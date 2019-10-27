AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Self-driving prototype Jaguar I-PACE hits road
J
aguar Land Rover engineers recently tested a self-driving prototype Jaguar I-PACE on the streets of Dubai demonstrating the company’s latest autonomous driving research technologies and giving a glimpse into the future of mobility.
Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to an autonomous, connected, electric and shared (ACES) future is a cornerstone to delivering on its Destination Zero mission; the ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner.
The all-electric, zero emissions Jaguar I-PACE – current 2019 World Car of the Year and World Green Car of the Year – was chosen due to its strong sustainability credentials. The prototype Jaguar I-PACE was modified to include enhanced vehicle detection and avoidance capabilities through a combination of radar and cameras, alongside a traffic light detection system.
The vehicle’s speed and steering, from stationary up to highway speed, was also controlled autonomously during test drives, with the system following routes from a detailed HD map showing route location and a detailed bird’s-eye view of junctions.
Jaguar Land Rover continues its drive for conscious innovation focusing on achieving its vision with Destination Zero – a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – across its facilities, and through its products and services. Autonomous vehicle technology plays a major role in realising the strategy. To date, Jaguar Land Rover has successfully completed real-world testing of the technology on complicated inner-city roads in the UK and continues to collaborate with academia and industry to accelerate innovation.
“Jaguar Land Rover shares similar goals to Dubai’s government with regards to mobility and sustainability. We both wish to make driving safer, to free up time we spend travelling, and to reduce the negative impact travel has on our planet,” commented Bruce Robertson, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover MENA.
“The Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport tackles these same important challenges head-on, and our autonomous Jaguar I-PACE prototype is proof positive of the impressive progress our company and industry are making.”
Successfully tested on the streets of Dubai in preparation for its appearance at the congress, the prototype model demonstrates the progress being made in the autonomous driving space globally, and Jaguar Land Rover’s contribution to the Emirate’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy.
Audi abandons air taxi plans
A
udi has suspended work on its Pop.Up air taxi and has put its partnership with Airbus to develop the vehicle up for review.
Audi said it is working on a fresh direction for its urban air mobility activities as part of its new strategy announced in May.
“At present we are working on a new direction for our urban air mobility activities and have not yet made a decision regarding potential future products,” Audi said in a statement to Automotive News Europe.
Audi said it had stopped all work on the Pop.Up concept that was developed by its Italdesign subsidiary with Airbus.
The concept has a flying passenger capsule that sits on top of a car chassis. The idea was to pick up a customer up at home, drive them to a heliport where the car connects with the flight module.
The Pop.Up had a successful trial flight as a scaled down model during Drone Week in Amsterdam last November.
Audi executives said then they wanted to continue with the project. “We want to have fully flightworthy prototype ready by the end of next year, that’s our development goal,” Audi board member Bernd Martens said at the time.
Audi had also planned to test air taxis in Ingolstadt, its German home city.
In the statement, however, Audi reversed course, citing the challenges specific to the project.
“We believe it will be a very long time before an air taxi can be serially produced that does not require passengers to change vehicles. In the modular concept of Pop.Up, we were working on a solution with the highest complexity,” it said.
Airbus declined to comment on the potential end of the partnership. It said the Pop.Up was not envisaged to flank its own CityAirbus and Vahana flying demonstrators.
A number of automakers are working on autonomous flying cars that can be used as taxis and for ride-sharing purposes. They see flying taxis as a mobility solution in crowded urban cities because they can soar above congested roads.
Hope rises on 1,400km East-West railway
H
ope has risen over the commencement of the East-West rail as indication are that the Russian Government might have agreed to support the development of Nigeria’s rail infrastructure by constructing the 1,400 kilometres track which commences from Lagos and terminates at Calabar.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development was one of the highpoints of the agreement reached at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit, in Sochi, Russia.
Besides, the deal is expected to put China on its toes as the country is the only one saddled with the responsibility of building railway presently in the country, but the coming of Russia could engender competition and enhance quality.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, explained that there was also discussion on the advancement of ongoing project for the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria.
