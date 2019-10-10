Stakeholders seek sustainable fertiliser financing

Criticisms have trailed the reintroduction of a bill seeking to impose additional tax on communications in the country. While the bill has just gone through the first reading at the Senate, stakeholders are worried that telecommunications service currently being enjoyed by many will become unreachable to some, if it becomes a law. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

A few months ago, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced plans to implement five per cent e-commerce tax starting from next year. The tax is specifically targeted at online shoppers, who use cards as opposed to cash for transaction payments.

While this was seen as antithesis to the government’s cashless policy, a new tax regime to be paid by consumers of telecommunications services is also in the offing through a Communication Service Tax (CST) bill now before the National Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume, seeks to impose nine per cent tax on all communications services covering voice calls, SMS, MMS, data and pay Tv.

According to the Senator, this tax becomes necessary as the best alternative to the proposed 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT). Like the e-commerce tax, the communications service tax is to be paid directly by the consumers of the service. By implication, telecoms subscribers are to pay more for the services if the bill is passed into law.

Concern over affordable connectivity

Within the context of the country’s national broadband policy, government efforts from 2013 and years ahead are to ensure that internet service becomes affordable to all Nigerians. In that regard, one of the key strategies to achieve this, as highlighted in the country’s National Broadband Plan (NBP 2013-2018), is to eliminate the problem of multiple taxation in the sector.

Despite that, the operators continue to lament increase in number of taxes applying to their operations, thus adding to the costs of services for the consumers. Indeed, recent reports confirmed that Nigeria is still one of the countries with high cost of data in Africa. Incidentally, while the operating taxes are yet to be addressed, a new tax is now to be directly paid by the consumers, irrespective of what the operators have factored into what they are currently paying, if the CST bill becomes law.

Telcos kick

For the telecommunications operators in the country, the new tax, though targeting the consumers, is an ill wind that will blow the sector no good.

According to them, implementation of the nine per cent tax will amount to double tax on voice, SMS and data services as five per cent VAT already applies on the services.

Speaking on behalf of the operators, the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, said tax would pose additional burden to the consumers if passed into law.

“If the passage of this bill goes through, it would negatively impact Nigerians and foreigners that use these services. The implementation of this CST bill would take the affordability of data services out of the reach of the citizenry. Therefore, ATCON recommends that government reconsiders the passing of the bill, as it would add to the burden of the already suffering Nigerians.

“It is deemed as an additional multiple taxes, loss of revenue to the industry and can lead to loss of jobs in the sector. We reiterate that the burden of shoring up government revenue should be across all segments of society in the way other climes use VAT and not to be targeted to a specific sector,” Teniola said.

Recurring bill

The telcos wondered why the bill that was suspended by the 8th National Assembly after realising its impropriety was brought up again.

According to ATCON, the bill was suspended after the operators met with the immediate past Senate president on November 3, 2016.

ATCON noted that the Senate then led by Bukola Saraki had acknowledged that the growth of ICT was critical to the creation of jobs and reduction in youth unemployment.

“The Senate president agreed and assured ATCON and members at large that the tax would be set aside. ATCON then recommended to government that the tax base of the country should be widened to include more tax payers. It was noted that only 13 million out of 70 million were contributing to the tax revenue of the Federal Government.

“It is inconceivable that a CST Bill of 9% that was put aside which is a direct copy of Ghana’s CST is now being pushed through the National Assembly without due consultation with all stakeholders and it is especially targeted at the telecoms and ICT sector,” ATCON said.

Senator Ndume’s justification

According to Senator Ndume, Nigeria has consistently suffered budget deficit and needs more revenue to balance its books. He added that he brought up the CST bill, which he initiated in 2016, but was suspended as a better alternative to the increase in VAT recently proposed by the Federal Government.

According to him, the VAT increase would affect the poor, while the CST would affect only the rich, who are able to afford mobile phones.

In a fashion similar to an infamous comment credited to a former Senate President in the country that “telecommunications is not for the poor,” Senator Ndume said: “In Nigerian context, anybody that is using mobile phone is not poor. The poorest of the poor live in areas where services are not even available. This is why I am saying that it is better to tax the rich rather than increasing VAT which affects everybody, including the poor.”

Copying from Ghana

While fielding questions on a national TV over the proposed tax, Senator Ndume admitted that he, indeed, got the idea from Ghana’s Communications Service Tax, in which the nine per cent is deducted from the consumers’ accounts once they recharge their lines. This further confirmed ATCON’s claim that the bill was an imitation of Ghana’s law.

Speaking further, Senator Ndume said: “I got the idea from the research I made; from countries that have implemented communication service tax. Ghana was charging six per cent and they moved it to nine per cent with effect from October 1st this year. I am not saying VAT should not be increased, I am saying the timing is wrong and the condition of poor citizens must be considered, hence, I brought forward the CST as alternative, to ensure that only the rich are taxed.”

Reacting to telecom operators complaints over the tax, he said most of the operators in Nigeria were also operating in Ghana and that they do not complain over there.

“If they are not complaining in Ghana, why should they complain in Nigeria? I know they will oppose it and try to do everything to frustrate the bill,” he said.

ATCON President, Teniola, however, noted that while CST is being implemented in Ghana, there is no incidence of multiple taxation in the country’s telecoms sector as is the case in Nigeria.

According to him, there are currently 39 taxes applied to telecoms services in Nigeria. Again, checks also revealed that proceeds of communications tax in Ghana is also being ploughed back into the telecoms sector through infrastructure building.

Last line

While the bill has just gone through the first reading at the Senate, it has to go through the second and third reading before it can be passed into law by the National Assembly. The public hearing in-between this process is an opportunity for telecoms consumers, who are the target of the law, to make their voice heard. The lawmakers must also weigh the options and consider possible implications before passing the bill into law.

Like this: Like Loading...