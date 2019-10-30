South Africa returnee jailed 38 years for drug trafficking

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpirikpiri Police Division, Ebonyi State, CSP John John, on Sunday evening escaped death when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents clashed.

The clash occurred at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. IPOB members were said to be having their convention in the school when the police got wind of it and stormed the area. This led to a bloody clash between the security agents and the proscribed group.

The DPO, John, who was attacked with stones and other dangerous weapons, is said to be nursing injuries he sustained in the melee. However, the police arrested an Abakalikibased legal practitioner, Mr. Orogwu Cyril Ndubuisi, and his fiancé, who were said to be with the IPOB members during their meeting in the school.

Five other IPOB members were also arrested while many of the members fled. Ndubuisi and his fiancé, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, are planning to wed on December 12, 2019. They reportedly took their wedding invitation card to IPOB members for distribution during the meeting.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the IPOB members started attacking the security agents immediately they sighted them.

The PPRO said the IPOB member hit John with heavy stones on the head, adding that he would have died but for the helmet he was wearing and bulletproof vest he also wore. She said: “Why are they saying police burst into where they were holding meeting? Are they supposed to hold a meeting in Nigeria when they are declared proscribed? In law, there is what is called an unlawful assemblage. Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) assembled unlawfully and the information got to us, that was on October 27, 2019 at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by 2.50p.m. On receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder of our command, in active collaboration of other security agencies, went to the place. “We thought that IPOB members were just normal people that gathered together to have unlawful meeting even when they know they are not lawful in Nigeria. But yesterday was very different. As soon as police got to the area, to their greatest surprise, Mr. John John, the DPO of Kpirikpiri Division, was seriously attacked. If not because he was seriously kitted as a policeman having his helmet on him and his bulletproof, he would have been killed. By now you would have just heard that a Chief Superintendent of Police is dead. “Their lawyer, who was with the IPOB members, was arrested. I talked with him and I was surprised that he denied being their legal adviser. He said he was taking their briefs. I don’t know the difference between a legal adviser and somebody who takes a brief on organisation… “Many of them ran away but we were able to arrest at least six of them; they are in custody. They are fully dressed in IPOB uniform.”

Like this: Like Loading...