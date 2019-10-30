Arts & Entertainments
SONTA’s 32nd convention, conference holds in Wilberforce Island

cademics and professionals of Theatre and Film Arts all over the country and diaspora under the umbrella of Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists, will converge on the Wilberforce Island of Bayelsa State, from tomorrow 31st of October to the 2nd of November, for its and 37th Anniversary festivities. Wilberforce Island,
host to several communities, the Niger Delta University, the Bayelsa International Airport and partially two Local Government areas, Kolokuma/Opokuma and
Southern Ijaw is prepared for this mega intellectual and artistic event. It will be recalled that the hosting right bided under Dr. Benedict Binebai then Ag, Head of Department on behalf of the Department of Theatre Arts Niger Delta University, was granted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) during the last SONTA Conference at the Federal University Oye Ekiti. This hosting right produced Dr. Christine Odi, NDU Director of Academic Planning as Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee. The LOC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Tams Gordon Azorbo, said it is working tirelessly to conquer the challenges and sharpen the strength of the 2019 SONTA Conference, adding that “Wilberforce Island, the Island of dreams, destinies and great expectations has secured her festal garment to host the conference.
“It is strongly expected that the Conference will be attended by Sonta Nobles, film makers, associate members, distinguished Professors seasoned academics and the high and mighty from the town.”
According to the statement, “the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the arts loving Apex administrator of Social Science background, has in a very clear, formidable and special way given moral, logistic, pecuniary and space support to the Department of Theatre Arts. He has approved the use of two first rate halls in the University for the Opening Ceremony.” Several halls including the Faculty of Arts Complex have been released for the plenary sessions. Professor Edoumiekumo has also released intra shuttle buses, high-status post graduate halls of residence free of charge for SONTA members at the Conference. The Vice Chancellor has also graciously accepted to host the cocktail party.
The Local Organising Committee has concluded all hosting plans. The book of proceedings and abstracts as well as the programme of events and schedule of Panels are in the press ready for collection.
“The LOC wishes to inform participant that SONTA 2019 is set and blazing. The flood is not a barrier. Neither Niger Delta University nor the road that leads to it is
flooded. Security arrangements have also been concretely put in place. Wilberforce
Island is an historical Island, the dispersal centre of the Ijaw nation; it is a pacific Island that is suited for rational parley on the Theme and sub-themes of the Conference, Theatre, Restructuring and National identity. We wish all a smooth and successful journey to and out of the Island.”
It added that accommodation arrangements for the National Executive Council, BOT Members and registered conference participants have also been made, while onference bags, tags jotters and pens have been procured.
“This year’s conference holding for the first time in Bayelsa State will treat SONTA participants to sumptuous performances handled and directed by Dr. Rudolph Kansese. The title of the play is ‘A Rumble in the wild’. You can be rest assured this is a green theatre with high aesthetic value that will last long in the eyes and memory of every participant. For those who are coming on the 28th of October the Wilberforce Island Theatre will stage JP Clarks Ozidi, a final year play production project and for those who will remain on the 2nd of November, 2019, Ben Binebai’s Latest Drama, a Facekuerade Performance titled the Contest will be unveiled. And if you can hang on till the 4th of November, when the wheels of history will move Dr. Kenneth Eni’s Play Silent Drum will be staged.”
The opening ceremony of the conference will be chaired by the Speaker of the Bayelsa State house of Assembly, Hon. Monday Bulou Edwin Obolo with a first class entourage from the Government of Bayelsa State. Eight distinguished personalities of the State and in the Niger Delta region have also been recommended and contacted for the SONTA award of honour.
Arts & Entertainments
Feminism as solution to society’s imbalance
Book Title: Woman at Point Zero
Author: Nawal El Sadaawi
Year 0f Publication: 1975
Pagination: 114
Publisher: Zed Books Limited
Reviewer: Kunnu, Adeniyi Taiwo

his novel is based on a true event where Nawal met Firdaus in a jail who was a criminal and was soon to be hanged for the murder which she has committed.
This novel is mostly about Firdaus and her tragedy, but it is impossible not to notice that she is not alone in her grief. When a female life costs almost nothing and men have all power in their hands, a tragedy is bound to happen. Being protected by the law, traditions and, what is even more important, religion, men don’t bother themselves to pretend that women have any place in the society.
The interesting thing is that Firdaus is not appealing for life time imprisonment instead of death penalty and demanded death. Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her.