The document also states that the parties will seek to expand cooperation for the development of the railway industry and the improvement of railway equipment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Russian Railways will determine the extent of its participation in the proposed projects in Nigeria, in particular the Lagos-Calabar railway project and Port Harcourt – Maiduguri railway project, taking into account its technical and personnel resources.
In addition, Russian Railways will offer the directions of development of railway transport systems through the design, construction, management and maintenance of railway infrastructure in Nigeria and the introduction of other modernisation solutions that may be proposed to Nigeria.
According to Putin, the next step in the implementation of the project should be the commencement of construction of a power plant.
Nigeria off radar on global race for electric vehicles
E
lectric vehicles are a novel and eco-friendly technology designed to reduce man’s dependence on fossil fuel, and potentially a threat to the conventional fuel car market. This new technology has remained to toast of many countries of the world, but Nigeria has been assessed to be lagging from the global race.
For many developed countries, the switch from fossil fuel to cleaner and renewable sources of energy is ongoing and inevitable. Despite many obstacles electric vehicles (EVs) are being relied on to help halt climate change.
Globally, the production of electric cars and hybrid electric vehicles has come with incredible speed and are getting more deeply rooted than ever. In fact, they are operational in the economies of Asia, Europe and America.
The electric vehicles are flourishing in countries like: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, United States, Canada, among others.
With perhaps the exception of South Africa, Africa, including Nigeria, has remained mere observers in the array of the emerging revolutionary breakthroughs in the world of vehicle manufacturing.
Media Consultant and Public Opinion Analyst, Stanley Okereke, said electric vehicles are a welcome idea, but Nigeria needs to sincerely set the structures on the ground right before hollowing into it.
“Hybrid vehicles or cars running on rechargeable and renewable energy is just an excellent idea to run on but my question however is, are we in concrete terms ripe and ready for it?” he queried.
Okereke said electric vehicles have been considered to have attained a good and remarkable success in Europe, especially Norway, but there are “very many” challenges we have here that are obvious, which we have to deal with before we start off talks and possibly preparation in that angle.
He recalled that Senator Murray Bruce’s idea that was brought on the floor of the Senate for deliberations and considerations were stalled due to lack of tenacity to buy into the future.
Their reasons according to him might be multi faceted. Firstly, it may have been done out of fear or lack of conviction that it’s a great task that is not pursuable in Nigeria at the moment.
“Secondly, they may have spuriously done that with a mindset to still shade properly the undercover business in the oil terrain where almost a trillion naira is put forward as expenses on oil subsidy.”
Okereke, who decried the electricity challenge in the country said: “What is the average supply of light per day in an area you might even consider that electricity distribution companies are fair to? Answer to this question is crucial. What is the state of our turbines and facility in and around it currently in Nigeria? Knowing well that these are primarily where this power is being generated.
“Is the government willing to restructure the unparallel arrangement they themselves put in place in our GENCO’s and DISCO’s? So as we will have just an optimal distribution? Responses to the questions are the solution Nigeria needs to have on how successfully the hybrid car revolution will fly here in Nigeria.”
Dean, School of Transport, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, said Nigeria is yet to wake up from her slumber for industrial revolution.
Odewumi said nature has its way of dragging those who refuse to walk.
“Whether we wake up to adopt “Green Technology” or not, the world will move on without us. I know we will be very sluggish in adopting for many reasons: educational technological, cultural, attitudinal, ignorance, superstitious beliefs, difficult research environment and poor governance.
“But the world is already on the move and sooner than expected, fossil fuel guzzling vehicles will gradually stop rolling out of the manufacturing plants. Just as coal fired engines became archaic,” he said.
Auto policy reversal will turn Nigeria to dumping ground for pre-owned vehicles
FG warned against removing 70% duty on imported cars
With the recent suspension of the Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), otherwise known as Auto Policy, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the suspension of the 70 per cent duty on imported cars to increase Customs revenue, will turn Nigeria into a dumping ground for used vehicles
Legislating auto policy into law
The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Agency (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, had in an interview with news men after inspecting the Honda HR-V, which was newly introduced into the Nigerian market, called on the government to legislate the auto policy into law.
He said that the automotive development plan which contains a number of policy measures needed to revitalise the industry for job creation, local value addition, and technology acquisition has six components.
