Snag as Nigeria falls out of world’s top gas exporters
Nigeria and Indonesia have in recent years lost their top five liquefied natural gas exporting status, according to Reuters’ survey.
The data of LNG bearing tanks reviewed that the United States had reduced the market share of these two countries and now holds 10 per cent of the gas market.
The report found that in the last two months, the order of the largest exporters had been Australia, Qatar, US, Canada and Malaysia.
Nigeria and Indonesia had previously vied between themselves to occupy one of the five slots.
According to the survey, the large volume of gas being pumped out by the US is causing the price of the commodity to trend downward.
The report also said that 46 million tons per annum gas exporting plants in the US were already in operation or ramping up.
On the other hand, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd produces 22 mtpa of gas annually.
It is still sourcing funds to expand its production to 30 mtpa.
Nigeria is still harbouring plans of constructing an ambitious gas pipeline that terminates in Morocco, in order to keep European markets in sight.
In the same vein, a projected decline in Nigerian oil for export in December became clearer on Thursday as preliminary programmes for more grades of oil emerged.
A trader said no export plans for the Erha stream were expected for December, potentially taking its usual 5-6 cargoes off the market.
Preliminary schedules for the Usan stream showed a single cargo, down from the usual two.
Among Nigeria’s four main crude grades, exports for Bonga were down to 92,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December from 158,000 bpd planned in November.
U.S. Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters’ poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.
Three cargoes are likely to remain from Angola’s November export schedule, including Mostarda loading on Nov. 12-13 as well as Dalia and Gindungo loading at the end of the month.
CBN disburses N50bn to textile industry
…signs MoU with military, paramilitary
λBuhari mandates apex bank to fund sector
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has so far disbursed N50 billion to textile industry in Nigeria out of N100 billion earmarked for the sector resuscitation.
Of the disbursed sum, N19.18 billion was granted to finance nine ginneries for retooling their processing plants, in addition to granting them access to finance at single digit interest rate.
CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the amount last night in Abuja at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) and Ginning Companies and Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association and Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, Paramilitary Institutions and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The MoU was to give impetus to the president’s Executive Order 003, which compels both military and para-military bodies to source their official clothing locally.
The event was witnessed by Governors Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Deputy President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu; Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and other top officials of Army, Navy and FRSC.
Asked how much CBN has committed into textile sector revamp, Emefiele said: “If we want to take the intervention from cotton farmers to the ginnery, we have spent close to N50 billion. And it does not end there. Some of the garment factories have also come asking for some facilities for them to also retool and also do more of sewing of these garments. I believe this will run to over N100 billion.
“The important thing is not about the money; it is about the fact that we seize this opportunity to create jobs; we seize this opportunity for the industries that are moribund and dead to come alive again in Nigeria and, by extension, help to grow the GDP of the country.”
Emefiele described the event as symbolic, which will restore Nigeria to its past feat in textile.
“Today’s MoU signing sets a significant milestone for enforcement of Mr. President’s Executive Order 003 as well as foster closer business collaboration among these stakeholders on a sustainable basis. This ceremony also represents a landmark event being part of the measures the CBN along with other stakeholders such as the NACOTAN, Nigerian Ginners Association, Nigerian Textile Manufacturers and Garments Association, Armed Forces and Uniformed Services, have embarked upon in order to revive Nigeria’s Cotton, Textiles and Garments (CTG) sector through ensuring local sourcing of all uniformed services and hospital theatre wears.
“Nigerian cotton, textiles and garment sector has been facing very difficult challenges resulting not only in the closure of over 150 textiles firms in Nigeria, but also loss of over two million jobs beginning from the cotton farmers to the ginneries and textile firms.
“Farmers and processors had to deal with low quality seeds, rising operating cost and weak sales due to high energy cost of running factories, smuggling of textile goods and poor access to finance. Smuggling of textiles goods alone is estimated to have cost the nation an import bill of over $4 billion annually on textiles and apparel.
“Like I said earlier, this led to a situation where most of the textile factories, all stopped operations and the workforce in Nigeria’s textile industry stands at less than 20,000 people today from about two million in the boom years.
“In addition, a large proportion of our clothing materials are imported from Asia and countries in Europe. Today, we are here to witness a paradigm shift not only through well-crafted speeches but through dedicated and carefully planned actions that are holistic and will encompass every node of the CTG value chain,” the CBN governor noted.
