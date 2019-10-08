Snag as global oil industry’s job losses hit 500,000

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to raise the minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) for the industry to 65 per cent could push lenders into risky lending practices, thereby leading to an increase in non-performing Loans (NPLs), writes Tony Chukwunyem

I

f latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is anything to go by, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country would appear to be making progress in their struggle to curb non-performing loans (NPLs).

NPLs data

For instance, the “Selected Banking Sector Data Q2 2019” report released by the NBS at the end of last month, shows that NPLs in the nation’s banking industry have continued their downward trend in recent months, falling to N1.44trillion in the second quarter of this year from N1.67trillion in Q1.

Also, figures obtained from the CBN indicate that the total NPLs of DMBs declined to N1.79 trillion in 2018 from N2.36 trillion in the previous year.

Commenting on the data, the apex bank had noted that “the downward trend is a good indicator of the effectiveness of the recovery efforts of the banks and the regulatory support of the CBN towards achieving lower NPLs, even though the ratio remains above the prudential requirement of five per cent.”

Similarly, in its 2018 annual report released last month, the NDIC had stated that “total credit extended by the DMBs to the domestic economy amounted to N15.29 trillion in 2018, representing a 3.90 per cent decrease from the N15.91 trillion recorded in 2017. Similarly, the industry’s non-performing loans decreased by 25.15 per cent to N1.79 trillion in 2018 from N2.36 trillion in 2017.

‘’The banking industry was exposed to high credit risk as depicted by the high NPLs ratio of 11.70 per cent as at December 31, 2018, though an improvement when compared with NPLs ratio of 14.84 percent recorded as at December 31, 2017. The industry NPLs ratio of 11.70 percent exceeded the maximum prudential threshold of 5 percent for DMBs.”

Given the massive crisis that the banks contended with in 2009, 2010 as a result of bad debts, the recent improvement in industry NPLs ratios was clearly good news to financial analysts and stakeholders. Perhaps this is why fresh measures announced by the CBN to boost lending to the real sector of the economy have set alarm bells ringing in some circles that lenders could again soon be facing the risk of rising NPLs.

LDR hike

Specifically, in a move it said was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, the CBN had in a letter dated, July 3, 2019, directed all DMBs to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019. The LDR is the portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans.

The apex bank also warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. This means 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.

Sanctions

Although, CBN, at the expiration of the September 30 deadline, announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019, it went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18billion for failing to comply with its initial deadline.

The banks sanctioned included four Tier 1 lenders-Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, UBA and GTB- and three international banks-Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Rand Merchant Bank.

Others were FBN Quest Merchant Bank, Jaiz Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank and Sun Trust Bank.

A breakdown of the charges show that Citibank was sanctioned N100.774 billion, Firstbank (N74.67 billion), FBN Quest Merchant Bank (N270 billion) , FCMB (N14.37 billion), GTBank (N25.15 billion) and Jaiz bank (N7.53 billion).

Others are Keystone Bank (N4.16 billion), Rand Merchant Bank (N2.82 billion) Standard Chartered bank(N30.03 billion), SunTrust Bank (N1.70 billion), UBA (N99.68 billion) and Zenith Bank (N135.63 billion).

Bankers’ Committee stance

Expectedly, the sanction was one of the issues discussed by bank chief executive officers at the Bankers’ Committee meeting in Abuja last Thursday.

Addressing the media in Abuja after the meeting, the bank CEOs said they fully supported the CBN moving the LDR from 60 to 65 per cent. They also denied that the N499.18billion levied 12 of them was neither a sanction nor a penalty.

In fact, in his remarks, GMD, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The loan to deposit policy of the central bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system. It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congruence with CBN in implementing the initiative.

“Everyone of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December. The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continues economic activities.”

Continuing, the Zenith Bank CEO said: “CBN never said there is going to be fine. The circular said at the cutoff point, in the event that you don’t meet the threshold, funds will be debited from you and added to your CRR. What you have there is not a fine, neither is it a levy but a shortfall based on the parameters set by CBN. It’s going to be a continued dynamic process.”

Corroborating, MD, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd, Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion in an 11-week period.

“This was a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to support economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.

