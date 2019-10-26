Travel and Tourism
Sheraton Lagos Hotel thrills Marriott Bonvoy members with cognac tasting session
It was an exciting time for members of Marriott Bonvoy, a loyalty and reward programme by the international hotel brand, as Sheraton Lagos Hotel rolled out the red carpet to host it esteemed guests to a cognac tasting session in partnership with Remy Martin XO.
During the event, the guests were introduced to the different flavours and richness of aromas found in a glass of Remy Martin XO, while being serenaded with live entertainment featuring a violinist and saxophonist.
Members were given access to this exclusive experience under Marriott Bonvoy Moments; the travel programme’s experiential platform, which allows members to bid or exchange their Marriott Bonvoy points for access like no other.
‘‘Sheraton is where the world comes together and we are delighted to have brought our Marriott Bonvoy members together for this exclusive Remy Martin XO tasting experience,” said the General Manager of the hotel, Barry Curran.
“We are committed to curating experiences that allow us to connect with our members through their passions and build loyalty beyond reason.
This event was a step in this direction and we hope to bring many more exclusive experiences that will allow us to engage with our members,” he added.
The Moment featured an exclusive Remy Martin XO tasting paired with exquisite food at the hotel’s Presidential Suite, a one-night complimentary stay in a Club Room, complimentary breakfast, special gifts from the hotel and Remy Martin XO.
Members also enjoyed engaging conversations and photo opportunities during the intimate evening with the Remy Martin XO brand ambassador, Stephen Jimba and Xavier Carbonel, Remy Cointreau Country Manager.
Built on the belief that travel enriches the world and connects people, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s new travel programme, offers an extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 132 countries and territories; providing endless inspiration for members to keep travelling with passion and purpose.
Under one set of unified benefits, Marriott Bonvoy simplifies rewards and offers members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than a hotel stay.
Travel and Tourism
AFRIC A: It’s time to exploit links with The Diaspora to boost tourism
DESTINATION
Akwaaba African Travel Market 15th edition may have come and gone but the echoes of its remains and one area that generated discussions, which should further engage operators in the tourism sector is that of moving Africa tourism beyond the level that it is today by taking advantage of the various levels of opportunities that its present and confronting headlong the challenges in order to birth a thriving single tourist destination for the continent.
One of the exciting conferences at the yearly travel and tourism trade exhibition was that on Africa – Africa Diaspora Tourism Conference, which focused on: The Year of return: Connecting Africa and its Diaspora; Actions, challenges and the future.
The discussion on this topical issue was led by a panelist, which consisted Alain St. Ange, former minister of Tourism and Culture of Seychelles; Sharon Palacio, chairperson In2Belize Travel and Tours; Dr. Ziblim Barry Iddi (MP) and deputy minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana; Ida Jang, director of International Market, The Gambia Tourism Board; Carol I. Hay of Caribbean Tourism Organisation, UK and Fabian Joseph, chairman, Pan African Council; Rozan Ahmen, founder, Africanism as well as Anago Osho of Badagry Tourism, with Ikechi Uko, publisher ATQnews and organiser of Akwaaba, as the moderator.
The first person to open the discussion was St. Ange, with him providing a background to the enormous tourism wealth of the continent and painting a bounteous picture of the benefits from it as he stressed that tourism is the only industry that can put money directly in the pockets of the people regardless of anything else.
‘‘Tourism is the only industry that can put money directly in the pockets of the people. Everybody can benefit from it if Africa decides to put tourism on the front burner,’’ he posited, stressing that ‘‘as Africans we must discover ourselves.’’ In this respect, he stressed the need for Africans to engage more within the continent rather than outside. ‘‘We must visit within Africa, empower ourselves to get better and ensure that our economy gets better.’’
While on The Diaspora and slave trade, which gave birth to it, he admonished that the history must be put into good use. ‘‘It is the rough part of the history of Africa but we must ensure that we use it positively and recognise Africa’s unique tribute and protect it for the future.’’
To this end, he called for a concerted effort to protect, preserve and promote the cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible materials of the continent, insisting on the need for Africans to work towards having many of its cultural materials recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and inscribed as World Heritage Sites.
Also, St. Ange, who was a former UNWTO secretary general candidate, said: ‘‘Africa has everything to make people rich,’’ however, he expressed sadness that the continent and its people are not doing enough to lift it people out of the poverty line. ‘It is very sad, but we have to find a way to bring the whole of Africa together and if we have more people like Ikechi Uko, doing what he is doing today, we would pull ourselves out of poverty,’’ he said while emphasising on the need to create a unified bond among Africans as that is one of the surest ways of winning and making the continent live to its full potential.
Next to take to the podium was Fabian Joseph of the Pan African Council, who accentuated his delivery with the big figures to show the range of the wealth of the continent and that of The Diaspora as well as shows clearly the opportunities that exist if the right connection is created. For instance, he revealed that by 2050, 25 per cent of the world population will be Africans and that over $65billion businesses are owned by African – Americans.
To get the right angle on it, he advocated among others for changing the perception and image building through branding our narrative and country branding; focusing on youths and social media. Sharon Palacio brought a different energy to the room and perspective to the discourse through her personal exponential narrative of the common history and ancestral that bind Africa and its kindred in The Diaspora.
Drawing on her experience back home in Belize, she declared that there is no much difference between her people and Africans. ‘‘Coming to Nigeria, I feel very much at home. I have been through the world but arriving here in your beautiful country, I see everybody looking like me,’’ she said, therefore, she harped on finding ways to explore and promote the ancestral lineage of the two people so as to enhance the relationships and economy of the people.