Recalling painstaking efforts of CBN to revive the sector, which began in May 2019, when the bank took the first step in Katsina State with the flag-off of input distribution to 150,000 cotton farmers, cultivating 150,000 hectares in 23 states of the federation, he said the cotton planted by farmers had begun yielding fruits ready for off-taking from the month of November.
“This committee is driving the initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton production and textile materials within a span of three years. In this regard, we have held consultative meetings with state governments on ways to reduce the operational cost of running textile factories within their respective states.
“State governments have indicated their interest in providing captive power plants in industrial areas where textile manufacturers operate, in order to enhance their productivity and reduce the operational cost of running their factories. We believe that through these initiatives, all the businesses along the cotton-textile value chain can come alive again thereby helping to improve the economy of our states,” he said.
USSD row triggers financial inclusion concerns
Even though a truce might have been called in the row between telcos and banks over the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges, the disagreement thrown up by both parties could still undermine the nation’s financial inclusion strategy. Tony Chukwunyem reports
n January this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it had finalised the review of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), which it adopted in 2012.
Financial inclusion targets
According to the apex bank, while the review’s findings revealed some of the challenges hindering financial inclusion in the country, they also showed that the nation had made progress in its quest to boost financial inclusion.
As the CBN noted, the review showed that in 2016, 58.4 per cent of Nigeria’s 96.4 million adults were financially included comprising 38.3per cent banked, 10.3per cent served by other formal institutions and 9.8per cent served by informal service providers.
The regulator thus stated that “in 2020, Nigeria plans to have 70 per cent of its adult population in the formal financial services sector and 10per cent included in the informal sector.”
Furthermore, the CBN had also stated that for the purpose of the revised NFIS, “financial inclusion is achieved when adult Nigerians have easy access to a broad range of formal financial services that meet their needs at affordable costs. The services include, but not limited to payments, savings, credit, insurance, pension and capital market products.”
The regulator also explained that the implication of the definitions was that “the requirement for financial products should be simple enough to bring such services within easy reach of all segments of the population; services should be broad enough to enable access, choice and usage and specifically include but not limited to payments, savings, credit, insurance, pension and collective investment products; financial products should be designed to meet the needs of clients taking into cognizance income levels and nearness to clients to be served through proper and appropriate distribution channels and prices for financial services such as interest rate and other indirect costs should be affordable even to low income groups.”
Significantly, in August, the CBN Governor and Chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, Godwin Emefiele, announced that while the nation’s objective of achieving 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020 remained unchanged, he had set a target of 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for the country by 2024. Emefiele had stated that the new target of 95 per cent was realisable if all stakeholders collaborate to make it happen.
MTN notification
However, on October 20, Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, sent SMS to its customers informing that “Yello, as requested by your bank, from October 21, we will start charging you directly for USSD access to banking services. Please contact your bank for more information.”
USSD, which stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, is a banking app that enables bank customers to carry out transactions using short codes without the need for Internet connectivity.
Since its introduction, USSD banking has been widely embraced by bank customers due primarily to the fact that they find it quite easy and convenient to use.
Indeed, in a report earlier this month, New Telegraph had cited the strong growth of mobile payments, especially, the USSD-based mobile payments, as one of the factors hindering adoption of Internet banking in the country. This newspaper had also noted in the report that although a recent report released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) had indicated that mobile apps were the most preferred channel for interbank money transfer in the country, the organisation also stated that “recently, we have observed that USSD has made the most gains with regards to channel acceptance. While mobile apps still remain the most preferred channel with 44 per cent of total transactions, USSD is closely catching up.”
According to NIBSS, the channel for USSD banking had grown from 25 per cent usage in 2017 to 35 per cent in 2018 while the use of mobile apps grew by just one per cent when compared to 2017.
Before MTN’s notice to its customers, telcos charged customers per USSD session. Although this charge differed across networks, the highest was N20 per session. As industry watchers pointed out, with MTN’s announcement, it meant that customers would be charged N12 for every minute spent on the USSD channel.
Coming on the back of CBN’s introduction of charges on cash deposits and withdrawals above certain thresholds, as well as Federal Government’s plan to increase VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent and collect it on online commerce, the MTN’s announcement, expectedly, sparked angry reactions from across the country, which were primarily directed at the banking industry. In fact, the Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, said he was not briefed before the announcement by MTN and ordered the suspension of the plan.
Emefiele’s intervention
As customers bombarded their banks with queries over the development and the lenders scrambled to distance themselves from it, the CBN governor held a press conference in Washington DC, where he was attending the IMF/World Bank Annual meeting, to also oppose the MTN move. News agencies reported Emefiele as saying that the regulator would stop the telco from going ahead with the plan.
