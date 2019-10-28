Metro and Crime
Six-year-old schoolboy disappears in Anambra
Police in Anambra State have started a frantic search for a six-year-old boy, who went to school and didn’t return home.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, on October 23, at 2p.m., said a case of missing persons was reported at Oyi Division by Mrs. Ekeke Ngozi of Umuobi village, Akwuzu. The woman reported that her two grandchildren went to school, but did not return home.
He said: “Police circulated the signal through the control room and the following day, one of the missing child, Chiemerie Nwafor (6), was found by police operatives attached to 33 Division and reunited with his parents, while effort is being intensified to find the second missing child, Onyeka Nwafor, also age six.
“Onyeka was in his school uniform, yellow top and green, as at the last time he was seen. He is dark in complexion and about three and half feet tall without a tribal mark.
“The command implores members of the public with useful information about the child’s whereabouts to report at the nearest police station or through the following police emergency number – 07039194332.”
Incidentally, this is not the first time a child would be missing in school in Anambra State.
IG’s wife planning to take over our shops –Traders
Over 120 traders, operating at the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Phase 2, Plaza, Computer Village, Ikeja, have accused wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs. Fatima Adamu, of attempting to take over their shops and destroy their source of livelihood.
According to them, Adamu has concluded plans to demolish the shops, construct new ones and then release the shops.
Adamu is the national president of POWA. A source close to the IG’s wife, however, told our correspondent that the woman in question was not aware of the shenanigans going on in the market. It was learnt that a senior police officer’s wife has been using the name of the IG’s wife to carry out illegal eviction of the traders.
The woman is alleged to be colluding with a land developer to achieve this aim.
The traders, who came out on Friday armed with placards, said that the demolition would bring untold hardship on them and their family members.
They urged the IG, Mohammed Adamu, to look into their plight and plead with his wife on their behalf.
The traders argued that nobody bothered to carry them along in the planning of the alleged planned demolition.
The Chairman of POWA Plaza 2, Mr. Ebechukwu Enekwe, said that they were uneasy with the planned demolition, stressing that nobody was sure of ever getting his or her shop back.
He said: “A lot of us will suffer if this plaza is demolished. This is where majority of us make our living from. Many of us are still servicing bank loans which we took to pump into our business. If we’re displaced, we don’t know what would become of our wives, family members and children. Some of us have dependants.”
The former Vice President of the plaza, Mr. Mark Eze, disclosed that some of the traders had paid advance rent.
He added: “We’re appealing to the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State government to come to our aid. They should help us to stop this demolition plan. Our lives and the future of our children are being threatened.”
The Secretary of the plaza, Mrs. Benedict Osas, said: “A lot of widows are feeding their families through this plaza. Lives would become unbearable for them if this demolition is carried out. There are over 100 shops with over 2,000 employees in the plaza. If this plaza is demolished, the effect on us will be disastrous.”
The Lagos State Chairperson of POWA, Mrs. Sarah Ajani, said they had been resisted by the traders, insisting POWA also had a series of meetings with them, regarding the upgrading of the plaza.
Ajani explained that the disagreement started when the occupants of POWA Phase 2, were given a letter of eviction in July to vacate the premises for reconstruction in September which was later shifted to December following pleas.
She said: “The eviction notice was given to them following the directive of the Ministry of Environment to us to upgrade it or face demolition by the state. The National President of POWA, Mrs. Fatima Adamu, had earlier signed a letter indicating that traders with genuine allocation documents from POWA in the old structure shall be reapportioned shops by POWA from the shops accrued to it when the new structure is fully completed.
“The same number of shops demolished shall be reapportioned to the original tenants upon completion of the new structure. We are doing this in a bid to meet up with the standard of Lagos State Ministry of Environment. The purpose is to create an ultramodern plaza with better facilities and create more shops that would accommodate more officers.”
The Liaison Officer of POWA, who gave her name simply as Inspector Esther, said that the demolition became necessary after receiving complaints that the structure had weakened, necessitating it being reconstructed.
She added: “Even those who have paid in advance will reach an agreement with their landladies and continue doing business till the time their supposed rent will expire or be renewed.”