The aspect of Firdaus’s desire for the release that come with death is indicative of a society where female repression is choking to say the least. From being an orphan to eventually being handed over to one relative or the other and eventually becoming a prostitute, the reader find men in virtually all the stages of her life, not helping her make the right sexual or even marital choices, rather, these men add to her woes, rejection, engaging in commercial sex and ultimately culminating in the death of an abuser.
Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her. A narrative full of themes which include, Abuse of Women(by men); Socio-cultural limitations against women using the instrumentality of culture and religion, Patriarchy and such others as to make a woman evidently second fiddle as long as she lives.
Firdaus feels rejected in the patriarchal society because no one cares to show her a little love and care. From childhood, her father neglects her and fails to show her fatherly love and care. Her mother who is absorbed in her father’s tyrannical control has little or no time to give her children the care and love that a child yearns for in a mother. During her teenage years, she is exploited for selfish reasons by her uncle and his wife.
As an adult she is exploited and molested by Sheik Mahmoud, her husband, Bayoumi and even Sharifa, a fellow woman. The only man she falls in love with Ibrahim deceives her and gets engaged to his boss daughter. She discovers that she is vulnerable in a society where everyone exploits her because she is a woman. She feels lonely and rejected in the patriarchal society. On page 20, we read the understated: “I could feel it somewhere, like a part of my being which had been born with me when I was born, but had not grown with me when I had grown, like a part of my being that I had once known, but I left behind when I was born”
Abused women are more likely than others to suffer from depression, anxiety, psychosomatic symptoms, eating problems, sexual dysfunction and many reproductive health problems, including miscarriage and stillbirth, premature delivery, Sexually Transmitted Infections, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Sexually abused children tend to end up in abusive relationships and have a higher than normal risk of becoming involved in prostitution and drugs.
Children that are abused sexually or undergo female circumcision end up having a phobia for sex and rarely enjoy it. Due to the clitoridectomy experience, Firdaus only endures sex. In her sexual relationship with Sheik Mahmoud, Bayoumi and his friends, and the men she meets when she becomes a prostitute, she regards sex as time for enduring pain.
Teenage brides with much older husbands often have limited capacity to negotiate sexual relations, contraception, child-bearing, as well as other aspects of domestic life. They often have limited autonomy, freedom of movement and face higher risks in their pregnancies, including obstructed labour leading to Obstetric Fistula or Vesico-Vaginal Fistula. They are more likely to be beaten and threatened due to their young age and inexperience. Firdaus‟ movement is closely monitored by her husband. She is also physically molested and sexually abused by him.
On page 44, she recounts her experience in this way: “If I pressed a little more firmly than usual on the spoon as I took ghee out of the tin for cooking, he would scream out in anger, and draw my attention to the fact that the contents were diminishing more rapidly than they should. When the dustman came to empty the refuse from the bin, he would go through it carefully before putting it out on the landing. One day he discovered some leftover scraps of food, and started yelling at me so loudly, that all the neighbours could hear. After this incident, he got into the habit of beating me whether he had a reason for it or not.”
If we took this book away from Egypt where it is set and places it within the Nigerian context, it will aptly fit into the many reasons why a segment of the country is underdeveloped, in the light of the 13.5 million out of school children in Nigeria. Also, the challenges associated with child brides, which still remains a predominant issue that many governments find rather difficult to tackle, amongst many other unhandled concerns in a society that had to legislate to ensure that women’s rights are rights.
It is a pointer to the realities of feminism and why women will continue to fight and spew deserved bile against men and society, who feel either fear or revel in deliberate wickedness, when it should have accepted the importance of women and their roles to greater development of society, rather than all sorts of negative inhibitions that keep them far from rightly fulfilling their dreams and achieving their goals.
‘Woman At Point Zero’, although first written in 1975, remains relevant and will continue to be beyond any fixed time, because the Arab World, Nigeria, ditto every society of the world will continue to draw from its automatically refreshing well spring of great insights, thus proffering solutions.
Arts & Entertainments
Timeless Memories: LABAF celebrates Soyinka at 85

s part of the 2019 edition of the yearly cultural picnic, the Lagos Book and Art Festival, LABAF, an exhibition commemorating the 85th birthday of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will open on November 4 at Freedom Park, Lagos.
The exhibition titled ‘Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’, will feature illustrative art, video installation and installation project.
This exhibition, according to the curator, Oludamola Adebowale, seeks to understand and showcase from the perspective of the icon, 20 most important defining moments that led the young boy who grew up in Abeokuta to become the enigmatic global figure
“The life of Wole Soyinka has been a subject of discourse for many years now, from his early childhood in Abeokuta, to his early days at the University College, Ibadan, the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity, his most active early days as a writer, the formation of the F. R. S. C., his days as an activist, the NADECO/Abacha days and also his life as a global citizen of the world,” Adebowale said.
