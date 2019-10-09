Health
‘Sexuality education boosts young person’s reproductive health’
To equip young people with the right information in making better decisions concerning their sexuality, the Lagos State Government recently launched two policy documents to create access for sexuality education.
The documents ‘Dissemination of The Strategic Implementation Framework For The Lagos State Youth Policy’ and ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) Curriculum and Teaching Manual’ will guide young people in decisions around their sexuality.
Speaking about these documents, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State, Mr. Segun Dawodu said: “The Strategic Framework is an accompanying document of the Lagos State Youth Policy. This document outlines the range of activities necessary to translate the Youth Policy signed in 2006 into feasible programmes and projects for the overall achievement of the policy’s goals.
“Specifically, it is intended to translate the policy into action through a focus on key strategy areas, goals, objectives, activities and verifiable outcomes.”
Dawodu added that adolescents and young people were a vulnerable segment of the population susceptible to violence, abuse, exploitation and harmful health consequences due to poor sexual and reproductive health decisions.
The commissioner, however, listed the factors responsible for poor health status of adolescents and young people in Nigeria as follows: inadequate access to health information and services, poverty and inequitable gender norm, conservative social norms as contributing to a lack of knowledge and awareness about puberty, sexuality, and basic human rights, which have been shown to endanger the health and welfare of young people.
He also said that the comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is a cross-cutting issue, a strategy for adolescents to survive, thrive and flourish in the era of globalisation, adding that it was a component of political agendas as well as deliverables to citizens in Lagos State.
Further, he said the implementation of the CSE curriculum would provide access to adequate and correct information for young people, improving ability to make informed decisions about their own sexual and reproductive lives, as well as exercise their sexual and reproductive rights.
Earlier in her speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Yewande Falugba said the purpose of sexuality education curriculum was to support young people that were out of school to gain knowledge, attitudes, skills and values to enable them make appropriate and healthy choices in their sexual behaviour.
Also speaking at the event, a former member of the youth parliament and Chairman of Education and Culture, Mr Ibrahim Oladimeji said: “These documents is what we have been agitating for as it is believed that a nation that wants to have a good frame work for its youths movement, must be able to put up sustainable policies that will support the future of its young people.”
For the Youth Programme Officer, Nigeria Urban Reproductive Health Initiative, (NURHI) Project, Bless-me Oluwatobiloba Ajani, the policy launch came at a time when there was urgent need to pay proper attention to the adolescents and youths sexual reproductive health in Lagos state.
Ajani added that: “Having these policies prove that the state is getting serious with its youth implementation policy plan. It shows that, the state has steps it intends to use in implementing the plan.”
Psychiatrists call for mental health education to curb suicides
A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Abdur-Rasheed Awesu, has called for mental health education as a tool to curb the rising tides of suicide in Nigeria.
Awesu, who works at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, made the call on Friday in Lagos, while commenting on the commemoration of the 2019 World Mental Health.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel, and act.
It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
According to Awesu, there is need to change the mindset of everyone on how to maintain a good health.
He said that family and neighbours need to be up and doing, and as well be up to the task of curbing the tide.
Also, Dr Veronic Nyamali, a psychiatrist, said that life should be seen from a mixed angles of good, sweet and bad.
Nyamali said that suicide should not be an option to end one’s life, noting that the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s statistics show that one million people died of suicide.
She also said that every 40 seconds, someone died and at every two seconds, someone is somewhere attempting to commit suicide.
Nyamali said that factors associated with suicide include: biological, medical, social, genetic and psychological.
She said that when these factors occurred, attention should be given to the families of the bereaved, not to be hammering on what the victim used in taken his or her life, such that we all know Sniper now.
The psychiatrist enjoined the governments to put up a unit in the hospital environment to be dealing with cases of suicide as it was being done in accident emergency in normal hospitals.
Nyamali said that the media also have great role to play in the surge and should always help in the areas of information and keeping hope alive for whoever was passing through one challenge or the other.
