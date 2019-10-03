Standard Bank: Africa’s real estate defies market volatility

At 59, Nigeria and Nigerians can easily count the gains of technology, especially with telecommunications now making things easier. However, the body language and policies of government do not suggest that information and communication technology is a priority for the country yet, despite its huge potential in driving economic growth. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Between October last year when Nigeria celebrated her 58thIndependence anniversary and now, subscriptions for mobile communications have grown from 164.8 million to 174.6 million.

Internet subscription also moved up from 107.1 million to 122.6 million. While the figures are based on July 2019 data, which is the latest released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), showing that indeed, the country has maintained the tempo of growth in communications.

However, the country cannot not be said to have achieved much technology-wise.

As a matter of fact, the country is known to be fully dependent on imported technologies, despite the increasing efforts of local experts in developing home-made technologies. Several obstacles standing in the way of the country’s technology independence are yet to be addressed.

Unending wait for broadband plan

In December 2018, the country was said to have achieved its target of 30 per cent broadband penetration as set out in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2013-2018. Although stakeholders had disagreed with the figure, citing low level of infrastructure and the prevailing challenges, the country is expected to plan for the coming years as such plans form the policy direction for all stakeholders follow.

However, almost one year after the expiration of the last plan, players are still awaiting the next direction in terms of a new plan.

Despite the achievement of the last target, industry players noted that most of the challenges highlighted in the NBP (2013-2018) have not been addressed.

While the plan envisaged that in the implementation process, obstacles such as high cost of Right of Way, multiple taxation and others would have been removed in the five years, operators are still battling same issues.

A new plan is being expected to address the failure of the expired plan but it seems that may not come this year.

Suffice to say that the government through the immediate past Minister of Communications said it had set up a committee before the December 2018 to review the nation’s broadband policy and come up with a new one that will help to realise the yearnings of Nigerians for efficient broadband services. That has not materialised until date.

Elusive local content

In the last four years of the current administration, the sector has not been short of the regular rhetoric on local content in ICTs, which has not translated to any meaningful change in the sector.

With over 190 million population and diverse culture, Nigeria is a veritable market for any product or service and with that, it is not surprising that the best of technology products from around the world always find their way into the country.

Indeed, there is no latest technology anywhere in the world that a Nigerian is not already using and this is why billions of dollars is leaving the country every year on ICT importation.

According to the immediate past Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who is now the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Panatami, Nigeria spends $2.8 billion yearly on importation of ICT products and services.

Products being imported include telecommunications, audio and video, computer and related equipment; electronic components, software and a number of others.

Similarly, the Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr. Ibrahim DanAzumi, also recently declared, though conservatively, that 90 per cent of technologies being used in Nigeria are imported.

Not long ago, the Office for Nigerian Content Development (ONC) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) also declared that the preference for foreign ICT products and services is causing Nigeria a loss of over N1 Trillion in foreign exchange yearly.

Stakeholders are, however, insisting on concrete government’s action to change the country’s status from being a consuming nation to a producing one.

Poor policy implementation

For the growth of ICT in Nigeria, policy formulation is definitely not a problem. Indeed, there have been many policies aimed at addressing several challenges inhibiting the sector’s growth, but with poor or no implementation.

One of such is ‘ICT Roadmap 2017-2020’ which was unveiled last year almost halfway into its lifespan.

The roadmap launched in July 2018 highlighted strategies for the country to achieve some technological milestones by 2020.

The roadmap focuses on four pillars which include, governance, policy, legal & regulatory framework, industry & infrastructure and capacity building.

It also identifies strategies to address some cross cutting issues.

According to the document, the overarching goal of the governance pillar is to nurture a vibrant, citizen engaged ICT Sector permeating all sectors of the economy in all parts of Nigeria.

It noted: “In order to address the challenges in the sector, an ICT gap analysis will be conducted, with an expedited implementation of the e-government master plan. A national ICT council will also be established in the Presidency to determine options for institutional project coordination for better harmonisation.”

The Policy, Legal and Regulatory Framework pillar is to engender policy consistency and a predictable forward-looking legal and regulatory regime promoting competition in the industry to advance the national and consumer interests.

“Interventions under this pillar include passage of the Critical National ICT Infrastructure Bill, mapping and elimination of all duplicative fiscal imposts (VAT, states, local government, federal levies) through insertions in the next appropriation. Review of the IP Law will be accelerated,”the document said.

On infrastructure, the overarching goal of the roadmap is to provide cost effective ubiquitous access to ICT for overall national development.

Proposed solutions are the passage of the Critical National ICT Sector Infrastructure Bill, release of the remaining Infrastructure Companies (INFRACO) licences, hastening of the rollout ofmetro networks, use of NIGCOMSAT Satellites to bridge the rural penetration gap and hosting of critical National Data within the country. “For this pillar, key outcomes will include the creation of two million jobs as well as wealth creation and revenue generation,” the government said in the document.

The fourth focus area, which is capacity building, “is aimed at developing a smart globally competitive workforce and digitally literate population for which a digital literacy council will be established.

ICT gap Analysis, review and update of the educational curricula for primary, secondary and tertiary schools and an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism are other proposed interventions.

The establishment of an ICT university and innovation hubs across the country will be among the key initiatives of this Pillar.

While the policy could be seen as a right step in the right direction, it remains a paper document, even when it is just three months to 2020, when the document is to expire.

According to stakeholders, lack of political will to push some of these policies has been the bane of ICT in Nigeria.

Last line

No doubt, the ICT sector has impacted immensely on the Nigerian economy through job creation, several communications channels, infrastructural development and contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, efforts must be made to move the country from being a technology consuming nation to a tech producing one. Only then can Nigeria enjoy the full benefits of technology.