He was quoted as saying “you are all aware that there is a drive for us to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria. I had made my commitments to Bill Gates Foundation as well as Queen Maxima that we would deepen financial inclusion and that by 2020 the rate of financial inclusion would have accelerated to about 80 per cent.
“At this time, we are close to about 65 per cent. We moved from about 42 per cent to 65 per cent in about 18 months and we believe that we can achieve this 80 percent if everybody, that is the bank and telecoms companies, cooperates with us.
“About five months ago, I held a meeting with some telecoms companies and leading banks in Nigeria, at CBN in Lagos and the issue on cost of USSD came up. We came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost, meaning that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecoms companies. But the telecoms companies disagreed with us and said it was an additional investment in infrastructure and that for that reason, they needed to impose the charge. I appealed to them to please review this downwards and they refused.
“I understand that about three to four weeks ago, rather than reduce it, they went ahead to increase by 300 per cent. I opposed it and I have told the banks that we would not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give these businesses to the telecoms companies and I leave the banks and the telecoms companies to engage.
“And I have told the banks that they have to move their business and move their traffic to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible and if not at zero cost and there is where we stand and we must achieve it.”
Bank CEOs’ stance
Similarly, barely 24 hours after the CBN governor’s press briefing in Washington, the Body of Bank CEOs issued statement refuting the claim by MTN that the banks called for the new USSD charges
The group said: “The banks did not ask MTN to start charging customers as contained in the text message. The decision on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for assessing USSD is entirely that of the telco company, in the same way a customer is billed for calls, SMS and data.
“MTN is the only company that is yet to implement end-user billing which is the standard practice for customer-initiated transactions. This is despite the fact that the banks, working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have engaged MTN over a period of more than one year to try and bring down the cost of USSD to aid financial inclusion.”
The bank CEOs also said in the statement that lenders were determined to pursue the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government, adding that they will “continue to advocate that telcos identify wholeheartedly with this laudable initiative and implement transparent and low pricing model in the use of USSD access codes.”
Truce
Although MTN has complied with government’s directive to suspend the planned increase in USSD charges, the telco, a few days ago, released a statement saying there is need for dialogue among stakeholders to resolve the issue.
In the statement, Uto Ukpanah, MTN’s Company Secretary, said the telco initially resisted calls for end-user billing as suggested by bank CEOs.
The company said it relented after exhausting avenues for engagements. It called for dialogue among stakeholders for a solution to be reached.
It stated: “It is in fact in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Govern ment that we resisted the calls for end-user billing. We relented only after exhausting avenues of engagement with the banks in pursuit of a model that enabled a single charge.
“We believe separate charges by the banks and telecoms companies are an unnecessary burden on the consumer especially the target group that the National Financial Inclusion Strategy is aimed at. With this in mind, it is imperative for all parties to approach the table and engage constructively towards a solution, putting the consumer at the fore of all decisions.
“The banks have been and still are our esteemed customers and valued partners. We look forward to collaborating with them and other stakeholders and will be glad to implement the decisions approved by our regulators.”
Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Chuka Okoli, told New Telegraph that although the government had directed MTN to suspend the plan, it was clear that there is deep distrust between the banks and the telco.
He said: “The main issue is that the telcos are not happy that the banks are raking in a lot of money through the USSD channel which essentially is their (telcos’) property. Having failed to get the banks to pay what they consider to be an appropriate price for their service, they resorted to pushing the cost to the customer. I can predict that the telcos will definitely look for a way to ensure that they are getting what they consider to be their just revenue from customers’ use of the USSSD channel.”
Last line
Regarding implications that the issue has for the nation’s financial inclusion target, Okoli said: “Even without the disagreement, a lot of us felt that the CBN’s target of 80 per cent financial inclusion by next year was too optimistic. With the lack of cooperation between banks and telcos, the CBN may have to set a fresh target.”
Q3: Tier 1 banks spend N267.25bn on personnel
Lenders’ cost structures remain major threat to earning sustainability
ven as they struggle to cut costs, the nation’s five Tier I banks spent a total of N267.25 billion as personnel expenses, according to third quarter 2019 results released by the lenders.
The figure is N19.74 billion above the N247.51 billion they spent in the corresponding period of 2018.
Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) comprise the banking industry’s first tier lenders.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ results for the period ended September 30, 2019, shows that only Guaranty Trust Bank reported a drop in its personnel expenses for the period under review.
