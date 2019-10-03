Sterling Bank’s HEART initiative receives Osinbajo’s commendation

Sharon Oladiji is a child protection specialist in UNICEF. In this interview, she highlights the importance of registering the birth of children, the role of birth registration in improving child health, how numerous kids miss out from needed health and social benefits based on lack of registration. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

What is the situation of birth registration in Nigeria?

When you look at the importance of birth registration itself to a country, we can tag it as having vital statistics. You get vital statistics through data and in through registration. We found that millions of children that were born at a particular time in Nigeria were not registered because parents don’t know the importance of registering the birth of their children.

So, when you don’t know your number, you cannot plan. Starting from a day old child, when you give birth to a child you know the child needs immunisation then after two weeks, after three months, after six months, after nine months. So, if you don’t know the age of your child, how do you even know which vaccination to get?

For the health care sectors, even if you don’t know the number of children that are born per time, how do you preposition vaccination? So the issue with registering birth and determining age of children is key to national development.

If I take it a bit further, when you look at the education sector, if you give birth to two million children this year, in three years’ time, they should be in kindergarten. Hence, you should know that in five years’ time they should be in primary school and in ten years time they should be exiting to go to secondary school, but if you don’t know the number then that means you cannot increase classrooms, you cannot increase teachers and you cannot increase facilities. So, this is why we have issues with planning for our children.

To take it further, a child born 20 years ago by now should be thinking of maybe graduating and the smart ones graduate at 2021 and join the workforce. However, when they were born if hey were not registered they will all be out there looking for jobs and looking for what to do. So, it affects the development of a nation broadly.

Even within the family, you need to plan for your children. You know your capacity so that registration to me is a sub-stratum of planning and development in any nation in families, in communities and when you register birth of children, and you have the data.

Let me take it to elections. Now in the next four years, we should be thinking of the Permanent voters card (PVC) cards. So, if we don’t even know the number of children that are now 13 years, that will be 17 years at that time, how do you preposition the PVCs today? Now if you look at the work force, there are people in the work force that probably don’t have birth certificates when they were entering. They just did age affidavit. You find young people out there, who are smart and are capable to go into the workforce but within our workforce there are people that we don’t even know their age nor what their retirement age will be. So, you have old people still staying there when the young people are available.

So, for us, the issue with birth registration is fundamental to any national planning or development in the country. Nigeria being the kind of population that we have is also affecting Africa, not just about Nigeria.

We are looking at global implication of civil registration and vital statistics and then come into Lagos, look at the population of Lagos, you can see that we need planning; we need registration. We even need to be sure of our numbers to be able to develop.

What’s the take home message?

The National Population Commission (NpopC) has been constitutionally mandated to register children.

We should look for them; we should not seat at the fence. We should know that when I give birth to my baby I should register its birth.

The health care workers that are taking delivery of babies need to know that this child must not leave the health center without being registered and we’ve done a lot of capacity building, building partnership between the NpopC and the health care sectors to be able to emphasise as a health worker to have that mind to know that this child must be registered. Hence, they should link me up with the NpopC that are in all local government areas (LGA).

Parents don’t need not to wait until your child is going to secondary school, until your child is going abroad to start running around for birth registration. We found that across board people don’t even know the importance of registering the birth of their children. So, they don’t do it.

An unregistered child in legal terms is not existing. The record of that child is nowhere in the world. And when you register the child you know its place. You know the local government it comes from. You know the parents. You know the location. You know where that child is coming from. Hence a child that is unregistered that doesn’t have this kind of record in legal terms is not existing.

What is the number of people that are not registered in Nigeria and in Lagos?

We have this National Demographic Health Survey of 2013, which made it only 30 per cent, but we also have the UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey of 2017, which made the average national under five. We work with under 5, the reason being that idealy, a child should be registered when born. So, its part of a kind of failure in our system that we wait to register so within the work we are doing, we have extended. NpopC is also interested in registering the birth of all children under 17. But now, the counting based on the verifiable empirical data that is brought out by the multiple indicator cluster survey supported by UNICEF and the National Bureu of Statistics (NBS) is giving us like 46 per cent under five children are registered in Nigeria. Hence, the remaining 54 per cent are not registered.

What are the issues surrounding low birth registration and what is the way forward?

Let us start with the civil society; let people know they must register their children. Let the health care actors and NpopC will forge stronger leakages between them because most babies are born in the hospitals, but we also have communities where some don’t really access health care service. So, children born in rural communities, slums, urban slums, very rural slum mountainous areas are completely cut off from being registered because a lot of them don’t access health care services and secondly they don’t even have the opportunity to be reached.

So, we are hoping with the media, because even if people don’t watch television, at least they listen to the radio, they should seek registration services that we have in all local government areas (LGAs). There are 774 LGAs and in Lagos we have numbers of LG’s that people need to go and register their children. People just need to know that they need to go and register their children. So, we are looking at traditional institutions, religious institutions to be able to tell the congregations that birth registration is important.

Our traditional rulers are key influencers in communities and the societies; we are looking towards them to be able to tell the members of their communities the importance of birth registration. Recently, we brought community leaders across Lagos together to show them importance and they had commitment to tell their community members to register. What we are saying is that the way we did with HIV/AIDS where there was so much talk and publicity about it, we hope and pray we can do the same for birth registration where people know what to do and where to go.

What to do is register the birth of your child and where to go is the NpopC offices that we have in health centers and in every LGA.

How much are parents supposed to pay to get their children registered ma?

The NpopC has waved fees for birth registration. So, if you are under 17 years, birth registration is free.

Some of these people living in the slums and under the bridges have more children than we can think of and they may not want to go to the hospital for birth registration. Is there something government can do to track them?

We are also supporting the NpopC to do what we call active registration. So, the agency is employed to do passive and active registration. The passive is where you sit in your office and you expect people to come, but there is a lot we are doing to make sure that they do active registration. There is something we do whereby you have a coverage. If you are in Shomolu, for instance, as a registrar you have a kilometer range that is your coverage. So, what we are doing is to get these people get up and do active registration and I think this is also where the media comes in to speak even to the NpopC to do active registration. We have situations where registrars have come out to do house to house registration. It’s tedious; it’s cumbersome, but this is what we are advocating even with the national population commission.

Are you saying that people who did not register their birth should have affidavit. Are you saying that a birth certificate is better than an affidavit?

No embassy collects age affidavit. They don’t even collect any kind of birth certificate. The birth certificate embassies collect must be from the NpopC because they appreciate the constitutionality of the NpopC, but if you are above 17, the NpopC also gives letters of attestation. In that case, you pay for that because you left something like that undone for like 17 years. That is the only time age affidavit makes sense. We hope to find a way to advocate that no child should use any age affidavit. It is unfair for that child because your age affidavit. The record of that child is nowhere in the globe with age an affidavit.

We are particular about birth registration. What about death registration?

I am happy that you are talking about death registration. A lot of things that are affecting our death registration has do with social norms and cultural beliefs and the issue surrounding death. Within the United Nation (UN) system, we have the World Health Organisation (WHO), that is also interested in death registration. Similarly, the health care sector is interested in death registration because when you register death, especially the causes of death, you are helping a lot of people to stay alive. Let me give you an example: a woman has been looking for a child for so long. She got pregnant and gave birth to a child and the child dies. Now, the first thing in her mind is not to register that child. So, what we need to do with death registration is to break down a lot of social norms that hinder registering deaths. In some religious connotation, when somebody dies, you have to bury them immediately. So, you are not thinking of registering the death. If we want to move forward, we must move forward.

