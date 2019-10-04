News
States’ IGR increases by 46.11% to N1.16trn
The internally generated revenue of states across the country has increased from N800 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018, representing 46.11 per cent growth.
Similarly, Nigeria’s tax database has increased from 10 million to 20 million, with a target of 45 million taxpayers nationwide by December 2019.
The Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB) and Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, confirmed the updates yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara state at the North regional launch of new Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Registration System and consolidated national tax database programme.
He said the new system also provided immense benefits to the taxpayers.0
According to him, “the consolidated database, apart from providing a unique identity to the taxpayer, also facilitates ease of compliance. It limits the incidence of double taxation and is a prerequisite for a number of transactions such as sale and purchase of immoveable property, registration of vehicles, applications for plots of land, import and export licence, registration as a contractor, entry visas, among others. Ultimately, the system promotes ease of doing business for both individuals and corporate bodies.”
He said JTB, during his tenure, recorded some modest achievements, which include expansion of the tax base from 10 million to 20 million, taxpayers with the potential for an increase of up to 45 million before the end of the third quarter of 2019; growth in the IGR of states by over 46.11 per cent from N800.02 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018; growth of FIRS collections by 53.81 per cent from N3.30 trillion in 2016 to N5.32 trillion in 2018; with the 2018 total collection of N5.32 trillion being the highest collection ever in the history of FIRS.
Others, he said, were increase in non-oil revenue, with a collection of N2.85 trillion, representing 53.63 per cent of total revenue collection, payment by the Federal Government of total sum of N135.8 billion, representing all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by federal MDAs to states from 2002 to 2016; with a total of N31.08 billion paid to the states in the North-Central geopolitical zone.
“We are confident that this gesture by the Federal Government will encourage state governments to also reciprocate and promptly remit all Withholding Taxes and VAT due to the Federation Account; a positive movement during the same period by Nigeria up 25 points in the tax administration section of World Bank‘s ease of doing business.
“This positive progression is also reinforced by the recent listing of Nigeria as one of the top ‘20 improvers in Doing Business for the year 2020’ by the World Bank. We expect that more positive country reports will be released by the time the full report by World Bank is released on October 24, 2019. The TIN registration Go-Live event, which has brought together all tax authorities with a common vision and goal, is poised to change the financial profile of Nigeria and particularly, lay a strong financial foundation to fund government at all tiers beyond aid, grants and borrowing,” he added.
Fowler commended the strides of Kwara Internal Revenue service (KWIRS) under Dr Murtala Awodun.
“The choice of Kwara State as the host for the North-Central regional flag-off event is strategic as it is in recognition of the path-finding role it has played in the quest towards ensuring sustainable internally-generated revenue profile for the state as well as for the region.
“Over the years, KWIRS has designed and executed far-reaching IGR reforms that have seen it establish itself as a model revenue agency in the region. Following the signing of the law granting it autonomy in June 2015, it has developed in leaps and bounds, constantly seeking to achieve excellence in tax administration.
“Having achieved a 221 per cent increase in its collection, from N7.1 billion in 2015 at the time of attaining its autonomous status, to N23 billion in 2018, Kwara state IRS has come to be a benchmark for revenue authorities, not just within the North Central region, but nationwide as well. It is also worthy of note that KWIRS is also the only state revenue agency in the country to have been ISO certified, with the ISO 9001 for Quality Management System and ISO/IEC 22301 for Business Continuity Management System.
“While Kwara state IRS continues to set standards, sister revenue authorities within the zone are not left behind as statistics indicate that Niger State, with 60.05 per cent, and Nasarawa State, with 22.56 per cent, are among the top 15 states with an annual growth rate above 20 per cent in 2018.
“This is coupled with the fact that the FCT IRS, in its first full year of autonomous operations, is comfortably placed as the fourth highest sub-national revenue generating agency in 2018, behind Lagos, Rivers and Ogun states, Fowler said.