The exhibition is the grand finale of the Wole Soyinka at 85 Celebration that started in July this year, and also part of programme for the 21st edition of LABAF.
“The narrative around the 20 defining moments would also be captured in a short film, which is billed to be premiered at the exhibition. The short film titled, ‘Kongi’s Effect- Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’ would feature archival videos such as the appearance of Wole Soyinka during the aftermath of the 1965 Saga, as well as other never seen videos of the Nobel Laureate in his private home in Ijegba, Abeokuta.
The idea behind the exhibition is to create a conscious form of dialogue and discourse on a fresh perspective around Wole Soyinka and most importantly appropriate in expanding the scope of knowledge and interaction around the man simply identified as ‘W. S.’ or known by the moniker ‘Kongi’.
Born 13 July 1934, Professor Soyinka was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature and was the first African to be honoured in that category. Born in Abeokuta, his literary works have their thematic roots in his early childhood and Yoruba world view. In 1954, he attended Government College in Ibadan and subsequently University College, Ibadan now University of Ibadan. After studying at the University of Leeds in England, he worked with the Royal Court Theatre in London. He went on to write plays that were produced in both UK and Nigeria, in theatres and on radio.
His active role in Nigeria’s political history and its struggle for independence from Great Britain has been well documented. In 1965, he seized the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service studio and broadcast to demand for the cancellation of the Western Nigeria Regional Elections. In 1967, during the Nigerian Civil War, he was arrested by the Federal Government of General Yakubu Gowon and put in solitary confinement for two years. He was released in 1969 and left Nigeria, not to return until after a change of government in 1975.
A father and grandfather, Soyinka is a cultural icon and a wine connoisseur. He was decorated with Order and Merit of the Commander’s Rank by President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti in February 2018.
The exhibition project is supported by ASIRI Magazine, CORA-LABAF, Freedom Park Lagos, and Wole Soyinka International Culture Exchange (W. S. I. C. E).
Arts & Entertainments
Victor Ekpuk: Connecting Lines Across Space and Time for presentation

he 21st LABAF includes a presentation of the book ‘Victor Ekpuk: Connecting Lines Across Space and Time’, edited and produced by the renowned professor of history, Toyin Falola.
The book captures the full essence of Ekpuk’s work as an artist of global reputation, “a master of mysterious scripts, and ancient signs and symbols. His messages, encrypted in symbols and signs inspired by nsibidi, find expression in paintings, illustrations, cartoons and murals.
The book presentation, scheduled for Tuesday November 5, 2019, is to be followed by a conversation featuring the artist and a few other art historians and curators.”
Ekpuk, born 1964, is a Nigerian-born artist based in Washington DC.
His paintings and drawings explores the human condition of identity in society. It draws upon a wider spectrum of meaning that is rooted in African and global contemporary art discourses.
In 1989 Victor received his Bachelor of Fine Art degree (BFA), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Nigeria, where he first explored the aesthetic philosophies of Nsibidi. Its economy of lines and encoded meanings led him to further explore drawing as writing, and to the invention of Ekpuk’s own Glyphs. In a 2017 issue of Diaspora Quarterly, Visual Collaborative cited Ekpuk’s work on the heritage of Africa art.
Arts & Entertainments
BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, buys duplex in Lekki
Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has bought a four-bedroom flat apartment in lekki, Lagos State.
The excited reality TV star, took to her instagram page @official_mercyeke to share the good news as well as a video captioned.
“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.
“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible.”
On the other-hand, she was accompanied by ex BBNaija housemate turned lover, Ike as she received a key with the inscription “Just got our key” amidst friends and well-wishers.
Billionaire wife, Uchechi Okonkwo has served an update on Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy’s new four-bedroom duplex which many first thought was a gift.
According to Real Estate mogul, Kennedy Okonkwo’s wife, Uchechi, Mercy bought the four-bedroom duplex which she described as “the best decision”.
She wrote: “Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house, the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ Mercy was crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday October 6, after 99 days in the house and went home with N60 million worth of prizes.
The win made Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.
The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.
Arts & Entertainments
Gabriel Afolaya, Aevese Emokpae win big at AIFF 2019 Awards
Nigerian actor Gabriel Afolayan and Aevese Emokpae, have won the Outstanding Actor and the Outstanding Actress award respectively, at the 2019 Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actors were announced winners on Friday night at the closing ceremony/awards of the 16th Edition of the annual film fiesta held at the Silverbird Galleria.
