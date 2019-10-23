Serial killer pleads guilty to nine ladies’ murder

…says ‘I don’t tell lies as a child of God’

uspected serial killer, Gracious David West, was yesterday arraigned before a Rivers State High Court, pleading guilty to killing nine women in different hotel rooms in Port Harcourt.

West, sporting a white T-shirt and black jeans, was brought into the courtroom by heavily armed personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) a day after he appeared in court without a counsel, which prompted the presiding judge, Adolphus Enebeli, to adjourn for him to secure a legal representative.

Before the trial commenced yesterday, the judge had asked West if he was okay with the choice of a counsel assigned to him for representation, since he was entitled to one considering that the penalty for each of the nine counts brought against him carries the death penalty.

“The law requires that he should be represented. The law gives him the prior right to elect a lawyer of his choice. Who do you want to represent you? Do you want him (Mr. Vincent Chukwu) to represent you? Any decision you take now will be binding on you,” Enebeli said.

West replied, “yes sir, I want him to represent me”.

When the nine charges were read to him, West pleaded guilty to each of them.

When asked: “Are you guilty or not guilty?”

He simply replied: “I am.”

When the 10th charge of the attempted murder of another lady, Benita Etim, on September 18, 2019 was being read, West interrupted, indicating that he had something to say on the incident.

The accused said he never had the thought of killing Etim. According to him, he tied her to a chair, left the hotel room and did not take any further action that could have led to her death.

West said: “Sir I have something to say on that. I never had the thought of killing her. I only tied her to the chair and left the hotel. That is all. I don’t tell lies as a child of God.”

After West had pleaded guilty to the charges, the counsel to the prosecutor (the Nigeria Police), Mrs. Gladys Imegwu, asked the court to record it. According to her, the offence to which he pleaded guilty carries the death penalty.

Again, West raised his hand that he wanted to say something, after which he appealed to the court that he was not in control of himself when he carried out the murders.

He said: “I want to beg the court on what happened to me. I wasn’t myself when I did them. That is why I spoke the truth.”

The accuse also complained to the judge that the police had not given him the N60,000 which he had at the time of his arrest, as well as his wristwatch and necklace.

The judge, however, told him that it had not reached the stage for him to make plea for leniency since the trial would play out in the courtroom.

Midway into the session, the Attorney-General through the Principal Counsel in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Chidi Boniface Ekeh, sought the court’s permission to take over the case from the prosecution (the Nigeria Police), explaining that it was particularly interested in the case because of the nature of the crime.

The prosecutor said the police would not object to the request, while stressing that it did not mean the police did not have the resources to prosecute the defendant.

Justice Enebeli urged both parties to cooperate, noting that “because of the gravity of the offence it should be brought to trial”. He also adjourned the matter till November 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, a mild-drama played out in the courtroom shortly before the trial commenced when West called the attention of the judge that his legs were being changed in the courtroom.

He told the judge that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives who escorted him to the court said they forgot to bring the key.

Upon the judge’s inquiry of the true situation, the SARS operatives said that someone had gone to get the key.

Much earlier, while being led into the court, West threatened to destroy the arrays of cameras pointed at him by cameramen and others who had positioned themselves with smart phones for shots.

The state Principal Counsel, Ekeh, spoke with journalists after the proceedings.

He said: “We consider the crime a serious one that the state has to rise to the occasion. The state wants to know why he killed them. We want justice for the state and the families of the victims.

“The state wants to prosecute the case to its logical conclusion.”

Also, West’s counsel, Chukwu, said that despite the suspect pleading guilty to the charges, “the prosecution should prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The prosecution should go ahead and prove their case”.