On his part, Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasak, who was represented by the state’s Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, also lauded the TIN initiative, saying that the payment of tax was a change that everyone must embrace.
“Tax payment is integral to the growth and development of every economy and it must be embraced by every human who wants to see the change we all desire. We are very optimistic that this launch of TIN Registration System and consolidated national database will, indeed, increase the coverage of taxpayers and simplify tax processes in the North-Central geopolitical region,” he said.
Health
Kwara inaugurates task force on immunisation
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday inaugurated the State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare, saying the exercise forms a part of his administration’s efforts to stamp out polio and strengthen access to primary healthcare.
“The presence of an active State Task Force on Immunisation is a prerequisite for quality polio campaigns and routine immunisation services. The role of the Task Force amongst others is to coordinate/supervise all Polio Eradication Initiatives (PEI) activities in particular and Primary Health Care in general in line with recommendations from the State Technical Team,” AbdulRazaq said in an address inaugurating the Task Force headed by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.
“It is also to be noted that one of the requirements for the full implementation of Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) in the state is the functionality of the State Task Force especially with the prevailing outbreak of vaccine-preventable poliomyelitis in the state.”
The governor urged members of the Task Force to work closely with Alabi to deliver quality primary healthcare to the people of Kwara.
Health
US-based Nigerian neurosurgeon takes pay cut to perform free operations
Neurosurgeons are known as skilled operators. But straddling surgeries across two continents? That’s a different skill entirely.
Dr. Olawale Sulaiman, 41, is a professor of neurosurgery and spinal surgery and chairman for the neurosurgery department and back and spine center at the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute in New Orleans. He lives in Louisiana, but splits his time between the US and Nigeria, spending up to 12 days each month providing healthcare in the country of his birth — sometimes for free.
Born in Lagos Island, Lagos, Sulaiman says his motivation comes from growing up in a relatively poor region.
“I am one of 10 children born into a polygamous family. My siblings and I shared one room where we often found ourselves sleeping on a mat on the floor,” he told CNN.
His parents could not afford his university tuition, but Sulaiman said at the age of 19, he received a scholarship to study medicine in Bulgaria through the Bureau for External Aid, a Nigerian government program targeted at improving the quality of life for Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities.
Sulaiman said the scholarship opened many doors and, in turn, he feels responsible to give back through healthcare. “Africans who have had the privilege of getting outstanding training and education abroad must mobilize their network of influence to transform our continent,” he said.
According to a report by the Global Health Workforce Alliance, Nigeria’s healthcare system does not have enough personnel to effectively deliver essential health services to the country’s large population.
Sulaiman says he wants to use his knowledge to improve the healthcare system. “As I often do, I consulted with my loving and devoted wife for advice. We both decided that giving back was the only option for both of us, and for our family. We have never looked back,” he added.
Starting a health company
In 2010, Sulaiman established RNZ Global, a healthcare development company with his wife, Patricia. The company provides medical services including neuro and spinal surgery, and offers health courses like first aid CPR in Nigeria and the US.
Noting a shortfall in physician-scientists (doctors with a combined degree in medicine and a PhD) like himself, Sulaiman decided it was important to extend his expertise to Nigeria too.
“I would use my vacation times for the medical missions, which were also planned with education and training sessions. We donated a lot of medications, equipment and hands-on training on surgical techniques,” he said.
Sulaiman said he negotiated a 25% pay cut with his American employer in exchange for longer holidays to Nigeria to pursue his passion. RNZ Global has treated more than 500 patients and provided preventative medicine to up to 5,000 people in the US and Nigeria.
Dr. Yusuf Salman, a neurosurgeon based in Abuja, Nigeria has known Sulaiman since 2006. In 2013, through a partnership with MPAC, a faith-related organisation , both doctors worked together to provide free spinal surgeries to underprivileged Nigerians in Kwara, north-central Nigeria.