On his part, Ziblim Barry Iddi, spoke of the basic necessity of turning Africa’s heritage into business, which according to him, was what informed the celebration of the year of return by the government of Ghana recently. A project that he said drew a lot of attention to the country and brought in tourists, translating into business opportunities for the people and country
. According to him, the year of return means a lot to Ghana and hence it put in place a defined event to celebrate it, stressing that: ‘‘Africa is for Africa and we want all Black people on the earth to realise that Africa is your home and whatever you do you must do it in Africa.
‘‘The 21st century is going to be African’s century and Africa renaissance has just began. Africans must see tourism as something that we can use to leverage on that front. Let’s make sure that we leverage on the year of return and protect our image. ‘‘We have everything, let’s use tourism to create jobs for our people,’’ he admonished.
Rozan Ahmen, who is the founder of Africanism, dwelt on her work of promoting a new narrative about Africa and promoting its cultural heritage to the new world through her creatives, as she described herself as a very creative person. Essentially, she uses the media to pass on her messages as she declared that she believes in the power of the media.
‘‘I believe in the power of the media and I am a creative person and I believe in using every aspect and power of creativity to project my people.’’ For her, Africanism is about rediscovering Africa, and therefore, implored every African to create a platform that will give voice to Africa just in the same manner that Fela Anikulapo Kuti created Afrobeat and Nigeria using its music to create the confederate of Africa just as Ghana has done and is doing with its year of return celebrations.
Speaking further on this score, Ida Jang, drew on the example of The Gambia in the promotion of its Roots Festival, insisting on that: ‘‘We need to reconnect and engage with The Diaspora, the benefits are much and we need to see the benefits of living together and supporting each other, you can’t measure the benefits from it.
Also in looking at the subject and from his perspective as promoter of tourism from Badagry and a direct descendant of The Diaspora, Anago Osho, cautioned on putting out the right history and perspective to elicit positive response from The Diaspora. According to him, interest in visiting the continent by The Diaspora, especially since the introduction of the DNA testing tool, is on the increase and concerted efforts must be made to take advantage of this growing interest to engage with the people and create the right incentives and products that will attract more of them to Africa. He further disclosed that Nigeria, Republic of Benin and other countries along the west coast are reaping some benefits from the year of return programme of Ghana.
In her contributions to the discourse, Carol Hall, spoke of the importance role tourism business plays in the Caribbean, and therefore, call for more actions on exploring this angle by dealing with all the drawbacks that affect seamless linkages between Africa and The Diaspora.
‘‘What is most important for me is the business of tourism, tourism is important to the Caribbean as we are one of the most dependent on tourism in the world,’’ she said, adding that: ‘‘Cultural heritage fusion has given us tourism and Caribbean tourism is linked to Africa. According to her, ‘‘we need to tell our stories differently. This is not Disney, we need to tell of the successes and pride of our people and promote our customs and heritage. We want The Diaspora to know each other and visit each other.’’
Travel and Tourism
HOSPITALITY: La Campagne’s world of water leisure offers excitement
La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has continued to live up to its reputation as not just world rated African themed resort but as an enclave where ‘man and nature live in harmony’.
To this end, the management of the Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos – based outfit, has consistently explored better ways of enhancing this relationship in order to deliver a unique experience to the guests of the resort. One constant denominator here is change as you never can tell what next is up the sleeves of the management, as it continued in a most creative manner to renew the offerings and experiences of the resort through the expansion and updates of its facilities.
For the resort, it is a case of ‘if you blink you miss or ‘if you stay away for long, you regret your absence.’ This is because of the fast pace of development of the resort’s fascinating offerings and only constant visitors to the resort are often able to keep pace with its development.
The latest addition to the numerous offerings of the resort is in the area of water leisure as the resort has gone the full circle in this regard with its introduction of new range of water sports life style packages to its already existing water leisure bouquet.
This new offering is tagged: The new way of life in La camapgne.
The new offerings are in four distinct and enchanting categories, n a m e l y ; water leisure, water sports adventure, lagoon retreats and meetings and dining on the lagoon- breakfast, lunch and dinner. Nowhere else you can get these bumper and uniquely crafted treats but in La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, where you are guaranteed an unhindered natural bliss.
Water sports Adventure
The new range of water sport facilities introduced by the resort include: Boats for luxury cruise and fishing; surfing, snorkeling, jet ski, kayaking, canoeing, scuba – diving, underwater bike, tubing, and sea scooter and seabob.
And of course, for new users, a trainer is onsite, especially for swimming, to take you through the whole hug.
Retreat/conference on the Lagoon Retreats and meetings on lagoon is a new experience as you enjoy your sessions on boat cruising on Lagos waters and it comes with a rich treat, quite relaxing and blissful as you sa- ai ry a n d breezy natural feel from the elements while cruising either from Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island to the resort or cruising on the lagoon within the resort.
It is a whole new experience recommended for corporate, religious and private retreats.
The conference boat is equipped with the state of – the – art conference facilities such as projectors, screens, flip chart, Wi-Fi, and writing materials.
At the resort, the conference crew disembark and engage in many of the resort numerous bonding activities and water sports as part of the added on value for the lagoon retreats and meetings package.