He said the need for a legislation to support the policy was based on the conviction that it would assist in strengthening the policy as well as preventing it from being changed by subsequent governments.
He said: “We need to have the auto policy become law. As you are aware, the auto policy is a set of fiscal incentives that are designed to boost production.
“The big question in Nigeria is, are we after short-term benefit? The only way we can ensure that this country continues to be a successful nation is to provide industrialisation and provide jobs.
“The only way we can provide jobs is to boost industries and support those local and international investors in coming into Nigeria and producing.
He added: “That is why the automotive policy is so important for local production. We are making progress because this shows there are investors from around the world especially from Japan which is the heartbeat of automotive industry.”
Suspension, akin to policy summersault
Despite consistent advice by auto makers and industry stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa, the Federal Government recently went the way of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) by suspending the Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) as they have been requesting. OPS believe that the 70 per cent duty on imported fully built cars meant to protect infant assembly plants in Nigeria; is adding to their cost of production and such the policy should not be allowed.
But in reaction to the government action, some stakeholders argued that the outright suspension of the policy was not the best.
A former Acting Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Mamudu Lukman, said the minister must have been wrongly advised.
He said the auto policy bill was designed with input from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). “If indeed the minister said what is published, then it must have been out of ignorance. Those responsible to brief him should be held accountable. Not him. He has barely resumed and perhaps is not aware that he cannot unilaterally suspend a regional policy. It was negotiated with ECOWAS. All you can do is to review,” he said.
Also speaking, board member representing the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at NADDC, Dr. David Chukwudi Obi, said government should give the industry legal backing through the auto policy, saying that will reverse the retrogression in the industry.
He said government should consult widely with stakeholders if it wants to come up with a new bill, adding, the country is not presently assembling. “If they want to re-write the bill, fine, because a lot of things are wrong in the bill. We are not assembling vehicles for now; what we have are screw driver assembly plants.”
Setbacks to auto policy
Contacts in the industry believe that despite the fact that the auto policy has been around since 2014, and over 35 companies licensed to commence assembling in the country; the sector at full capacity can only produce a total of 10,000-50,000 units per year.
They believe that in all, it appears the high import tariff regime aimed to discourage imports and spur local assembly has not achieved the purpose.
Car imports (mainly used units) rose significantly in 2018, an indication of an impending threat to assemblers. Although cars and related components are not on the Central Bank’s list of 42 products ineligible for foreign exchange, the difficulty of obtaining foreign exchange has led to increased prices and reduced consumer demand.
Also, corporate organisations, the largest buyers of new vehicles, have reduced or postponed purchases thereby extending the replacement cycle of their fleet from four years to seven years.
OPS self-serving demand
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry had called for an urgent review of the 2013 National Automotive Policy, saying that it made the prices of vehicles prohibitive.
The LCCI, in a recent statement signed by its Director General, Mr. Muda Yusuf, said: “A review of the Automotive Policy, which was decreed by the Jonathan administration in 2013, is long overdue.
“Six years after, the policy has not only failed to achieve the desired outcomes, it has adversely impacted the cost of doing business, the welfare of the people, government revenue and the capacity of the economy to create jobs. It has caused massive trade diversion to neighbouring countries.
“High compliance cost has put enormous pressure on firms moving them into uncompetitive positions in the face of weak institutional capacity to enforce the extant tariff regime.”
He pointed out that the policy had a negative impact with far-reaching consequences, adding: “The automobile sector was hit by the double shock of currency depreciation [of over 80 per cent] over the last six years and an import duty hike to 70 per cent on new cars and 35 per cent on used vehicles and commercial vehicles.”
The LCCI DG noted that although the auto policy was an import substitution industrialisation strategy to reduce importation of vehicles and incentivise domestic vehicle assembly, import substitution strategy would only thrive in the context of high domestic value addition.
He said the high cost of vehicles had taken a severe toll on the economy, from a logistics cost and welfare point of view as over 90 per cent of the country’s freight and human movements are done by road, which implies heavy dependence on cars, commercial buses and trucks.
He recommended a reduction of import duty from 70 per cent to 35 per cent, while 35 per cent should be reduced to 25 per cent.