“(Sulaiman) came to Nigeria with implants and equipment from the US so that we could operate for free on people with spine-related problems. He was the lead surgeon and I and a couple of others assisted him at the time. We did about 10 surgeries,” Salman said.
“Over the years, I have learned a lot about minimally invasive spine surgery just from working closely with him. It is a complex procedure and we don’t have a lot of experts on it over here,” he added.
Life-changing surgery
One of his former patients Philomena Arah described his surgeries as “life-changing.”
Arah met Sulaiman for the first time in Lagos in 2018 through a friend. Before meeting him, she had spent more than 15 years trying to find a permanent solution to her frequent excruciating back pain.
“Walking was unbearable, I couldn’t even stand straight. I was not happy. The pain stopped me from socializing, from participating in many things. I could not even exercise the way I wanted,” Arah told CNN.
She would later find out from Sulaiman and his team that she needed a laminectomy, a surgical procedure where part or all of a vertebral bone is removed to relieve pressure on the spinal cord. According to Arah, the surgery in Nigeria cost considerably less than if she had traveled to the US for the procedure.
RNZ Global also has a not-for-profit arm called RNZ foundation. The foundation, registered in 2019, focuses on managing patients with neurological diseases for free.
“We offer free services and surgery for those that are less privileged and cannot afford the cost,” said Blessing Holison, patient care coordinator for RNZ Global.
Sulaiman hopes to establish at least four neuroscience centers in Nigeria in the coming years.
“I believe that happiness doesn’t come from what you get, rather, it comes from what you give,” he said. “There is always room to give; you don’t need to be a millionaire to give.”
*Courtesy: CNN
News
Hong Kong set to discuss emergency laws as further protests planned
Hong Kong’s government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.
Demonstrations are planned on Friday against any potential anti-mask law, with multiple protests also expected over the weekend as activists denounce the police shooting of a teenaged secondary school student on Tuesday.
Police said the officer involved in the shooting acted in self-defense because his life was under threat. The teenager, the first protester hit by live fire during months of unrest, is in hospital in a stable condition.
Invoking emergency law would allow Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to make any regulations she considers in the public interest, including censorship of the media and control of transport.
The government’s move comes after activists rampaged across the former British colony in recent months, setting fires, blocking roads and vandalizing shops and metro stations.
Growing opposition to the Hong Kong government has plunged the financial hub into its biggest political crisis in decades and poses the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
Riot police moved in to districts across Hong Kong overnight, firing tear gas at a chanting crowd in a residential area, while rail operator MTR Corp shut several stations as violence escalated.
All stations were operating normally on Friday morning.
Any implementation of emergency law could further antagonize demonstrators already angry at what they perceive as creeping interference by Beijing in their city’s affairs despite a promise of autonomy in the “one country, two systems” formula under which Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.
China dismisses accusations it is meddling and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up anti-China sentiment.
Police, who have responded to petrol bomb-throwing protesters with tear gas, water cannon and, on Tuesday, live ammunition, had urged the government to impose curfews to help maintain public order.
The government declined to comment on whether it was considering imposing emergency laws, stating they would study existing legislation to cope with the protests.
Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Black-clad protesters, who typically wear masks to shield their appearance, have targeted police, who in turn have been accused of excessive force and heavy-handed tactics. Police say they have shown restraint in the face of increased violence.
Pro-Beijing groups have also been pushing for legislation to ban face masks at public demonstrations.
The protests began over a now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, and have intensified markedly since June. They have also evolved into wider calls for democracy, among other demands.
News
Buhari: S’Africa must be on alert to check violence
President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged South African authorities to be proactive in responding to early signals of violence between competitors.
The President was speaking while responding to questions during his visit to South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in that country.
Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “Authorities should be more proactive in detecting early signals of violence between competitors, while migrants and companies should adhere to the local laws of countries.
“Police must be on alert not to allow violence to escalate,’’ he said.
