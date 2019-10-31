Supreme Court Judgement …Presidency: Atiku reaches dead end in bid to upstage Buhari

T

he bid by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, to upturn the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed his petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari reached a dead end yesterday as the Supreme Court further upheld the election of Buhari.

A full panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad, in a judgement which lasted for about three minutes dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit.

Reading the lead judgement, the CJN held: “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks and we have agreed that there is no merit in this appeal.

“The appeal is hereby dismissed and reasons for our decision would be given on a date to be announced.”

Earlier, before yesterday, controversies had trailed the Constitution of the panel to hear the appeal, as there were series of allegations that the CJN wanted to depart from the tradition whereby the most seven senior justices of the court hear the appeal.

By the list of hierarchy in the court, the seven most senior Justices are Justices Tanko Mohammad, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Mohammed Musa Datijo, Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola and Tokunbo Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

There was, however, a new twist, as tradition was jettisoned as the panel did not comprise the seven most senior justices.

However, members of the seven-man panel comprise Justices Tanko Mohammad, Rhodes-Vivour, Ejembi Eko, Ariowola, Amiru Sanusi and Uwani Aba-Aji.

Reacting to the judgement, the Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku, Mr. Peter Obi said: “Our reason for coming to court is because we believe that the election result was not the result of lawful votes cast.

“But the process has come to the end. I thank all those who were involved – the lawyers, the judges, all of you, the Fourth Estate.

“This election and the judgement are not about President Buhari or Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; it is about the future of our country and what we are going to bequeath on our children. It is about our country.”

Earlier, the apex court dismissed Atiku’s objection against its decision to consolidate seven appeals relating to President Buhari’s re-election.

The apex court, in its first ruling that was delivered by the seven-man panel, consolidated all the appeals.

It held that all the appeals will abide by one judgement.

The court later okayed 15 minutes stand-down after counsel to the appellants rejected modality the panel proposed to adopt in the hearing of the case.

Counsel to the appellants, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), had immediately the case was called up, notified the panel that seven appeals arose from decisions of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Whereas six of the appeals were filed to challenge interlocutory rulings of the tribunal, the substantive appeal is seeking to set aside the final judgement the Justice Mohammed Garba-led panel delivered on September 11.

The appellants had, in some of the interlocutory appeals, challenged ruling of the tribunal that struck out some paragraphs of the affidavit they filed to support the petition against the declaration of President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 23 presidential election.

Meantime, shortly after the apex court decided to use the substantive appeal marked SC/1211/19, to determine the outcome of all the other appeals, it ordered all the parties to adopt their briefs of argument.

While the appellants – Atiku and PDP – prayed the apex court to allow their appeal and nullify President Buhari’s re-election, all the Respondents – Buhari, APC and INEC – urged the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the unanimous decision of the lower tribunal.

Atiku had, in the appeal, invited the court to decide whether Buhari was qualified to contest the election on the basis of alleged discrepancy on his educational qualification.

They had also prayed that that apex court decide whether the alleged false information by the president on his educational qualification amounted to perjury.

They further asked the court to decide whether or not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not transmit the results of the election electronically via its central server.

The appellants also asked the court to decide whether the respondents did not benefit from widespread rigging, over-voting, violence intimidation allegedly perpetrated by their agents and security forces deployed to oversee the conduct of the election.

The PDP and its candidate had urged the court to hold that the president did not secure majority lawful votes.

Uzoukwu (SAN), counsel for the appellants, while adopting his clients’ address, urged the apex court to upturn the decision of the lower court, adding that the tribunal erred on its viewpoint concerning all the issues raised.

On the issue of qualification, Uzoukwu said the second respondent (Buhari) failed to present all of the educational credentials that he claimed to have obtained.

He also said that Buhari and his team of lawyers also failed to provide explanation on the alleged discrepancy associated with his first name where “Mohamed” and not “Muhammadu” appeared on his West Africa Cambridge Examination record.

“My Lords, no pleadings, no evidence was given as to why the president failed to maintain a name. The lower court simply speculated on the name and ruled in his favour.

“We also discovered that no reason has been given by the second respondent while it is impossible to bring forth any of the three certificates he claimed to have obtained.

“Nobody, not even his witnesses, have given evidence on whether they have sighted either the original or photocopies of those certificates.

“Not even his testimonials allegedly obtained from both primary and secondary schools he attended were pleaded,” Uzoukwu said.

On the issue of server, Uzoukwu said the apex court should take judicial notice of the fact that the new Section 52 (2) of the Electoral Act allowed the electoral body to conduct election in line with its own set guideline.

“It is spurious and strange that the first respondent (INEC) has denied the use of server to transmit the February 23 election results,” Uzoukwu said.

In the circumstance, Uzoukwu went ahead to pray the court to set aside the decision of the tribunal and uphold his client’s appeal.

However, Yunus Usman (SAN), counsel for INEC described the appeal as “speculative” and lacked merit, adding that the appellants’ pleadings were disjointed.

On the issue of server, Usman said the electoral body did not adopt electronic means in transmitting the results of the election, adding that they were transmitted manually.

“The appeal woefully failed to prove that the first appellant scored the majority and lawful votes in the election. This was because they were only able to call five polling agents from 191,000 polling units across the country to testify.

“The requirement of the law mandates that appellants to present witnesses from all of the polling units they had challenged the accurate status of results from the election.

“We, therefore, pray the court to dismiss the appeal with heavy compensation,” Usman said.

Counsel to Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), aligns himself with Usman’s submission, adding, however, that the appeal lacked the basic components of ingredients that could convince the court to uphold it.

Olanipekun went ahead to describe the petition as a “sham” as it lacked substance and merit.

“I have handled a few electoral petition cases, this is one petition that yarns for help, for assistance and for evidence, but could not get any.

“Apart from the hype the matter has generated, there is nothing in law to support the allegations before the tribunal,” Olanipekun said.

On the qualification of the president, Olanipekun said Section 131 (b) had settled that matter.

“I make bold to say that the constitution and case laws had not compelled the candidates of the election to tender certificates or attached same to INEC nomination forms,” the President’s counsel noted.

On his part, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel to the ruling APC, said he could not help but take the liberty to align himself with the submissions made by Olanipekun.

“My Lords, it is disheartening to see that this petition still remains watery at this stage.

“The petition made allegations they could not proof. We have done a table showing how the petitioners have proven the case so far.

“The election took place in 119,976 polling units; 8,901 wards in 774 Local Government Areas across the country.

“It is sad, therefore, to see that the petitioners only called 62 witnesses. Out of this figure, only five witnesses gave direct evidence of what happened in polling units on the day of election.

“I feel sad that this matter has been starved of evidence and therefore deserves to be dismissed,” Fagbemi submitted.

President Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.

