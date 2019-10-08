Sports
Sports Minister hails Brume, Amusan
…says no jamboree to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has hailed long jumper,Ese Brume for ending Nigeria’s wait for an IAAF World Championships medal after two fruitless trips to Beijing,China in 2015 and London,Great britain in 2017.
Brume leapt a distance of 6.91m,her second longest career jump to win the long jump bronze medal and Dare has congratulated the 23 year who is ending the year with the athlete with the second longest jump in 2019.
Dare also thanked sprint hurdler,Tobi Amusan who finished fourth in the 100m hurdles after breaking 12.50 seconds three times during the championships.
”Doha.Ese Brume. Congrats and thanks for the Bronze medal. Still a champion. Also, Tobi Amusan thanks for competing with the best. Still a champion. The future is bright. Thank you for making Nigeria proud!,’Dare tweeted.
The Sports Minister has now shifted focus to next year’s Olympics in London,reassuring Nigerians he and the sports family remains focussed on making Nigeria proud at the quadrennial games.
He however warned that Tokyo 2020 will not be an all-comers affair as only athletes and sports capable of getting Nigeria at least to the final will be considered for the trip to Japan.
”Tokyo 2020: Nigeria will remain focussed for Tokyo because we still have medal hopefuls. We competed well in Doha. Lessons learnt. Now a laser focus on training and technicals as we prepare for the Olympics. We will concentrate only on select sports where stats show we are strong,’he further tweeted.
Sports
Brazil friendly: Super Eagles official receive visas, off to Singapore
Administrative officials of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, finally secured their entry visas into Singapore on Wednesday, for Sunday’s prestige friendly between Nigeria and Brazil in Singapore.
The officials duly departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard Emirates Airline on Wednesday.
Twenty-three years and a couple of months after Nigeria spectacularly ejected Brazil from the Centennial Olympic Games men’s football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia at the semi-final stage, both countries clash in a much-anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.
The game is the last and icing on the cake of a two-match schedule for the five-time world champions in Singapore, which begins with a clash with the Teranga Lions of Senegal – African vice champions – on Thursday.
Among those who received visas and will join the rest of the group (players and technical staff already on ground in Singapore) on Thursday are Dayo Enebi Achor (Team Administrator); Toyin Ibitoye (Media Officer); Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran (Team Doctor); Christopher Nnadozie (Physiotherapist) and Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager).
Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match. Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game billed starting from 8pm Singapore time.
22 EAGLES TO BATTLE BRAZIL
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)
Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)
Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Efosa Solomon-Otabor (PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)
Sports
Emenalo: I defended Chelsea academy when there was pessimism, pressure
*Thanks Abramovich for backing him
Former Super Eagles defender, Michael Emenalo has thanked Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for backing his wisdom not to “abandon” the academy.
The former Chelsea technical director has revealed one of the club’s managers suggested ditching it during his tenure because it “seemed like a waste” of funds.
In part due to a transfer ban, Chelsea’s hierarchy installed Frank Lampard as manager this season with an ethos of promoting the club’s wealth of youth talent, reports skysports.
It is so far paying off with Chelsea pushing for a top-four place and the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount breaking into the England senior set-up.
Emenalo, who left Chelsea to join Monaco in 2017, told the Daily Telegraph: “It’s amazing what is unfolding.
“What’s happened with these boys, you can only feel pride. Not just for the boys, but thankful for the effort a lot of people who have had a lot of input into all of these boys succeeding.
“I defended the academy when there was pressure and doubt and pessimism. A manager came in to make a presentation to say the academy was not necessary. The argument was it takes too long, and that the owner should stop pumping money into it because it seemed like a waste.
“I had to fight against it. This is where I am very, very proud of the owner, because of the trust he had me and the willingness to listen to me and give the academy time. He would not abandon it. He believed in it and in me.
“Of course, you always need some luck and that luck has come with the transfer ban and with the appointment of Frank and his assistants, Jody Morris and Joe Edwards. It doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing from here, it just shows that it is possible.
“The policy was always to have the players grow together and to grow the culture. You saw it at Barcelona with Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Sergio] Busquets. You build a really, really wonderful football culture – a Chelsea culture – and this is where identities come from and these guys will play and care for this club for you to come.”