Policy summersault to boost Customs revenue
The Minister of Finance, Hajia Zinab Ahmed disclosed that the neighbouring countries are giving vehicle importers incentives to berth Roll On Roll Off (RORO) vessels in their ports.
She said that auto policy is yet to achieve optimum result and restore the automotive industry for indigenous vehicle production for Nigerians. Recall that the automobile policy was introduced in October 2013 to encourage local manufacturing of vehicles and discourage importation of cars as well as gradually phase out used cars (popularly known as Tokunbo cars).
The policy makes provision for commercial vehicles to attract 35 per cent duty without a levy. Cars are to attract 35 per cent levy charged on the fully built units (FBU), in addition to the 35 per cent import duty.
Also, the Federal Government gave incentives of zero per cent, five per cent, and 10 per cent respectively to assemble plants who imported completely knocked down parts (CKD), semi knocked down parts I (SKDI) and semi-knocked down parts II(SKDII) to be used by local assembly plants attract.
Assembly plants importing FBU for cars pay 35 per cent duty without a levy, whereas commercial vehicles attract 20 per cent duty without a levy, in numbers equal to twice their imported CKD/SKD kits. However, the Federal Government has identified abuse in the incentives given to assemble plants to one of the reasons for the review of the policy.
She said: “The auto policy is presently being reviewed because neighbouring countries are giving incentives to vehicle importers to bring in their vehicles through their port because of our own rate.” Though, she said the policy was introduced to trigger growth in the nation’s auto sector but, the prevailing situation has shown that it has not achieved the desired result.
“The auto policy was meant to trigger a growth in the auto industry and because of that policy, incentives were given to assemble plants by giving special rates to bring in Completely Knock Down (CKD) to assemble in Nigeria.”
Speaking on the abuse of the special rates given to assembly plants, the Minister said: “We are seeing some abuse in that aspect (CKD special rate) but we have to do a holistic review of the auto policy to get optimum result and the target is to restore the automotive industry so that we have assemble plants being set up again that could lead to actively producing vehicles here in Nigeria for use of Nigerians.”
Mrs. Ahmed however, disclosed that the review has started but the process is led by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.
“The review of the auto policy has started and the process is led by the ministry of industry trade and investment and we are working in partnership with them,” she stated.
Last line
A report by PWC indicates that the growth of companies with products and services supporting auto assembly will improve Nigeria’s chances of becoming an automotive hub and provide more economic activity.
Progression from basic SKD assembly to CKD or manufacturing is highly dependent on growth of auxiliary industries and supporting infrastructure such as electricity. Therefore, building the capacity for components such as batteries, belts, lights and tires is key for the success of the auto policy.
In addition, there are existing gaps in repair, which will become even more obvious with increased local manufacturing. Plugging this gap will require capacity building, training of skilled labour and adequate supply of spare parts.
Other business opportunities which the industry brings include the supply of equipment to domestic assemblers, supply of spare parts and the setting up of local component manufacturing plants.
Nissan recalls 1.2m vehicles for noncompliant rear camera display systems
N
issan is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada, South Korea and Israel over noncompliant rear visibility camera display systems.
The recall, submitted Sept. 12, affects certain 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan and Versa vehicles. Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles also are affected by the recall.
Drivers could adjust rearview camera display settings “to the degree that the image is no longer visible,” and the system display would not return to the required default image when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, NHTSA documents said.
“Nissan Group has notified NHTSA and Transport Canada that it is recalling certain MY 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to South Korea and Israel, to remedy a technical non-compliance by updating the rear visibility system,” a spokesperson for Nissan told Automotive News in an emailed statement. “Nissan Group will update the rear-visibility system software to remedy this condition.”
Nissan will begin notifying customers October 21.
Toyota to launch next Mirai fuel cell car in 2020
T
oyota is preparing to launch the second generation of its Mirai fuel cell car next year, Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said on Wednesday.
The executive was speaking at an international ministerial meeting on hydrogen energy in Tokyo.
Toyota launched the first iteration of the Mirai sedan in late 2014 as the first mass-market hydrogen fuel cell car.