A breakdown of the results shows that FBN Holdings spent the most on personnel expenses. The lender reported that its staff costs increased by 2.70 per cent to N71.61billion in Q3’19 from N69.73billion in the corresponding period of last year.
It was followed by Zenith Bank, which said its personnel expenses rose by 10.40 per cent to N57.07billion in Q3’19 from N51.69 billion in the same period of 2018.
Access Bank, which merged with Diamond Bank in April this year, said its personnel and rent expenses increased by 25.39 per cent to N56.07 billion in Q3 ’19 from N44.72 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
Also, UBA’s Q3’19 results show that its employee benefit expenses went up by 3.66 per cent to N55.20 billion from N53.25 billion in the same period of the previous year.
As earlier indicated, Guaranty Trust Bank did not report a rise in its personnel expenses. Rather, the lenders Q3 ’19 results show that staff costs fell by 2.92 per cent to N27.30 billion from N28.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.
Industry analysts point out that in the wake of the slump in oil prices in 2015 and the subsequent slipping of the Nigerian economy into recession in 2016, banks had to embark on tough cost cutting measures, including laying off of redundant staff and shutting unprofitable branches as part of strategy to cope with the harsh times and remain profitable.
In fact, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that 8,663 workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2017. Specifically, the data showed that banks sacked an average of 360 workers every week from January to June 2017.
The NBS also stated that in recent years banks have been employing more contract staff in their bid to cut costs.
Analysts also note that aside from sacking redundant staff and shutting unprofitable branches, most lenders have also tried to improve cost-effectiveness by optimising their various banking channels and reducing IT expenses.
However, New Telegraph’s analysis of banks’ results in the last one year shows an uptrend in their personnel costs. Financial experts attribute the development to the country’s inflationary environment as well as the industry’s unsustainable cost structure.
Commenting on banks’ full year 2018 results, for instance, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stated that while most banks reported increase in profit after tax and earnings, “cost structure (is) a major threat to earnings sustainability.” The financial expert also noted that “Tier 2 banks have higher cost-to-income ratio.”
However, in a recent report entitled: “The Productivity Agenda – Moving beyond Cost Reduction in Financial Services,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) urged banks to look beyond cost-reduction and restructuring measures for profitability and long-term survival.
The multinational professional services network contended in the report that traditional cost-cutting strategies come with inherent limitations, which it said, affect the overall impacts of the strategies on corporate performance and long-term sustainability.
It stated: “With banks struggling to improve their return on capital, many institutions are being forced to restructure and cut costs. Even in the asset management industry, where return on equity is higher than the financial services industry as a whole, there is downward pressure on margins and profitability. Cost cutting will only deliver so much. If financial institutions are to improve profitability in the long-term, they need to fundamentally improve the productivity of the enterprise.”
Commenting on the report, Financial Services Leader for PwC Nigeria, Sam Abu, said: “The cost cutting agenda adopted by many institutions since the financial crisis has, in essence, de-globalised the industry to make it more local or national, shrunk global footprints, divested businesses and shed clients.
Import bill on sugar rises to N22.06bn
ugar import bill has risen to N22.06 billion ($60.44 million) as two Lagos Port terminals took delivery of 188,085 metric tonnes of the commodity this month.
The tonnage is 9.95 per cent of 1.89 million tonnes of the projected imports for 2019.
The commodity was ferried by four ships to Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited.
Three of the vessels discharged 135, 655 tonnes of the consignment at GDNL with Kapetan Sideris leading with 47, 000 tonnes, Chariana L, 44,000 tonnes and Aruna Hulya, 44,655 tonnes.
Also, Desert Oasis offloaded 52,430 tonnes of the commodity at ABTL.
The country is still facing huge shortage of sugar despite the increased consideration given by government to improve local production.
Currently, the country’s sugar output accounts for only seven per cent of its demand while annual revenue generated by government is estimated at $24.88 million.
It is feared that the country will not meet its projected self-sufficiency by 2020 despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrower Scheme.
Under the scheme, the country is expected to produce 1.7 million tonnes of sugar annually but currently it has capacity to produce only 80,000 tonnes.
Total sugar production under the plan between 2013 and 2019 stood at 505,000 metric tonnes.
It was gathered that the low production of the commodity was responsible for importation of raw sugar from China, which has increased by 16.1 per cent within one year.
Finding revealed that between 2017 and 2018, the country imported raw sugar valued at $58.07 million
In 2017, Nigeria imported sugar valued at $26.9 million and 2018, $32.07 million from china alone.