The President called for more tolerance, vigilance and heightened security in countries to ensure safety of citizens, noting that competition heralded by globalization, especially with ease in migration, will only get more intense for businesses.
He said: “The business world had turned out more dynamic over the years, with foreigners competing with locals in businesses that were initially considered low. He said the panacea would only be for security agencies to show more interest in market operations, players and likely areas of tensions.
The President likened the situation of Nigerians in South Africa to Ghana where competition at low levels of the economy breeds intense competition, noting that it will keep growing with population explosion.
Buhari told Nigerians living in various parts of the world, especially in South Africa, to adhere with the laws of the country they reside, and ensure compliance with market laws.
“Like it is said, ‘when you are in Rome, behave like the Romans’. Always be law abiding,’’ he said.
Earlier in his remark, the President condemned attacks on Nigerians and the burning of their properties in South Africa, describing it as “unacceptable’’, while assuring the South African government that their citizens and businesses in Nigeria will always be protected from harm. He also condemned the reprisal attacks in Nigeria.
“In my discussions with President Ramaphosa and the Bi-National Commission meeting, we reviewed wide range of issues at national, regional, continental and global levels,’’ he added.
He said some of the issues were on trade, investment, mining, security, police affairs and environment.
“Our two countries have also agreed to unequivocally address the challenges in our relations, including the recent people-to-people challenges that saw attacks against foreign nationals, including Nigerians, and their properties, which we strongly condemned.’’
In his remarks, President Ramaphosa said the attacks on foreigners in South Africa, including Nigerians, were regrettable, assuring that his government will work hard to see an end to such attacks. He also condemned reprisal attacks in Nigeria.
He said President Buhari is the first president to embark on a state visit in South Africa since they came into power.
“We will work together to promote cohesion and best values. What happened did not reflect our values. We both condemn the attacks and the reprisal in strongest terms. We will set up mechanisms for early signals,’’ he said.
President Ramaphosa said his country will also create a more enabling environment for Nigerian businesses to thrive in South Africa, acknowledging that more South African companies operate in Nigeria, while Nigerians were mostly in Small and Medium Scale sectors in his country.
“We have large corporations operating in Nigeria while you have small and medium enterprises from Nigeria here in South Africa.”
He promised to deepen the reforms in his country to open the space for more Nigerian businesses to “address the imbalance”.
“The rule of law must be obeyed by all citizens. Nigerians in South Africa must obey the rule of law, while South Africans in Nigeria must obey the rule of law,’’ he said.
Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, signed agreements on the minutes of the 9th session of Bi-National Commission.
Buhari had, at the meeting, challenged the South African government to take deliberate steps that would open up the country’s economy for more Nigerian businesses.
Buhari, who said the South African government should do this while guaranteeing the safety of Nigerians living in the country, stressed the need for reciprocity in promoting trade and investments between both countries.
Buhari said South African companies had enjoyed unfettered access to Nigerian market and protection with enabling laws, urging the government to design policies that favour investments from Nigeria.
The President had co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Bi-National Commission at the level of heads of state.
In a statement by Shehu, the Preisdent noted that: “We are pleased to inform you that our government has made doing business in Nigeria easier through the Ease of Doing Business Initiative to open up more opportunities for investors in Nigeria.
“We call on the government of South Africa to also take steps to ease the doing of business in the country, and open up its market space for Nigerian businessmen and women.
“In this context, we are gratified that a Nigeria-South Africa Business Forum has been organized in the framework of this State visit,’’ the President said.
Buhari said Nigeria would continue to value its relationship with South Africa, which is the second largest economy in Africa, noting that 32 agreements and MoUs had been signed between both countries.
“We, in Nigeria, value the warm fraternal relations binding our two countries and cherish our Special Relationship. We consider South Africa an ally and a strategic partner.
“We need to implement those that have come into force, as well as to expedite necessary action to ratify the seven outstanding agreements that have not yet been brought into force.
