Shades of corruption in Nigeria

he shades and colours of corruption in Nigeria are variegated. Corruption is like a rainbow. Different colours and shades but nevertheless the same entity like Joseph, son of Jacob’s coat of many colours. But quite unlike Joseph’s coat of many colours or its modern design made popular by Dolly Parton’s coat that brought the wearers good luck and blessings, Nigeria’s corruption-coat of many colours has neither brought with it good luck or any blessing. The story about Nigeria’s coat of corruption is one of a tale of woes from the magisterial ruling autocratic pedestal to the valley of despondency and hopelessness peopled by the masses.

However, there is a school of thought that think otherwise and tenaciously holds that corruption is beneficial to Nigeria as it is what blood is to man. He maintains that without corruption, Nigeria would have died. To me, this is heresy. I had engaged this fellow, tried to dissuade him from holding this type of opinion especially under the present ‘Anti-Corruption’ regime but he did not yield ground, not an inch. Instead, he was ready to contest his position in any well-constituted university faculty or even in the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Perhaps, in a kind of repartee or recap of his standpoint, this friend, told me that Nigeria is a badly coupled machine which lacks symmetrical wholeness and functionality. He added that the only thing that has kept the machine alive is the heavy engine oil and other lubricants that have facilitated the operation and movement of the machine but in a very awkward locomotive ambulatory. He concluded that corruption is like those engine oil and lubricants that have made it possible for the mechanical contraption to be quaking and moving in a show of life but in actual fact quite dysfunctional.

What brought me in contact with this irrepressible member of the school of thought that holds this jaundiced view was the recent police recruitment that favoured IGP’s state thus pitching the Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria Police Force (IGP) against the Police Service Commission (PSC). My friend cited this quarrel between the IGP and PSC as an irrefutable evidence of dysfunctionality of Nigerian State. He told me that the PSC has even sued the IGP for ‘illegal’ recruitment. By way of emphasis, as he was leaving, he asked me if this word called ‘illegal’ wasn’t the euphemism for nepotism that Nzeogwu revolutionaries condemned as corruption.

The question is: by recruiting more of those that speak the same language with him, worship the same God, and share the same political view to assist in running his institution, has the IGP breached anti-corruption laws? My friend answered that even assuming IGP hired more of his people, this is not nepotism but a new management paradigm in Nigeria where you can never count on the goodwill, discipline and trust of those outside your tribe or state. While finally taking his bow by leaving me to digest his marathon lecture, he told me to check the police Internet portal and note the distribution of the recruitment across the 36 states and Abuja and then use my tongue to count my teeth as to whether Nigeria is one or many nations coupled together and left to stew in mortal combat. Having heeded my friend’s challenge and discovered to my chagrin that indeed the recruitment was skewed in favour of those my friend called ‘members of the ruling council of Nigeria’, I was stupefied to discover that virtually the ratio of the recruitment weighed heavily against some states. The report shows Nasarawa, IGP’s home state has 528 candidates well above other states, with according to reports, 247 out of the number having allegedly not even applied for the recruitment. So, where did those names spring from if they did not apply in the first place? It is reported that the PSC and the presidency have denounced the list as “illegal” which breached Federal Character Laws.

But the argument would be if this kind of recruitment is traced to the IGP or other high ranking members of the ruling council and adjudged illegal what is the consequence for such illegal action? A recruitment process which ordinarily was based on certain criteria and qualifications of the applicants must be reviewed on the parameters of due compliance with those criteria and qualifications and if those criteria and qualifications were breached, then the process is a clear case of an act of corruption which is nepotism and the managers of the process are liable to be prosecuted. But Nigeria is not a competitive or egalitarian democracy or a republic. It is a feudal contraption founded on an autocratic legal order suffused with legal framework that encourages corruption. If the law is deployed against the IGP and his alleged confederates in this recruitment process, will the same treatment be meted to his counterparts in the NNPC, ministries and parastatals that recruit personnel on the same primitive considerations?

When it is said that nobody is fighting anything called corruption in Nigeria, it would seem as if anybody is condemning President’s anti-corruption. No, the fact is that we do not know what corruption is in Nigeria. You can’t fight what you don’t know. For the umpteenth time, nobody is fighting corruption in Nigeria! Only one man has been courageous enough to admit this fact and stated it clearly. That courageous man is General Ibrahim Babangida who during his tenure as ruler of Nigeria surveyed Nigeria and declared that every Nigerian is corrupt. There were righteous indignations here and there but he was right. As stated at the threshold of this essay, Nigeria is a corrupt facility and it can only operate or be run on the wheels of corruption. In fact, without corruption, Nigeria would have died. Corruption is the oil and lubricants that fuel and lubricate the Nigerian engine. This is the truth; anything to the contrary is hypocrisy. The 1999 Constitution is a fraud. The political system based on it is legitimated criminal enterprise best borne out by the electoral system when parties and candidates deploy armed robbery, frauds, assassinations, ballot snatching, results-swaps, forgery, etc. to access power from the top to the bottom.

The only difference between the political crimes and common crimes (armed robbery, murder, theft, frauds, etc.) is that the law and judicial process are deployed against the later but the former is more or less legitimized by the legal and constitutional framework that created a euphemistic cover for political and economic crimes which are looked upon with less opprobrium. These are the shades or colours of corruption in Nigeria. The law and the political culture have created a variegated legal and socio-political framework upon which corruption is hoisted so that with the different shades and colours it becomes difficult to interpret the colours for there are those who are colour-blind and cannot separate one colour from the other. The result of this colour-problem is that in Nigeria what is black to Hausa man may be grey to Igbo man and what is white to Yoruba man may be sweet cream to the Ijaw just as red may be brown to the Efik or Tiv. So in this colour problem, there become colour riots in Nigeria as regards corruption and there are different shades and colours of corruption, and in this confusion the law is helpless and therefore ineffective.

