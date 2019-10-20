SDGs central to global development, says Oganga

In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, Africa Regional Representative for World’s Largest Lesson and Club 17 Africa, working in partnership with the were adopted by the United Nations, Dr. Mina Ogbanga, speaks the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and how Nigeria can ensure overall national development from the yardsticks

What is the objective of the World’s Largest Lesson Training of Trainers (ToT) on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), which just held in Abuja, where you functioned as the major facilitator?

We are really interested in spreading information about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our interest is in promoting awareness advocacy and a lot of innovations around SDG amongst children, youths and any other person who is interested taking action to address local challenges.

We have realised that, for a long time, we have been activating directly young people, children and youths across communities, Internally Displaced Persons’ camps and schools. So, at this very interesting moment, with support from the UNICEF, the world needs to build capacity of young people who will be SDGs champions; in a wider sense, those who will be SDGs Fellows, people who you can call on any time to come and mainstream SDGs into development planning, who can talk about localising SDGs among young people, who can talk about issues about bringing the information of the SDGs into every nook and cranny. So, there was a need to build capacity to deliberately do those things, and that was why this Training of Trainers was organised, to be able to help youths reach their peers and other young people out there with the information.

What is the role of UNICEF in the capacity building training?

UNICEF was the key convener. UNICEF made it possible for us to identify the appropriate young people for Cohort 2, 2019. It behooved on UNICEF to identify credible committed young people with the pedigree of experience in fields of development, who may not know much about the SDGs per se. Those are the kind of people that came and participated in the training, and those were the kind of people whose capacities were built to take this initiative down to the states where we are going to work in.

You said that the UNICEF identified the facilitators who participated in the training programme, what was actually your role in the event?

My role was to promote the training and participation and build their skills. I can say that our duty basically is about human capital development, to enable them be able to carry out the task primarily in a very good way. So, UNICEF did the convening in this maiden edition, and in future, there will be a call for application.

What is the role of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult & Non-Formal Education (NMEC) in the whole project?

Just as their name implies, the role of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult & Non-Formal Education (NMEC), is to ensure that there is mass awareness on strategic issues that affect the educational matters especially issues around development processes that affect the goals that are in line with education initiative. So, they are part of those who are also supporting this effort at creating awareness, promoting advocacy and mainstreaming understanding of the SDGs into development planning. So, they are also a part of the process. They are in active part of the process.

How many states of the country were the facilitators you produced from the just concluded programme deployed to, and which states are involved?

They were deployed to eight states for now, and they include: Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa and Anambra. For now, we don’t have in the South-West, South- South and North Central.

You said that the SDGs came up in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). What are the significant differences between the SDGs and the MDGs?

Well, there are various differences. You can even categorise them into strategic differences in terms of practice, methodology and implementation procedures. You can even separate them in terms of their numbers because the MDGs had eight goals but SDGs have 17. That is already two different issues. So, the SDGs appear to be the broader version of the MDGs. The SDGs are looking at broader issues than the MDGs but all at the same time addressing sustainable development.

What can you say led to the abrogation of the MDGs and introduction of the SDGs?

They all have 15-year targets. The MDGs was 2000-2015 and SDGs is now 2015-2030. But one of the striking differences is that MDGs had eight development goals while the SDGs have 17. Then the SDGs is a broader call to action to promote more social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth on a larger platform; mainstreaming the needs of a larger group of people which was not particularly the case before.

Disaggregation was done according to sex, age, religion, location and all those kinds of things unlike the way MDGs were done. And the strategies being used to deploy SDGs actually are a bit different, which is making people own the process unlike when people saw MDGs just as a contractual process, where their ability to get an MDGs contract helped them in doing one thing or another. Nobody linked those processes exactly to achieve overall quality of life improvements. Ironically, unless if it will improve in future, MDGs had five times more money than the SDGs.

It appears that your central targets are schools in the states and communities. Would you clarify this?

No, the central targets are not the schools. The central targets are young people. If we find young people in communities we go there; if we find young people in the IDP camps we go there, if we find them in universities, secondary schools, anywhere we find them, we go there. They are our interest because believe that once they understand the process and understand how to mainstream the SDGs, every other thing will fall into place. The facilitators deployed to states are not going to concentrate on schools, rather they are going to be teaching young people from different places. They are not going to schools to teach, they are going to states where youths have already been gathered, and these youths are from different places.

What is Club 17 Africa?

Club 17 Africa is the name of the Project. That’s the project that everybody is doing. It is the focus of the task across the world. But I have an NGO called Centre for Development Support Initiative. I created the Club 17 Africa; my friend created the World Largest Lesson and both of them were adopted by the United Nations.

How do you explain SDGs challenge?

There is what we call the SDGs Club challenge, which means competition. It is called SDGs competition among people, among schools, young people in communities, IDP camps. The whole idea is for them to identify a problem, start thinking through the solution and proffer innovation on how to solve that problem. Then they will enter that their solution into a competition, and then if they win, that’s fine.

Is the Federal Government deeply involved in your programme?

Nigerian Government can’t say anything more in this whole thing because they are the ones driving it. It is the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs that is driving it. Ours is to provide necessary backup. And that is how you can get ownership of any project. Once the people are able to understand how useful this project is to them, and own the process, it can be sustained. No White man or Black man or Blue man can give you the development you need other than the development you are ready to participate in the process. If they come and dump their western technology or ideas and there is nobody to drive it, what will you do? So, people have to understand it, own it, localize it, customise it and domestic it, then you will see that it can be effectively run.

What is your advice to Nigerians towards embracing the SDGs programmes?

SDGs is a global agenda to promote social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth. It is like giving you an expo before exam. They told you that this is the problem to which you contributed to identifying. So, don’t stress yourself looking for how to solve it; just go to the place. You say your problem is education, then go to education goal, look at the indicators. There are variables to measure life expectancy, there are different variables to measure educational performance. If you don’t know those variables, you cannot say that you have brought about development. Unfortunately, some government people or anybody else say that they are doing much development work in quote but they are not linking it to SDGs. So it does not actually count in the global space that anything is happening.

If you are building one million roads and you don’t want to call it anything, and yet the one million roads are adding to the achievement of the SDGs but you don’t know it and you don’t want to know it because you think that it will take away the contract, you are losing and that portion of your work is not going to be recognised in the global platform. And those are the kinds of things that have moved Nigeria backward because our activities are not effectively reported. If our activities are effectively reported and effectively mainstreamed into development planning, you see that Nigeria will step up a bit.

When you even know anything about the SDGs and you are building water tanks every day. So, you don’t know that there is water tank in SDGs 6. If you don’t link it, your matter will not reach the VNR, which is the main reporting template for Nigeria. So, people need to understand that the need to start mainstreaming development planning into the SDGs and mainstream the SDGs into the development planning. Also, you work at quality localising of these SDGs materials. It is a simple thing. If you don’t use this expo, you can’t generate your own.

One hundred and ninety three governments came together; where were you? Nigeria was there and we agreed that this is what we will be using for our development plans. Now you want to sit down and do your own development plan; that is jeopardising the process. So, people need to think about how to start now to own the process, and mainstream SDGs into the activities, and it will help you make your activities count.

