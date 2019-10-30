BREAKING NEWS
Supreme Court delivers first ruling against Atiku, PDP
The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its first ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku and his party are before the apex court to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, 2019 poll.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who leads the seven-man panel of the apex court, in the lead ruling consented to by other members, overruled Atiku and his party’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals should be heard after the main one must have been argued.
The seven-man panel held that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked SC.1211/2019 would cover the field.
Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal against Buhari’s victory
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.
The apex court dismissed the appeal on Wednesday after hearing Atiku’s suit against Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
A seven-man panel of the court held that the reasons for the judgement would be given on a later date.
Details to follow…
Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu; orders PDP candidates’ return
The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has sacked Senator representing Sokoto South, Abubakar Tambuwal and Member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, Aliyu Shehu, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
It ordered the return of the PDP candidates Ibrahim Danbaba for senate and Balarabe Kakale for House of Representatives.
The PDP candidates had filed the appeals against the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal which had upheld the elections of Senator Tambuwal and House of Representatives member Aliyu Shehu.
But delivering the judgement Wednesday the judge Federich Oho, said Danbaba and Kakale’s appeals succeeded.
Atiku v Buhari: Supreme Court resumes hearing
The Supreme Court has resumed hearing in the appeal filed by Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The Court had earlier stood down hearing in the appeal for 20 minutes.
The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, made the decision to stand down the proceedings to allow Dr. Levy Uzokwu (SAN), Atiku’s counsel, to reach a decision on the procedure of the hearing.
The panel’s stand was that the judgment in the main appeal (with appeal number 1211) should abide on all the other appeals.
This means that there will only be one judgment which will be in the main appeal and it will cover all the others. Counsels for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC): Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Ustaz Yinusa (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), have agreed to this stand.
However, Atiku’s counsel is urging the panel to allow them to also adopt process in the other appeals (seven in total).
The major crux of the other appeals was that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal struck out some paragraphs in their (Atiku and PDP) main petition, which they said was detrimental to their case at the tribunal.
However, at the resumption, Uzokwu urged the panel to allow all the briefs in the appeals to be adopted.
Uzokwu: “Our application is that the panel should allow all the briefs in the appeals be adopted. At the end of the day, whatever decision is reached, we will abide by it.” CJN: “How many appeals do you have?” Uzokwu: “7, 6 interlocutory and 1 main appeal.”
JUST IN: CJN leads Supreme Court panel on Atiku’s appeal
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed is presiding over the seven-man panel that will hear the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.
Other members of the panel are Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Amiru Sanusi, Uwani Abaji, Ejembi Eko, John Inyang Okoro and Olukayode Ariwoola.
Justice Muhammad and other six members of the panel filed into the courtroom at about 9.09 a.m. on Wednesday set for the hearing.
Atiku and his party are challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.
JUST IN: FG to sanitize social media – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has confirmed that the Federal Government is going to sanitize the social media.
He said the regulation will, however, be in line with global best practices as obtainable in the United Kingdom, Singapore and other jurisdictions.
He said the government has no plans to gag the press or stifle the media as being insinuated.
Mohammed made the clarifications at a briefing in Abuja a few minutes ago.
He said the government will never allow anarchists to take over the nation’s airwaves and media space.
He said: “Gentlemen, since we launched our reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians have reached out to us, demanding that we also look into how to sanitize the Social Media space. “I can assure you that we are also working on how to inject sanity into the Social Media space which, today, is totally out of control
”No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.
“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.
“Therefore, Gentlemen, we once again seek your support for our efforts to banish fake news and hate speech from our media space.”
JUST IN: Two-storey building collapses in Jos
A two-storey building collapsed on Sunday in Jo’s, the capital of Plateau State.
However, there were no casualties in the incident which happened at Butcher Line, Dilimi around Zololo Junction, Jos North LGC.
Sunday’s disaster is coming three months after the collapse of a three-storey building at the same area in which four persons were trapped and later died.
The state government is yet to issue a statement on the incident.
More details soon…
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi targeted, believed dead in US raid in Syria
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State last seen alive in a video in April, was targeted in a strike by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Syria on Saturday, according to three U.S. officials.
The ISIS leader is believed to be dead, those officials told ABC News.
One official told ABC News al-Baghdadi is believed to have detonated a suicide vest he was wearing as a U.S. special mission unit carried out a ground raid in Idlib. The building containing al-Baghdadi was leveled by U.S. operators, the official said.
U.S. officials said they’re awaiting final confirmation of his death through fingerprinting or other biometric methods.
The White House declined to comment, saying the president was planning to deliver remarks at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday. No details were provided on what would be included in President Donald Trump’s remarks.
The Pentagon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The video in which al-Baghdadi appeared earlier this year, only his second, showed him discussing losing the group’s Baghouz stronghold as well as praising deadly attacks in Sri Lanka.
More than 250 people died because of those eight coordinated attacks, which al-Baghdadi claimed were retribution for ISIS being forced from Baghouz. It was the terror group’s deadliest mission.
There had been a $25 million U.S. bounty on the head of al-Baghdadi, who, in his only previous video, recorded in a Mosul mosque in 2014, called himself “Caliph,” or leader of all Muslims.
Rumors had swirled since at least 2014 that al-Baghdadi had been wounded, or possibly even killed, but he’d often quash those himself by releasing audio recordings.
U.S. special forces nearly killed him in August 2017, destroying a compound south of Ragga in which he was believed to have been during a massive bombardment. The following month, he released an audio recording to prove he’d survived.
Ondo judge regains freedom after 5 days with abductors
Abdul Dogo, a judge of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, has been released by his abductors.
Dogo, who was kidnapped by gunmen at the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Akoko area of Ondo state while returning to Akure from Abuja was released about 2am on Saturday.
However, online newspaper, TheCable could not confirm if any ransom was paid before he was freed.
The judge was abducted along with his driver, and a ransom of N50 million was demanded for his release.
A witness had explained that Dogo was in a black SUV with registration number HC 72 FJ, which belongs to the federal high court, when the gunmen attacked him, shooting sporadically into the air.
EFCC arraigns Maina
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdulrasheed Maina, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) arrived the court on Friday morning in company of his son who is also to be arraigned by the anti-graft agency, online news portal, Saharareporters is reporting.
Finally, Kogi Assembly impeaches Dep. Gov. Achuba
Barely five hours after receiving the report from its panel of enquiry, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.
Achuba’s impeachment followed the submission of the judicial panel of enquiry set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajanah to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him same Friday.
Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea, led six other members of the panel, to submit the report to the Speaker, of the state House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.
And about five hours after deliberating on the report, the House announced the Deputy Governor’s impeachment.
Majority Leader of the House, Abdulahi Bello announced that the House had met, sat and deliberated on the recommendations of the panel before arriving at their conclusion.