After sex, 23-year-old lady steals SUV, phones, N1m
Detectives attached to Ikeja Police Station have arrested a 23-year-old lady, Deborah Nwachukwu, for allegedly stealing a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Ikeja area of Lagos State.
The victim, identified simply as Patrick, invited Nwachukwu to help him clean up his house. The victim was said to have met the lady around Shoprite where she was selling some cleaning products.
Nwachukwu reportedly stole Patrick’s car and N1 million about 2a.m on October 20, at MKO Street off Toyin Street, Ikeja.
Patrick said when they met at Shoprite, they both agreed on N2,000 service fees to clean up his house. But according to him, the agreement was not only to clean the house alone but to also make love together.
The suspect, an indigene of Abia State, who resides at Number 19, Irewale Street, Ipade area, stole two Samsung S10 phones, a wristwatch, perfume and N1 million cash from the victim.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said after Patrick reportedly had sex with Nwachukwu, she noticed that the victim had fallen asleep so she quickly took his two phones, a wristwatch, a designer perfume, some cash and his Jeep. She, thereafter escaped from the house after locking Patrick up in the room.
Elkana said that after a complaint was lodged, a team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikeja, CSP Gbenga Ogunsaki, later arrested the suspect and all the stolen items were recovered from her.
The PPRO said the suspect had been charged to court and remanded in a correctional facility.
Housewife dies procuring abortion from quack doctor
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 56-year-old quack doctor, Salahudeen Jamiu, for allegedly carrying out a failed abortion on a housewife, Kehinde Olakitan.
The abortion, the police said, led to Olakitan’s death.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said it occurred at Igberen area of Sango-Ota.
He said the suspect, who operates Mojisola Maternity Clinic, was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased at the Onipanu Division.
According to him, the body of the housewife, a mother of four, was dumped in the frontage of a house close to her residence.
Oyeyemi added that the police nabbed the suspect last Thursday after detectives launched a manhunt for him.
He said: “The suspect was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased who reported at Onipanu Division that he received a call from one Dupe Odebunmi, who claimed to be a nurse that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan, was sick and on admission at Mojisola Maternity Clinic belonging to the suspect.
“He stated further that on getting to the clinic, he found nobody there, but on his way back home, he discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house.
“Upon the report, the DPO, Onipanu Division, SP Magdalene Adeniji, detailed her detectives to launch a serious manhunt for the operator of the maternity centre.
“On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased who was brought to him by her friend by name, Dupe Odebunmi, and that the deceased, a mother of four, died in the process.
“He confessed further that it was out of fear that made him dumped her corpse in the frontage of a house close to the woman’s residence.”
The PPRO added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ota for autopsy.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.
Oyeyemi quoted the police boss as appealing to members of the public to always patronise qualified health providers whenever the need arose instead of seeking medical assistance from quacks and unqualified practitioners.
Two-storey building collapses in Jos
A two-storey building yesterday collapsed at Butcher Line, Dilimi near Zololo Junction in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The collapse came barely three months after a three-storey building caved in at the same area where about four persons died while several others were injured.
It was that many people survived yesterday’s building collapse as there was no loss of life.
A resident of the community, who gave his name simply as Nura, said the building collapsed about 3.04p.m.
In Jjuly, when a three-story building collapsed in the same community, the state government ordered that buildings not properly structured within the metropolis be demolished.
The state Deputy Governor, Prof Sony Tyoden, had during a visit to the collapsed building site in July, called on the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) to be proactive in its professional responsibilities to prevent recurrence of such calamities.
He said: “When people are constructing buildings they should make sure they get the appropriate authorities which is either Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) or the Ministry of Lands and Survey. The supervisory agencies should also do their own job.
“And I’m also saying that from now onwards, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB,) the Ministry of Lands and Survey and the security agencies should move from street to street, identify buildings that are not properly structured, mark them for demolition; and we are going to demolish them.”
It was also learnt that the JMDB officials had since July commenced demolition of buildings which were substandard which received support, especially from stakeholders.
Meanwhile, government officials were yet to issue statement on the latest building.