Also, part of the itinerary is buffet breakfast at Radisson Blu Hotel for 9am before departure for 10am for those taking off from the hotel while for those taking off from the resort breakfast is served onsite. At noon, the team members are taken through various bonding exercises and then buffet lunch at a setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
This is capped by a set of water sports activities before departure for Radisson Blu Hotel where dinner is served on the lagoon, offering a rich blend of culinary and atmospheric treats for the benefits of the team. While those resident at the resort are treated to sumptuous dinner on the lagoon.
Dinning on the Lagoon
This is good for outdoor lovers and typically offers you the experience of man and nature living in blissful harmony. As part of this new package, you are treated to delicious culinary offerings; breakfast, lunch and dinner while cruising on the lagoon; savoring the natural bliss of the mangrove forest, bird watching and being serenaded not only by the airy and breezy natural elements, but the sonorous chippings of the birds.
This package is tailored made to suit lovebirds, family, group of tourists, corporate and religious retreats.
This also comes with live entertainment and private butlers and sentries.
Travel and Tourism
ALLEN ONYEMA-Our operations are good, but we need govt, Nigerians’ support
The chairman and chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, speaks to ANDREW OKUNGBOWA on the operations of the airline and effort by it to link Nigeria to the world and the challenges, among others
How are you copping with the issue of destination imbalance?
The Federal Government has intervened and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, is trying to address these issues of destination imbalance whereby multiple frequencies and designations are given to foreign airlines, the government is addressing all that.
How is your Dubai operations coming up given what we know of the terrain?
Our Dubai operations is going on seamlessly, our waiting time, the delay over period is very short, in some cases one hour. Some people think that Sharjah is far from Dubai, no, it is not, is just 15 minutes, is even closer to some parts of Dubai than Dubai airports.
Because of the trekking you do before you get to the immigration checkpoint, some of passengers trek up to two hours, by which time somebody who landed in Sharjah has gone to his hotel and probably sleeping.
Sharjah has a smaller airport, so when you land there, those long formalities and long trekking are not there, you just walk to the immigration counter and within 15 minutes you are out of that airport and you are in your hotel in Dubai.
For our economy passengers, we have buses that will take them to Dubai, it takes just 15 minutes and we drop them at Diera and for business and first class passengers because our planes have business and first classes, we give you limousine to take you to your hotel and the day you are going back, we come and pick you from the hotel to the airport.
Nigerians should be patriotic enough to patronise their own, we don’t have the kind of money Emirates have, using state money for their operations and that is unfair competition, which was what led to the airline being pushed out of America, because they were using all manner of tactics, using state funds to run airlines, which is not always allowed, is an unfair competition. But America government stepped in immediately and cut down many frequencies given to them and it affected them and they withdrew. Now in Nigeria, they are doing all sorts of things, they have done it to Arik Air, done it to Virgin Nigeria, done it to Medview Air and now is Air Peace.
Failing on that route is not the fault of Nigerian airlines because they employ unfair competition, using state funds to compete, they can afford to slash their fares as low as 90 per cent just to push you out and when they push you out, they will come back to gain all they lost all over again.
How could this situation be addressed than to safeguard Nigerian airlines, like Air Peace?
Nigerians should also be patriotic enough to patronise their own, there are so much the government can do in this circumstance. But it is for the people to understand that this is their own airline, in-terms of pricing, your own will be your own.
What I did in South Africa, no airline under the sun can do that, even government will find it difficult to do, but we did it because it’s our country, they cannot do that. All the 34 airlines operating into Nigeria have not employed up to 350 Nigerians as at today and they remit billions back to their country on annual basis more than us and Air Peace alone has 3, 200 Nigerians working directly under it and with about 9, 000 ancillary jobs. So, why can’t we support our own? What are they providing that others can’t provide? They lure you with all sorts of things and you end up paying for it. When the country’s economy is going down, you will end up paying all these little things they are offering you. What tour operators and travel agencies should be asking Air Peace is to make sure that your equipment are safe and top notch. That is what should bother Nigerians.
But are you willing to work with these tour operators and travel agents in reversing this trend?
Of course, we are ready and willing to work with them in creative different luxury packages and incentives to entice Nigerians and other nationals to our country flying with us through our global operations.
You know these foreign airlines entice them with all sorts of packages, what we have also done for the Dubai route is that wherever you are in Nigeria, Air Peace will fly you there, which they will not do, we use our local flights to bring you to Lagos, put you on our air conditioned bus and take you to the international airport, whether you are coming from Kano, Uyo, Enugu, or wherever, once you book with us, you are our property and when you come back, we pick you from the international airport and take you to the local airport and put you in our planes.
What has been the responses so far to your operations?
A lot of people are used to what they are used to, but we are doing well, we are not doing badly at all, especially for economy class passengers. But the premium class passengers, that is, the business class passengers and the first class passengers, are still tied to where they are tied to before.
They don’t believe any other airline can offer the same services they are getting where they are, which is a lie, our planes are first class, we have good business class and first class, with very wide seats and all that, we have very sweet planes. We are doing well, what we are doing is very encouraging, we would do more with the support of the government and Nigerians.
Travel and Tourism
WATO unveils Ariya 2019 WTM’s events
As preparations for this year’s annual World Travel Market (WTM) in Excel Centre, Dockyards, London by different countries and organisations intensify, West African Tourism Organisation (WATO) has revealed details of its Ariya 2019 events scheduled to hold during the global travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of WATO, Ms Ola Wright, Ariya 2019 is offering a bumper package this year that is meant to draw attention of investors and operators in tourism to the sub region, which is in dire need of investments and tourists in order to sustain its economy.