Analysts’ reactions

However, financial experts here in Nigeria and overseas all seem to agree that the increase in LDR will hurt the nation’s banking industry as it could push lenders into granting risky credit, thereby swelling NPLs ratios.

In a statement it issued on July 5, for instance, Fitch Ratings said it believed the CBN move “will push some banks to significantly increase lending to riskier borrowers, potentially with looser underwriting or underpricing of risk.”

Indeed, in the wake of the new LDR requirement, Fitch said it had raised its 2019 loan growth forecast to an average of 10 per cent for Nigerian banks that it rates, compared with one per cent growth in 2018.

According to the agency, “achieving the new LDR requirement in such a short timescale will be very difficult for some banks given their lending levels, particularly if customer deposits continue to grow at present rates. The sector’s overall LDR was 57 per cent at end-May, according to CBN data. This is low relative to many markets, and reflects banks’ concern about the risk to asset quality from Nigeria’s often volatile operating environment. Nigeria’s largest banks, with the exception of Access Bank, have LDRs below or close to 60 per cent and will be among the most affected by the new requirement.”

Besides, Fitch stated: “It is unlikely that there is sufficient demand from good-quality borrowers for banks to meet the target without relaxing their underwriting or pricing standards. Banks continue to struggle with high impaired and other problem loans, which is partly the cause for muted lending since 2016.

“The present operating conditions are not conducive to loan growth, and rapid lending during the fragile economic recovery could increase asset-quality problems in the future. Chasing loan growth could also weaken banks’ profitability if they cut margins to attract customers, and because of the need to set aside expected credit loss provisions under IFRS 9 when loans are originated.”

Stating that it will monitor how lending will develop in the third quarter both at the sector level and at individual banks, Fitch warned that “fast loan growth, particularly relative to the market average, or other signs that a bank’s risk profile may be deteriorating, could lead to negative ratings actions.

“Asset quality and capitalisation are key rating sensitivities for Nigerian banks, and could deteriorate as a result of fast loan growth. Most Nigerian banks’ Issuer Default Ratings are constrained by the country’s operating environment and ‘B+’/Stable sovereign rating.”

Similarly, in its reaction, CSL Stockbrokers cautioned that compelling banks to lend under the current macro-economic conditions would result in a “buildup in NPLs given the sluggish growth in the economy and the high risk in the operating environment.”

It stated that this could pose a risk to financial stability as high NPLs will also directly affect the profitability of banks.

In addition, it noted that the LDR policy could impact banks’ Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR) as aggressive loan growth will affect capital of lenders, which are already close to their regulatory minimum CAR.

In the same vein, commenting on the CBN’s decision to further raise the LDR from 60 to 65 per cent, CardinalStone Research warned that it might lead to the re-emergence of asset quality concerns in the industry.

The said: “We see this as a possibility given the prevailing weakness in macro fundamentals, which likely explains banks’ cautious approach to loan growth. With the near term outlook for most consumer and manufacturing firms looking largely unfavourable on the back of recent fiscal measures, we believe that a desperate push to increase lending could lead to growth in non-performing loans.”

Significantly, the firm also predicted that the hike in LDR may depress banks’ Net Interest Margins (NIM).

It stated: “We see this as a possible negative consequence of CBN’s latest push as banks may be forced to reprice loans lower in competition for scarce quality obligors. This implied weakness in NIMs as well as the opportunity cost of relinquishing 50.0 per cent of the lending shortfall to the CBN could also negatively impact earnings. We expect that banks which have already been punished will be unwilling to get caught up in the storm again, as that will be a negative signal to investors.

“All in, we believe this development is largely negative for the banking sector, which has only just recovered from the weak asset quality issues prevalent since 2016. We also believe that the macro-environment is still too fragile to support strong growth in lending.”

Conclusion

As financial analysts pointed out at the weekend, CBN is well aware of the risks of higher NPLs highlighted by analysts. Thus, in the letter announcing the increase in LDR, it stated that “DMBs are required to continue to strengthen their risk management practices particularly with regards to their lending operations.”

So it does appear the apex bank believes that the urgent need to grow the economy makes its actions worth the risk.

Like this: Like Loading...