Stakeholders divided over the need for celebration

resident of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), has stressed to articulate a blueprint that will re-energize and re-invigorate the arts and culture sector. He noted that the development of the Nigerian state stalled decades back. “While it is true that Nigeria is a nation with great potentials, translating these potentials to concrete realities have eluded us. All the institutions seem to be crumbling rather than being strengthened. Our political, economic and social institutions inspire little or no confidence in the average Nigerian. Our Arts and Culture space is no exception. We cannot expect a strong arts and culture sector built by a government without any clear cut policy or structure put in place to grow it.

“When a government fails to understand the social relevance of the people’s arts and culture in their development, but sees only the contributions to the GDP it provides, then such a sector cannot grow. If government participation is as haphazard as has been experienced over the years, we cannot expect any growth. Government must go back to the drawing board to articulate a blueprint that will re-energize and re-invigorate the arts and culture sector do it to become relevant to our national identity and values,” Eboih said.

I wish Nigeria could go higher – Oyetoro

For Nollywood star, Afiz Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, despite the trajectory of the nation’s development, it has not been all bad. According to him, the nation has done well in some areas.

Oyeyoro said: “In some areas we have done well, in some areas we have not done well. Every country all over the world has challenges here and there. The ability to cope with those challenges and find solutions to them make them what they are today. So I think we are on the average. I just wish Nigeria a very wonderful independence. I wish that Nigeria could go higher; I wish our leaders would be more sincere. I wish they could be more considerate, they could allow positive conscience to rule over their persons so that what belongs to the masses – majority of the people – will go to the masses. It is just a matter of individual decision, that this is my country. At age 59, I want my country to achieve this. It is not only our leaders; individuals, what we are doing to ourselves, what we do to each other, which is also the same way what we are doing to the country. The individuals, from now, should know the leaders they want to allow to rule them.

“In the area of being together, irrespective of all the conflicts, irrespective of all the challenges, we are still together, still existing as a country. One percent of what is happening to Nigeria, if it happens to some countries in the world, we won’t hear of them again. But to the glory of God we are still together. That is one area that I think that we should say thank you God.

But in the area of leadership, it is a problem; corruption and insecurity. It is the corruption that causes all those things. If there is no corruption, the man in charge of security will be effective; the man in charge of light, the man in charge of water, the man in charge of the roads, will be there. Is it not corruption that makes somebody to pay 20 percent of total budget to somebody first. Then he himself will take about 30 percent of the total budget; then those that are going to implement the work for them will take about 20 percent. And at the end of the day, the fund will not be enough to carry out what they are supposed to do. So, the efficiency of individuals in charge of key areas of key areas of our development is dependent on how sincere and how honest those individuals are. If they are not corrupt, things will work out. So, once the corruption is off, Nigeria will grow very well.”

Not much to celebrate yet, says Sotimirin

Veteran actor, musician, Tunji Sotimiri, is obviously not impressed. He believed that Nigeria ought to have gone beyond this stage.

“I thought that we would have moved beyond what we have achieved now, reason being that we had everything planned and mapped out by our fathers, the Tafawa Balewa, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and others, they had plans, they had principles that would bring all of us together as one people. But then, during the military era, we sort of were going different ways, there is huge corruption in the nation, and that has affected the political environment, which is not helping issues. It is ‘man-know-man’, and it is not supposed to be like that. As a citizen of this nation, you are supposed to enjoy the benefits and the welfare provided by the leadership. It is for all; it is not for a particular section of the country. But what we see is that you have to belong to a particular political party in other to enjoy the welfare of the nation. I think that is sad because our children seem to be confused about people that they hold in high esteem; they say: ‘These are our fathers, our mothers, our leaders and our elders. And we respect them.’ But then they get so disappointed that they are also saying they should also go into things that will help them to build their economic status. They feel that since the leaders, elders can’t do it for them; they should do things themselves their own way. That is why you find all kinds of people going into ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, and all of that, which we didn’t have before. People are kidnapping because the economy is so tough; things are hard. It is not an excuse, but then, it is a reason that they adduce for going into all of these.”

He added that something needs to be done drastically to correct this and ensure that every citizen has some kind of comfort; things will be provided for them. “For instance, I don’t support the idea of celebrating 100 days in office. Who is concerned about your 100 days? You don’t need to worry. We, the people, put you there; we will evaluate, access your performance. You don’t need to access your performance by yourself.”