A two – day programme of activities released by her shows that WATO’s events will open on Monday November 4, with West Africa Tourism Investment Forum, which is scheduled to hold at Africa and Middle East Inspiration Zone, AF285 at Excel, London by 3.30pm. The theme of the forum is: Accessing funds for tourism infrastructure and development.
This will be followed by a networking cocktail, with live jazz musical performance, cultural entertainment and a savoury taste of the culinary treats of the sub region. While on Wednesday November 6, Ariya 2019 will culminate with West Africa Festival bill for West Africa Pavilion, Africa section between 4.30pm and 6pm.
According to her, it will be a showpiece of flavours of the sub region, with cultural and musical performances, folklores, dancing, foods and drinks by the different countries from the region. She further disclosed that WATO is working towards having West Africa well represented at the yearly travel market hence the elaborate programme, which is designed to draw attention to the region.
As for the investment forum, Wright disclosed that it is informed by the need to drive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the region for its development as there are vast and rich options for investors to explore in the region as an emerging and untapped tourism market with fascinating attractions and opportunities.
‘‘As the official centre of the world, it is home to the fastest growing mega city globally, the biggest man – made monument in the world and proudly the largest producer of cocoa in the world and many more,’’ said Wright.
Stressing that: ‘‘West Africa has plenty to offer, however, the flow of Foreign Direct Investment is lagging due to a very false perception that Africa is a risky FDI destination. This is further compounded by the lack of regional level branding of Africa that showcases investment opportunities exacerbated by limited financial resources available, which affects the capacity to market investment opportunities to potential investors across the world.’’
Therefore, she said that the forum will showcase the abundant investment opportunities in the region’s fast growing economy and the available funds for tourism infrastructure and development. Also, Wright revealed that it is to encourage the region’s tourism development, promotion and marketing.
Expected in attendance are ministers, government ministries, departments and agencies in charge of tourism as well as the various operators from the private sector, as the two days gathering will afford them ample opportunities to showcase their various country’s tourism offerings, network with different buyers and sellers of tourism products and services as well as the travelling public that will pass through WTM.
Travel and Tourism
Akwaaba has exposed us to African market –Hall
Dr. Kerry Hall is the director of Tourism Development in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Government of Barbados. She was among the few delegates from the Caribbean that for the first time attended the 15th edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market.
The 15 hours trip to Lagos via London from the Caribbean was described by her as not a bad trip. ‘‘Good trip and comfortable, not a bad one,’’ she said. Being her first time in Nigeria, she said she felt at home in the country, mingling with the people.
‘‘It was quite obvious that we share the same DNA and the similarity is obvious,’’ she disclosed, as she bashed in this strange discovery that her people and Nigerians and Africans in generally share the same ancestral.
While disclosing her happiness at this discovery, she, however, said that one of the shocking things for her about Lagos is the traffic, which she described as ‘‘an organised chaos.’
As for attending Akwaaba, she said that it was an exploratory one for them to see the opportunities that are available in the Nigerian and African markets and see how they can take advantage of it to market and promote their tourism, which for the Caribbean is the main stay of their economy.
Hall further disclosed that it has exposed them to African market: ‘‘It has given us the necessary exposure we need in African market. We need to keep talking to each other and educating one another because we share the same culture and character as well as organic growth.’’
As it relates to the travel trade, Hall commended the organisers of Akwaaba for the platform, which she said has been quite busy and vibrant. ‘‘It has been quite busy and vibrant because the people are quite impressed.
The Caribbean stand attracted quite a number of visitors, for which she said was impressed, declaring that they hope to follow up on it and see how they can turn it to tangible results for their destination.
Away from the exhibition, what perhaps is the most defining part of the trip for her and the team, was the visit to Badagry where they were exposed to the history and culture of their forebears taken away from the shores of African.
According to her: ‘‘The best experience was the visit to Badagry because that is my connection and root and every Caribbean coming to Nigeria will want to visit the place. It connected to the spirit of our ancestors.
‘‘The people that I have met so far are wonderful and pleasant and they are like Barbados people.’’ While on tourism, she said, ‘‘it pays the bills and that is what we really want to build on and looking for new ways to improve on it.’’
For her, the Caribbean tourism offers such an interesting mix for the people given their rich cultural heritage, which is a blend of their African, Irish, and British heritage. She described this a ‘‘good blend of the different nationalities.’’
Food, music, fashion and rich life style as well as sports and array of fantastic festivals are some of the other offers. As part of finding new ways to reach to the global market, particularly African market, she disclosed that plans are afoot to host the first ever Afro – Caribbean Festival in partnership with Kenya later in the year.
To ensure that the ties between Africans and the Caribbean is solidified, she advocated for a direct air link between both worlds. To get across to either end you have to endure a 15 hour trip either through Europe or America, a trip she described as ‘harrowing.’
Travel and Tourism
For a better future for all, stakeholders harp on fast tracking tourism
ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who was at a recent tourism seminar organised by the umbrella body of travel journalists and writers reports on the proceedings, with the stakeholders advocating more attention on tourism to lift Nigeria out of its present economic doldrums
Last month the world celebrated the World Tourism Day (WTD), which is held yearly on September 27 under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organistion (UNWTO), with the theme: Tourism and Jobs; A better future for all.
In commemoration of the day, the umbrella body of the travel journalists and writers in Nigeria, Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET), last week in Lagos held a seminar focusing on the key issues raised by the theme where various stakeholders and operators in the tourism sector gave their perspectives on the theme.
A central note that resonated throughout the various discussions by the different speakers was the urgency of Nigeria government at various levels to pay more attention to the sector in order to transform the latent potential of the sector into an economic gains for the country.