Finding from Index Mundi, a global trade portal on Nigeria imports, revealed that importers ordered for some 1.89 million metric tonnes of raw sugar because of dwindling local production.
Also this year, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that Lagos Port Complex alone had taken delivery of some 935,000 tonnes of sugar valued at N109.7 billion ($300.46 million) between January and September, 2019.
The imports were discharged at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) and other terminals at Rivers Port.
The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr Latif Busari, had explained that the country was currently producing only five per cent of its total demand, while it imports the rest.
The council objective was to boost domestic production of sugar to attain self-sufficiency by 2020, but currently the country is only able to meet only 4.96 per cent of the projected sugar production.
Federal Government’s Nigerian Sugar Master Plan, which started in 2013, aims to achieve local sugar production level of about 1.7 million metric tonnes by 2023.
Government had in 2012 said that no sugar would be allowed to come into the country from 2019, but it was unable to meet the projected 1.66 million metric tonnes of the commodity under the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
In the plan, government introduced 20 per cent import duty and 75 per cent levy on refined sugar in 2019.
Part of the incentives to boost domestic production of sugar include a five-year tax for investors in the value chain; 10 per cent import duty and 50 per cent levy on imported raw sugar; 20 per cent duty and 60 per cent levy for imported refined sugar.
Need for more strategic firms to be listed
With the current state of the capital market, there is need to encourage more key companies to be listed on the local bourse. Chris Ugwu writes
nlike some markets in other climes, since the beginning of the economic meltdown in the mid-2008, the Nigerian capital market is yet to regain confidence due to the loss suffered by investors and the inability of market regulators to proffer a lasting solution to restore the market to its past glory as a bastion of the nation’s economy.
Investigations have showed that among the causes of the downward trend and eventual collapse of the market is the fact that the nation’s stock exchange is relatively small and unrepresentative of the size of the nation’s economy, underdeveloped, illiquid and operated for long in isolation from other markets. This is unsustainable and must change to engender development of the Nigerian economy.
It is believed that an enabling business environment, policies that promote ease of doing business and market forces in line with best practices are key factors that can encourage companies to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Analysts have continued to crave for connection between critical sectors of the economy and the capital market in order to broaden the market and create avenues for Nigerians to partake in wealth creation process.
Upstream oil firms like Shell, Chevron and telecommunications firms like Globalcom and 9mobile and above all the NNPC are yet to list on the Nigerian market, despite the huge returns these firms have reaped from the economy.
The question market operators and other stakeholders have continued to ask has bordered onturning around the market, hence, several players in the market are calling for the need to compel strategic companies such as oil, telecoms and power firms to be quoted on the stock exchange, considering this is the trend in most emerging markets.
It is also believed that for the local bourse to restore its past glory as an engine room for economic development, the regulatory environment in the Nigerian capital market would need to be reviewed in order to attract these large firms to list on the exchange.
However, clamour for new set of requirements to save investment in the stock market from further depreciation recently yielded fruit as Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NSE, aside previous review of listing requirements, which granted number of waivers to companies willing to list, recently made move to streamline listing process to be more effective and cost effective.
SEC, NSE restructure listing process
SEC and NSE have moved to make the processes involving listing more efficient and cost effective by streamlining the approval process.
The streamlined process, which came into effect on June 1, 2019, is aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on issuer’s by eliminating duplication of processes between the SEC and the NSE, reducing the time to market for the issuance and listing of securities and ultimately driving more listing on the exchange.
According to statements from SEC and NSE, with the streamlined processes, both regulators will carry out joint site visits of companies intending to get listed, following the registration of their securities with SEC. Also, certain offer documents such as the Vending Agreement, Underwriting Agreement, Trust Deed and ISPO, identified to be strictly within the jurisdiction of SEC are to be submitted only to SEC. Also, the exchange will rely on SEC for approval of offer documents such as a prospectus.
Mr. Isiyaku Bala Tilde, Ag. Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, said: “Streamlining the issuance process with the listing process of the NSE is a major milestone for the Commission in its quest to create an enabling environment capable of attracting New Listings. One of our core values is leading by example, and we hope that other stakeholders will also look inward to explore similar initiatives which will ensure quick time to market of securities in our market. We have no doubt that the streamlined process will enhance the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination.”
Speaking on this development, Ms. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE, said: “I commend the SEC for working with us in streamlining the listing process for securities on the exchange. The NSE is much obliged for the SEC’s demonstration of a worthy example of effective collaboration all through this process in the interest of the market.