“I welcome the robust Defence Cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, and call for more support and solidarity with us in our fight against terrorism and violent extremism. We also welcome the increased collaboration against arms and drug trafficking, money laundering and human trafficking,’’ he added.
President Buhari “condemned in the strongest terms, attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa, the looting of their shops and businesses and burning of their properties’’.
“We call for the strengthening and implementation of all the necessary measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such action which threatens to undermine, not only our strong bilateral relations, but also what we stand for in the context of our vision for a strong and prosperous Africa we want.’’
The President also condemned the “very few incidents of retaliatory attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria”. “I am happy to report that we took strong and decisive measures to stop the attacks and prevent any recurrence.’’
In his remarks, the President of South Africa congratulated President Buhari for winning the 2019 Presidential elections, and starting a second term.
“We will always be grateful to Nigeria for the support we received during the dark days of apartheid,’’ he added.
“We shall never forget the role you played to ensure that our people get the freedom we are enjoying today.’’
News
MTEF: NASS recommends N10.7trn budget
…adopts 2.18mbpd oil production
- $57pb as oil benchmark
- N305/$ exchange rate
The Senate and the House of Representatives, yesterday, recommended a total expenditure figure of N10.7 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year.
The legislative chambers also recommended 2.18 million barrel per day oil production for the same budget year.
It further recommended $57 per barrel as the oil benchmark just as the nation’s highest lawmaking body approved N305 per dollar exchange rate.
The Senate however, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly Tuesday next week.
The Senate made the recommendations while adopting the report of the National Assembly joint Committees on Finance and National Planning on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).
The Red Chamber actually increased the initial budget proposal contained in the MTEF document by over N700 billion, to adequately take care of some critical concerns in the budget.
Presenting the report of the Committee for consideration and adoption by the Senate, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Chairman, National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the Joint Committee recommended that the estimated expenditure of the Federal Government be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.
The Senate explained that, following intensive engagement with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and relevant information obtained during the session, it recommended the adoption of 2.18mbpd as daily production output in 2020, saying that measures were being put in place to make it realizable.
The Senate also recommended that the revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) be raised from N942.6 billion to N1.5 trillion, following the impressive performance of the NCS in revenue generation in the last nine months.
Part of the report read: “In view of concerted effort by NNPC and security agencies to combat the menaces of oil theft and vandalization, the 2.18mbpd would be realizable.
“The Committee recommends the adoption of $57 barrel as crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020.
“The revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of N942.6 billion for 2020 should be increased to N1.5 trillion, as a result of the performance of NCS in last nine months with three months still outstanding.
“The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1 trillion against the budget figure of N969.8 billion for the year 2019. The Joint Committee commends the NCS for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian boarders.
“The sum of N55.4 billion from the revenue increment of NCS be used to reduce borrowing by N200 billion and increase capital expenditure, thereby decreasing the size of the budget deficit from N1.7 trillion to N1.5 trillion and also increase the total capital available to MDA by N357 billion, from N101 trillion to N1.367 trillion.
“The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability while more work should be done by the Honourable Minister of Finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to single digit.
“The saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172 billion, which represents the Federal Government’s portion of the $2 added to the benchmark, be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees.
“Proper investigation be carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domiciled with Central Bank of Nigeria for the past years so as to show probity and accountability and, of course, increase the revenue base of the country.
“Immediate amendment of the National Assembly Act on Production sharing Contracts (PSC) with lOCs.
“Proper investigation be carried out on NNPC, so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.
“More Government Owned Enterprises budget should be added to the nation’s budget to ensure proper checks and balances among all Federal Government agencies.
“Debt Management Office (DMO) should put more efforts and strategies in managing the foreign and local debts.
“Total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government should be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.
“National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the Finance Bill which will be brought along with the National Budget into Law for easy implementation of the 2020 budget, most especially in the area of VAT.
“The Committee calls for an urgent review/amendment to the FRA Act and the various Laws of the revenue generating agencies to align with current realities.
