panic and she went to see her Doctor to ascertain what happened to her.

A medical examination was conducted on her and she was given a clean bill of health. In fact, her Doctor told her to go home peacefully without panicking, that there was no cause for alarm. The Doctor reportedly assured her that she was okay and her baby in the womb was also okay.

27-year-old Amaka Rafiu, a native of Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but married to a Delta man went about her normal business. The rashes then came out in another form though not too serious and she ignored it apparently because of what her Doctor told her when it started initially.

Amaka, as popularly known by friends and admirers, continued mobilizing support for Governor Dave Umahi’s re-election as Director of Women Mobilization for Army unit of Divine Mandate, a campaign organization of Umahi. She was in charge of mobilizing wives of soldiers and other women at Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki, where she is living with her husband soldier serving in Ebonyi State.

Two months after she gave birth, the ailment came in full force, preventing her from eating, walking, sitting down and doing other live activities. Her new born baby, a girl, was immediately withdrawn from her and has not been with her till today while her family continued to take her to various places/hospitals to see if she can be okay.

But it appears their best is not enough. Her husband, Rafiu Oluyemi, has also tried all he could to ensure that his wife is okay but her health condition keeps worsening. As a matter of fact, the ailment has entered her private part as can be seen in her picture which was taken by our correspondent who visited her in the hospital and interacted with her over the ailment.

Though she has started sitting down apparently because of some treatments she has received in the present hospital she was taken to, her legs are swollen with offensive odour, water and blood gushing out of them.

She is at New Medical Complex of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital 2(AE-FUTHA) popularly known as FETHA 2. Doctors and Nurses have collected samples of her flesh for medical test, which our correspondent gathered will take one month before the result will come out for proper medical treatment. It was gathered that she pays N300 daily in the hospital for dressing of her ‘decaying’ legs over the ailment, pending when result for the medical test will be released.

Amaka, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice said she wished the ailment could go within a twinkle of an eye, lamenting that she is not happy that after given birth to a baby, she couldn’t stay to breastfeed her. She called on Governor Dave Umahi, NGOs and corporate bodies to come to her aid.

She narrated how the ailment started thus: “This ailment started more than a year ago. It started like small rashes. It came out as a small boil in one of my legs with water inside it and I opened the boil.

Before I could notice it, the colour of that my leg became black. By then, I was pregnant and I went for antenatal and showed it to a Doctor. A medical test was conducted on me and the Doctor told me, ‘madam, you don’t have any problem. Go, it is one of the symptoms of pregnancy’ and I said it’s okay and left the hospital.

“But before I could notice it, my two legs became very dark in complexion. After I put to bed, the thing became so big and developed badly like this. I used these my two legs and did campaign for the re-election of Governor Dave Umahi. Despite this ailment, I toured all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State campaigning for the governor’s re-election because in the Army barracks at Military

Cantonment, Abakaliki, where we lived, I was made the Director of Women Mobilization for Army outfit for the governor’s re-election campaign. I carried my pregnancy and this ailment and did campaign for the governor. The present Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, was the one that was leading us during the campaign.

“It was after two weeks I put to bed that this aliment became so serious like this. I put to bed five months ago and I am not breastfeeding the baby. She is not breastfeeding because this my health condition. My mother is at home taking care of her while I am here in the hospital. I am feeling so much pains because as you are seeing me like this, I can’t walk at all. I was walking before even during the campaign I was walking. So, I believe I can walk again if I am given adequate medical treatment. I was very strong during the campaign period despite the ailment; I was doing everything. It was just about two months ago that I stopped walking and I believe that if I am properly treated, I will be okay. I am begging the government, public spirited individuals, corporate bodies to come to my aid. If there is anything the governor can do for me to come out of this terrible situation, I will appreciate it.

“I used to cry every night because of my condition because I don’t know that I will put to bed and I will not be able to breastfeed my baby. For many weeks now, I have not set my eyes on my baby and the thing is really disturbing me and I am not happy that I am not with my baby. I wish this ailment should just go out; let me go and meet my children because I am really missing them. I have two children. The first one is six years old while the second one five months old and that is the new born baby”.

The mother of two described her husband as a caring man, saying that he has been so good to her since the ailment started by taking good care of her.

My husband has been trying a lot since I became sick like this. He left his work last week and came to the hospital and stayed with me for one week before he went back. He is a soldier serving in Ebonyi State here but he went for promotion course in Onitsha. He is a very nice man. He loves me to the core. He takes me to the toilet with stretcher if I want to defecate and he usually shed tears saying, “this my lovely wife is now in a wheel chair”. He cried a lot through the one week he was with me in the hospital because of my condition. I was even the one that was consoling him, assuring him that I will be okay”, she said.

Her brother, Okeonwe Sunday Gabriel, said Amaka’s health condition has devastated the family, describing her as a nice woman and a strong pillar of the family.

He called on government and public spirited individuals to come to her aid by supporting the family financially to ensure she is giving proper medical attention for her quick recovery.

Gabriel said: “She is my younger sister. I am very devastated with her health condition. I want government and other people that like good things to come to our aid. This her condition has devastated and disorganized the whole family.

“Initially, when she told us that she is feeling somehow and that was when she was pregnant, we thought that it was one of those things that accompany pregnancy. It was after she put to bed and visited me with her baby that she told me that the way she was feeling as at then that she was not comfortable. I told her let’s wait because it something that can easily go. But as days went by, the thing kept on increasing and that was when we knew that the thing is not as we thought and we started moving her to everywhere that we know we can take her to.”

“To our greatest dismay, the more we sort for medical attention, the more the thing grew like a wildfire, out of control and that is where we are now.”