First to dig into the theme for the day was the chief host and patron of the association, Chief Samuel Alabi, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).
In his welcome remark, Alabi, who is secretary and legal adviser to Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, called for a well – coordinated action plan by both the public and private sectors in exploring and developing the sector in order to guarantee a better yield from tourism for the country and its people.
Part of his advocacy is for a specialised funding mechanism to be established for tourism so as to offer a platform for the various stakeholders and investors to access funds easily for their projects. With Nigeria large market, he said the success rate will be an amazing one if the right things are done by all.
While on his part, the royal father of the day, the Olota of Otta, Ogun State, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, called on the government and Nigerians to explore tourism for job creation. Oba Obalanlege said Nigerians must stop depending on the government for job creation, but get creative to harness the enormous tourism potential of the country.
He said that festivals in each community could be developed by members of such communities to generate revenue, while ensuring that the festivals are properly developed to attract local and international tourists.
He said: “With the huge tourism potential we are blessed with in the country, we should not be complaining about lack of jobs. Individuals must be creative and tap into this tourism potential.
“Nigerians need not look up to the government for job creation. Government is only meant to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
“The second tallest building in Nigeria is in Ota. It should be better developed to attract international tourists. A lot more monumental buildings across communities can also be converted to tourist sites.”
The guest speaker for the day, Dr. Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, who is managing director of Sabre Network, West Africa, tasked the government on the development and promotion of tourism by giving sufficient budgetary allocations to the sector.
Olowo, who was represented by Mr. Mayowa Badewa, deputy zonal director, Western Zone, Sabre Travel Network, said that the tourism industry must be prioritised because of its huge potential in creating jobs as it is globally rated as the fastest growing and largest job creator.
He said other African countries like Ethiopia, Kenya and The Gambia were doing well in tourism because they had been able to work on improved connectivity, good infrastructure, visa relaxation policy and many more.
He, however, urged Nigerian government to collaborate with the private sector, intensify efforts in fighting insecurity and terrorism, create policy for ease of doing business, good and safe roads for tourism businesses to thrive in Nigeria.
‘‘We are known to be the giant of Africa, and Nigeria is not recorded in the list of the top10 visited countries in Africa because we are not doing things correctly.
‘‘Government should try to allocate huge revenue to the tourism industry annually because the returns will be in multiples at the end of the day.
‘‘There are only two hanging lakes in the world. The one at Colorado, United States of America and the Ado Awaye hanging Lake in Oyo, which is not well marketed for international recognition.
‘‘The one in Colorado generates over a million visitors annually. We must let the world know what we have and encourage them to visit,” he said.
Also speaking, the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who was the keynote speaker, declared that the power of tourism sector in transforming a community, people and the country, was such that it can’t be neglected, stressing that the neglect of the industry over the years has not augur well for Nigeria and the people.
He gave an example of how, he, through La Campagne, has succeeded in transforming the Ikegun community where his resort is based, to one of the richest and fast-developing localities in Nigeria, describing how he has economically empowered the people and transformed their lives and the community.
Besides, his other engagements over the years, stretching over 16 different firms and organisations, which are tied to tourism, arts and culture, entertainment and security, he has been able to make a difference in the society and in the lives of people. Therefore, he believes that with the right policy direction, commitment and dedication, every locality in Nigeria can be developed and transformed into an economic power using the resources available within their domains.
Furthering discussion on the theme, the panel made of four specialists in the different aspects of tourism gave the audience the benefits of their engagements in tourism business over the years, stressing on the opportunities available in these different areas and what people can do to take advantage of them in creating a better future for themselves and the country.
The Managing Director of Vicwan Limited, Victor Edosomwan, who had garnered vast experience in hospitality business, encouraged Nigerians to engage in critical thinking to ensure the tourism industry is improved to create jobs for the youths.
He urged Nigerian tour operators to collaborate with international ones in order to woo more international tourists into the country.
Ladi Jemi – Alade, who is the managing director of Jemi – Alade Tours and Nigeria’s only renowned ground tour operator, said “Nigerians remain poor due to ignorance as most people lack comprehension on areas to explore for wealth creation.” He said Nigeria has all it takes to make tourism businesses thrive, but the youths lack the necessary information to explore the industry.
‘‘If Dubai can be doing exploits in tourism, as a city in a desert, Nigeria can do far better with all our endowments. As a country, we do not appreciate what we have; we have to look inwards to develop our tourism industry. The youths should be ready to learn and explore.
‘‘We have lots of endowments in the tourism sector, but we, as a people, believe so much that the made-in-America is better than the made-in-Nigeria. We can’t get there if we don’t change our narrative and start developing our own tourism potential to help us to create wealth because tourism is a business and not a social affair.” he said.
Mrs. Chika Ani, who is the chief executive officer of Esperanza Cakes, also led the audience through the various opportunities available in the craft section, with particularly reference to cake and pastry business. Also, the managing director of Business Travel Management Limited, Lola Adefope, who was represented by Folorunsho Alade, spoke extensively on business opportunities available in tour business.
Travel and Tourism
2019 world’s best luxury hotel brands unveiled
The top 12 best luxury hotel brands in the world have been unveiled, this is according to a report by eturbonews.com, with Belmond, Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons and Aman topping the list. It is the second in the series of the annual world’s best luxury brand, which made its debut last year.