Fayemi’s wife offsets stranded nursing mothers’ bills
Wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, has paid the bills of seven post-natal patients, who have been stranded at the State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, since September.
About 4p.m. on Friday, the governor’s wife got to know about the challenges of the patients on WhatsApp message through one of her aides, who is the Coordinator of Ekiti Development Foundation (EDF), Mrs. Bunmi Alonge.
Fayemi immediately sent Alonge, along with another aide, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, to the hospital to ascertain the situation.
Lawal said: “The cases were verified and it was discovered that seven patients, among who were two teenagers and five others with ectopic pregnancy cases had been discharged from the hospital at various times since September but were not allowed to go home due to their indebtedness to the hospital.”
Records available at the hospital showed that the seven patients were owing N682,300.
The patents are Pelumi Arowosafe, Olaleye Kemisola, Olabiyi Funmilayo, Taiwo Ayomide, Blessing Wisdom, Kolade Grace and Olasehinde Damilola.
Alonge and Lawal represented the governor’s wife at the weekend to ensure the release of the patients to their respective families from the hospital.
Alonge told the patients that the wife of the governor, after reading their plight in a WhatsApp message, directed that they should be released immediately while their bills had been promptly settled by her.
She said: “Within 10 minutes after reading about your plight and indebtedness to this hospital about 4p.m. on Friday, Erelu Bisi Fayemi directed that we should come around to pay your bills so that you can go back to your various homes with your new babies and families.”
The patients expressed gratitude to Fayemi for her empathy which led to their discharge from the hospital.
The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of EKSUTH, Dr. Olusoji Solomon, who represented the Chief Medical Director (CMD), appreciated the wife of the governor for her regular gestures on such issues.
He said: “On behalf of the Chief Medical Director and the entire team of this hospital, we want to appreciate the kind gesture of Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who, as usual, decided to offset the bills of these patients, may the Almighty God continue to bless her abundantly.”
Citizens’ trust, support key to agency’s success –Oyebade
No security agency in the country can succeed in its operations without the support and trust of citizens.
The Assistant-Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr. Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, in charge of Zone 11, Osun and Oyo states, disclosed this during the inauguration of the upgraded Awe Divisional Headquarters.
He said: “No police agency can succeed in its mandate without the consent, support and trust of the citizens they are engaged to serve and protect regardless of how well equipped, trained or motivated they may be.”
Oyebade explained that the upgrading of the police station became imperative in order to meet security needs of the fast expanding community.
He added: “The justifiable crave for safety in the face of daunting security challenges underscores the need to redefine our security architecture to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for effective, efficient, intelligence-driven and service-oriented police force capable of providing safe and secure environment where peace and tranquillity strives.”
Oyebade added that the provision of robust security network for protecting all Nigerians including other nationals domicile in Nigeria was the primary concern of the Nigeria Police Force.
He said: “This objective is premised upon the vision and mission of the Force within which community policing is situated. Community policing, as a policing philosophy and pragmatic policing strategy as practised in more developed democracies, and as being canvassed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, emphasises public partnership that could engender quality service delivery.
“The mutual partnership between the police and the policed has always formed the cardinal policy thrust of the administration of the IG and has formed the bedrock of his policing philosophy that must and should be embraced by peace-loving individuals, groups and communities.”
The AIG maintained that realising the importance of such conscious and voluntary collaboration, made the IG, in a keynote address delivered at the South-West Geo-political Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan on September 2, 2019, to advise that, “we must, as a strategy, strengthen partnership among ourselves as a community on the one hand, and between the community and the police on the other hand.”
This was because, according to him, “the strength of this partnership and the commitment of all actors within the process will undoubtedly, influence the extent of success we can record against criminals”.
Oyebade assured the people of Awe that the Oyo State Police Command and indeed the entire Zonal Command would not falter in their concerted efforts to provide adequate security, not only for Awe community but as well as every part of the state.
He said: “We have demonstrated this over time through several arrests of notorious, dare-devil armed robbery, kidnap suspects and other criminal elements who had hitherto served as a cog in the progressive wheel of the community and pains in the neck of innocent citizens.