Sports
Euro 2020 qualifiers: England will walk off if they hear racist abuse – Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham says England are prepared to walk off the pitch if they are targeted by racist abuse in their Euro 2020 qualifiers this week.
England face the Czech Republic on Friday – then play Bulgaria on Monday in a partially-closed stadium because of fans’ racist behaviour in June.
“If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” Abraham said.
“Harry Kane even said that if we’re not happy, if a player is not happy, we all come off the pitch together.”
UEFA ordered the partial closure of Bulgaria’s national stadium following racist behaviour by their fans in Euro 2020 qualifying games against the Czech Republic and Kosovo in June, reports the BBC.
In August, Bulgarian club sides PFC Levski Sofia and PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv were punished by UEFA for racism during Europa League games.
England manager Gareth Southgate said last monththat he would talk to the players before next week’s game, and Abraham says the players have decided they will take matters into their own hands if necessary.
UEFA’s three-step protocol for racial abuse ends with the officials abandoning a match if announcements inside a stadium do not stop the problem.
“We did speak about that [the protocol],” Abraham said. “Harry Kane did ask the question about instead of going through the three steps, if we decide that we want to stop the game – no matter what the score is – if we’re not happy with it, as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch.
“If it happens and let’s say there’s a warning or whatever in the stadium, then it happens again, we have to make a decision as a team and with the staff.”
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, agreed the team should follow the protocols but added: “If it does get extreme we may have to take a different action.
“It’s a team decision, one that we all need to make. It doesn’t matter if one player is abused or the team – we are one group.
“Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable on the pitch. Everyone should be given the chance to play in a fair environment. We are a team. If one person is abused then we all are, we are one big family.”
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says that it is “disappointing” to have to deal with racism in football in 2019 but echoed Southgate’s comments from last year that England still has work to do on home soil.
Villa’s 5-1 win at Norwich last Saturday was followed by the club saying they are “disgusted and appalled”by footage of supporters singing a racist song which references two first-team players.
“It highlights the fact that our own country isn’t perfect,” Mings told ‘BBC Radio 5 Live’.
“The fact that we talk about it [racism] in foreign countries, in other European countries that aren’t necessarily as diverse is one thing, but there are issues going on in this country [England] as well, which is far from ideal.
“Both are issues that people should never get bored of talking about. If they are happening they have to be brought to light by people who have a voice like us. We have to address it, we have to get it right somehow.
“There have been great strides to try to eradicate racism from football. It’s a society issue.”
Sports
Four rookies included in Brazil squad to face Eagles
Experience and youthful agility are qualities Brazil plan to unleash when they face Senegal and Nigeria on Thursday and Sunday respectively.
While the likes of Daniel Alves, Neymar and Thiago Silva come with experience, four previously uncapped players may supply the youthful zeal expected from the Brazilian side.
According to information gathered by Sports Village Square from the Brazilian Football Confederation the four debutants are Marcio Almeida de Oliveira of Botafogo in Brazil, Matheus Henrique de Souza of Grêmio F.P.A., Renan Augusto Lodi dos Santos of C. Atletico de Madrid and Aderbar Melo dos Santos Neto of C.Athletico Paranaense.
With the mixture of old and young players, the average age of the Brazilian squad is put at 25 years and seven months.
Sports
I’m happy England called me first – Tomori
Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, has said he was happy that it was the Three Lions of England was the first to extend invitation to him as he sets to make his senior debut in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
There were insinuations that the defender was thinking of switching allegiance to the country of his father, Nigeria after impressing in the colour of Chelsea during the ongoing English Premier League season.
Speaking with Goal.com, the 21-year-old, who has been a revelation in the heart of Chelsea’s defence this season, revealed it was not a straight decision to play for England despite representing the country in age grade competitions.
Tomori was also eligible to play for one of Canada or Nigeria, but he is set to feature for England after he was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
He revealed that he would have represented either Canada or Nigeria if either of the two countries had they extended an invitation to him before England did.
“England is such a big nation, as well as Nigeria and Canada, so I think I was going to be happy with whoever called me up – but it’s nice it is England,” Tomori said.
