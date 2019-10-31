Study links coffee to healthy gut

Dr. Aminu Magashi, the Coordinator African Health Budget Network (AHBN) and Global Co-convener, Community of Practitioners in Accountability and Social Action in Health (COPASAH), takes critical look at the 2020 budget for the health sector presently before the National Assembly, in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA

The 2020 proposed budget for health is a little bit lower than the 2019 budget for health. Do we need to be worried?

In 2019 which is going to wrap up very soon, the basic health care provision fund was N51 billion allocated to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) but it fell under the service wide vote under which is the capital expenditure of the ministry of health but in 2020 the money reduced, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N44.5 billion to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) so when you compare 2019 and 2020, you will see that there is a shortfall of the money up to around six and seven billion naira.

Also, overall in the formula, it says every year the Nigerian government should allocate one per cent of the total consolidated revenue to the BHCPF. What it means in this years calculation is that the BHCPF should be allocated N55 billion which is half of universal basic education of N111 billion so it means that if we have N44.5 billion, that means about N10 billion was actually cut down from the basic health care provision fund which is against the act and the one per cent formula.

This is where the National Assembly should come in. Right now they are undergoing the budget review, the defense and public hearings. They should return the N10 billion.

But again, there is a good news in the 2020 budget as compared to 2019; the BHCPF is now captured under the part C of the national budget, which is the statutory transfers unlike 2019 when it fell under the service wide vote.

This means that the money is more secured, it is more protected from hiccups.

However, this is theory so the civil society and the media must be vigilant to ensure that the money is properly disbursed and efficiently utilised for the benefit of the Nigeria people.

The Abuja declaration has called for N15 per cent of the budget allocated to health yet we have never gotten to 10 per cent. Why is this so despite the pressing need to increase the budget for health?

Persistently in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the health sector budget is barely around four per cent. Sometimes, this is because the envelope of the Nigeria government is not also too much.

Don’t forget Nigeria is always running on deficits budget as well. For example this year, proposal of the budget was about N10 trillion but what is available is about N8 trillion meaning there is a deficit of about N2 trillion and so, we have to borrow money to finance our budget.

But again, apart from the Abuja declaration, we should be concerned with what is inside the budget. The capital health sector budget in 2020 proposal is N46 billion but N32 billion of that money is going to immunisation alone, accounting for about 70 per cent of the total capital budget so where is the money for malaria, family planning, environmental health and cancer control? This shows that there is no equity in the 2020 proposed health budget.

What is the implication of this decision because based on the details given by the ministry of finance, health ministry has N14 billion to tackle non communicable diseases (NCDs) while immunisation will gulp N32 billion?

Most of the interventions will have to rely on donor partners; that is the implication. The donor partners are in Nigeria to complement our efforts. We need to have something on ground. The donor’s support should not be the solution. It should be a catalyst to galvanise action for domestic resource mobilisation.

For example, in 2019, the family planning budget was cut down by about 80 per cent. It means we have not achieved the $4 million family planing commitment that we have made in the national budget.

Now with this money in 2020, the family planning budget is also going to be small because when over 70 per cent of the money goes to only one area, immunisation, that means other sectors; malaria, family planning , cancer control, environmental health, epilepsy, intervention in tertiary institutions will be struggling with N14 billion.

That money will be very small to ensure that all our international and local commitments are met. What we can do is to start calling on the National Assembly to ensure that as they are undergoing defense and review, they should begin to add more money.

We are not saying the money for immunisations should be reduced. I have been a champion for immunisation in the last ten years, but I am also an advocate of equitable distribution of resources. We need to make sure other sectors are not short of funding.

Health sector is made up of various departments in need of attention. How do you think immunisation got bulk of the budget?

In development communication there is what we call trade offs. Sometimes, if there are more advocates for a particular area, it gets more money. If an area is serious in Africa but lacks adequate advocates and champions, it will not get money.

Immunisation champions have made a good case, we celebrate that but we need to see champions of other sectors coming on board, engaging the ministry of health, the National Assembly and the office of Mr. President to demand enough resources inline with the international obligations and commitments that we have made.

What do you make of the N655 million allocated for procurement of kits and commodities for community health influencers?

The intervention is a good one, the concept to promote community influencers is a good one and its being championed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) but the state governments should be allowed to drive the agenda. The Federal Government should provide capacity building and technical support for the community influencers to kick start at the states.