“The Oyo State Police Command has demonstrated its commitment to security through recovery of cache of arms and ammunition from bandits, recovery of plethora of vehicles, motorcycles, household utensils and other valuable property stolen by criminal elements who until now festered in some parts of the state.
“We have demonstrated this through proactive and visibility policing in form of constant aggressive vehicle patrol, stop-and-search, intelligence-led raids thereby dissipating criminals and their hideouts. By so doing, we have further demonstrated our commitment to fighting heinous crimes, building people’s confidence and bringing succour to all.
“We will continue to do more while relying on the continued support of the good people of the state. As this police division is being commissioned today, I assure you that we will put the upgraded facility to good use. The effort of the community has further challenged us to redouble our efforts towards making the community safer.
“I assure the people that the policemen serving here and additional personnel that will be deployed later to boost the manpower capacity of the new division will be diligent and highly professional in their duty and relationship with members of the Awe community and its environs.”
Man snatches baby from mother, smashes her head
Police have arrested a man, Isiaka Ayobami, for allegedly snatching a one-year-old baby from her mother and hit her head on the ground at Isheri area of Lagos State.
The mother and her baby were going somewhere, when the suspect accosted them, grabbed the baby from her mother’s back and smashed her head on the ground. The baby died on the spot.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said before help could come the mother’s way the suspect had shattered the baby’s head.
Elkana said On October 26, about 6.30p.m., Alhaji Garuba of Number 7, Ayo Ijaiye Street, reported at Isheri Police Station that while at Berger, he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka, that Isiaka Ayobami of Number 2, Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri forcibly seized his daughter, Aishat Isiaka, a one-year-old baby from her mother and hit her head on the ground.
The mother immediately raised the alarm that attracted the residents of the area who chased the suspect and caught up with him.
According to the PPRO, Ayobami was almost lynched by angry mob but was rescued by the police.
In another development, a 35-year-old man, Adekunle Osun, has been arrested for allegedly breaking through the ceiling to gain entrance into the residence of Lolso Ojo at Number 28, Shobande Street, Akoka area.
During interrogation the suspect confessed that he broke through the ceiling in order to steal electronics and money from the victim’s house.
Elkana, however, said the suspects would be charged to court.
Lagos threatens demolition of 200 distressed buildings
Muritala Ayinla
Concerned by the impact of continued heavy downpour on weak structures, the Lagos State Government Sunday warned owners and developers of over 200 identified distressed buildings across the state to act as directed or lose the properties completely.
The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Abiola Kosegbe, an engineer, who gave the warning, said that the details of some of the identified distressed buildings which the Agency had hitherto captured will soon be published in national newspapers.
Hence, she appealed to occupants of the identified distressed buildings to vacate the endangered premises in order to save lives and properties.
She noted with disdain how several buildings had collapsed in recent times due to inadequate foundation design and use of substandard building materials, adding that the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will leave no stone unturned in his bid to achieve zero-tolerance to building collapses in the state.
The LASBCA boss called for the need for the public to build right by ensuring that soil investigation is carried out on all sites before commencing construction . This will ensure that the engineers design the right foundation which is the bedrock of all buildings.
According to her, only the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has the mandate to identify and remove any distressed building and enjoined owners to provide a complete structural stability report within the statutory time limit given.
Ebonyi threatens to seal hotels, clubs over immorality
Ebonyi State government, on sunday threatened to seal some hotels,
restaurants and drinking joints in the state for allowing criminals to hide in them to perpetrate evils in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief
Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this in a statement in Abakaliki.
He expressed dismay that hoodlums have formed the habit of hanging out in hotels, restaurants and joints in the state till late in the night from where they usually take off to perpetrate crimes and all forms of anti-social vices in the state capital.
The government also observed that some managers of night clubs in the state have allowed some of their customers to parade a retinue of minors and under aged youths especially teenage girls below the age of 18 years who it said usually indulge in all manner of immoral lifestyle at awkward hours of the night without recourse to the state government’s Attitudinal Change Campaign.
It therefore threatened to revoke the right of occupancy of any landlord or penalize any hotel manager for condoning such immoral conduct which, according to it, tend to compromise the future of the
youths.