“It wasn’t England all the way. I had certain people and certain things that I had to consider. I spoke to my family and people that I care about and that’s the decision I came to. So, when England came calling, it was difficult to say no.
“It was just more of a thing I was waiting for a call-up because the last international break I didn’t get a call-up from anyone. This international break, I was waiting for a call-up and England called me.”
Tomori is one of several academy graduates to have been given opportunity at first-team level at Chelsea this season following Chelsea’s transfer ban.
Sports
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba not afraid of any team – Adebayo
A
head of Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff draw, Enyimba defender, Abiodun Adebayo, has stated the People’s Elephant are ready to face any team they are pitched against.
32 teams are jostling for the 16 slots available in the group phase of the second-tier continental club competition and for Adebayo, Enyimba are battle-ready for whichever team comes their way
The centre-back stated that the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions are keen to make amends for their Caf Champions League failure with qualification for the group stage.
“Yes, we are looking forward to tomorrow’s [Wednesday] draws but I don’t think there is one team we want to avoid or one we want to particularly face,” Adebayo told Goal.
“Since we don’t have the capacity to choose the team we want, we must be ready to face any team that comes our way and I can assure you, Enyimba is prepared.”
Enyimba dropped from the Champions League to the Confederation Cup after they were beaten 1-0 over two legs by Sudanese club Al-Hilal in the first round.
Apart from the People’s Elephant, another club from Nigeria, Enugu Rangers, are also in the mix for Wednesday’s draw.
The Flying Antelopes edged out debutants AS Pelican to make it to this stage of the Confederation Cup.
Some of the other big clubs in for the playoff draw include Bidvest Wits, Young Africans, Asante Kotoko and Gor Mahia, among others.
Sports
Tokyo 2020: NFF quakes over Falcons’ ouster
Heads to roll at the secretariat of the Federation
Glass House staff member fingered in team’s crisis
T
he unfortunate ouster of the Super Falcons from the Tokyo Olympic Games Women Football event is causing ripples in the Nigeria Football Federation.
The national women team of Cot d’Ivoire on Monday in Lagos drew 1-1 with the Super Falcons in a second leg Tokyo Olympics qualifier. Since the first leg ended 0-0 away, the Ivoriens progressed at the expense of Nigeria.
Authoritative sources told our correspondent that the board members of the NFF are miffed over the sad development which means for the third consecutive time, Nigeria will not feature in the football event at the Olympics next year.
The source added that a secretariat staff has been taking unilateral decisions which have largely divided the team.
Falcons coach to the last Africa Women’s Nations Cup, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team only last month due to the over-bearing attitude of the ‘powerful staff’ who also infringe on the role of the coaches at will.
“It is a sad development and too bad that we have lost the ticket to the Olympics yet again. This secretariat staff sends players out of camp for personal reasons and also imposes fines on the players at will.
“Denneby was aware of all these and had to leave.”
The NFF board members are currently putting heads together to find out the cause of the team’s ouster.
A source close to the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, also hinted that plans were on to probe the ouster of the team and also to evaluate the activities of a staff member said to be disturbing the team.
It was learnt reliably that the absence of Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie from the current team was also due to the over-bearing disposition of the ‘staff member,’ who is behaving like a sole administrator of the national female teams.
“The NFF also should share in this blame because it means they are not monitoring the secretariat well enough. How can an official in the secretariat be taking decisions which the NFF President himself will not contemplate?” our source added.
Sports
Team Tennis event gathers steam at Ikoyi Club
T
he Eko Disco Tennis Team event championship which started last week at the Ikoyi Club 1938 is fast gathering momentum with huge excitement and display of skills by the participants.
After two round of matches played by each of the eight teams divided into two groups, keen contest is envisaged in the next two days before the finalist will emerge.
The eight teams are divided into two groups- Red and Blue.
In the Blue group, Team Anifowose KVA leads with a total of 50 points, Team Badagry KVA is second with 46 points while Team Lekki KVA and Team Ijora KVA have a total of 43 and 40 points respectively.