Toyota is the first automaker to bring FCEVs to Canada, though none has been purchased outside of fleet operators. Ballard Power Systems, a B.C.-based fuel cell company, arranged in July for several of its employees to purchase a fleet of Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedans.
Deliveries started almost immediately.
The first fleet of Mirai vehicles hit the road in Quebec earlier this year. Toyota has also been selling the car as a fleet vehicle in Quebec since about January.
Toyota has sold 57 Mirais in Canada through August, according to the Automotive News Data Center in Detroit.
Toyota has been working with hydrogen stakeholders across Canada to help install the necessary fuelling infrastructure, training and service to support the sale of FCEVs.
Toyota expects the price of fuel cell cars to match those of hybrids within 10 years, the automaker’s European head of sales and marketing, Matt Harrison, told the Automotive News Europe Congress earlier this year in Gothenburg, Sweden.
“By the third generation we fully expect fuel cell costs to be comparable with hybrids,” Harrison said. “We believe fuel cell vehicles have a huge potential,” he said.
JLR unveils advanced product creation centre
J
aguar Land Rover has unveiled new facilities at its Gaydon site in Warwickshire, creating one of the UK’s most sustainable non-domestic buildings and the country’s largest automotive creation and development centre.
The Gaydon site forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero mission; an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation, the company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – across its facilities, and through its products and services.
Gaydon is home to almost 13,000 highly-skilled engineers and designers who are developing the current and next generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. The industry-leading centre is also creating future autonomous, connected, electrified and shared mobility technologies that will enable Jaguar Land Rover’s long-term, sustainable growth.
Speaking at the opening event, Prof Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Megatrends like urbanisation and sustainability are fundamentally changing the automotive industry. At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate – we are shaping future mobility. Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system.”
He further said that they have invested into the future and an inspiring environment. “We have created the prerequisites that Gaydon can design and engineer the next generations of outstanding cars in highest quality. We have consciously invested with a ‘Destination Zero’ attitude,” he stressed.
According to him, the advanced product creation centre brings design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time in Jaguar Land Rover’s history. The site is 4,000,000m², the equivalent to almost 480 football pitches.
He stated that the new facility delivers more than 50,000m² of additional world-class innovative workspace which has been designed to encourage collaboration throughout the entire vehicle development process – from sketch to showroom. It includes the new Jaguar design studio, co-locating Jaguar and Land Rover design for the first time.
Gaydon’s new offices are rated in the top 10 per cent of most sustainable non-domestic buildings in the UK. Up to 20 per cent of its energy will come from almost 3,000m² of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, and the remainder from 100 per cent renewable sources. The same glazing technology as the Eden Project has been used to bring natural light into the building wherever possible and make it more energy efficient.
Bringing the outside in, the company has created a natural environment in the expanded facility to promote the personal health, wellbeing and productivity of its employees at Gaydon. A natural landscape is at the heart of the site, creating an ecologically diverse area reusing 80,000m³ of natural soil excavated during the construction process, the equivalent of 30 Olympic sized pools.
Journey to Destination Zero has begun
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover has already taken several significant steps towards its Destination Zero mission. During Thursday’s event, it showcased both latest vehicles and research technologies that will deliver this mission.
From the development of 3D printed ergonomic gloves and sensory steering wheels to upcycling domestic waste to create high quality materials for our vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is delivering its Destination Zero mission to make societies safer, healthier and the environment cleaner.
Investing in a future that is autonomous, connected, electrified and shared, Jaguar Land Rover has already successfully tested self-driving vehicles on complicated inner-city roads. It is working in collaboration with academia and leading technology companies to deliver relentless innovation across its future vehicles and services. For example, the continuous running of a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE taxis in Munich gives insights and learning to incorporate into the next generation of Destination Zero vehicles.
CIG Motors opens GAC showroom in Port-Harcourt
C
IG Motors Co. Limited, authorised distributors and marketers of GAC range of automobiles, last week, inaugurated the Port-Harcourt showroom in realisation of the company’s cardinal objective of intensifying the brand and getting its services closer to its growing customers across the country’s six geo-political zones.
An internationally recognised and award winning automobile brand, GAC Motors made a debut in the passenger car and Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segments five years ago, when it launched series of breathtaking Chinese engineered vehicles that apparently increased its share of the keenly competitive Nigeria vehicle market.
