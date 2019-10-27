Stakeholders stress importance of soft skills to youth development

By Esther Bakare

“If you think success is easy, you are wrong. It is the loneliest road to thread.

You need a foundation upon which you will build a successful life”, these were the words of Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Amina Adamu Augie at the Lagos State University 3rd Distinguished Lecture.

Justice Augie was the chairman of the Lecture with the theme: “Market Imperatives: Re-Thinking Soft Skills in a Highly Competitive World” held on Tuesday at the Main Auditorium of the University, Ojo, Lagos.

She told the students that today, they are planting a seed for the tree that will grow tomorrow adding that everyday they come to school, they are paying a foundation for tomorrow.

“I taught your Vice Chancellor in Law School some 32 years ago. Today, we are both sitting on this podium. What that tells you is that one day, it is your time to be on top. How many of you will get there?” she said.

The Justice also told them about integrity, ethics and character as well as contentment as soft skills they must possess to get to the top.

One of the guest speakers, Mrs Funke Adekoya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, spoke on “Is Honesty still the Best Policy?”

She told the students that they are in the University to acquire education because they believe it will give them an edge in life.

According to her, Education is more than schooling and that is why soft skills must also be learnt.

“As an employer of labour, I have seen that many students who want to get jobs focus on technological knowledge in place of soft skills”

“There is one soft skill I urge us to imbibe and never to forget, which will make you more marketable in a competitive world.

They are character traits which include ethics, honesty and integrity”, she said.

Adekoya said in the Nigeria of today, if the country is going to survive as a nation, there is need of soft skills of ethics, honesty and integrity which must be part of everyone as a character.

“Your character may not get you the job you are looking for, but your character will keep the job you get. “As you get education, develop your character alongside, not just learning. Let people know you for who you are”, she said.

She reminded them that, honesty is still the best policy stressing that in Nigeria today, it is all about money as people are deemed successful only if they have money.

” We look at the external and consider it to be more important than our character.

Your character will take you to where your university education stops. Its a vital soft skill that you need in this highly competitive world”

“What stands you out will be your dependability, reliability, honesty, integrity and your ethics”, she said.

Another speaker, Mr Adetokunbo Abiru delivering his speech, Managing Director of Polaris Bank said soft skills are personal attributes that enables someone to interact effectively with others.

Speaking on seven soft skills which he said he considers as hallmarks of success : Leadership, Teamwork, Communication, Problem-solving

Work ethics and interpersonal. He added that these are enduring qualities that will take people far in life.

“I have worked in about three banks and their recruitment process is largely the same. Generally, they start by looking at your background, starting with your education. Eventually, they take you through series of levels of screening and selection and if at the end of the day, you scale through, you are now taken to a training centre, where they culture you into the kind of environment you are coming into”

“When you eventually settle into the organization, you will go through a lot of programmes”, he said.

He warned the students that the World out there is competitive and soft skills can never be outdated saying disruption lies ahead and is already here.

“If you must get the jobs, you must adapt. Beyond soft skills and your education, you should also look at developing your technological prowess”, he said.

In her own words, Bountiful Adelanwa said hard skills will get them the job but soft skills will make them stay and excel on the job.

“Soft skills are skills that separate you from the crowd. They are in actual fact, life skills. We tend to place more emphasises on someone’s professional experience(hard skills) and not enough on the person as a whole”

She told the students that soft skills are what employers are looking for; it’s all entrepreneurs need to survive highly competitive economies like now

” I don’t know what your story is, but I tell you it’s not an excuse to be in the roadside. A lot of us carry talents in us, but we cannot communicate. Why?

In all you do, make excellence your culture”, she said.