Mary Expirander: A cruel hand of fate
Life is like an ocean. No one knows the deep end of it and it is, in fact, like a mirage. It’s a platform where one is only sure of the moment, cannot determine the next occurrence. Such is life for Mary Expirander, who had an auto accident three months after her wedding and needs urgent medical intervention to correct her damaged Spinal Cord. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes
If Expirander, 35, had had premonition of an ill-fated incident, she definitely would have avoided it. If she had known that she would become bed ridden for almost eight years of her life, she may not have embarked on the journey that crippled her, leaving her in a vegetative state. Due to a damaged spinal cord, she cannot rise up from lying down condition which seems to have become her permanent status except for urgent medical intervention. She has become bedridden for seven years due to a fatal accident. According to her, three months after her wedding, she embarked on a journey to Akwa Ibom for her father-in-law’s coronation in Oron, Akwa-Ibom state, when suddenly the break of the bus failed, it somersaulted several times leaving many injured. “I was on my way to my husband home town in Oron, Uyo Akwa-Ibom state on Benin Asaba express way, the bus I was traveling with, had a break failure, somersaulted severally and landed in a ditch with only three survivors and I was fortunate to be among them. I spent six months and two weeks at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, Yaba Lagos State Nigeria,” she said.
Before getting referred to Yaba Igbobi hospital, she was taken to General Hospital, Asaba, where they put collar to her neck and inserted catheter to her vaginal for easy and decent flow of urine because she couldn’t control her bladder. After spending six months at the General Hospital, she was referred to Igbobi Hospital, Yaba.
At the hospital, she said she did surgery due to bed sore on her buttocks, did another surgery due to contraction of about 5kg on her head for six weeks. She eventually got discharged July 1, 2013 and was asked to go home to continue with physiotherapy. “They had to insert an iron into my head for some time before I got healed there. My right hand got affected, can’t hold anything,” she said.
Finding no succour yet in the hospital, she was discharged to go home and heal naturally. Instead of healing, her health becames deteriorative; she has been confined to lying down and with difficulty sitting up in a wheel chair.
Expirander said she got discharged despite the fact that she wasn’t properly healed but said she suspect it was due to bed space at the Igbobi hospital. “They only told me to go and continue with physiotherapy treatment at home but they diagnosed that my spinal cord is affected, luckily the bones are not broken,” she said. According to her medical report, she lost sensations from level C4 which affected her level C6 and C7- medical terms for her condition.
Meaning that, she cannot move her waist, from her lower limbs down to her leg, but she said she feels little sensation around her upper body where she can move a bit with difficulty and that is the upper back to the neck area, just that she can’t move her two legs.
The good news however, is that it can be corrected. “The medical doctors that examined me said it can be corrected. After writing several letters to various hospitals, she said she eventually got response from one of the hospitals in the United State of America, Texas precisely. The cost implication according to her is $35,000 which is N12,600M in Nigerian currency. “I want Nigerians to help me because I can’t continue lying down like this, I need to take care of my home, I need to have my own children, I don’t have a child yet,” she pleaded.
Before the accident that got her partially paralysed, the graduate of marketing was a plus size model, was into commercial adverts for products and was into acting, and other businesses.
Even in her pitiable condition, Expirander still radiates beauty and ray of hope that she would get fine some day. With a sweet voice and good fluent English, Expirander begged for financial assistance from kind-hearted-Nigerians to help her still see the brighter side of life- walk on her leg again.
Unfortunately for Expirander, her father-in-law whom she was going for the coronation before the ill-fated occurrence, has never for once paid her a visit, according to her. She said only her mother-in-law came round and few months after in 2016. “Truth is that, my husband people have never been there for me. My father-in-law has never been here to see me. He comes to Lagos regularly but has never been here to see me,” she said.