The rating is as a result of the conscientious research undertaken by Luxury Travel Intelligence (Luxury travel experts) in the past 12 months to apply the perfect assessment process – a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
The algorithm was amended slightly from last year, and now encompasses 123 touch points relevant to the luxury hotel sector (up from 118). Each has its own weighted score value with a total maximum accumulative score of 4494.
Note that the 123 touch points relate to overall brand performance, rather than the performance of individual properties. It’s all about a brand’s ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff.
Continuing investment and how well it is executed is also a major factor, particularly in regard to new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones.
This year’s results are reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets.
Here are the top 12 luxury hotel brands for 2019: 1. Belmond 83.1% (4); 2. Mandarin Oriental 81.4% (5); 3. Four Seasons 79.4% (7); 4. Aman 78.9% (1); 5. Oetker Collection 78.6% (2); 6. Auberge 76.8% (6); 7. Rosewood 76.1% (11); 8. Six Senses 74.3% (3); 9. St. Regis 73.1% (10); 10. COMO 71.4% (-); 11. One&Only 69.3% (9); and 12. Anantara 67.1% (-).
Other brands that rated sufficiently to be monitored throughout the year are (in alphabetical order) Alila, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Fairmont, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Peninsula, Raffles, Ritz Carlton, Rocco Forte, Shangri-La, Soho House and The Luxury Collection.
Brands that currently have less than 10 properties (our minimum requirement) but rate highly when applying our algorithm are (in alphabetical order) – Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, Maybourne, Montage and Soneva.
Luxury Travel Intelligence is a global members-only organisation, providing digital, up to the minute reporting for affluent travellers who wish to make informed travel decisions, based on our honest and highly detailed intelligence. We cover luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and nightlife, in granular detail. We do not sell travel, have a booking engine or carry advertising. Membership fees are our only revenue and we only answer to our members.
Travel and Tourism
Lucy Nyeri: Akwaaba is good for promotion, I will like to visit again
Last Month, September, was her first time in Nigeria, and she visited on business. To attend the 15th edition of the recently held Akwaaba African Travel Market. She was one of the exhibitors who paraded their products during the three days gathering; an art and craft specialist.
Lucy Nyeri, is a Kenyan but resides in Durban, South Africa, from where she runs her arts and craft business. She exhibited under the banner of her country, Kenya, and her presence attracted quite a lot of traffic to the stand.
Although she has had no time to explore Lagos, but she was amazed by the human and vehicular traffic, admitting how excited she was to finally step her foot on Nigeria’s soil having had stories about the country and encountered not a few Nigerians.
However, she expressed displeasure over the treatment meted to travellers at the airport as she was shocked when told to pay for a trolley before she could use it. She was in a confused and dumbfounded stage, but she was rescued by a Nigerian who offered to pay for her as she had no naira on her.
The money was later refunded with generous interest to the Nigerian by her host who were waiting for her outside the terminal building. Other than this ugly incident, she said she thoroughly enjoyed her visit, particularly the exhibition where she met with a lot of people and conducted brisk business.
‘‘It is not too bad in terms of marketing and I am hoping to get a positive feedback from it,’’ she said, adding that she would love to attend the exhibition again now that she has been exposed to it and knows exactly what the market and Nigerians want.
‘‘It is something that I will like to attend again, at least I have gotten the exposure and I know what is it that they want,’’ she disclosed. She is a teacher by training and profession and had a school in Nairobi that she was running before she was introduced into the art and craft business and since coming into the business over nine years ago, she has not looked back.
According to her, she creates her works by herself, source for the materials and whenever there is a large order to deliver, she employs more hands to assist.
‘‘A friend introduced me to this business and I actually love it. I still feel passion for teaching but I love art and I am actually a fast learner and I create new designs every day.
‘‘But I also teaches others how to do it and I have done it now for at least nine years and to be in a business for nine years it means you are doing well and I don’t mind doing it for more years and on a larger scale.’’
For her, one of the challenges she faces has to do with people not easily appreciating the high quality of the product. Also, the time consuming nature of it and getting the right market for the product.
Although the materials for her creations are readily available, however, she lamented the non – availability of the right colours, which she said takes time to get and put together to deliver on her order.
Travel and Tourism
ANJET honours Runsewe, Alabi, Awe, Uko
- Inaugurates executives, patrons
It was celebration time at the recently held tourism seminar by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) in Lagos, when the umbrella body for travel writers in the country honoured some of the operators in the tourism sector, and inaugurates its new executives as well as patrons.
On the honour list were the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, a patron of the association; and Chief Samuel Alabi of Eko Hotels and Suites, who is also a patron of the association and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), for their immense contributions to the development of the association and wellbeing of its members.
Also honoured was Tope Ogbeni Awe, ceo of Topcomm, who was a pioneering leader of the association for his leadership role and contributions to the growth and sustenance of the association while Ikechi Uko, publisher of atq.news.com and organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Accra Weizo and Jabamah, as well as a former member and president of ANJET, was honoured for creating Akwaaba platform for the promotion of African tourism.
The newly elected executive members of the association, with John Omololu Olumuiywa, publisher of Travelscope Magazine, as president; Franklin Ihijerika, publisher of Nigerianfranknews.com, as vice president; Ekene Okafor of VOA as treasurer; and Samson Ayuk of naijatrip, as secretary, were sworn into office alongside some of the new patrons of the association, which included: Nkwereuwem Onunge of Remlords Tours; Bankole Bernard, president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA); and Allen Onyema, chairman/ceo of Air Peace.
