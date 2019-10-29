SEC: Sound policies germane to economic prosperity

Even though a truce might have been called in the row between telcos and banks over the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges, the disagreement thrown up by both parties could still undermine the nation’s financial inclusion strategy. Tony Chukwunyem reports

I

n January this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it had finalised the review of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), which it adopted in 2012.

Financial inclusion targets

According to the apex bank, while the review’s findings revealed some of the challenges hindering financial inclusion in the country, they also showed that the nation had made progress in its quest to boost financial inclusion.

As the CBN noted, the review showed that in 2016, 58.4 per cent of Nigeria’s 96.4 million adults were financially included comprising 38.3per cent banked, 10.3per cent served by other formal institutions and 9.8per cent served by informal service providers.

The regulator thus stated that “in 2020, Nigeria plans to have 70 per cent of its adult population in the formal financial services sector and 10per cent included in the informal sector.”

Furthermore, the CBN had also stated that for the purpose of the revised NFIS, “financial inclusion is achieved when adult Nigerians have easy access to a broad range of formal financial services that meet their needs at affordable costs. The services include, but not limited to payments, savings, credit, insurance, pension and capital market products.”

The regulator also explained that the implication of the definitions was that “the requirement for financial products should be simple enough to bring such services within easy reach of all segments of the population; services should be broad enough to enable access, choice and usage and specifically include but not limited to payments, savings, credit, insurance, pension and collective investment products; financial products should be designed to meet the needs of clients taking into cognizance income levels and nearness to clients to be served through proper and appropriate distribution channels and prices for financial services such as interest rate and other indirect costs should be affordable even to low income groups.”

Significantly, in August, the CBN Governor and Chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, Godwin Emefiele, announced that while the nation’s objective of achieving 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020 remained unchanged, he had set a target of 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for the country by 2024. Emefiele had stated that the new target of 95 per cent was realisable if all stakeholders collaborate to make it happen.

MTN notification

However, on October 20, Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, sent SMS to its customers informing that “Yello, as requested by your bank, from October 21, we will start charging you directly for USSD access to banking services. Please contact your bank for more information.”

USSD, which stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, is a banking app that enables bank customers to carry out transactions using short codes without the need for Internet connectivity.

Since its introduction, USSD banking has been widely embraced by bank customers due primarily to the fact that they find it quite easy and convenient to use.

Indeed, in a report earlier this month, New Telegraph had cited the strong growth of mobile payments, especially, the USSD-based mobile payments, as one of the factors hindering adoption of Internet banking in the country. This newspaper had also noted in the report that although a recent report released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) had indicated that mobile apps were the most preferred channel for interbank money transfer in the country, the organisation also stated that “recently, we have observed that USSD has made the most gains with regards to channel acceptance. While mobile apps still remain the most preferred channel with 44 per cent of total transactions, USSD is closely catching up.”

According to NIBSS, the channel for USSD banking had grown from 25 per cent usage in 2017 to 35 per cent in 2018 while the use of mobile apps grew by just one per cent when compared to 2017.

Before MTN’s notice to its customers, telcos charged customers per USSD session. Although this charge differed across networks, the highest was N20 per session. As industry watchers pointed out, with MTN’s announcement, it meant that customers would be charged N12 for every minute spent on the USSD channel.

Coming on the back of CBN’s introduction of charges on cash deposits and withdrawals above certain thresholds, as well as Federal Government’s plan to increase VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent and collect it on online commerce, the MTN’s announcement, expectedly, sparked angry reactions from across the country, which were primarily directed at the banking industry. In fact, the Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, said he was not briefed before the announcement by MTN and ordered the suspension of the plan.

Emefiele’s intervention

As customers bombarded their banks with queries over the development and the lenders scrambled to distance themselves from it, the CBN governor held a press conference in Washington DC, where he was attending the IMF/World Bank Annual meeting, to also oppose the MTN move. News agencies reported Emefiele as saying that the regulator would stop the telco from going ahead with the plan.