“As an agile exchange, we are determined to make it easier for issuers to list their securities in our market in an efficient, timely and cost effective manner. The NSE began its collaboration with the SEC by identifying areas of duplication and overlap between the two organisations, paving way for a better experience for issuers. We believe this will potentially attract more issuers to list their companies and other securities on the NSE.”
MTN, Airtel’s boost to the market
Speaking recently on the performance of the capital market in 2019, the Acting Director General, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said the market had received a significant boost with the listing of MTN Nigeria and Airtel.
She said: “The primary market has witnessed a new trend in the last one year with the listing of the telecom companies (MTN Nigeria) and also the recent IPO and dual listing of Airtel.
“The dual listing of Airtel signifies the interest of the foreign issuers into the Nigerian capital market.
“Consequent to the Airtel IPO, some offshore companies are in discussion with the commission for an IPO that will be dually listed in Nigeria and the UK.
“If you look at the equities market, especially on the NSE, the market has lost about 16 per cent so far this year, on the back of relatively weak economic fundamentals and investors sentiments.
“However, as we are into the last quarter of the year, we hope to also see some improvement in the equities segment, especially as investors see opportunities to pick low-priced stocks.
“As you know, even in a down market, there are still opportunities, since what is down has a higher probability of rising.”
Oil and gas sector
Speaking on the back of MTN Nigeria and Airtel’s listing, Uduk said it would be a great thing for more companies in the oil and gas sector to list on the stock exchange.
“As you rightly said, the listing of MTN and Airtel was a very positive outcome and they substantial raised the capitalisation of the equities market. It also meant we now have the telecoms sector of the economy represented on the stock market.
“Therefore, it will be great to also have the petroleum sector well represented on our market and having NNPC will make it greater. Recall that one of the provisions of the petroleum industry governance bill (PIGB), if approved, is to list 10 per cent and an additional 30 per cent of NNPC companies between five and 10 years.
“If this is done, it will significantly improve the size and performance of our market. Meanwhile, it will also be important for the NNPC companies to be well commercialised such that they can return positive profits to their shareholders.
“I believe that with the country’s potential in the oil and gas sector as well as with appropriate governance and commercialisation policy, investors, the market and the entire economy will benefit from such listing and it will be a great achievement indeed,” she explained.
Uduk assured that the commission would continue to seek new ways to expand the market and release instruments that will make investment easier.
Government’s engagement
To enhance listing prospects, the stock exchange said that it had strengthened its government engagement efforts on privatisation and listing of state-owned enterprises.
The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the exchange was expected to take advantage of opportunities within this space during the current year.
“We also intend to maintain our collaborative efforts with public and private sector stakeholders to advocate for market friendly policies, and cater to infrastructure financing needs as well as other capital requirements necessary for sustainable economic growth. The exchange intends to work with the private sector as well, to catalyse the listing of more companies,” he said.
Last line
Encouraging more firms to list on the exchange is laudable but the local bourse on its part needs to speed up its evolution process and become more like its counterparts in other economies by adjusting its business and economic models from being only a source of raising capital for listed firms to one that creates economic linkages in Africa.
Govt, importers abandon Kaduna dry port
he Kaduna Inland Dry Port operated by Inland Container Nigeria Limited (ICNL) has been abandoned by importers, northern state governments, shipping lines and Niger Republic.
The dry port was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Kakuri, Kaduna State, in Junuary, 2018 to bring trade facilitation nearer to northern importers and land locked countries.
The National President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr Tony Iju Nwabunike, explained at a round table forum organised in Lagos by journalists that the dry port was currently hungry for patronage.
He said that the stakeholders, who supposed to make the place viable, did not understand the principles of dry port in the country.
Nwabunike stressed that the KIDP was made a port of destination operated with True Bill of Laden (TBL) just like the Apapa seaport and any other port.
However, the national president noted that the TBL was the source of problems for dry port.
The president explained that the shipping lines which supposed to give importers TBL were not doing it.
He said: “The shipping lines are saying that they cannot charge land freight to Kaduna Dry Port, they are supposed to charge the importer offshore so that when the cargo gets here, they will get it to Kaduna port but the logistics now becomes a problem.
“The shipping lines do not have the capacity to get the trucks, there are no locomotives and wagons from Nigerian Railway Corporation, so these have become the bane.”
Nwabunike said that the shipping lines had failed to issue the TBL because they did not have logistics to transport cargoes from Apapa port to the hinterland.