Others are: The director generals of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin – Coker; and National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Momoh M. Kabir; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Ladi Jemi – Alade of Jemi – Alade Tours; Alhaji Saleh Rabo, president of FTAN; and HRM Oba (Professor) Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Otta, Ogun State as well as Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, founder of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort.
Travel and Tourism
Lai Mohammed dreams big for Nigerian tourism
Nigerian tourism may in the next four years witness a new move if the big dream of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is anything to judge by, writes ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, as he examines the agenda recently unfolded by the minister
Background
It is obvious that there is no love lost between the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who is saddled with overlooking the tourism sector and the stakeholders and operators in tourism and culture. This development is on account of his handling of the sector during his first tenure as minister in the term of this present Muhammadu Buhari – led administration.
He is back on the seat again for another four years as he is among the few returnee ministers retained by President Buhari and handed the same portfolio on a platter of gold. If there is one good thing going for him, it is the fact that he knows the verdict on him from the different stakeholders in the tourism, art and culture sectors of the country, including the travel media, was not a positive one.
So, he is embarking on this second missionary journey not blindfolded from the reality on the ground and what the juror on him is. His countenance and body language during his brief meeting with the tourism and culture media last week in Lagos to brain storm on his new agenda also betrayed the fact Mohammed is somewhat uncomfortable with the media as he was not his usual ebullient himself but quite taciturn. Although he started on a delightful note as he stated that: ‘‘I am delighted to be here, and to meet with you again. I have called this meeting to enable us rub minds on how to move the tourism and culture sector forward. You, as critical stakeholders, are critical to any progress we may hope to achieve in this sector. I therefore, look forward to working more closely with you in this second tenure.’’
Unfortunately, there was nothing like mind rubbing as it was purely one way communication, with him reading out his prepared statement briskly and heading out of the hall leaving the journalists dumbfounded and confused as this is not the style of Mohammed who enjoys bantering and taking on journalists headlong without shying away from any issue posed to him. Looking back In any case, he expressed appreciation to the media for the support given to him during his first tenure and then went ahead to enumerate some of the achievements of the four years before unfolding his big dream for the sector in the new tenure.
‘‘Before I go further, let me first thank you for your strong support for us during our first term,’’ he stated. ‘‘I remember, with pride, your impressive cover
age of the 61st United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting in June 2018; and your largely positive reporting on the sector. ‘‘The successful hosting of that meeting could not have been possible without you. Of course, you also gave good coverage to our activities on your various platforms all through our first term.
Thank you all. ‘‘Today, I want to review what we did in the sector in the past four years and also set an agenda for the next four years. Looking back these past four years, there is a misconception in certain circles that we paid more attention to the information sector than we did to culture and tourism. This may appear so because the issues we usually deal with in the information sector are those that receive the bigger play in the media.
But I can tell you, with evidence, that we achieved a lot in the tourism and culture sector, or in the creative industry generally.’’ With the above, the minister would a p -peared to have admitted the worries expressed over the years by the stakeholders on the need to actually separate tourism and culture from information ministry because the minister and the workers in the ministry don’t fully understand the interplay at work here and therefore, are not able to work in tandem of what is expected.
It is for this reason that bodies like UNWTO has continued to advocate for tourism and culture ministry to be handled by a full fledge minister who is able to play up the importance of the ministry above others. Succinctly put Mohammed’s statement is an admission of failure on his part and his team to appreciate the delicate nature and balance of the multiple task assigned to them by the nation otherwise, the issue of misconception or information receiving a bigger play by the media will not come in. This was so because that was the way Mohammed and his team p l a y e d it out forgetting the fact that if you g r a s p p ro p – erly the enormity of tourism and culture task to information and apply the right communication and marketing mix and nuances required, the reverse ought to have been the case.
Therefore, the challenge facing him and his team is how to change the narrative, using culture and tourism as the main trust for communicating the issues of the ministry and the country because for every information on Nigeria, it is the duty of the ministry to always play it out from the tourism angle by examining the implication of it on the sector, which is very fragile.
But the problem as seen by many of the stakeholders is the lack of understanding of this critical element as the minister most often sees himself as the mouthpiece of the ruling party, and not even of the government, hence its very combative nature in communicating with Nigerians and the world, forgetting that this impact negatively on the country’s tourism and culture sector across the world. Some of the achievements outlined by the minister include:
The National Summit on Culture and Tourism held in April 2016 in Abuja, Roundtable in Lagos, which led to creating financing for the creative industry by the Central Bank of Nigeria; Fight against piracy; and Partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the British Council. Other notable achievements, according to the minister, are: Engagement with UNWTO; Hosting right of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meeting; Election of Nigeria as Vice President, Africa, at the 22nd General Assembly of the organisation in China; Tour of a number of tourist sites across the country; Attendance at festivals; and Showcase of the Eko Atlantic City during the 2016 World Tourism Day and the 2018 hosting of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meeting. Agenda for the next four years In looking ahead, Mohammed certainly knows that the road to the tourism windfall is not paved yet, hence he promised to ensure that more is done in the next four years to lift the beleaguered Nigerian tourism out of the nadir. ‘‘We promised to do even more for the sector, working with all stakeholders,’’ he said.
That appears good enough but what is of most importance is his admission that if the right thing is done for the sector, especially by the government, the sector has the capacity to turnaround the fortune of the nation. ‘‘This sector, if well harnessed, is capable of creating thousands of jobs for our evercreative and energetic youths,’’ admitted Mohammed. To this end, he shared his big dream for the sector in the next four years.
‘‘In this regard, please permit me to reel out, for the very first time since assuming office last August, the highlights of our agenda for the culture and tourism sector for the next four years, in order to build on the gains of the past four years.’’