He was quoted as saying “you are all aware that there is a drive for us to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria. I had made my commitments to Bill Gates Foundation as well as Queen Maxima that we would deepen financial inclusion and that by 2020 the rate of financial inclusion would have accelerated to about 80 per cent.

“At this time, we are close to about 65 per cent. We moved from about 42 per cent to 65 per cent in about 18 months and we believe that we can achieve this 80 percent if everybody, that is the bank and telecoms companies, cooperates with us.

“About five months ago, I held a meeting with some telecoms companies and leading banks in Nigeria, at CBN in Lagos and the issue on cost of USSD came up. We came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost, meaning that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecoms companies. But the telecoms companies disagreed with us and said it was an additional investment in infrastructure and that for that reason, they needed to impose the charge. I appealed to them to please review this downwards and they refused.

“I understand that about three to four weeks ago, rather than reduce it, they went ahead to increase by 300 per cent. I opposed it and I have told the banks that we would not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give these businesses to the telecoms companies and I leave the banks and the telecoms companies to engage.

“And I have told the banks that they have to move their business and move their traffic to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible and if not at zero cost and there is where we stand and we must achieve it.”

Bank CEOs’ stance

Similarly, barely 24 hours after the CBN governor’s press briefing in Washington, the Body of Bank CEOs issued statement refuting the claim by MTN that the banks called for the new USSD charges

The group said: “The banks did not ask MTN to start charging customers as contained in the text message. The decision on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for assessing USSD is entirely that of the telco company, in the same way a customer is billed for calls, SMS and data.

“MTN is the only company that is yet to implement end-user billing which is the standard practice for customer-initiated transactions. This is despite the fact that the banks, working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have engaged MTN over a period of more than one year to try and bring down the cost of USSD to aid financial inclusion.”

The bank CEOs also said in the statement that lenders were determined to pursue the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government, adding that they will “continue to advocate that telcos identify wholeheartedly with this laudable initiative and implement transparent and low pricing model in the use of USSD access codes.”

Truce

Although MTN has complied with government’s directive to suspend the planned increase in USSD charges, the telco, a few days ago, released a statement saying there is need for dialogue among stakeholders to resolve the issue.

In the statement, Uto Ukpanah, MTN’s Company Secretary, said the telco initially resisted calls for end-user billing as suggested by bank CEOs.

The company said it relented after exhausting avenues for engagements. It called for dialogue among stakeholders for a solution to be reached.

It stated: “It is in fact in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Govern ment that we resisted the calls for end-user billing. We relented only after exhausting avenues of engagement with the banks in pursuit of a model that enabled a single charge.

“We believe separate charges by the banks and telecoms companies are an unnecessary burden on the consumer especially the target group that the National Financial Inclusion Strategy is aimed at. With this in mind, it is imperative for all parties to approach the table and engage constructively towards a solution, putting the consumer at the fore of all decisions.

“The banks have been and still are our esteemed customers and valued partners. We look forward to collaborating with them and other stakeholders and will be glad to implement the decisions approved by our regulators.”

Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Chuka Okoli, told New Telegraph that although the government had directed MTN to suspend the plan, it was clear that there is deep distrust between the banks and the telco.

He said: “The main issue is that the telcos are not happy that the banks are raking in a lot of money through the USSD channel which essentially is their (telcos’) property. Having failed to get the banks to pay what they consider to be an appropriate price for their service, they resorted to pushing the cost to the customer. I can predict that the telcos will definitely look for a way to ensure that they are getting what they consider to be their just revenue from customers’ use of the USSSD channel.”

Last line

Regarding implications that the issue has for the nation’s financial inclusion target, Okoli said: “Even without the disagreement, a lot of us felt that the CBN’s target of 80 per cent financial inclusion by next year was too optimistic. With the lack of cooperation between banks and telcos, the CBN may have to set a fresh target.”

Like this: Like Loading...