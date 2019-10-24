Senate uncovers plans by agency to squander N3.626bn

…demands locations of contract projects within 24 hours

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered alleged plans by the management team of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to squander a whooping sum of N3.626 billion allocated for capital projects for the year 2020.

The agency had appeared before the Senate Committee on States and Local Governments for its 2020 budget defence, but refused to state the locations of the projects that would gulp the amount.

Consequently, the lawmakers, who were infuriated by the attitude of the heads of the agency, ordered it to furnish the committee within 24 hours, locations for the various projects it listed to be executed by the proposed N3.626 billion capital component of its 2020 budget.

BCDA was led by its Executive Secretary, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, who gave an overview of the projections and performance implementations of the 2018 and 2019 budgetary votes appropriated for it.

However, trouble started when Abdullahi was making similar presentation on 2020 budgetary proposals for the agency, particularly on the N3.626 billion capital component of the budget.

The senators had observed that locations for the various projects proposed were not indicated in the written submissions made and desperately requested the head of the organisation to provide explanations for such critical omission.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Ezenwa (PDP, Imo East), was the first to raise the observation, saying that listing projects without locations was unacceptable in budget consideration let alone approval.

“Mr. Chairman, from the paper before us, indicating that locations are not indicated for many of the capital projects proposed here, there is no way this can be acceptable. I will suggest they make a representation with required detailed information,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Lekan Mustapha (APC, Ogun East), said that the agency must include locations of its proposed projects to be executed by the N3.626 billion capital votes.

“You will have to do this within 24 hours, that is, between today and tomorrow if you want the capital component of your 2020 budget to be captured.

“There is no alternative for the agency on this unacceptable omissions than to supply the required information latest within the stated period because in line with timetable already set by both chambers of the National Assembly, every committee is expected to submit report on budgetary proposals of agencies under it to the Appropriation Committee latest by Tuesday, 29th October, 2019,” he said.

Another member of the committee, Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau (PDP, Zamfara Central) insisted that the required information must be supplied by him as declared by the committee chairman.

Obviously rattled by the submissions of the committee chairman and members, the BCDA boss promised to comply with the directive within the stated period.

He, however, explained to the committee members that the omissions were not intentional but typographical.

Some of the capital projects listed by the agency to be executed with N3.626 billion capital component of its 2020 budget without locations are: supply of Equipment/Furnishing of Skills Acquisition Training Centre N17million; provision of 1No. 5M3/H Water Treatment Plants N17 million; procurement of 5MVA, 66KV, 300KVA, 33KV and 500KVA, 33/415 Transformers N43 million.

Others are: Construction of a block of six classrooms with headmaster/staff offices, toilet water borehole and overhead tank N42 million, construction of 2 No solar powered boreholes /provision for micro cluster farming for cultivation of fish, vegetables and fruits and provision of four hectares of tree shelter belt N50 million etc.

Like this: Like Loading...