Currently adjudged one of the leading Chinese vehicles in Nigeria, GAC seeks to pointedly grow its share of the automobile market, promising to woo oil majors and servicing companies in the Niger Delta region just as the South-South region joins the growing lists of emerging GAC showrooms in Nigeria.
Already, GAC Motors ranks among choice automobiles of the Nigeria Police and other renowned establishments such as the Dangote Enterprise.
Group Managing Director CIG Motors Co. Ltd., Parvir Singh, who gave these hints at the inauguration of the Port-Harcourt showroom said: “The desire to always enhance customers’ experience, while helping vehicle enthusiasts optimize the value of their GAC vehicles influenced the inauguration of the Port-Harcourt showroom.
“We will continue to champion the development of GAC showrooms across the country’s geo-political zones.”
He described GAC range of vehicles as remarkable and superbly engineered automobiles with unprecedented premium features that could turn heads.
Hordes of company executives and representatives of oil companies witnessed the unveiling ceremony of the GAC showroom, where an on-the-sport 10 percent discount was extended to willing customers to initiate purchases.
The GAC director also said that the opening of the Port-Harcourt GAC showroom/service centre would further help customers optimize the value of the brand and make value-driven decisions.
He said: “At GAC Motors, we understand the growing need for customer-dealer relationship and we won’t stop at doinganything possible to make owning and driving GAC vehicles a cinch.”
All the GAC range of passenger cars and sport utility vehicles including the latest GS8 were showcased at the event that drew the applause of visiting admirers.
New Land Rover Defender dubts
T
his is the new Land Rover Defender. An icon reimagined for the 21stcentury, it is clever, capable and safe for all the family, and in a category of its own. New Defender is built for adventurous hearts and curious minds, for those who know the value of community and strive to make a difference.
The unmistakable silhouette is familiar yet new. It looks tough and is tough but designed with purpose and engineered to excite. Iconic in name, shape and capability, Defender can be personalised to allow owners to make the most of their world.
Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rovers have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline.
Beside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty. The 110 is just the start for this family of the most capable and durable 4x4s in the world. It will be swiftly followed by a short wheelbase 90 in 2020.
Driven by a passion and respect for the original, new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability. Advanced all-terrain technologies redefine adventure for the 21stcentury, remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years.
Emotionally charged design
A distinctive silhouette makes the new Defender instantly recognisable, with minimal front and rear overhangs providing excellent approach and departure angles. Land Rover’s designers re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks for the 21st century, giving the new 4×4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.
Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “We have created the new Defender to ensure it is ready for anything, with a design that has been inspired by the past, not constrained by it. Its elemental grille, sophisticated surfacing and commanding stance give the entire family a modernity and confidence that set it apart, while simultaneously retaining the essential elements that make a Defender so recognisable.”
The stripped-back personality of the original Defender has been embraced inside, where structural elements and fixings usually hidden from view have been exposed, with the emphasis on simplicity and practicality. Innovative features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.
As a result, the Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a loadspace behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380-litres when the second row is folded. The Defender 90 will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.
User-friendly features include practical touches and advanced technological innovations. Durable rubberised flooring shrugs off the spills of daily adventures and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions, providing a brush or wipe clean interior.
The definition of durability
Land Rover’s new purpose-engineered D7x (for extreme) architecture is based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing perfect foundations for the fully independent air or coil sprung suspension and supports the latest electrified powertrains.
The new Defender has been through more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture have been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.
During development testing, prototype models have covered millions of kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10,000ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
A world-class expert off and on-road
A transformational breadth of capability sets new Defender apart. Permanent all-wheel drive and a twin-speed automatic gearbox, centre differential and optional Active Locking Rear Differential ensure it has all the hardware required to excel in the soft sand of the desert, the freezing tundra of the arctic and everywhere in between.
Configurable Terrain Response debuts on new Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function.
The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the 110 approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, which ensures drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence.
On dry land, Land Rover’s advanced ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers take full advantage of Defender’s all-conquering capability by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.