It was learnt that foreign shipping companies were expected to charge the importers freight rates and deliver their cargoes to the final port of destination.
He explained: “So many people want to import and have their goods final destination at the dry port, not Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri or Calabar; they would wait at the Kaduna to pick their goods. But you cannot puck your goods if you don’t have a TBL that states that the cargo is designated to Kaduna.”
Western Union launches real-time payments platform
estern Union has announced the launch of real-time cross-border payments integration in India through that country’s Unified Payments Interface, a real-time payments system developed by the National Payments Corp. of India, according to a company release.
Western Union customers from around the world will be able to make real-time payments to individual bank accounts in India using the recipient’s UPI ID instead of a bank account and routing number.
“We are expanding from our roots of creating one of the largest physical money movement networks covering the first and last mile in India to pioneering integration with India’s advanced real-time payment systems,” Western Union CEO, Hikmet Ersek ,said on a recent visit to India, according to the company.
Western Union also announced the launch of its WU.com digital platform in India under an agreement with Yes Bank. Customers will be able to transfer funds from their bank accounts into bank accounts in other parts of the world.
Edu360 2019: Union Bank seeks more investments in education
iting the pivotal role that education plays in the socio-economic development of nations, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has called on stakeholders not to leave the funding of the sector to government alone, but to collaborate in boosting investment in it.
The Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, made the call during the opening ceremony of second edition of the lender’s annual education festival, Edu360, held in Lagos last week.
The three-day event, themed: “Education Beyond Walls,” drew a wide range of stakeholders across the education ecosystem, including government officials, policy makers, teachers, parents, school owners, investors, students and other key participants, who offered suggestions and exchanged ideas on accelerating development and much needed investment in the sector.
Special guests at the opening ceremony included the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad.
According to Emuwa, given that Nigeria’s population is expected to increase from about 200 million currently to 400 million in the next 30 years (half of which are young people) and with the country reportedly having the highest number of out of school children, the need for more investment in the education sector could not be over emphasised.
He said: “We need to invest much more in the sector. The job of investing in education is not the job of government alone.”
The Union Bank boss noted that although government needed to increase funding of the education, the right environment has to be created to encourage the private sector to also invest in the sector.
Reiterating the Bank’s focus on education as a key driver of national development, he said: “Our goal over the next three days here at Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action necessary to move our education sector forward. We understand that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the needle and drive impact, we believe the key is creating scope for private investments in the sector.”
He stated that with technology and the internet changing the world so tremendously, Nigeria must focus on using technology to improve its education sector.
Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Vice President, Mr. Nwajiuba said: “It is possible for us as a country to restore education to its place – not juxtaposed by entrepreneurship or wealth creation; not looked down upon by certain groups in our society but embraced by all – working assiduously to deliver our respective responsibilities to empower our children and indeed, the future of our dear country Nigeria.
“Might I use this opportunity to congratulate the board and leadership of Union Bank for this feat – investing in a platform to bring all stakeholders together to discuss such important developments and trends in the sector.”
Similarly, speaking on one of the event’s topics, “Financial literacy for all”, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, commended Union Bank for the Edu360 initiative, which she described as “very roboust” as it provides the right experience for all participants in the education value chain.
She stated that as regulators: “ The CBN is trying to promote financial stability and economic development. At the core of financial stability is inclusion. Without Inclusion, we would be less stable than we would be if we had all of the citizens participating in the financial system.”
Continuing, she said: “There is a nexus between inclusion, financial education and economic development. There is enough research that has shown that without literacy, you are limited in your financial inclusion goals. If you look at the world’s economies you will discover that those that have the highest inclusion rates also have the highest financial literacy rates. So that is really critical.”
Mrs. Ahmad stated that the CBN was open to feedback on its financial literacy initiatives and was collaborating with a lot of interest groups on how to promote financial literacy.
New Telegraph correspondent reports that this year’s edition of the Edu360 was much bigger than the maiden edition which held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on October 23 and Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
For instance, the audience at this year’s edition was more than double the over 3,000 delegates at the 2018 event.
Over 200 teachers from government and private owned schools benefited from free training sessions as part of Union Bank’s drive to upskill the workforce of the important sector.
In addition to parenting panels and workshops, there were also various activities including digital training sessions, coding and robotics workshops and STEM classes. The fair also featured workshops and seminars to address sensitive issues concerning raising well-adjusted children in today’s world.
Some of the speakers and panelists at the event included Supo Shasore, SAN, Helen Marinho, Gossy Ukanwoke, Omowale David-Ashiru, Otto Orondaam and Henry Anumudu among others.
