SS1 pupil stabbed to death in Lagos school

alpable fear has gripped residents of Ijanikin and Otto-Awori areas following the murder of an SS1 pupil of Lagos State Government Secondary School, Ijanikin, by a fellow student over a disagreement.

Although the cause of the disagreement could not be ascertained at press time, it was learnt that the SS1 pupil, Wasiu Babtunde Abdullahi, was stabbed to death by a fellow student shortly after closing hour at Vespa Bus Stop.

Teachers in the school had intervened and settled the dispute before one of the students went to stab his colleague after the school hour.

The school Principal, Mr. Tanimowo, said before the school authorities could get to the scene of the incident, Abullahi had died while his remains had been taken to the hospital. He said that the school authorities were later invited by the team of the Lagos State Safety and Neighbourhood Corps to identify the body of the slain pupil. He said the assailant was not from his school.

Tanimowo said he was told the assailant was in mufti.

The development has sent shiver down the spines of teachers, parents and residents of the host community, who expressed concerns over increasing rates of cultism among the junior and senior secondary schools in the area.

Following the development, the Lagos State Ministry of Education is expected to send a team of investigators to the community, especially the school with a view to unravelling the cause of the death of the student.

A WhatsApp text message, sent and circulated by the authorities of the junior school to teachers, revealed that the state commissioner for education had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, some of the teachers who spoke with New Telegraph said that the development had deepened their anxiety about the rate of criminality among pupils, saying that they had recorded cases of rape, cultism and other moral decadence in the past.

“On several occasions, we have caught some of the pupils with charms, we found JSS pupils being initiated into cultism. With this recent murder, we are not safe,” a teacher said.

Another teacher, who pleaded anonymity, said: “We just need to keep praying for teachers’ protection because these pupils now go about with charms and other dangerous weapons.”