Afolayan, also a singer known by his musical stage name G-Fresh, won the Outstanding Actor for his role in the acclaimed Nollywood film ‘Gold Statue’ and Emokpae won for her role in ‘The Unbreakable’.
He is part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Ade Love, Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan.
Other winners at the AIFF award night included Sagacious Osarunwese who won the First Time Director Award for his film ‘Snatched’.
The Outstanding Feature Film (foreign) and the Outstanding Film in Directing trophies were clinched by Chinese Zhang Yimou for his film ‘The Great Wall’.
Others are Outstanding short film (Nigeria)- ‘And the Winner Is’ by Adebola Ogunsina, Outstanding Music Score Nominee-‘Ignored’ (Nigeria), Outstanding Animation film –‘Is Written’(Italy) and Outstanding Student Film Nominee –‘Camo Cross’(Nigeria).
The Outstanding Feature Film Nominee (Nigeria) was clinched by Judith Audu’s ‘The Family’ and the Outstanding Experimental Film award went to ‘Hatred’ (Nigeria) by Saheed Adebayo.
Congo DRC’s film ‘Heart of Africa’ won the coveted Golden Jury Award, among other winners during the closing night.
In his closing remark, Mr Fidelis Duker, founder of the AIFF said that in line with the festival’s objective, the award was to encourage filmmakers.
The Abuja International Film Festival, which is organised by NAFIFO Ventures Ltd., started in 2004.
It is a platform where films, actors, producers within and outside Nigeria are showcased to foster interactions for co-production, distribution and investments.
The festival features master classes, seminars, panel discussions and awards for films, actors and other stakeholders nominated for the AIFF awards.
The 2019 award night was hosted by veteran actor Segun Arinze.
Show Biz
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, who made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) needs financial help from Nigerians.
This appeal was made on Wednesday by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, President, Centre for Change. About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer.
Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to state that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.” She added: “In the recent times, his health took a nosedive. This nec e s s i – tates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed of Chronic Pulmonary Disease. We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV personality. May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.
Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target: Bank Name: UBA Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA. Account Number. 1005382276.” This news came in barely four months after he went abroad for the first surgery sponsored by billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola. Otedola intervened after Daba’s failing health became a national topic sometime in July.
Show Biz
Y19 drops new single, Iwofalenu
Rising hip hop singer, Adeyinka Adebayo better known as Y19, has released a new single, Iwofalenu. The mid-tempo song is currently gaining massive airplay on notable radio stations in the country. The lawyer turned musician, said the video of the song would be out after the on-going promotional tour for the single.
The inspiration for the song according to the 24-year-old artiste came from his resolve not to listen to detractors. ‘’ I started doing music about eight years ago and turned professional six years ago when I released my first single called Jaiye. And I have since evolved my sound with about 10 singles to my credit.
“Iwofalenu, (a Yoruba word which means say what you like or you are entitled to your opinion) is an inspirational kind of music that has a story behind it. I got the inspiration to write the song after being criticised by one of my siblings.
“The song was produced by David Jones and is everywhere now. It is a song that would still be relevant 20 years from now.The video is not out yet, but it will be out as soon as the promotional tour ends. The youthful singer acknowledged the support his career had received from his parents, saying: ‘’I thank my mother and father for giving me their back; I never knew that my parents could support my music career when I started out as a teenager.’’
Arts & Entertainments
My adventure into dance has been engaging, inspiring –Akinbile
Ayoola Michael Akinbile is one of the leading lights among his contemporaries as a professional dancer. Besides dance, he is also an actor, a poet, motivator, and choreographer. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, Akinbile, who is the CEO/ Artistic Director of Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company, recalls how perseverance, focus, determination and commitment to his art has brought to limelight and has set him on the part of greatness.
He recalled that his journey into dance started when he joined troupes such as Golden Crown Troupe in 2002 and Kings Performing Arts Troupe in 2015 where he went through intensive training in Nigerian indigenous dances. “In 2006, 10 dancers were selected to join a professional dance company called Gongbeat Productions at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, but I was the only one that stayed because of my passion and dream. Then in 2007, I joined Danzodey@z Academy where my adventure into contemporary style of dance began. I went through series of training by both indegenous and foreign choreographers and teachers to have an indepth understanding and acquire more skills to further equip me in my journey which earned me the cap of a dance captain of the academy,” he said.