The state agencies under the state government should be the ones driving the agenda.

We can push this money allocated to the kits to other sectors such as malaria where there is no enough money and to the purchase of life saving drugs.

Don’t forget we have not seen clearly in the budget how much the Nigerian government has allocated for life saving drugs such as drugs to prevent women from bleeding during pregnancy, labour and after pregnancy. Also drugs for emergency treatment for children when they are delivered.

Are these community influencers in place?

They are around but at the community level. All the 36 states in Nigeria have the state primary health care development agencies; the NPHCDA procure the kits and distributes them to the communities through the state structures.

In the proposed budget, N2bn was allocated for expanded midwives scheme. Isn’t that rather too much given that it is not a new scheme ?

From our understanding and what we have seen in previous years, the national midwives service programme has been completed so if we are seeing N2 billion allocated now in the budget, we need to ask an honest, sincere and innocent question; is the programme back or is it some payment of arrears of previous interventions?

N2 billion is a lot of money that can go into research development, emergency and trauma issues at the community level. We need to ask the NPHCDA if the programme is still on, where it is being executed, the total number of midwives being deployed and which facilities they are being deployed to so that the civil society organisations the champions of good governance, can track this money in the level of the community.

There are shocking statistics of maternal and infant mortality. Is it worth while to allocate money to the midwives services?

If at all they are in existence, it’s a good thing. I will expect the Nigerian government to give us a clearer picture so we can understand if the N2 billion is for salary, allowances, kit, training, capacity building, erecting of accommodation for midwives.

If this service is back and is going to mobilise more retired nurses and jobless nurses back to the facilities, then it is a commendable one.

What do you make of the N5.5 billion counterpart and global funding ?

The international development partners are here to support Nigeria in driving the agenda in the health sector. The support of the international partners is commendable but it should not solve the Nigerian problem. If we have the counterpart funding it means there is money somewhere.

The global fund is an international financing mechanism to address HIV, Tuberculosis and malaria. Every country needs to put little money to match the huge billions of Naira the partners are providing to the government.

I want to believe that in that N5 billion there is going to be some money for family planning because Nigeria has made a commitment at the London summit in 2017 of $4 million annually, that is about N1.2 billion annually to commit for the family planning contraceptives to be procured. In 2019 we have not met that commitment.

It is important we know the total break down of the budget. By the time the National Assembly publishes the proposed budget, we will be able to see the breakdown to enable us carryout further analysis to call for actions.

If this budget is not adjusted, to what extent will the lives of common Nigerians be affected?

There are a lot of tradeoffs. So, there is the need to prioritise. In the next 12 months there will be a lot of money coming from partners so if an area is not allocated enough money, some money could come from the partners. While we are looking at this proposal, we are not there yet, the journey has not ended.

Bit will this budget improve the health status of Nigerians?

It will improve if we are going to have 100 per cent disbursement. Remember we are still disbursing the 2018 budget of the basic health care provision fund not even 2019. This means that we have another N51 billion of the 2019 of the BHCPF fund that has not been disbursed. So far, 50 per cent of the 2018 BHCPF has come out from the ministry of health.

A tour of health facilities shows that these BHCPF disbursement are not being properly utilised, should we still hope in the disbursement or focus on the N46 billion going directly to the centres?

The media, CSO’s and professional bodies in the health sector must come together to monitor and ensure these monies are protected, safe guarded and the right thing is done by tracking the money for disbursement and utilisation to ensure drugs are available at the facilities, to ensure quality care is provided, there are functional water and other basic amenities and that we have ambulances on the highways.

What should citizens be looking out for in our health facilities?

The sanitation should be very good, there must be a spot for hand washing, sanitisers and running water. There must also be a functional toilet facilibudget- or pregnant women, children and visitors. If these facilities are not there, be rest assured that facility is going to promote a lot of infections.

Also, the serenity of the the consultation room and laboratory is another thing to look out for. There must be orderliness, due process, discipline and willingness to work. There must be a functional pharmacy in the facility where drugs can be purchased at an affordable rate.

If all these are in place, it means that the BHCPF is working and our N46 billion capital project is working; but if these things are not functioning, then there is a question mark; we need to interrogate.