Shockingly too, her husband has also not been there for her, even ceased going to her room to check on her. In fact, Expirander lives in perpetual fear of her husband whom she describes as temperamental. According to their neighbours who spoke to New Telegraph, several times, they would hear voices of the woman crying and asking for help while the husband would be hitting loud on his wife’s room door speaking with anger and threatening to pull down the door. “In fact, we believe that he beats the poor woman because the level at which he curses and yell is alarming,” a neighbour who pleaded anonymity said.
Expirander a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) needs urgent surgery to correct her affected spine but lacks the financial capacity to do so. “I now urgently need Cervical spondyloptosis Spinal Cord Surgery done.
I had a Philadelphia collar, which was managed conservatively on skeletal traction. Radiology investigation confirmed a cervical spondyloptosis and transection of the spinal cord; sensory sensation was lost, and I also suffered friction burns and bed sores.
I was having physiotherapy treatment for years, but the Nigeria medical system wasn’t forthcoming. In view of this situation, I will need the sum of 12.6 Million Naira or equivalent of ($35,000) for a Traumatic spondyloptosis Surgery, pre and post Surgery care in Houston Texas USA.
“I was not prepared for the numerous strenuous life altering journey ahead, each day of my life, brings excitement with every eye flutter and flinch of the shoulder. The reality and severity of my injuries means that financial support from good people, friends, families, anyone, and everyone that can help will go a very long way, and no matter how little it is. I will appreciate your hands of fellowship in this regards.”
You can kindly send your donation via gofundme.com/f/gofundmecomffund-help-Mary-to-walk-again
OR
Guaranty Trust Bank
Acct num: 0014884107
Name: Mary Expirander
Etukudoh
Limited radiotherapy services hinder cervical cancer cure – Salako
Dr. Omolola Salako is a radiation oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and founder, executive/ director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, a cancer charity with vision to empower and treat cancer patients. In this interview, she discusses the importance of cancer cervical screening, factors driving the development of new cancer infections, strategies to curb them, challenges facing cancer treatment in the country, among others. She spoke with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI
How common is cervical cancer in this environment?
The truth is, for every known face for celebrity that dies of cancer, there are more than 2,000 other unknown names and unknown faces who have died of cancer. Cancer does not respect age, religion, social economic status, gender and tribe; it may affect the rich, the poor and the old. At the end of the day, cervical cancer incidents are very high in Nigeria. More than 14,000 new cases are diagnosed every year and that is unacceptably high because it is a preventable disease, meaning that no one should actually be diagnosed with cervical cancer, talk less of dying from it. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to rank as one of the countries with a very high death rate from cancer. More than 80 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer in Nigeria died from the disease. So, for us to win the war against cancer, let’s start with the low hanging fruit, those cancers that are preventable like cervical cancer, let’s stop them.
Is there available statistics of the prevalence of cancer in the last 10 years in Nigeria?
Yes, from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and other international partners, statistics shows that more than 140,000 new cancer cases occur every year in Nigeria and the truth is that it’s an underestimation because that statistics is gotten from those patients who present in the hospitals, but we know that some people do not present to the hospitals and they may be as much as 140,000. So, we don’t have the complete picture of cancer incidents, but our cancer hospitals are flo0oded with thousands of cancer patients.
Could you please shed more light on this mortality rate from this ailment?
A cancer like cervical cancer can be detected as stage zero during screening. If you detect it at stage zero, it will never become full blown cancer. But when cancer is detected at stage one and stage two, that is early stage. It is curable most times. If it is cured, the person will not die from that cancer, but in Nigeria, people are presenting at stage three and stage four cervical cancer, meaning, women are presenting with heavy bleeding from the vagina and this is abnormal because they are either bleeding after sex, bleeding in between menstrual periods or they are bleeding after menopause. This are some of the symptoms of cervical cancer and when women bleed they present to hospitals with low blood, which we call anaemia. To correct that, we have to transfuse them with blood. We have to correct infection.
When the cancer is advanced, we have to provide pain killers, antibiotics and we have to rehydrate them and sometimes, advanced cervical cancer causes renal failure. So, some cervical cancer patients need dialysis.