As a result, the new Defender redefines breadth of capability, raising the threshold for both off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort. It can negotiate crowded city streets as effortlessly as climbing mountains, crossing deserts and withstanding freezing temperatures. Its carefully honed handling delivers both a rewarding drive and first-class long-haul comfort across all terrains.
21st century technology
New Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable. It introduces Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The next generation touchscreen is more intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks, while its always-on design guarantees almost instant responses.
Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We’ve embraced Defender’s stunning capability and minimalistic, functional interior to reinvent the icon for the 21st century. New Defender gives us the licence to do things differently, to push the boundaries and do the unthinkable, without ever losing the character and authenticity of the original. From the start we had an absolute obsession with functionality beneath the skin, from choosing the right materials through to state of the art connectivity. The result is not only the most capable Land Rover ever made, but also a truly comfortable, modern vehicle that people will love to drive.”
Remodeled 8th generation Sonata to make Nigeria debut
T
he remodeled eighth generation Hyundai Sonata will soon make Nigeria debut, having undergone remarkable makeover that incorporates Hyundai’s third generation vehicle platform with amazingly inspiring appearance and improved performance.
The new platform according to Hyundai Motor Company is aimed at improving the market competitiveness of the Hyundai Sonata and its subsequent models, which are already being infused with greater flexibility, enhanced overall design, safety, efficiency and outstanding driving dynamics.
Hyundai Motor Company Head of Styling/Vice President Simon Loasby, gave this hints in Seoul Korea at the international premiere of the Sonata and E-Segment Palisade SUV.
He said that the remodeled Sonata has brought with it fresh chapter for Hyundai’s longest-standing model, yet continuing a global success story that started in 1985.
Unlike its predecessors, the eight-generation Sonata is a fourh-door coupe-styled sedan that showcases Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.
And as a signature product for the brand, the Sonata represents Hyundai’s future design vision, which incorporates advanced safety systems and cutting-edge technology that is engineered to be seamless and intuitive in function.
Suffice to say that the latest Sonata is the first model to adopt Hyundai’s new innovative ‘third generation’ modular vehicle platform, which delivers increased strength and reduced weight to enable improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance.
This is in addition to an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety, just as it ranked amongst Hyundai models to premiere a new collaboration with Bose to deliver an exceptional audio experience.
The new platform, however, rides on the dais of its predecessor, enabling a stable design with a lower center of gravity that allows Hyundai to implement sporty and stylish design elements to the new Sonata, Mr. Loasby affirmed.
“The new generation Sonata is also offering reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency, while achieving stronger durability with the new platform.”
What’s more, the platform will among other niceties deliver significant improvement in collision safety through the adoption of a multi-load path structure, ‘Hot Stamping’ and super-high tensile steel plate.
The sophisticated multi-load path increases the energy absorbed by the vehicle in a collision thus improving safety and minimizing collision impact in the passenger cabin.
Hyundai said the platform has been designed to allow the tyres to move outward during a small overlap collision to maximize occupant’s safety. This particular technology prevents vehicle from spinning and prevents possible secondary collision.
The extended application of Hot Stamping, Hyundai reiterated is capable of preventing deformation of the passenger room, thereby improving vehicle safety as well as enhancing power, driving performance, which have all been infused in the next generation engine called the Smartstream Powertrain.
Also featuring a system that controls the flow of air, the new platform improves air movement to the engine bay and heat dissipation, which enhances stability in the lower part of the vehicle and subsequently minimizing air resistance to deliver excellent efficiency and power performance.
The Korean automaker said this transformation will enhance handling by dramatically expanding lateral stiffness, while positioning the steering closer to the wheel center and providing stable and balanced driving performance through tyre-optimization technology.
Above all, Hyundai has numbed offensive cabin noise, using reinforced sound-absorbing systems to laden vibration-sensitive parts.
In addition, a newly designed ‘Digital Pulse Cascading Grille’ spans the front of the new Sonata with combination headlamps each featuring a distinctive and innovative new lighting system.
This includes LED daytime running lights embedded with ‘Hidden Lighting Lamps’ – the running lights appear to form part of a chrome decoration when the car is switched off but dramatically illuminate when the driver starts the engine.