As outlined by him, the ministry’s agenda include: ‘‘To set the necessary legal framework for the sector, we will conclude and launch the national policy on culture as well as the national policy on tourism; Finalise work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) Bill and submit it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and Establish the Endowment Fund for The Arts to create a legal framework for the financing of the sector.
On this score, the question that many stakeholders, particularly those in tourism, will be asking the minister and his team, is what about the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) that has been in abeyance since the days of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, with Adetokunboh Kayode, as minister of the defunct Ministry of Tourism and Culture? Other areas of focus by the minister are: ‘‘To make the National Summit for Culture and Tourism a yearly affair, starting from the first quarter of 2020; Ensure a regular meeting of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) to catalyse the growth of tourism.
We plan at least three meetings a year. ‘‘Kick-start the implementation of the parts of the Tourism Masterplan that constitute low-hanging fruits; Complete work on the establishment of Tourism Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), working with the UNWTO. ‘‘Institute a unified national celebration of the World Tourism Day, instead of the current situation in which we have multiple celebrations. Again, here the minister may be going against the established grain of the celebration of WTD by the UNWTO, which encourages every individual, locality, and state to celebrate the day while the ministry holds a national celebration of its own
However, it should be noted that while a number of states, localities, individuals and communities are trying hard to keep to this culture, the federal government or ministry has been failing in this regard. For instance this year, the national celebration was held in Asaba hosted by the Delta State government, however, the minister who was supposed to be the chief celebrant stayed away from the celebration.
Therefore, trying to follow the new route being proposed by the minister will only sound the death knell of WTD celebration in Nigeria rather, if the minister is serious about institutionalising an already existing practice, it is for him to keep to his bargain of the present status. Another vision of his is to: ‘‘Hold a National Council on Culture and Tourism in May next year, and then hold it yearly thereafter. Organise a Regional Summit on Culture and Tourism, starting next year, with a view to working with other countries in the West Africa sub-region to foster the development of the sector.’
’ This may just turn out to be another self aggrandising pursuit that will yield no concrete result. Already, there is enough regional conferences on tourism and culture, with many of such events hosted by Nigeria. In this regard, the minister’s focus should be on taking a look at the existing ones and ensuring that the federal government take advantage of them to advance the course of tourism in the country and the sub-region. A clear example is the Akwaaba African Travel Market, which is hosted yearly in Lagos, Nigeria and organised by a Nigerian, with governments and operators from Africa countries, including the west coast and across the world, attending to promote their destinations but sadly, this event is totally neglected by Nigeria government. The minister and his team never showed up for any of them during his first tenure despite several attempts made to have attend the exhibition.
This year’s edition was held last month without the presence of the minister and his team and even the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), whose remit it is to market and promote Nigeria. The only presence of the federal government at the event was the representation by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), with Otunba Segun Runsewe. Back to the minister’s vision: ‘‘Continue with our visits to tourist sites and attend as many festivals as possible across the country; Finalise work on and launch our National Festival Calendar this year. This is to attract more tourists, domestic and foreign, to these events; Get more sites in Nigeria inscribed as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organsiation (UNESCO) World Heritage sites; Explore private sector branding of the nation’s cultural centres abroad.
Again, some of these areas called for questioning as it will be interesting to know how many cultural festivals, and tourists sites were covered by the minister in the first tenure, their state and contribution made to them?
Also, it is appropriate to find out if the minister and his team know the way to the first ever cultural heritage site (Sukur Cultural Landscape) earned by Nigeria in 2000? And if they do, what is the present state and what efforts were made in the last four years by the ministry in developing, promoting and marketing them? It is only when these questions are answered in the affirmative that people may applaud the minister his quest for new UNESCO’s sites otherwise, what is the use of having the sites when as a government and people we lack the drive to maintain and promote them to the world? The same also applies to the issue of having private sector branding Nigeria’s cultural centres abroad.
Because it is on record that none of the four cultural centres hitherto operated by the country are functioning as they have all been closed down. These are located in Pelourinho, Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, Beijing, China,
Johannesburg, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago. . Except of course, the minister is referring to building new ones or bringing back to life the already closed centres, for which records have it that yearly allocations are made for them in the budget of the ministry. For this year alone, a budgetary allocation of N45 million was made for the centres whereas in 2017 budget, N68m was allocated while in 2018 budget N25, 641.023 was allocated for the centres in Brazil and China. ENDNOTE It is quite appropriate to dream but the issue remains whether the minister and his team have the capacity to realise a number of the issues outlined by him?
Two critical elements missing from his presentation are those of engagement with the private sector and the parastatals under his portfolio. If the minister must make any appreciable progress in the next four years, he must seek to engage more with the private sector and identify closely with every of their issues and carry them along in whatever the ministry does and also show interest in their activities by showing his presence and not shying away from attending their events. The same applies to the parastatals, which were largely left to operate on their own with no coordination or relationship of any sort.
This must change as the parastatals are the engine room of the ministry, and a situation where the minister and his team alone carry on as if those parastatals do not exist must stop. There must be a working synergy between the ministry and the parastatals and this must be extended to the private sector.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
-
Show Biz8 hours ago
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
-
Show Biz8 hours ago
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
-
News8 hours ago
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
-
News19 hours ago
EFCC’s prosecutor accuses Fayose of influencing witness
-
Politics7 hours ago
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
-
Aviation23 hours ago
South Africa grounds Air Zimbabwe jetliner over debt
-
Sports7 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…