At the end of the day, a lot of women are dying from cervical cancer due to the cancer is so advanced, spreading around the body or they are dying from anaemia or they are dying from renal failure. In Nigeria today, more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer patients will die from their disease, especially we don’t have enough treatment facilities.
If we are going to cure cervical cancer, we need optimal radiotherapy services and Nigeria does not have enough radiotherapy services.
So, patients who have cervical cancer and need radiotherapy services will get radio therapy.
There are two types of cancer treatment machines, the external beam therapy and the brachytherapy. The typical situation in Nigeria now is that to get those two machines, patients have to travel to two states. It’s ether they receive external beam radiotherapy in Lagos and travel to Gombe for brachytherapy. Currently, the teaching hospital in Gombe has the brachytherapy service and that’s the only place where brachytherapy is working. Meanwhile, for us to cure our cervical cancer patients, patients who receive brachytherapy will also get the external beam radiotherapy. You understand that it’s a challenge to cure cervical cancer because patients are not able to receive optimal radiotherapy to cure it. So, prevention is the way to go, which is better than cure.
From your experience, why should Nigerian women worry about cervical cancer?
If one has taken care of someone with cancer or is going through cancer or you know someone you love with cancer, you will know it is very bad experience. It takes time, and money. It causes a lot of pain. It’s situation that’s best voided when it can be.
There are thousands of women today with cervical cancer and it’s a painful situation because they are going to spend millions of Naira and their chances of cure is very low. The quality of life is going to reduce because things they could use that make them happy would be used on their healthcare. The disease itself causes a lot of symptoms: pain, abnormal bleeding, fowl smell, watery discharge; a woman canot face her normal life anymore because she is in and out of hospital. So, we have found that we can prevent this cancer if women go for their cervical cancer screening. You can do the visual inspection acetic acid screening which is available in our three primary health centres in Lagos State. You can do a pap smear; you can choose to do liquid base cytology. If you want a free service, come to our primary health care centre; if you also want free services go to other PHCs where such services are available. If you can afford the a pap smear or liquid base cytology, then go to the hospitals or diagnostic centres. It is wrong for women to come down with cervical cancer.
The reason why women come down with cervical cancer is because they did not detect the pre-cancer stage many years before they presented to the hospitals. If they go for annual medical checkup they will detect some of these things. When I talk about screening, cervical cancer screening is just one of the components of annual medical checkup.
A woman who is in her thirties or fourties has a lot of tests to do: you check your blood level, heart and medical tests is compulsory for men and women. Cervical cancer and breast cancer screening are part of the annual medical checkup. So, I will encourage men and women to visit any PHC facilities or any hospital they are comfortable with and speak with the medical professionals that they want to do annual mediacal checkup. They will educate them on what tests is suitable for their age and they should go ahead and do it. What we would find out is that they would prevent certain diseases, not just cancer. These diseases include control hypertension, diabetes mellitus and other diseases that affect people without warning signs.
A lot of people a dropping dead from heart attack, which is due to hypertension and when you ask the relatives of such patients if they were hypertensive, they will say may be once or twice they detected their hypertension, but did not think they were serious and that’s it. This is why as Nigerians, we have to take our annual medical checkup more seriously.
What are the major challenges of fighting cancer?
Some of the challenges are lack of awareness. The truth is, many women do not know what cervical cancer or screening is all about and when someone doesn’t know something, they can’t take action so we need to improve on awareness.
Second, cost of screening is high. Screening starts from N1,000 and can be as expensive as N30,000, depending on the screening method chosen. Some women are not ready to part with N1,000 not because they don’t want to part with it; they just don’t have it. Poverty and inability to afford screening is another issue. Doing annual medical check-up is important. We can also collaborate efforts between the community mobilisers health educators, governments and journalists.
Ajayi: Quality care delivery, not cheap
Founder and Managing Director of Nordica Fertility Center Lagos, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has alerted Nigerians on the importance of working to ensure as well as sustain good health for themselves always, but noted that getting quality care was not cheap nor free anywhere in the world.