“The Committee recommends earmarking 1 per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to be classified as Statutory Transfer.
“The Committee recommends the adoption of N1.5 trillion as the amount for New Borrowing as a result of reduction of N200 billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the Nigeria Custom Service.
“However, borrowing must be projected. In borrowing more, government must remain focused and ensure that it is used to fund critical projects that will increase productivity and contribute to finance financing such debt.”
When the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, took the recommendations of the Committee one by one and put them to vote, they were all adopted through voice votes.
In his remarks, Lawan said: “We can get the N106 billion provided in the production sharing contract provided we are able to amend the PSC Act.
“This is one thing we are determined to do and in the first reading this morning, we are going to fast track the bill and I am sure the House of Representatives will do the same and the President will assent and we will get the N160 billion.
“We hope that we are all determined to follow that route and ensure that we do not allow the country to lose N320 billion for this year 2019 and lose N160 billion for 2020.”
The House of Representatives, yesterday, also passed the MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper FSP by the same measures as the Senate.
This was done following a motion by chairman, Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, (APC Lagos).
News
Extra-judicial killing: We’re reviewing firearms order –IGP
…says 1,151 murder, kidnap, other suspects arrested in 2 months
The days of extra-judicial killings and abuse of human rights may soon be over, as the Nigeria Police have announced a major review in the use of firearms by personnel.
There have been reports of extra-judicial killings by some police personnel, especially men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The development has generated both local and international condemnation, with global bodies such as Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch coming out with damning reports detailing such alleged abuses.
But, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of his commitment towards institutionalising respect for fundamental human rights.
Consequently, the IGP has announced the successful review of Force Order (237), which he said, spelt out new rules of engagement, among others, on the use of firearms.
In the revised order, personnel to be assigned arms must undergo special training for that purpose, even as there would be yearly assessment and evaluation of such officers, to determine the suitability to continue to undertake such task.
The new order further introduced the firearms officer, as only armament officers were provided for in the old order.
Also, teaching modules on the aforesaid will be introduced at police training institutions across the country, with a view to getting personnel acquainted with the revised order.
The IGP made the disclosure yesterday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, at a conference with senior police officers from the rank of Commissioner and above.
“Special trainings are being organised for the Special Units of the Police, including the Police Mobile Force, Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Robbery detachments, Anti-Kidnapping Squads and the Criminal Investigation Operatives. This is with the intention of equipping them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st Century and to align their operations within the expectations of the law and the citizens.
“In order to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237 which defines our Rules of Engagement (RoE) be reviewed, standardised and simplified.
“I am delighted to announce that with the support of our local and internal partners, we have successfully completed the process of reviewing the document and today, we shall be formally launching the Revised Force Order 237 (RFO) which is not only comprehensive and modernized, but simplified for ease of comprehension by all members of the Force. The launch of the first two thousand (2,000) copies of the document will be undertaken in the course of this meeting”, Adamu said.
Meanwhile, the Police Chief has claimed a reduction in the national crime profile in the country.
According to Adamu, a total of 1,151 high profile suspects had been arrested in the last 2 months (August to date).
Also within the period under review, the IGP said 228 firearms of various descriptions were recovered across the country.
He attributed the development to the effective policing strategies he had emplaced since his emergence.
The police chief gave the breakdown as follows: armed robbery suspects (470); kidnap suspects (216); suspected cultists (335); and murder suspects (130).
Apart from sustained nationwide operations, Adamu attributed the successes to the narrowing of trust gap between the Force and the public.
The IGP said: “I am again pleased to note that the national crime profile of the country continues to decline in relation to the previous quarters. This trend is indicative of the effectiveness of our policing strategies which are based on community partnership practices, application of cutting-edge policing technologies and crime management solutions, the engagement and integration of intelligence-led policing standards to our functions at all operational and investigative levels, and an enhanced inter-agency collaboration orientation.”