“To further satisfy my curiosity in the world of dance, in 2010, I was one of the first set of dancers in an academy organised by Corporate Dance World called Dancedeal Foundation where I learnt some latin and ballroom dancing and more knowledge in modern expression of dance.”
According to him, in 2013, he was given the opportunity to travel to Ecole des Sables (centre for Modern and Traditional Dance) in Senegal to gain advance training dance and choreography. “Ever since then my career has taken a new leaf and my choreographing career began. “I created my first dance piece titled ‘Only Me’, a piece on the life of greed and insatiable act of man which I performed during TRUFESTA 2015 at the Goethe Institute roof top at City Hall Lagos. And that same year, I was selected to perform in an international dance festival in Cote d’ivoire called Festival Un Pas Vers L’avant 2015.
“In 2017 I created a dance piece titled IBA’YE (homage to life) a piece on giving respect to the source of our life through mothers performed by Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company in Afriganza fest in 2017, also in 2017 I was one of the choreographer that worked on a project titled ‘The Walking Stick’ by Riveting Lntegrated Limited and directed by Felix Okolo.
Then in 2018, I was selected to represent Africa in the dance category in Seoul, South Korea at the CPI (Cultural partnership initiative) 2018, organised by KOFICE (Korean Foundation on International Cultural Exchange) and SIDANCE (Seoul International Dance Festival) in South Korea. I was in South Korea for five months collaborating with participants from Philippines, Colombia, and Cambodia and created a project and performed it during Seoul international dance festival 2018.
During my stay in South Korea, I was given the opportunity to perform and share my energy in other international dance festivals like Sejong international Dance Festival where I performed ‘Only Me’, and Cheonan International dance festival where I performed a new creation that earn me an honorary certificate by the President of association of dance in Korea titled ‘Ona’ (path) which means before we can get to our destination in life we need to break loose some obstacles, while the obstacles we break will lead us to the right direction. My performance at Refiners Fire Ministry in Surulere on the 25th of August 2019, is titled ‘Rest’ which means no matter your pain and suffering in life you can only find solace and peace in God Almighty alone.”
It would be recalled that in TRUFESTA 2019, Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company performed their new work titled ‘Tribute’,”a project on respect to who we are, were and become”. But the journey has not be all rosy. Like most artistes or producers, fund remain a major headache. “My challenges are lack of fund to create new works and projects.
“But my greatest challenge in my career was in 2018 when I missed my flight to South Korea for the CPI program due to no transit visa request by AirFrance. “I fainted at the airport when I realise the flight missed is ‘at your own loss’ and have to buy your new ticket with your money’.
After I woke up I had to raise the money within three days. But I thank God that I was able to raise the money through people that God sent, then I traveled for programme. “Dance has been fulfilling for me ever since I joined the train and I never regret choosing it as a career,” Akinbile concluded.
Show Biz
BBNaija was unfair to disqualify me –TACHA
Weeks after end of Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem Edition, the show’s most controversial housemate, Tacha, has hinted of injustice me t e d against her by Biggie. It a p p e a r s that no matter how much many think she’s healed and moved on, Tacha is yet to get over her disqualification, let alone her epic fight with Diane over the missing red box.
Tacha granted an exclusive interview to controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze where she said Diane had punched her eye that particular day but Biggie did not nothing about it and he failed to address it till she left the house.
The brazen BBNaija ex-housemate also spoke about other topics as she revealed she is yet to get over her mother’s demise and she also affirmed that she is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, King Ladi, despite the fraud allegations leveled against him by one of her biggest supporters turn foe, Jaruma. When asked how she would react, if she met Zlatan Ibile at an airport, the reality star said she would simply complement his hair.
Show Biz
Toyin Abraham pampers self with new Mercedes Benz
Toyin Abraham has acquired a new car and it looks pretty on the star actor. This is coming days after her colleague, Liz Anjorin, called her out on Instagram and claimed she has always lived a fake life and never had a life of her own.
A video of Toyin Abraham behind the wheels cruising with all excitement had made the rounds on the social media and she’s also been getting congratulatory messages from her fans and well wishers. The news of the new car acquisition was shared on Instagram on October 23, by the movie star’s husband, Kola. In a video shared on his page, a visibly excited Toyin is seen test driving the new sleek car. “Congratulations MUMMY IRE @toyin_abraham. #WGATAP #SONOFMERCY #kolawoleclothings #toyintitans,” he captioned the video.
A few months ago, she welcomed her first child with her colleague turned husband, Kola Ajeyemi. The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram page on August 15. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.