Ajayi who is also the founder of the Fertility Treatment Support Foundation (FTSF) made this known during the Nordica Fertility Centre 2019 Independent anniversary celebration, which held at the Elegushi Beach in Lagos State recently.
Speaking on ‘Live At The Beach,’ Ajayi emphasised that health care should be more of private sector driven and reasoned that if not so operated, Nigeria would continue to build shades and call them hospitals.
The managing director who was celebrated by friends and relations at the occasion, said that the poor percentage of the nation’s budget earmarked for health could not provide a 21st Century health care.
“The private sector should be allowed to play the major role, while the governments contribute their quota at the primary care level,” he stressed.
It will be recalled that African heads of state at a meeting in Abuja in April 2001, agreed to devote 15 per cent of national budgets to health as a strategy to raise the bar with a view to improve the quality of care delivery.
However, since that declaration, the situation has not changed with Nigeria still budgeting less than five per cent of its national budget to health.
However, based on the poor health indices being recorded in the country, high mortality, outbreak of new infections, brain drain of medical professionals, which is contributing to worsen treatment outcome, Ajayi has further charged the three tiers of government to increase health budget, while suggesting greater role for the private sector.
Speaking further in his independent day message, Ajayi said, “In spite of any challenges we can face as an individual or collectively, we as Nigerians should celebrate our dear Nation. Nigeria as an entity, which has given us the grace to be addressed as Nigerians, is worth celebrating, in spite of any challenges.
It is not because we are fertility driven that I am saying this; that is not the idea. The idea is because we are Nigerians.”
In addition, he said, “I don’t like personalising issues because we are all faced with the same problem. I was not born with a silver spoon, I inherited nothing; it is by the grace of God and hard work that has brought me this far.
“What I noticed in our country is crash of values. We have missed it out in this country and not until we can go back to the things we do that made us great once upon a time, we cannot build this Nation.
“Though we are amalgamation of Nations, but we should respect each other’s values. Our structures are bad because our values has been thrown to the dogs.”
According to Ajayi, “Some people shed their blood to make those countries we are running to today what they are. So, some people also must stay behind to make this country great for the coming generation to enjoy.
If we want this country to change for the better, you and I must first change ourselves. If all the reasonable people run out of the country, the country will be left with idiots, and eventually the country will collapse.”
Laughter tackles stress, boosts health
A recent research has proved that laughter has many health benefits.
According to the study published in the ‘Journal of Neuroscience’ when people gathered to watch 30 minutes of comedy clips, their bodies released endorphins or “feel good” chemicals in the brain through opioid receptors causing feelings of “euphoria” without the obvious downside of taking drugs.
Dr. Judy Kuriansky, the renowned international psychologist and author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to a Healthy Relationship,” said laughter helps form a bond between two people.
“Laughter can become contagious and is a great technique to share your experience with another person,” she said. “It’s also a way to switch your brain into a happier mode when you are feeling sad. You can start with a chuckle and work your way up to a full, all-out belly laugh. Don’t hold back!
Laughing helps release tension and anxiety because it interrupts the patterning of our brain so we can let go and stop obsessing over what’s worrying us.”
Other ways laughter helps the body include:
Exercise: “When you allow yourself a good, old fashioned belly laugh, you are using your stomach muscles, shoulders, opening up your lungs and actually improving your posture,” said Kuriansky. “We spend so much of our time slumped over our devices that a good laugh can open up the heart and our bodies.”
Cardiovascular health: Laughing appears to have an anti-inflammatory effect that protects blood vessels and heart muscles from cardiovascular disease, according to a study conducted by the University of Maryland Medical Center. It expands the inner lining of the blood vessels to allow blood to flow more freely.
Stress, by the way, has the opposite effect: It causes the blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood flow. “The benefits of laughter cannot be understated,” said Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Benico Barzilai. “Laughter leads to an immediate reduction in the body’s negative response to stress and causes the blood vessels in the body — including the heart — to increase blood flow as needed.”