“In furtherance to these, the trust gap between the citizens and the Police has been significantly narrowed and the bond to fight and reclaim our communities from the criminals who are our common enemies has been strengthened. In addition, the commitment and capacity of the Nigeria Police to re-dominate the public space and deny criminals the liberty to manifest their heinous crimes has been appreciably boosted.
“In consequence, from August 2019 to date, a total of 1,151 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. This includes four hundred and seventy (470) armed robbery suspects; two hundred and sixteen (216) kidnap suspects; three hundred and thirty-five (335) suspected cultists, and one hundred and thirty (130) murder suspects.
“Furthermore two hundred and twenty-eight (228) firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period. Aside this, two hundred and thirty-one (231) kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families while seventy-five (75) stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements.
On the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, Adamu pledged the Force’s readiness to provide a secure and level-playing field for all contenders.
To achieve this, he has pledged the Force’s readiness to work with the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He has, nonetheless, warned politicians to play by the rules, vowing to isolate and deal with perpetrators of violence.
“The upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States will, again, put our professionalism and doggedness to test. Let me seize this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community, of our determination to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in creating conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.
“While assuring law abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors who may want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts now or be prepared to face the consequences, as they will be identified, isolated and made to face the wrath of the law.
“Therefore, parents and guardians are strongly advised to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to undermine the democratic process in the two states. Politics is a game and it should be driven by service-orientation, patriotism, and overriding national security interest rather than unrestrained narrow and desperate individual considerations. All political actors and stakeholders are, accordingly, admonished to play the political game in accordance with the law and democratic norms”, Adamu stated.
News
Dietary fiber cuts risks of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes
Researchers in India said increased consumption of dietary fiber, found primarily in vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, has been found to have many health benefits including reducing the risks of hypertension and type 2 diabetes.
The findings of this new study have been presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East Conference 2019.
Dietary fiber, also dubbed as roughage or bulk, constitutes parts of plant foods the body can’t digest or absorb; hence, it just passes through the alimentary canal of the digestive system.
According to the researchers, to reach the recommended dietary fiber (RDF) intake guidelines of 40 g/2000kcla, one should aim to eat at least five portions of fruits and vegetables per day. Eating foods that are high in whole grains, starchy carbohydrates, and plant-based foods are important to ensure the human body has ample dietary fiber, which has been linked to a lower risk of a multitude of diseases.
Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition that may lead to many complications, including cardiovascular disease, heart attack, kidney disease, and even stroke.
Similarly, type 2 diabetes may also lead to other complications, including cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, kidney disease, and vision loss, among others. Reducing the risk for both conditions is essential, the ‘News Medical Life Sciences’ reported.
Previous studies have shown that dietary fiber, particularly whole grains and cereal, could help lower the risk of many cardiometabolic diseases such as obesity, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular disease. In some cases, it also reduced the chance of acquiring colorectal cancer and is associated with lower cholesterol levels.
In the current study, the research team at the Care Well Heart and Super Specialty Hospital in India explored the connection between a high-fiber diet and cardiovascular risk factors.
In the study, the patients had type 2 diabetes and an average calorie intake of 1,200 to 1,500 kcal, which means their RDA for fiber should be around 24 to 30 g.
The team followed 200 participants, taking note of their fiber intake at baseline at three months and six months. They also gave the patients diet prescriptions, including a list of food groups with portion sizes. With the help of licensed dieticians, they provided counseling sessions to ascertain that the participants understood the information.
However, they found that people who consumed a high-fiber diet had a substantial enhancement in many cardiovascular risk factors. Specifically, there was a 15 per cent decrease in the systolic blood pressure, nine per cent decrease in serum cholesterol, 23 per cent decrease in triglycerides, and 28 per cent decrease in fasting glucose.