In the Red group, Team Ademola KVA have amassed 51 points to lead with Team Ikate second after recoding 50 points. Team Igbo Efon and Team Fowler are third and fourth in the group with 47 and 32 points respectively.
The total cumulative points were collated by the organisers after the Monday night matches.
In some of the games, Emmanuel Awure defeated Kolawole Akindele 6/3, Emeka Azinge defeated Sule Mustapha 6/3, U. Vitalis whipped Toyin Leo-Olagbaiye 9-0, Tochukwu Adino defeated Rume Dubre 5/4, Sesan Dada beat Olaleye Olowe 6/3 and Kayode Awokoya defeated Kelvin Ibeagbunam 7/2.
Some doubles matches were also decided on Monday.
Chairman of the Tennis section of Ikoyi Club, Bimbo Okubena, said the competition would get better as the matches enter the final stages.
“The competition level has been very keen and we are really enjoying every moment of it. We thank our sponsors Eko Disco and we event that this will be a continuous partnership,” Okubena said.
Sports
Excitement as Squash Championship ends in Enugu
E
nugu, the Coal City state came alive yesterday, following the grand finale of a three-day 1st Enugu State Independent Squash Close Championship.
Powered by Enugu State Squash Racket Association and the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the championship which drew more than 40 players from Enugu and squash enthusiasts within and outside Enugu took place at Dragon Squash Court of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu.
Speaking with journalists, Mr. Okechukwu Groupson Paul, Enugu state chairman of Squash Racket Association, expressed happiness that the championship was a huge success considering the fact that the game was almost forgotten in the state.
He said, “Squash is a family affair and we feel that for long since squash more or less was like forgotten in Enugu that we need to revive the game. That’s why since two years ago we started gathering these young men and girls you are seeing here today, start teaching them how to play the game and nurturing them and today we say we have to stage a full close championship for them to play.
“So it’s a squash tournament, close, mainly for Enugu state residents. Squash is a game of fitness; it’s a game of energy, alertness and agility.
“We feel that if we revitalize squash again unlike before, we do have about five tournaments in Enugu alone; like the Ben Ossy Umunna, British Airways, Gordon Shoes, Governor’s Cup and Independence Squash and so on and so forth. But after 1991 no more squash tournament, no competition again in Enugu and we feel that something is missing.”
Speaking about her assessment of the players, Mrs. Victoria Tokula, Coach Enugu Squash Racket Association, said they have already discovered some good players with four of them already representing the state in national squash tournaments.
“We have got four very good players who have represented the state already and we have got some new ones who are showing interest. Among them, like 20 we have already, we have like eight others apart from the four who have represented the state, who are doing very well and are coming up very fast even though we are having challenges in equipment,” she said.
Cash prices and medals were won at the end of the close championship. Ends
Sports
SWAN amends statutes, expunges affiliation to NUJ
T
he Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expunged the portion that makes it an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the amendment of it’s statutes at a meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The amended statutes, means SWAN is now an affiliate to AIPS and this was commended by the former SWAN President, Barrister Steve Alabi, who earlier in a goodwill massage apologized to the council for affiliating the body to NUJ.
The amendment was carried out during a Full Council of the association attended by delegates from the 31 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
He said: “When we complain of impunity when politicians do their thing. What moral rights do we have when some individuals abuse power. SWAN has been in existence since 1964. AIPS is not answerable to anyone. I advise as a former leader that we do what is necessary and we do not waste time.”
Speaking after the amendment of the association’s Statutes,SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo, applauded council members for their commitment to the association and urged them to sustain the spirit.
Trending
-
Politics20 hours ago
Edo: Obaseki dislodges political bumps ahead of 2020
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Police officer allegedly defiles 9-year-old girl, hid her under his bed to deter rescue
-
Editorial20 hours ago
The return of Police Affairs Ministry
-
News19 hours ago
UN appointment: Jonathan’s legacy of peace, speaking for him – Frank
-
Sports14 hours ago
Four rookies included in Brazil squad to face Eagles
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Bad roads: Aba women protest, give Ikpeazu 100 days ultimatum
-
Business20 hours ago
Police receives troop carrier vehicles from FIRS
-
News19 hours ago
2020 budget presentation: Buhari blames budget failure on poor revenue