Stress reduction: Laughter has been found to have other beneficial effects on our biochemistry, including a reduction of stress hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine, which can cause cell damage.
Boosts immune system: Laughter boosts the number of antibody-producing cells that can lead to a stronger immune system.
Humboldt College conference focuses on translational research
How to bridge the gap between basic and translational research is the focus of the first ever Alexander von Humboldt Kolleg, an international conference, which will bring together scientists from Germany and Nigeria.
The three- day conference to be hosted by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is scheduled to take place from the October 16 to 19, 2019, with theme ‘From Basic Sciences to Translational Research: The Journey so far in Nigeria’
According to a statement from the Director, Research and Convener, Dr. S. I. Smith, director of Research at NIMR and first NIMR member alumni of Humboldt Kolleg, the idea of the conference is to bring together scientists from Germany and Nigeria interested in basic, applied and translational research.
It is also aimed to provide knowledge exchange opportunities, generating future collaborative networks under the concept of translational research to solve problems, thereby fostering an environment of communication and cooperation between basic and clinical scientists, in order to encourage and foster multi-and interdisciplinary collaborations.
The Chief Host of the first ever Humboldt Kolleg is Prof. Babatunde L. Salako, Director General, NIMR, while the convener of the International Conference is Dr. Stella Smith, Director of Research (NIMR).
Dignitaries expected at the International Conference include Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as special guest of honour, Dr. Stefan Traumann Consular – General, Federal Republic of Germany, Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. O.G Ademowo and Prof. Clement Adebooye, amongst others. The Conference will feature 13 plenary lectures, including two keynote addresses, 38 oral and 21 poster presentations.
Also expected at the Humboldt Kolleg conference include over one hundred (100) participants amongst whom are highly respected Humboldtians in various academic fields, junior researchers and other researchers.
The Humboldt-Kollegs
are regional and expert conferences by and for Humboldtians sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.
The Alexander von Humboldt Foundation aims to strengthen regional and professional networking between its alumni and spark junior researchers’ interest in Alexander von Humboldt Foundation programmes and in Germany as a research location.
Nourish yourself with pineapple
Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus’, is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves.
The plant fruits from March until June each year. Its pulp is juicy and fleshy with the stem serving as a supporting fibrous core. The outer skin features rough, tough, and scaly rind. The color in the ripe fruits may be yellow, orange-yellow or reddish.
Internally, its juicy flesh may range from creamy white to yellow and has a mix of sweet and sharp taste with rich flavour. Each fruit measures up to 12 inches in length and weighs one to eight pounds or more. Pineapples may be cultivated from a crown cutting of the fruit, possibly flowering in 20 to 24 months and fruiting in the following six months.
So it takes a minimum of two and a half years for your pineapple plant to reach full maturity. It is always better to allow the fruit to ripe before harvesting as pineapples do not ripen well after harvest.
Pineapples can be consumed fresh, cooked, juiced, or preserved. They are found in a wide array of cuisines. In addition to consumption, the pineapple leaves are used to produce textile fiber in Philippines and other countries, except Nigeria, since Nigeria is a consuming nation. We do not manufacture or produce anything in Nigeria. We simply import and consume and consume. What a pity. Pineapple fiber is also used as a component for wallpaper and other furniture.
Originally indigenous to local Paraguayans in South America, Pineapple spread from its native land by the local Indians up through the South and Central Americas and to the West Indies. Later, it was brought to Spain when Columbus discovered the Americas’ in 1493. In the 15th and 16th centuries, it spread to the rest of the world by the European sailors who carried it along with them to protect themselves from scurvy, a disease caused by the deficiency of vitamin C. Pineapple is very rich in bromelin and alkaloids, which make it a good immune booster. Those who drink a raw extract of pineapple juice often experience a new surge of energy and vitality. This is as a result of the high vitamin C content in Pineapple. Pineapple slices are a great addition to fruit salads and in toppings. 100 gram of pineapple contains 80 per cent of vitamin C. This Vitamin is required for the collagen synthesis in the body. Collagen is the main structural protein in the body required for maintaining the integrity of blood vessels, skin, organs, and bones.