News
Groups protest against workers’ sack at LASU, LASPOTECH
Following sack of no fewer than five members of staff of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and the recent dismissal of eight staffers of the Lagos State University (LASU), a coalition of civil societies in Lagos State have staged a mass protest against what they described as growing culture of harassment, dismissal and termination of appointments of leadership of workers’ unions across the tertiary institutions in the state.
This was as they urged the Governor Babajide Sanwo-led administration and the state House of Assembly to urgently intervene in the matter by calling the management of the institutions to order.
LASPOTECH had on Tuesday announced dismissal of the five members of staff by the Governing Council at its meeting of Friday, September 20, after due processes as contained in the Staff Conditions of Service had been exhausted.
A statement by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Olanrewaju Kuye, noted that the affected staff were dismissed for offences ranging from plagiarism, falsification of students examination results, fraudulently employment without pre-requisite qualifications, breach of confidentiality, assault and battery, among others.
However, the groups, which protested yesterday at the House of Assembly complex, comprised the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alliance for Nigerian Students Against Neo-Liberal Attacks (ANSA), and the United Action for Democracy (UAD), among others.
The group, however, demanded among other things the reinstatement of members of staff sacked at the institutions, as well as the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin.
Executive Director of Workbond International Network (WIN), Omotaje Olawale, who spoke on behalf of the coalition at the protest, tagged: “Save Tertiary Education Rally,” however, said that there was an urgent need for the governor to intervene in order to save the tertiary institutions from the grip of their management.
He said there was a total breakdown of law and order, and degeneracy of facilities across the institutions, condemning the illegal dismissal of five members of staff from LASPOTECH, eight lecturers from LASU and 37 from AOCOED.
“There are acute and seemingly intractable crises on the campuses as our academic institutions are currently being turned into barracks. They are gradually becoming graveyards for both lecturers and students,” he said.
News
BBOG: Chibok girls’ 2,000 days in captivity, a national tragedy
M embers of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement said that Nigeria’s 59th Independence Celebration was not a harbinger of hope with the abducted Chibok girls still in captivity.
The Movement which said it would mark the 2000th day of the unfortunate abduction of the school girls on 5th October, described it as a national tragedy which shown that Nigerians were yet to have any hope anchor.
The spokesperson of the Movement, Nifemi Onifade, in a statement said that the 2000th day anniversary would be marked at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
She said: “In two days, this Saturday, 5th of October 2019, it will be exactly 2,000 days since the abduction, and 2,000 days of continued captivity of 112 #ChibokGirls.
“The #BringBackOurGirls movement will commemorate this ongoing tragedy by keeping hope for the return of our #ChibokGirls alive. As such, we plan to organise an activity detailed as follows.
“Our movement continues to uphold our promise to the #ChibokGirls by demanding their immediate and unconditional return from the Federal Government of Nigeria. We thank all who continue to stand by us for their unwavering support for our #ChibokGirls during this struggle to #BringBackOurGirls.
About 276 schoolgirls of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, North-east Nigeria, were abducted in their school on14th of April 2014 by terrorists.
Some escaped, others were rescued. However, 112 #ChibokGirls remained missing.
News
Reps adopt 9th legislative agenda, pledges democracy dividends
At last, the House of Representatives yesterday adopted legislative agenda for the 9th Assembly, promising to ensure that Nigerians had value for their votes through effective execution of their legislative functions. One of the key areas outlined was the reform of the judiciary by separating the office of the Minister of Justice from the office of Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) through constitution amendment. Also, the House would undertake reforms for sustainable power, anticorruption legislation, by reforming the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies; and education reform. It said: “The 9th House of Representatives, the “Peoples’ Assembly”, we have a clear mandate: to make better the lives of our citizens and bring home the long promised benefits of democracy.
“We are called to give voice to the yearnings of our people, and we will, through effective execution of our constitutional responsibilities of lawmaking, representation and oversight. “We will open the legislative process to effective citizen participation and involvement so that our people, on whose behalf we serve may become our real partners in democracy and in progress.