Brexit deals another blow to IPOs as African bank pulls out
London’s battered IPO market suffered a further blow on Tuesday when another float was pulled due to uncertainty about the UK economy and Brexit. The African Export-Import Bank cited “unfavourable market conditions” for the decision to postpone a £2.5 billion flotation.
That move comes just two weeks after Afreximbank, as it is known, excited the City by saying it wanted to tap London’s capital markets as part of expansion plans. While City watchers questioned why banking advisers at JPMorgan and HSBC could advise a U-turn in such a short space of time, they acknowledge that markets have been turbulent, making floats risky. WeWork pulled a $50 billion New York float at the end of September. Saudi Aramco is reportedly readying the largest ever stock-market listing after numerous false starts. In London, ditched floats include the £4 billion IPO of Kazakhstan tech firm Kaspi, which said in October that “unfavourable and uncertain market conditions, particularly in the technology sector”, made a shares sale impossible.
Figures from EY recently showed that London’s IPO market is at its quietest for a decade. Brexit isn’t the only factor. Bankers say private equity firms are awash with cash, allowing growing businesses to access the investment they need away from the demands of the stock market, reports The Evening Standard.
Autumn is typically a strong period for floats, but the market is likely to remain moribund. One banker said: “There is not a pipeline of IPOs and normally this is a good time of year to do them after summer and before the Christmas season. It’s a tougher environment. It’s a much quieter IPO season. Brexit is definitely a factor but it masks other things which are important. Private equity has a huge amount of money and it’s less attractive for companies to IPO.”
Other ditched UK floats include Russia’s Rustranscom, which said last April that since unveiling a float it had received offers from private investors that better suited its strategy. Afreximbank is owned by 51 African States. Sources insisted there was significant interest from investors in its shares, but noted that other floats which have gone ahead recently have performed poorly. Afreximbank said it will “continue to monitor the markets to find the appropriate window to launch its offering”.
A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims
One year after a Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves.
The almost new Boeing Co aircraft had been flying from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to the town of Pangkal Pinang, on the Bangka-Belitung islands off Sumatra, when it crashed within minutes of take-off.
“This cannot be forgotten because it was such a tragic and unbelievable event,” said Epi Samsul Komar, whose 24-year-old son, Muhammad Rafi Andrian, was on the doomed flight, JT610.”Hopefully this flower-scattering ceremony can heal our longing for our child,” Komar told Reuters.
He was among the families of victims who went by boat to the crash site off the West Java district of Karawang to throw petals into the sea, a tribute they also performed last November 8.
Tuesday’s event came days after Indonesian investigators issued their final report on the disaster, setting out Boeing’s failure to identify risks in the design of cockpit software and recommending better training for Lion Air’s pilots.
The fatal crash, followed within five months by another at Ethiopian Airlines, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a crisis for the world’s biggest planemaker.
Stan Deal, newly appointed President and Chief Executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, attended the ceremony in Jakarta, at which he told Reuters he was there to pay his respects.
Deal’s predecessor, Kevin McAllister, was ousted by Boeing last week, the first high-level departure since the two crashes.
In the town of Pangkal Pinang, tax office employees held special prayers for seven colleagues killed in the crash, the office head, Krisna Wiryawan, said.
A tribute video featured photographs of the victims in happier times.
“When the loved ones are gone, only memories remain,” read a message near the end of the video. “These memories will remain in our hearts.”
Indonesian regulators criticized the design of the 737 MAX’s anti-stall system, known as MCAS, which automatically pushed the plane’s nose down, leaving pilots fighting for control.
Investigators attributed the Lion Air crash to a number of factors, including design flaws and inadequate regulatory oversight, as well as errors by Lion Air pilots and engineers.
Lion Air was “always improving upon pilot skills and maintenance because it’s a never ending job in the airline industry,” Chief Executive Edward Sirait told reporters at Tuesday’s event.
Boeing ran a statement in Indonesian newspapers in which its president and chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, said, “We are deeply sorry and grieve for the loss of life.”
“May God rest their souls in peace, provide strength to their families, and keep their memories alive,” he said.
Muilenburg also visited the Indonesian embassy in Washington to offer condolences a day before he is due to testify before the U.S. senate on Tuesday.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she hoped victims’ relatives would receive proper compensation.
Boeing settled first claims with family members’ representatives in September. Three people familiar with the matter said family members are set to receive at least $1.2 million each.
That figure is compensation for a single victim without any dependents, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were confidential.