Regular consumption of foods rich in vitamin C helps the body to protect itself from scurvy and also develop resistance against infectious agents.
Fresh pineapple is low in calories. Nonetheless, it is a storehouse for several unique health promoting compounds, minerals and vitamins that are essential for optimum health. 100 gram of pineapple fruit provides just about 50 calories equivalent to that of apples. It contains no saturated fats or cholesterol, and is a rich source of soluble and insoluble dietary fibers like pectin. Pineapple fruit contains a proteolysis enzyme bromelain that digests food by breaking down protein. Bromelain also has anti-inflammatory, anti-clotting and anti-cancer properties.
Studies have shown that consumption of pineapple regularly helps fight against arthritis, indigestion and worm infestation. Pineapple contains small amount of Vitamin A and beta-carotene. These compounds are known to have antioxidant properties. Vitamin A is also required in maintaining healthy skin and is essential for good vision. Studies suggest that consumption of natural fruits rich in flavonoids helps the human body to protect itself from lung and oral cavity cancers. In addition, Pineapple is rich in B-complex group of vitamins like floats, thiamin, pyridoxine, riboflavin and minerals like copper, manganese and potassium.
Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids, and helps in controlling heart rate and blood pressure. Copper is a helpful co-factor for red blood cell synthesis. High potassium intakes are also associated with a reduced risk of stroke, protection against loss of muscle mass, preservation of bone mineral density and reduction in the formation of kidney stones.
A higher intake of pineapple fruits (three or more slices per day) has also been shown to decrease risk and progression of age-related macular degeneration. The risks for developing asthma are lower in people who consume a high amount of pineapple daily. As indicated above, a high amount means three or more slices. Try to eat your pineapple when it is very ripe so that you can enjoy it better. When pineapple is harvested before it is fully ripe, the taste is never the same as the ones harvested when fully ripe. Many people find it difficult to eat more than a slice of pineapple in a day because of its strong pungent taste. If you find the taste too strong or acidic, you can extract the juice and dilute it in water. It is worth all the trouble.
The high level of potassium in pineapple makes it very useful in controlling high blood pressure. Increasing potassium intake by consuming high- potassium fruits and vegetables can help with lowering blood pressure. The recommended daily intake of potassium is 4700 mg, and less than 10 per cent of Nigerians meet this target. A high potassium intake is said by experts to be associated with a 20 per cent decreased risk of dying from all cancers.
As an excellent source of the strong antioxidant vitamin C, pineapples can help combat the formation of free radicals known to cause cancer. Diets rich in beta-carotene may also play a protective role against prostate cancer, according to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition7 and has been shown to have an inverse association with the development of colon cancer in the Japanese population.
There are studies suggesting that bromelain (found in pineapple) and other such enzymes may be used with standard cancer treatment to help reduce some side effects (such as mouth and throat inflammation due to radiation treatments). The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 21 to 25 g/day for women and 30-38 g/day for men. Because of their fiber and water content, pineapples help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract. Fruits with high antioxidant activity like pineapples that battle free radicals are recommended for those trying to conceive. The antioxidants in pineapple such as vitamins C, beta-carotene and the vitamins and minerals and copper, zinc and foliate have properties that b oost both male and female fertility.
Some studies have shown that bromelain, the enzyme found in pineapples, can reduce swelling, bruising, healing time, and pain associated with injury and surgical intervention. Bromelain is currently being used to treat and reduce inflammation from sprains, strains, and other minor muscle injuries as well as swelling related to ear, nose and throat surgeries or trauma. Pineapple can also help to fight skin damage caused by the sun and pollution, reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin texture.
Court orders Ebonyi federal hospital to pay patient N50.2m over baby’s death
A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has ordered Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) to pay Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awada, who was a patient to the hospital, the sum of N50,200,000.
The court, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, awarded the cost against
AE-FUTHA over medical negligence.
Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awada and her father, Nwugo Chimere Nwugo, who are 1st
and 2nd plaintiffs respectively had dragged the hospital and its management to court seeking justice over death of the 1st plaintiff’s baby in her womb following alleged medical negligence of the
hospital.
The suit has the hospital, its Board of Management, a Consultant
Gynaecologist, and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital as defendants.
While N50 million was for the damages, the sum of N200,000 was the cost of litigations borne by the plaintiffs.
The 1st plaintiff had alleged that the hospital acted negligently in attending to her while she was in labour; and that, according to her, resulted to the death of her baby in her womb.
Nobel Medicine Prize won by doctors for work on cells’ response to oxygen
Two Americans and a Briton won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new approaches to treating heart failure, anaemia and cancer.
William Kaelin at the U.S. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School said he was overwhelmed to get a pre-dawn call to say he and two other doctors, Gregg Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University, had won the 9-million Swedish-crown ($913,000) prize, reports Reuters.
“I don’t usually get phone calls at 5 a.m., but I knew this was ‘Nobel Monday’, so it was either going to be a poorly timed mobile call or extremely good news,” he told Reuters by telephone. “My heart started racing. It was almost surreal.”
Ratcliffe, who is also clinical research director at the Francis Crick Institute in London, said in a statement he was “honoured and delighted at the news”.
The scientists’ work established the basis for understanding of how oxygen levels are sensed by cells – a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to develop treatments for various diseases that work by either activating or blocking the body’s oxygen-sensing machinery.
Their work centres on the hypoxic response – the way the body reacts to oxygen flux – and “revealed the elegant mechanisms by which our cells sense oxygen levels and respond” said Andrew Murray, an expert at Britain’s University of Cambridge who congratulated the three.
“VITAL INGREDIENT
“Oxygen is the vital ingredient for the survival of every cell in our bodies. Too little – or too much – can spell disaster. Understanding how evolution has equipped cells to detect and respond to fluctuating oxygen levels helps answer fundamental questions,” said Venki Ramakrishnan, president of Britain’s Royal Society scientific academy.
“As (this) work.. shows us, it also gives insights into the way these processes continue to shape our health and wellbeing.”
Randall Johnson, a professor at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute where the prize is awarded, said it was “a prize that really tells us the fundamental truth about how cells work”.
During exercise, for example, the body uses oxygen at a rapid pace, “and this is a switch that helps the cell figure out how much oxygen it’s getting and how it should behave.”
“If you have a stroke there’s suddenly no oxygen going to the brain… Those cells, if they are going to survive, need to find a way to adapt to that level of oxygen,” he said.
Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes given each year. The prizes for achievements in science, peace and literature have been awarded since 1901 and were created in the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
Nobel medicine laureates have included scientific greats such as Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, and Karl Landsteiner, who identified separate blood types and so enabled safe transfusions to be widely introduced.
Thomas Perlmann, a member of the Nobel Assembly, said he had reached Kaelin by phone early on Monday to tell him on the award. “He was really happy, almost speechless,” Perlmann said.
Last year American James Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo won the prize for discoveries about how to harness the immune system in cancer therapies.
Kwara inaugurates task force on immunisation
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday inaugurated the State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare, saying the exercise forms a part of his administration’s efforts to stamp out polio and strengthen access to primary healthcare.
“The presence of an active State Task Force on Immunisation is a prerequisite for quality polio campaigns and routine immunisation services. The role of the Task Force amongst others is to coordinate/supervise all Polio Eradication Initiatives (PEI) activities in particular and Primary Health Care in general in line with recommendations from the State Technical Team,” AbdulRazaq said in an address inaugurating the Task Force headed by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.
“It is also to be noted that one of the requirements for the full implementation of Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) in the state is the functionality of the State Task Force especially with the prevailing outbreak of vaccine-preventable poliomyelitis in the state.”
The governor urged members of the Task Force to work closely with Alabi to deliver quality primary healthcare to the people of Kwara.
